‘Star Trek’ actor ‘accused of raping students’
An actor is facing allegations of rapes and sex attacks on six students at his home in Notting Hill.
Chris Obi, who played a Klingon in Netflix’s ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, is alleged to have attacked the women while acting out love scenes during private lessons.
He is alleged to have attacked the women at his home in west London between July 2012 and August 2018.
Obi, 51, was taken into custody at Heathrow Airport when he returned to the UK from LA, according to ‘the Sun’.
He denies the allegations and was released by police on bail.
Obi worked as artistic director at the Actor in Session drama school, but none of the alleged offences are believed to have taken place at the Kensington and Chelsea College.
A Met police spokesman said : “The allegations have been made by six female complainants and relate to separate incidents that allegedly took place at an address in the Notting Hill area.”
* Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Black actress, Lynch, to take over from Craig to become first female 007
Actress, Lashana Lynch will take on the iconic spy role of 007 in Bond 25, according to reports.
While titular hero James Bond will still be portrayed by Daniel Craig, 51, writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has introduced a major twist to the long-running franchise.
She will introduce the Captain Marvel star, 31, as the current 007’s replacement within the secret service, while a decision has yet to be made who will take over from Craig in Bond 26.
An insider told the Mail: “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.
“It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”
The source also revealed that Bond will be brought out of retirement in Jamaica to thwart a “global crisis”.
It comes after it was revealed Cristoph Waltz will reprise the role of Blofeld in the flick after he was spotted on set at Pinewood Studios.
The star, 62, played the head of a shadowy organisation of villains in 2015’s ‘Spectre’, and is back for a second outing despite previously claiming he wouldn’t be in the next flick.
The Mail’s Baz Bamigboye broke the news on Twitter, posting: “Exclusive:Hello Mr Waltz… we’ve been expecting you.#ChristophWaltz is back as #Blofeld in @007 #Bond25 , shooting scenes at Pinewood studios . When a visitor spotted him , Waltz insisted , “You haven’t seen me.”
The Sun Online has contacted a representative for Cristoph for comment.
Super-villain Blofeld tried to establish a global surveillance network in Spectre that would enable the organisation to monitor and evade criminal investigations at the highest level.
In an explosive finale, Blofeld’s helicopter was shot down and the villain was seen crawling from the wreckage.
But with his fate left up in the air, it looks as if he evaded arrest.
Earlier this month Bond bosses insisted the next 007 film will be in cinemas in just nine months’ time despite being rocked by a string of disasters.
A spokesperson for the spy franchise told The Sun Online that the 25th Bond movie would definitely be released in the UK on April 3 next year.
The troubled film has been hit with several calamities – including three explosions, a crocked Daniel Craig and Grace Jones walking out.
A triple explosion erupted at the 007 Stage at the movie franchise’s Pinewood Studios base in London last month.
A crew member sustained an injury during the blast, which took off part of the roof and several wall panels.
The disaster came after Bond star Daniel was injured while shooting scenes in Jamaica, forcing filming to be delayed.
He has now had an ankle ligament operation and was pictured with his leg in a supportive medical boot following surgery.
The Sun revealed how the troubled film suffered another blow when Grace quit her much-hyped rolemoments after arriving on set.
Grace, who played villain May Day in 1985’s ‘A View To A Kill’, walked away after discovering how few lines she’d been given.
The film was also thrown off course by the departure of original director Danny Boyle, who quit over a script dispute, in August 2018.
*Courtesy: The Sun
‘Black Panther’ smashes box office records with $218m
Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is heading for a super-heroic $218 million debut over the four-day President’s Day weekend at 4,020 North American locations, estimates showed Sunday.
That number means that “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, has doubled its original tracking in less than a month.
The film, which carries an estimated $200 million production cost, had been tracking to bring in between an impressive $100 and $120 million when first estimates emerged on Jan. 25.
Since then, “Black Panther” has become a must-see movie for many moviegoers, underlined when Thursday previews brought in $25.2 million, the largest Thursday night preview gross for a February opener and the second-largest preview gross for a Marvel film.
The film’s estimated three-day gross of $192 million is the highest debut ever for a February film and the fifth highest of all time.
Combined with an estimated international debut of $169 million from 69 percent of the international market, the estimated global debut stands at $361 million through Sunday.
“Black Panther” has demolished the record for the largest Presidents Day weekend, blowing past “Deadpool‘s” 2016 mark of $152 million.
Overall North American movie going for the four-day period should hit $300 million — far above the $278 million mark in 2016, according to comScore.
”This is proof that the big screen experience may arguably be the most powerful platform of change in our society,“ said Paul Dergarabedian,”senior media analyst with comScore.
“The emotional, communal, immersive and bigger than life theatrical experience has an impact that virtually no other medium can match.”
Comscore’s PostTrak survey of the audience showed outstanding numbers with 77 percent rating “Black Panther” as “excellent” and another 18 percent as “very good.”
Boseman portrays King T‘Challa, ruler of Wakanda, a technologically advanced society, who conflicts with Michael B. Jordan’s Eric Killmonger, who intends to take over the throne.
Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong‘o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Daniel Kaluuya also star. It’s received an A+ CinemaScore, the only Marvel film to have done so besides 2012’s “The Avengers.” (NAN/Reuters)
Man divorces wife for sex doll
A 39-year-old man from Botswana known as Paellas Mohule, has divorced his legal wife for a sex doll he recently bought from the United States.
According to him, women were just after his money and usually had diseases which made him prefer a doll.
Mohule who is a car dealer in Gaborone, Botswana, bought a doll worth $2,600.00(N935,251.80) from the United States.
A Ugblizz stated that Mohule claimed that women have failed to satisfy him in bed. So after sleeping with it, he divorced the mother of four children claiming she was no match to the doll when it comes to bedroom matters.
However, he pledged to support his former wife and children provided she allowed him time to enjoy the doll in peace.
My wedding bands are big enough to scare men –dakore
Actress Dakore Akande, nee Egbuson’s career lull is over and the elegant thespian is back on the grind with a fresh spark. Her career hiatus was occasioned by her marriage to Olumide, son of billionaire businessman, Harry Akande. She speaks with LANRE ODUKOYA about her grand return to acting, family, among sundry issues.
You seem to like tea so much…
Oh, yes! I drink green tea every day. It’s like the best. It cleanses your system and it’s an antioxidant. I’m a tea drinker, I love it more than coffee. I do herbal tea sometimes like peppermint for digestion. I exercise and I do a lot of health stuffs and I take multivitamin supplements. I want to stay young in physique and at heart.
Little wonder you still look this trim and young…
Yes, that was the plan. I never wanted to look somebody’s mother yet.
And it doesn’t bother you when much younger guys just make passes at you?
‘Them no dey toast me o. Them dey mad?’ They know this is not a girl. There is a way you’d see a woman that’s slim, trim, fair and fine but you’d also realise this woman isn’t my mate. They know so they don’t come near me. Yes, we would say ‘hi’ from a distance and that’s as far as it would go.
What about the older men?
They’re not that bold. They know I’m married. Look at these rings (she thrust forward her finger) and you’d know they’re big enough. There’s no way you’d just want to do that. After seeing the rings there’s no way you wouldn’t lose the courage even if you’d gathered it before. They just feel, ‘I can’t compete with that’ which is great. Kudos to Mr. Akande!
You wore dreadlocks for years and defined a personality you wanted to be identified with…
(Cuts in) I think from the time I started having dreadlocks people started noticing that this is somebody who is very conscious. When I found my consciousness, I just tried to read more, asked questions and interested in other faith and religion. I tried more to understand people better with their faith as well and it brought me to where I am right now. I want to continue to grow; I don’t want to ever stay stagnant with my faith in God and in humanity.
It was incredible to see you scrape your lovely dreadlocks…
I understand but I was bored. I carried it for 13 years and you know for a woman, we love to change our hair, we like to be adventurous and I coloured it, cut it short, grew it really long and did everything with it until there was nothing else to do and I just got bored. But I still have them. I keep them in a box, so sometimes I still look at them in the box.
Many people miss the frequency of your face on the movie jackets, was marriage responsible for that long hiatus?
Of course not! I’m a bit offended that this old question is still being asked even when I’m working and got nomination for Best Actress at AMAA for my role in the movie entitled ‘50’. You know progression is important. I can’t keep on doing things at the same level. I need to progress, so I must leave the field for the younger ones. I cannot be hustling now the way I used to hustle ten years ago. The upcoming ones should be given the space to do that. You hustle smart and not hard. I’ve moved from the Asaba movies, though it trained and made me. I’m doing more cinema works and you know that kind of work is not as regular and on the faces people as the other. I’ve also been very picky about my works and what I lend my name and energy to. It just can’t be like before when I was in all the films.
How did you get the role took in the movie, ‘50’?
I auditioned. I had a screen test.
Has there been any character you’d taken away from one movie set to another or even back home?
No, that’s part of why I don’t work all the time because I believe as an actor, you’re embodying another character. So, the same way it takes time to embody that character, it takes time to wean yourself of that character. And if you do works back to back, then you’d have a backlog of all these characters. And you’d start having psychological issues because if you take it seriously, the way I do, you’d need a break. After ‘50’ I didn’t work for almost six months and I’m glad to be in this position that I can afford to give myself that break because struggling actors don’t really have that option. Sometimes you play some really horrible characters and you want to really make sure you get it out of your system because it can really interfere.
When was the last time you did any film before ‘50’?
‘50’ was like my seventh film after the hiatus. I did ‘Journey to Self’ which was my first comeback film in 2012. Then I did ‘Unconditional’ with Uche Jombo and after that I did a short film called ‘Paired’ and it only showed online. So, I’ve been working steadily. I did ‘After the I Dos’ which was an MNET movie that came out as one of the Africa Magic original films. I went onset for ‘Hear Word’ afterwards. I started working on stage, I did that for two seasons. I was doing all that to hone my skill back. All those steps gave me a leap on my talent so that by the time ‘50’ came along, I was fully prepared. Mo Abudu is somebody I respect so much and somehow she always wants me in her project. It was actually Tope Oshin, the producer that called me for ‘50’. She just said, “Dakore, there’s this movie we’re doing but you have to read for it. Hope you don’t mind doing to read for it.” And said, what? Are you kidding me? I would read for anything. And the rest is history.
Have all these engagements interfere in motherhood for you?
Well, it really did. And at other time I was away from work because I didn’t want to be pregnant and be working at the same time. I was pregnant with my second child in ‘Unconditional’ and nobody knew. I was three months project, but after that, I said no more movies.
When are you returning into the labour room again?
For now, I’m fine with my two kids. It’s not easy.
What do you miss from your yesterday?
I miss waking up and just travelling anywhere I want to. I loved to travel so much. I could just wake up one morning and say, you know what? I’m bored and I’m going to London. So, I miss that because now I have to plan for my family. I must be certain everything is in place. Previously I could decide on the spot if I’m taking a script or not, but now I have to consider my kids. Is the movie is such that I’m comfortable with my children watching? I now have more filters. When I was younger I could take perhaps any role I like but now I must discern them because my kids are going to watch. I don’t want to embarrass my family with the roles I take. That’s not to say that I’ve always taken embarrassing roles because I’ve been very lucky. Even when I take controversial roles, I did with a lot of poise and class. It wasn’t tacky at all.
Your wedding anniversaries have been quiet and seem like you never celebrated
I just don’t want to be putting our stuffs out like that. Marriages nowadays, my mother always say, “cover your yam and how you’re eating it”. Like on his birthday, I just do maybe some posts on Instagram but we like to celebrate anniversaries in-house with the kids. We’ve been together for ten years but married for six years.
Does he do any chores?
Yes, he takes care of his kids. He’s not your typical African man.
Toyin Aimakhu, Desmond Elliot , others to meet audience as TATU premieres today
The much anticipated epic adventure movie, TATU, is finally ready for the cinema.
According to FilmOne, distributors of the movie, the movie which enjoyed one of the most elaborate premieres at the Eko Hotel Convention Center, on July 22, 2017, will be released this Friday in all Filmhouse cinemas, Silverbird cinemas, Genesis Deluxe cinemas and several other film theatres across Nigeria.
Produced and directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Don Omope of ‘Taxi Driver’ (Oko Ashewo) and ‘The Wedding Party’ fame, the film stars actors like Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (saka), Frank Dunga and a host of others.
Adapted from a book written by the prolific author Dr. Abraham E. Nwankwo, the recently retired Director General, Debt Management Office, the film has been variously described as an epic genre with a difference, going by its contemporary take on the classic African story, and its fast-paced action ‘drama-comedy’.
TATU, which is powered by Bank of Industry and Patriarch Technologies in conjunction with FilmOne Production and FilmOne Distribution, is centred on conflicts arising from a mother’s quest for a child, and all the attendant complications.
According to producer Don Omope, the movie which took one year to develop from book to film, will be the next Nollywood Box Office success that is bound to set a new benchmark for Nigerian epic movie genre.
Juliet Ibrahim donates N1m to Benue flood victims, tasks colleagues to show love
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, had just donated N1million to the flood victims, while kicking off a campaign to raise N10million for displaced Benue Flood victims.
The actress in a video shared on her Instagram page @julietibrahim called on her colleagues to join her in raising N10million for those displaced by the flood.
She disclosed that she once lived as a refugee and knows what it means to work for something and lose it all in the blink of an eye.
“Waking up to news about so many natural disasters happening around the world has been extremely devastating. The most recent ones that struck me were ‘Hurricane Harvey’ in Houston Texas, the mudslide in Sierra Leone, and now the flooding in Makurdi. Many families have lost everything, and even worse, many lives have been lost. I’ve once lived as a refugee, and I know what it means to work for something, and lose it all in the blink of an eye, hence my decision today, to donate. Starting with the most recent and nearest, I will be donating the sum of 500,000 Naira and another 500,000 Naira on behalf of The Juliet Ibrahim Foundation, to the Makurdi flood victim. I am also using this opportunity to challenge my fellow colleagues, friends, and fans to join in.
Let’s help out by donating to this cause. #MakurdiFloodReliefChallenge. I need my friends to step up to the challenge. Once you’ve accepted the challenge, simply post or tweet stating you have accepted and then tag those you’d like to challenge. You don’t have to announce the amount you are donating. The goal is to raise 10 million Naira. She further urged Nigerian celebrities to join her in helping Makurdi victims just like celebrities are doing their bit abroad for the ‘Hurricane Harvey’ victims,” said Ibrahim.
If I die today…Notes from Wizkid in sickbed
Award winning Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has come out to reveal the bad condition of his health and consequently canceled some of his international shows. Wizkid on Monday, September 4, took to his Twitter handle to apologise to his fans for cancelling some of his shows. The music star also seized the opportunity to urge his fans to pray for him as he intends spending his sick leave with his sons until he recovers. However, he left a riposte to his industry rivals and critics: “If I die today, I die a legend. Mad times.
Apologies to my fans in Philly! Missed made in America yesterday but will make it up in a major way. New music b4 London show! Love y’all forever. I’ll be spending time with my sons’ and family while I recover. My next appearance will be in London, September 29. Apologies to everyone affected by this. New dates for canceled shows soon, sad I’m typing this but I’ll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand and pray with me.”
Dagrin’s brother becomes protégé, vows to get back his crown
Relatively unknown rap artiste, Trod, is the younger brother of late rapper, Olaitan Olatunbodun, a.k.a. Dagrin who said he’s here to return joy to the hearts of fans who long for the feel of Dagrin’s music since April 22, 2010, when he died.
The young rapper “Trod” who is promoting his debut single, “wild mind”, recently spoke about his love for Olamide even as he replied critics who see him as a no talent but a usurper; said his eyes are set on the wearing the crown as the king of hip-hop just like his brother once did.
“The song was actually recorded two years ago, but I just decided to shoot the video now. Since the death of my brother, everything has been on a low key, so this song is meant to announce my presence and let the whole world know that the spirit of Dagrin is still alive. I am here to continue what he couldn’t finish and I’m not joking about it. My eyes are set on the throne and I wouldn’t rest till I wear the crown.
It took me so long to shoot the video because I’m a student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, and I have to concentrate on my studies, so I don’t have the luxury of time.
Speaking on the reaction of his parents to his career considering the fate that befell his late brother, he said, “My parents cannot decide for me. I have so much interest in music and I decided to go for it because I know it would profit me. Besides, everybody in my family loves music, so it’s all good.”
Trod also shared some of the things he learned from Dagrin. “I was much younger when Dagrin passed away. I was in boarding school, so we only used to talk on the phone. Fans should expect good lyrics and great vibes from me, just like Dagrin gave them. This is a new generation and the ways of making music have changed from what it was during the old generation of Dagrin; but I will be borrowing some of Dagrin’s style so as to attract his fans, and also put in my own flavour because I have fans too.
One of the things I learnt from Dagrin was that he was independent and determined; he went for whatever he wanted without backing down. He also thought a lot and made a lot of sense. Till date, I don’t know any rapper that is better than him.
Responding to critics who say he is just an usurper trying to ride on his brother’s legacy to get cheap popularity, he said, “I have truly heard that a lot but I don’t care. If I listen to what is being said, that would weigh me down.
I just have to do my
Leave my marriage alone – Uche Jombo cries out
Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, is peeved beyond description. The famous actress who was rumored to have secretly quit her marriage to Kenney Rodriguez, has refuted the claim that her marriage had broken down irretrievably. You’d recall that a few weeks ago, the actress’ husband was reported to have been romantically involved with a lady in her 20s and identified as Teresa.
The report further added that the actress’ husband and the alleged mistress have spotted seen on various dates. This obviously stirred the belief that the centre could no longer hold between the couple. In reaction to the claim, the actress took to her social media page on Instagram to write: “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.
Dear Nigerian Bloggers, if you are going make up stories about my life or marriage try FACTS. Normally I will look at this stupid trending story on me today and look the other way but not TODAY!!! ENOUGH!!!!!! I find your need to create mirage tales of rancor where there are none in chase of a story/news outrageous. There’s no story here except a woman trying to balance her family life and work in two countries.
Please LEAVE my FAMILY out of your manufactured made up stories, there are more important stories, real issues in world people are worried about than little old me. My only social media cover-up is pretending you ‘Zero journalistic ethics’ people didn’t hurt me by your un- founded and non- factual stories.”
Laffmattazz: Why we are featuring Small Doctor, by Gbenga Adeyinka
Ace comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st has explained the inclusion of new king of street hop, Small Doctor among artistes that will headline the eight edition of Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka 1st and friends in Ilorin. This is coming just as Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has endorsed the show in Ilorin.
It would be recalled that the ace comedian recently kicked off preparations towards the hosting of the comedy and music event in Ilorin. Gov. Ahmed, has been named the special guest of honour at the show, which will also have special appearances from Nollywood stars, Femi Adebayo a.k.a. Jelili and Yomi Fash Lanso. Adeyinka has set out to reinvent comedy in Nigeria by taking the comedy show to the entire Southwest hitherto considered unattractive by mainstream comedians and promised to rock the states with his Laffmattazz train.
The mission to take over the South West kicked off about six years ago with the last show held about four months back with the hosting of the Ibadan edition of the Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends on Easter Sunday. Speaking on the endorsement, Adeyinka said: “We have been blessed with supportive leaders in the South West.
From Lagos to Ibadan, Ogun State, Osun State and now Kwara, the governors have been nothing but supportive, hence, my joy with the endorsement from His Excellency for our show on Sunday, September 3. We have been here for a while planning and preparing for a top notch event and we got feedbacks from the people, hence the inclusion of the new king of street hop, Small Doctor.
The Ilorin people have said for the 8th edition billed for Sallah celebration, the headliners can’t be complete without this young man doing us proud.” Billed to hold on September 3 at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, the comedy, music and family show will have Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Reminisce, Olu maintain, QDot, Terry Apala, Gandoki, Omobaba leading the pack of entertainers to perform. With DJ Incredible, DJ Banky and DJ Lollypop holding down the wheels of steel, other entertainers to rock the show include Bash, Capital Femi, Dotman, Lord of Ajasa, Toqs, Sonorous, Martins, Climax j, Wales, Peteru, Mc Ajele, Baba Alariya, Samo Baba, Deeone, Remote, Thecutestabiola, Bendapoet and Karikatalk.
