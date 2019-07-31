SSANU: Bad roads fuelling kidnapping, banditry

T

he Senate has given the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, one week ultimatum, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.

The House of Representatives had earlier taken the same position on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

The Senate took the decision following its consideration of the report of its ad hoc Committee on Edo State Assembly crisis, chaired by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North).

The committee had made three recommendations to the Senate, that the Edo State Governor should issue a fresh proclamation letter for the proper inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.

It also recommended that the Clerk to the Edo Assembly should formally inform all the 24 members-elect of the new proclamation through media adverts in print and electronic media in conformity with parliamentary best practice.

The panel further recommended that, in the event that a new proclamation was not issued as recommended within the period of three weeks (later amended to one week), the National Assembly is at liberty to invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

This section empowers the National Assembly to take over the functions of any state House of Assembly that is incapable of carrying out its functions.

Meanwhile, a sharp division arose among former governors who are now members of the Senate, over the resolution of the apex legislative Chamber on the crisis rocking the Edo Assembly.

While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states respectively, strongly condemned Obaseki for not issuing proclamation properly as specified by law, Rochas Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of Edo Assembly.

Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the committee, but Okorocha described the decision of the Senate as undue interference in the business of Edo State Government.

Okorocha argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo APC and all the stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling.

Okorocha said: “From the onset, it looks like we are eager to take over the activities of Edo State House of Assembly. Looking at the report of the ad hoc committee, both the party, the Clerk of the Assembly and all that, it looks like that is a family affair of APC, which the leadership of APC should have found a way to resolve and not us stepping into the matter that I think we do not have jurisdiction to handle.

“There is no proof whatsoever that Edo State House of Assembly is not functioning. We have had cases where the Mace of the Senate was taken away and no other National Assembly took over the Senate.

“We should not be eager to go and take over the activities of Edo House of Assembly.

“What happened in Edo Assembly is a break of relationship and we should find a way to resolve it, but for us to stand here and talk about giving three weeks ultimatum for compliance and if the governor does not approve it, we will take over.

“I was also a governor and it would be insulting to Edo State governor for us to sit here and force him to comply within three weeks. It is not proper.”

In his contribution, Senator Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), said: “I support the recommendation of the ad hoc committee. I was a governor too. I think the governor should not lead the House to do the wrong thing.

“A situation where the Clerk recorded that the governor directed that the inauguration should be done by 3p.m., but the report by the Commissioner of Police said that the inauguration was done by 9 p.m., something done in the night is a secret meeting.

“It is suspect, it is undemocratic and there is a purpose for that which was not good. For me, I think the governor did the wrong thing by inaugurating the Assembly in the night.”

The Senate had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps very rowdy session, but the President of the Senate quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.

This really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.

While considering the recommendations, the Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended the recommendation, reducing the ultimatum to one week.

In a desperate move to approve the recommendation, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded when he put it to voice vote, also without waiting to decipher between the supporters and those opposing the motion, he hit the gavel approving the amendment.

At this point, Senator Orker Jev (PDP, Benue), raised a constitutional point of order, drawing the attention of the Senate to apparent constitutional error in one of the recommendations of the ad hoc committee.

He said: “There is nothing that indicates, in this constitution, that the proclamation ought to be published in the media. The fact that was not done does not infract on the constitution. As a lawmaker and lawyer, I am always very bothered about the implementation of whatever comes out of any legislative house. If we allow these recommendations to….”

However, while he was yet speaking, Lawan interjected, saying, “let me rule.

“As far as this issue is concerned, this has been laid to rest. The Senate has taken a decision and it is in conformity with that of the House two weeks ago. I believe that our colleague, Jev, can bring this point of order at an appropriate day if it would do any good. I believe that these resolutions should be sent immediately so that the one week is not reduced by keeping the letter here.

“The National Assembly must insist on the right thing to be done even by state governors. This is the home of democracy; it is the highest legislative chamber. When the National Assembly queries decisions by the President, I don’t see the reason why when there is an error or mis-judgement or something undemocratic that the National Assembly should stay away from it.

“This motion was taken on July 10. We had three weeks to allow for some political process. I believe that has proved impossible.

“I want to congratulate the Senate for coming to the rescue of democracy and I believe that the message is very clear. We want this issue resolved. We are not in a hurry to take over. The one week is to allow for the proper thing to be done.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related