Stallion NMN offers enthusiasts Nissan SUV range

n a bid to bring the best of Chinese auto brands to the Nigerian market, Dana Motors Limited in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Corporation (DFM) is poised to introduce the widely adjudged best East Asia brand of vehicles to the Nigerian auto market.

Positioned to be the new dress code for Nigeria roads, the introduction of DFM brand in Nigeria, according to the company is aimed at meeting the ever-evolving needs of customers ranging from exceptionally delivered quality aftersales services to the best-in-class model range from the premium sedan, to uniquely built SUV and all terrain Pickup.

DFM is one of the global brands with a uniquely innovative design that continuously remains at the vanguard of leading auto brands and setting the pace in automotive engineering across the globe. Birthed in China, DFM has continued to spread its operations all over the world with its growing footprints in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Assembled and distributed here in Nigeria by Dana Motors Limited, DFM is set on the path of limitless possibilities in the Nigerian auto market, as it boasts of impressive penetration of Dana Motors operations to give the brand a far-reaching presence across the major cities in the country.

Making its first entry into the local market at the newly opened DFM showroom on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the leading Chinese brand depicts the forward thinking automotive engineering that’s evident in the top-of-the-segment model range that had continued to draw praises from other countries of operations across the globe, owing to the innovative and stylish designs of the cars.

Speaking on the partnership, Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director/CEO of Dana Motors said: “All of us at Dana Motors are extremely proud to introduce DFM, the leading Chinese brand into the Nigerian automotive markets. And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Nigerian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services while engaging customers exceptionally with quality service deliveries at every touch point.

“Having being a major stakeholder and the leading company in the Nigerian auto industry, Dana Motors Limited has been offering best-in-class brands with a second to none after-sales service to customers in the country for over two decades. Together, both Dana Motors Limited and DFM Global are committed to providing the best-in-class cars to meet our esteemed customers’ vehicular requirements and exceed their expectations with quality after sales services”.

DFM award-winning products are now among the most popular cars on sale in China and some parts of Africa today, gaining praise for attractive design, high-tech features, and reliability. The company’s distinctive design identity runs through the brand’s entire vehicle the line-up, making the brand’s cars immediately recognizable all over the world.

The newly launched DFM model range in Nigeria is proof of the company’s plans to introduce cars that cater to the changing paradigm of the Nigerian market in the near future, said, Henry Lian, Commercial Manager, Africa, DFM Global. On the provision of after-sales service support for Dana Motors, Henry stated that the DFM global team is readily available to provide all the necessary spare parts and expertise to support Dana Motors Limited in delivering exceptional after sales service to the teeming customers.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that in line with the fit-for-purpose the operational approach of DFM in Nigeria, the newly launched DFM brand vehicles will be rolled out from Dana’s assembly plant in Lagos. The locally produced compact sedan, SUV and all-terrain pick up are specially built for the Nigerian market. “We are delighted to announce that DFM brand model range will be produced here in Lagos,” said Olu Tikolo, Vice President of Dana Motors.“ Producing cars in our assembly plant will enable us to sell highly tropicalized cars in the Nigerian market while providing greater flexibility for our local customers.”

