Stock market extends weekly losses by 0.003%

Cost of sales and finance expenses have weakened the bottomline of Ikeja Hotel Plc., Chris Ugwu reports

T

he nation’s hospitality industry is faced with multiple challenges ranging from poor energy supply and insecurity to misconstrued internal perception, poor customer service and little or no standardisation in operations.

Others include inconsistent regulatory environment and skilled labour shortages caused by a few entrepreneurs with little knowledge of the workings of the industry.

Made worse is infrastructure deficit, which has inevitably transferred high production cost to consumers resulting to less patronage, thereby shrinking the operators’ profit margin.

Ikeja Hotel Plc, one of the listed hospitality companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has been struggling like any other hotel firms in Nigeria due to harsh operating environment.

The company’s activities have definitely impacted negatively due to increase in tariff, double taxation, depreciation in value of naira and insecurity prevailing in some parts of the country, a situation that has compelled a scaling back of its expansion drive in those regions.

Given headwinds such as weak demand on the back of household income, most consumer goods companies in Nigerian have continued to find it difficult to weather the storm.

Economic challenges have continued to impact adversely on its operations due to reduction in credit opportunities, increase in cost of sales and administrative expenses, which have in turn affected the company’s income.

Ikeja Hotel has remained under cost pressure in many fronts as it struggles with high financial leverage and tight top-line. While the turnover witnessed low growth and the company held tightly to operating expenses, cost of sales and finance expenses have also weakened the bottom-line as it remains susceptible to challenges facing the hospitality industry in Nigeria.

The company’s challenges was made worse following the crisis that rocked the ownership of the hotel, which led to convergence of some shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting at Sheraton Lagos Hotel on Tuesday 7, January, 2015, to remove the Chairman of the company, Goodie Ibru.

This also contributed to the inability of the company to pay divided to shareholders in the last five years.

According to report, shareholders of the company recently at the AGM berated the old management for non-payment of dividend for five years, urging the new managers to intensify efforts to ensure that value on investment is enhanced through dividend payout.

Ikeja Hotel, which reported impressive results for the full year ended 2018, ended the first and second quarters of 2019 with significant decline.

Market analysts attributed the company’s inability to get out of the woods to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and increased administrative cost, which have resulted in slow growth of the company.

On the stock side, the share price of the company, which closed at N2.17 per share as at August 30, 2018, also dropped by 93 kobo or 40.96 per cent to close at N1.34 per share as at last Friday.

Financials

The company recorded a revenue increase of 9.45 per cent from N12.1 billion in 2017 to N13.2 billion in 2018. The earnings before interest and tax rose from N1.4 billion in 2018 to N1.9 billion in 2019 while profit after tax also rose by 83.12 per cent from N603 million in 2017, to N1.1 billion in 2018.

While addressing stockbrokers, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Theophilus Eniola Netufo, linked the improved performance in profit to effective cost management and planning by the new management team.

Based on the performance, the board of Ikeja Hotel for the first time in five years proposed payment of three kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share to shareholders for the period ended June 30, 2019. The information was made known in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently.

In the disclosure, the board noted that the proposed dividend was subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval and would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on August 12, 2019, which is the qualification date.

According to the statement, the cash reward would only be paid on August 28, 2019, electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and have mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

However, hopes that the company will sustain the impressive full year 2018 results was dashed as the hospitality firm began the year 2019 unimpressive with most key performance indices recording decline.

The company’s revenue declined by -11.55 per cent to close at N2.73 billion during the first quarter ended March 2019 from N3.09 billion reported in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax also declined by 42.90 per cent to N187.45 million in 2019 from N328.320 million recorded in 2018.

Profit after tax decreased by 41.96 per cent to N130.12 million from N224.204 million the previous year while cost of sales stood at N2.086 billion in 2019 from N2.073 million in 2018.

For the half year ended June 30, 2019, the firm’s financials remained on the decline as profit after tax dropped by 53.26 per cent to close the half year at N217.052 million from N164.427 million in 2018. Profit before tax declined by 50.96 per cent to N341.85 million from N697.05 million recorded in the previous year. Revenue declined by 10.13 per cent to N5.81 billion from N6.46 billion in the previous year. Cost of sales stood at N4.359 billion in 2019 from N4.401 billion in 2018.

Ownership crisis

As part of the crisis, it would be recalled that a group led by Mrs. Maiden Ibru, widow of late Guardian Publisher, Mr Alex Ibru, had on account of the order of a Federal High Court Lagos, held a botched EGM outside the Sheraton hotel premises.

On the other hand, other members of the Ibru family, led by Mr Goodie Ibru, through an ex parte injunction from the Federal High Court, Abuja, restrained Mrs. Ibru from calling an EGM or representing her late husband’s investment vehicles holding shares in Ikeja Hotel Plc.

Goodie Ibru’s group said that its ex-parte motion was a sequel to a litigation between the children of his first wife, Mrs. Helen Ibru, and Mrs. Maiden Ibru, his second wife.

However, barely two months after securing victory in court as the authentic chairman of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Goodie Ibru, in February 2017, resigned from the office.

Ibru said he took the decision in the overall interest of the company and the larger Ibru family.

In a statement, he predicated his decision on the need to get Ikeja Hotel, which had been hampered as a result of multiplicity of law suits filed by shareholders in the contest for the management and control of the company, to perform optimally.

Ibru stated that the decision of Justice Kafarati of the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 21, 2016, confirming him as chairman, vindicated his struggle for corporate governance in the company and provided the right timing for him to retire as the founding chairman after 32 successful years in office.

Looking forward

At the company’s 42nd yearly general meeting, in Lagos, the shareholders applauded the new management for their strategic plans to turn around the fortunes of the hotel.

They said these efforts were already yielding results, as seen from its 2018 performance, and urged the interim management to ensure that the restructuring translates to better value in form of dividend payout in the current financial year.

Furthermore, they stressed the need for the board to make public the result of the forensic audit when completed to enhance implementation, strengthen corporate governance, and forestall any form of lapses in future.

Members of the board include Chief Anthony Idigbe; Dr. Alex Thomopolus; Mr. Toke Alex Ibru; Mr. Waheed Olagunju; Mrs. Fadeke Alamutu; Mr. Kunle Aluko; Mr. Ufuoma Ibru; and Alhaji Abatcha Bulama.

The Chairman, Idigbe, expressed optimism that the company was well-positioned to declare interim dividend in the current financial year.

He further disclosed that the new management had also ensured compliance with regulatory requirement to avoid charges resulting from penalties and violations in its operations.

According to him, “we are, however, hopeful that we would be able to declare interim dividend during the course of the year 2019. High standards of corporate governance are fundamental to the sustainable operation of your company. The board is committed to ensuring that each director continues to make valuable contribution to the growth of the business.

“We have maintained a cordial relationship between the company and the regulators as well as with the operator of its asset, Marriott International, key shareholders and staff and this has enhanced business confidence.”

Last line

Since high cost of operation has remarkably impacted negatively on the hospitality sector, the company should intensify its marketing strategy to reach new customers while also retaining old ones.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related