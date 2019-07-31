Sterling racial abuse: Chelsea ban fan for life

T

he whole of Africa was treated to great football, superb organisation and a continental spectacle as Egypt hosted the Africa Cup of Nations from 20 June to 19 July.

Just few years ago, the Confederation of African Football would not have even considered Egypt as a potential host. Egyptian football was in such a bad state that it was a no-go area.

What was the cause of this setback? Crowd violence and poor crowd control, just like has been happening in Nigerian football for years now without check, culminating in that eyesore at Sunday’s Aiteo Cup final and the unruly behaviour of Kano pillars fans.

Thankfully, no casualties were recorded on Sunday as hundreds of Kano Pillars fans had unfettered access to the pitch and trophy presentation and turned what was supposed to be a joyous occasion into a farce.

It was not exactly crowd violence on Sunday, but access was so easy and control lacking that it could have become really ugly. As a matter of fact, we have had ugly situations in the distant and not-so-distant past. Just last month the same Pillars fans invaded the pitch and chased the match officials out during the NPFL play-offs in Lagos, yet no concrete measures have been taken to avoid a repeat.

In recent years, Nigerian football has not witnessed anything as horrible as what forced Egypt to take drastic measures and institute a brutal crackdown on all forms of violence in football.

Perhaps the signs were there for Egypt but they had to learn the hard way before ensuring that a final stop was put to it.

Yes, it took a horrendous loss of lives before Egyptian authorities woke up and did what needed to be done.

Here is an account of the Egyptian incident, according to Wikipedia: “On 1 February 2012, a massive riot occurred at Port Said Stadium in Port Said, Egypt, following an Egyptian Premier League football match between Masry and Ahly. 74 people were killed and more than 500 were injured after thousands of Masry spectators stormed the stadium stands and the pitch, following a 3–1 victory by their team, and violently attacked Ahly fans using clubs, stones, bottles, and fireworks, getting them all trapped in El Ahly partition of the stadium. Many of the deaths were due to the police’s refusal to open the stadium gates, trapping the Ahly fans inside, leaving some to die, and killing others in a stampede to escape.

“Seventy-three defendants, including nine police officers and two officials from Port Said’s Al-Masry club, were charged in the aftermath of the riots. As of February 2017, 10 defendants have been sentenced to death and 26 have been acquitted, including 7 police officers and an Al-Masry club official. Of the remaining 37 defendants, 10 received 15-year prison terms, 9 received 10-year sentences, and 16 received 5-year sentences including the remaining 2 police officers and an Al-Masry club official.

“As a result of the riot, the Egyptian government shut down the domestic league for two years.”

From the above account, it is clear that poor policing played a huge part in the unfortunate loss of so many souls. While there can be no exoneration for the hooligans who started the attack of opposition fans, the police action escalated the situation rather than solve the problem.

Incidentally, only six years before the tragic event, Egypt hosted AFCON and Nigeria played four matches in that same stadium. I remember covering three of those matches in that stadium located in the beautiful tourist city of Port Said. Nobody could have predicted such a horrible thing would happen in such a lovely place.

The key lesson for us in Nigeria is that if tough action is not taken, we could get to that point where scores of lives are lost at a sporting event. There have been pockets of violent incidents at Nigeria Professional Football League matches in recent years, and despite sanctions from the League Management Company, there hasn’t been much improvement. The sanctions have got to be tougher.

Obviously, if Egypt had not taken the extreme route they did in dealing with the matter, there would have been more like that in the seven years that have followed. Now, everybody behaves themselves because they know if they misbehave they will get punished properly. That is the key message that needs to be passed in Nigeria.

In Egypt, everybody got involved: the government, the football authorities, football clubs and civil society.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government, the police, the Nigeria Football Federation, the LMC, the lower league bodies and, very importantly, the clubs MUST all take security and the safety of fans, players and match officials seriously.

If it means jailing erring fans, club officials, policemen, and anyone playing a part in causing mayhem at sporting events, then so be it.

For far too long, we have done next to nothing to prevent hooligans and criminal elements from causing trouble in stadiums. These miscreants are the landlords of some match venues; they do as they like, intimidating match officials, opponents, opposition fans, journalists and even the police.

We have to learn from Egypt and also England, where hooliganism overshadowed their football and they had to act after the Hillsborough disaster that claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans in 1989 following poor crowd control.

Any kind of criminal behaviour, including racial abuse, at match venues are decisively dealt with in England to act as a deterrent. For instance, only on Tuesday, a Chelsea fan was banned for life from attending any football matches after racially abusing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during a league game in December. Many of such bans and suspensions are handed out regularly.

We have to build a system where thugs are identified and prevented from carrying out their nefarious acts.

Nigeria shouldn’t have to wait for a tragedy of the proportions of Egypt and England before putting measures in place to prevent disaster.

