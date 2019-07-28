Street preacher sits with Kirk Franklin after street confrontation

T

his week Kirk Franklin sat down with a street preacher who went viral weeks ago after accusing the gospel music star of “selling his soul to the devil.”

The accusation came following Kirk Franklin’s performance at the BET Awards Show, in which Ty, the street preacher from Untamed Truth, accused him of not using his platform to glorify God.

“You’ve got a lot of blood on your hands, sir!” Ty said to Franklin through a bullhorn outside an event in Jacksonville, Florida.

“You didn’t stand up at the BET Awards and say ‘hey guys, Jesus is coming back soon and the Bible says in the book of Revelation that the blood will be up to the horse’s bridle because of the blood of the sinners and no one’s warning people. The Bible says your prophets were false because they did not warn you of the sin that leads you to calamity,” the street preacher added.

“You didn’t believe that I said Jesus is Lord at the BET awards?” Franklin responded, referencing his speech.

“That’s not enough sir. The Bible says, ‘If I say to the wicked, you shall surely die and you don’t warn them, their blood is on your hands.’ You got a lot of people at the BET Awards, you’ve got a lot of blood on your hands, sir! You’ve got a lot of blood on your hands. That’s what I’m here to tell you,” he continued.

Following the street-debate, Franklin offered to meet with Ty to further discuss his concerns with the singer’s choices.

Ty accepted and later shared the video of the discussion to Youtube, disclosing towards the beginning that he did not go to Franklins event in Florida to meet him but to warn others from attending.

“In the churches, we’re telling people that it’s OK, every person that I meet nowadays tells me that ‘God loves me, we’re all sinners,’” Ty said. “That’s the worst doctrine in America right now because the real doctrine of Jesus Christ is that 1 John 3:9 says he who is born of God does not sin for God’s seed remains in him and he cannot sin.”

“The problem that we have right now is that we’ve got a whole bunch of people thinking that they love God, thinking they know God and Paul said the antichrist doesn’t set up his kingdom until there’s a great fall in the way of the Church and I think that this thing is blinding a lot of eyes of the believers,” he continued.

Not only did Ty say that Franklin’s performance and use of his platform was inadequate, but he also argued that Franklin should not have been in attendance at the BET’s in the first place.

“I don’t believe that God would have you stand in the presence of the wicked,” he contended. “I don’t think the Lord would have you sit at BET unless it was for such a time as this for you to raise up a standard and say repent, for the kingdom of Heaven is coming, we are in the last days.”

He further compared Franklin to Kanye West, who once said at a concert that he sold his soul to the devil.

“I’m really angry that different communities are controlled by different kinds of entertainment. The white community is controlled by the Taylor Swifts of this world and the African American community is controlled by the gospel artists that are fellowshipping with artists like Kanye West,” he said.

Although Ty shared this video to the Untamed Truth Youtube channel, he cut out Franklin’s responses, citing that he didn’t have permission. He did, however, explain that Franklin ultimately disagreed with him.

Tony Evans, Franklins ‘spiritual dad’ was also part of the conversation, and was on speakerphone during the whole discussion. Ty failed to present those responses in the video clip, but said Evans also disagreed with his sentiments.

After Ty showed what he had said to Franklin, he explained that his mission is to warn Christians of the corruption the entertainment industry is bringing to Christianity.

“I’m not a hater of Kirk Franklin, I actually loved his music back in the day but as I began reading my Bible and started to understand that the Bible says ‘what fellowship does light have in common with darkness’ I started to realize the fake for what it was. I started to realize that many other artists, not just Kirk but many other artists in the gospel, Christian rap and Christian music industry,” Ty said.

“I myself had to get rid of many of my own albums to this day of which I’m still trying to chase down the ability of them to get taken off of certain stores all over the world because I too was singing songs just like Kirk Franklin,” he added.

“I was a pastor of a church, people loved me, I was loved by everybody and I sang songs, I made albums, people bought those albums. I was traveling to Florida. I was starting to become very well-known in the local industry here in Florida and I was up and coming,” he said.

He then shared that everything changed when he met the Lord in his living room one day and realized he had blood on his hands and was being woken up by the Lord.

“I don’t hate Kirk Franklin, the Bible says open rebuke is better than secret love. If I hated Kirk Franklin I wouldn’t have come and given him the message. I wouldn’t have entertained him or even rebuked him. Jesus says the ones I love ‘I rebuke and chasten.’ It’s important that we know that when there’s love, brothers that love one another are OK with just saying hey, you need to get this right.”

“I was not angry at Kirk. What I’m really angry with is how the BET Awards continues to push out the filth that they do over and over again, ev

Like this: Like Loading...

Related