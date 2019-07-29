Soname pledges support for Para Table Tennis Open tourney

S

uper Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has appealed to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer Odion Ighalo to rescind his decision to retire from the national team.

The German believes the services of the Shanghai Shenhua striker are still needed in the team until a replacement is found.

He said he would not give up in the move to lure the former Watford of England goal poacher back to the team.

Ighalo announced his retirement from international football after finishing as the top scorer with five goals at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But Rohr hinted that Nigerians might still see the Shanghai Shenhua striker in the green and white jersey.

“We have to work hard for the success of a new goal scorer,” Rohr said.

“Of course, we have some new strikers that you know already but Ighalo is such an experienced and productive striker that we are going to miss him.

“I still have very good relationship with Ighalo; but I want him to rest now and get over his injury and I would talk to him about his retirement. Even if I have to go China, I would go and talk to him.

“I like this man because he’s a good example of professionalism and very exemplary as one of our captains and all the time, I always want excellent relationships with my players and I don’t think it’s finished with Ighalo if I stay.”

