Sports Ministry hails kbfn on constitution

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has commended Chief Superintendent of Police Abubarkar Yakubu -led Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria for having a constitution ahead of the deadline.

The commendation was made by the ministry’s representative, Mrs Nkana Mbora, during the federation’s Annual General Meeting held on July 26, 2019 at the Media Centre of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

She also gave special commendation to Yakubu for not only masterminding the enactment of a working constitution for the smooth operation of the federation, but for his charismatic leadership which is responsible for the fast growth of kickboxing in the country

“The infighting which affected the game in the country is now a thing of the past and we are giving kudos to Yakubu for sanitizing the sport,” she said.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee, which was represented, by Mrs Kemi Obidaunsi, also commended CSP Yakubu for his exemplary leadership.

In his welcome address, the KBFN praised his board members and other stakeholders for an encouraging turnout which was the first of its kind in the history of kickboxing in in the country as moststates, clubs and other stakeholders were well in attendance.

“That on its own shows that all the stakeholders are equally interested in developing the sport,” he said.

