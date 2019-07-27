Travel and Tourism
SUN HEAVEN HOTELS AND RESORTS LEKKI:Richly flavoured offers at your demand
Located on Plot 9, Block 8, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts Lekki, is one of the three branded hotels under Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts in Lagos State. It comes with all the basic elements and characteristics of an enduring and fascinating hospitality home with quality facilities and culture of excellent service.
With an enchanting ambiance and cosy feel, the business and leisure hotel has an inviting and serenading features that attract visitors to its cocoon and once closeted within its bowels you feel a certain pervading warmth that is uniquely a signature of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts that is home away from home with its artistic and colourful setting.
It is a 30 room affair, with all the rooms, of different categories, tastefully fitted and furnished to the hilt, with modern and trendy hospitality gadgets and amenities that are display of opulence and sophistication nestled in the mode of world class standard for the comfort and relaxation of the guests.
Exuding luxury and princely motifs, the moment you walk into any of the room, you see yourself in a different world, a world of understated luxury and beauty. You are easily enchanted by the unfolding setting, which is only befitting for princes and queens.
Some of the rooms’ categories include Deluxe Standard, Deluxe room with balcony and Executive rooms while some of the common amenities in the rooms include a well – laid out comfy king – size bed, flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels and entertainment gadgets, work desk and chair, settee, ensuite bath that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries, safe box for personal effects and wardrobe and Wi Fi among others.
You are also treated to rich and complimentary breakfast while the all – day restaurant offers lunch and dinner, with a rich selection of African and continental dishes.
While it relaxing and artistically fitted lounge and bar offers a wide selection of drinks from cocktail, beverage, wine, brandy, champagne to liquor.
For wellness treat, the hotel boast a full service and fully equipped gymnasium with spa section, sauna and treatment room and an outdoor swimming pool with a pool bar for you to enjoy a cold dip at different hours of the day and savour the serene and inviting atmosphere of the pool section.
As a business hotel, it also offers business event planners including social event hosts and hostess, a luxury fitted conference facility offering full services and wholly equipped with the latest conference amenities.
Other facilities and services include dry cleaning and laundry services, 24 hours room service and security, car park, and airport shuttle while unlike most hotels in the city, it allows for pets with special terms and conditions applied.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Travel and Tourism
BEN SMITH: Air France-KLM will consider buying a competitor
Air France-KLM would consider participating in European consolidation and could buy or invest in another carrier, CEO Ben Smith told Skift at the recently held International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Seoul.
The Air France-KLM merger has been a textbook example of how hard it is to meld corporate cultures. But CEO Ben Smith isn’t letting that deter him from taking a look at new acquisitions. Too soon?
“There are neat opportunities, that are priced right, that are strategically right, and you have to at least consider them,” Smith said at the conference for aviation executives. “There are some airlines that are interesting out there.”
European airline executives in Seoul repeatedly complained about overcapacity, particularly in Western Europe, saying there are too many airlines competing for the same passengers. The short-haul European market remains more fragmented than in the United States, where four big airlines control the bulk of domestic share.
“In Europe, we have huge overcapacity,” Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said in a panel discussion in Seoul, bemoaning “very irrational” behavior by his competitors.
Spohr and his predecessors at Lufthansa Group have tried over the past 11 years to streamline European capacity, buying out as many competitors as they could. Lufthansa Group not only has acquired Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, but has also added assets from defunct airlines, including Air Berlin. Its spree continues, with the company expressing interest in Condor and Alitalia.
It has been similar at International Airlines Group. The company now owns British Airlines, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, a Spanish low-cost airline. Last year, CEO Willie Walsh said the company was interested in acquiring Norwegian Air, though the deal never happened.
But Air France-KLM has been quiet. Plagued by internal strife, the company has not been so active in consolidation.
State of The Industry
Air France and KLM started this wave of consolidation in 2004, when they merged to become what was at the time Europe’s biggest airline company.
But a series of group CEOs have had trouble melding the two cultures, with the Dutch arm often reporting far better results than the French one. In recent years, the company has underperforming its competitors on many financial metrics.
It has also been forced to wade into politics more often than other carriers, with politicians in The Netherlands and France both making demands on it. (Both governments now own considerable stakes in Air France-KLM.)
While Air France-KLM has been in turmoil, there’s been little appetite to participate in consolidation. But Smith, who took over last year with a mandate to improve relations between the two segments of the company, as well as profits, said it can grow while it fixes it problems.
“It’s a competitive industry with lots of consolidation, and we have no choice,” Smith said.
Smith acknowledged the company trails its two competitors on many metrics, including stock price. And he said an acquisition might create even more complexity for the group. But Smith said Air France-KLM at least must consider joining its rivals in pushing for more European consolidation.
“Should we be distracted by looking or investing into another carrier even though it may be the right decision?” Smith asked. “Long term, it is hard to say.”
Smith did not say which airlines he might target. But many of Europe’s independent carriers might be for sale for the right price. It’s a group that includes Norwegian Air, LOT Polish Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines.
No Sure Thing
Under normal circumstances, it would make sense for Air France-KLM to be a player in consolidation.
But Madhu Unnikrishnan, editor of Skift Airline Weekly, said Smith might want to work on fixing the mess he inherited before he goes into acquisition mode. Smith has been working to streamline the company’s operations, and recently killed its long-haul, lower cost carrier called Joon. But he still has a lot ahead.
“The European airline industry is fragmented, with too many airlines competing for the same pool of passengers,” Unnikrishnan said. “However, buying another airline is not the answer for Air France-KLM yet. The company needs to get its own house in order before it considers acquiring another airline.”
*Culled: Skift Airline Weekly
Travel and Tourism
Four Points by Sheraton Lagos to host wedding, fashion and food fair
Four Points by Sheraton Lagos will tomorrow host its maiden edition of wedding, fashion and food fair as part of its plans to treat its guests and residents to the best of hospitality, leisure and entertainment as its seeks to consolidate on its market share.
Billed for the Sun Meeting Room, the event will host renowned vendors and connoisseurs in the fields of fashion and culinary who are expected to showcase their signature offerings for the benefits of guests and visitors to the one – day event, which promises to be entertaining and colourful.
‘‘Four Points Lagos team felt it necessary to answer to the increasing flow of wedding queries by putting together a day dedicated to couples seeking advice and inspiration for the organisation of their special day. Where they have the opportunity of meeting wedding, fashion and food vendors under one roof,’’ said the hotel management of the special curated event by it.
“Our sales and marketing team has been buzzing around for quite a few weeks now, excitedly preparing for the event,’’ said the hotel General Manager, Jonathan Patterson, adding that: “We have been taking the setting up of the fair very seriously and we are leaving nothing to chance. We want this day to be a real success, especially in terms of interaction with our guests.”
According to Patterson, exhibition, ‘‘promises a lot of enriching surprises, with a myriad of wedding specialists who will be offering guidance and professional suggestions to couples there and then. The hotel will open its door for visits from 12noon. The sales and marketing team will be available during the event to take their visitors round and provide help whatever required.
‘‘The culinary department of the hotel is also on alert: The Executive Chef, Leslie, has been looking through the most delightful array of possibilities on what to offer to the wedding fair visitors. It is a great opportunity for our kitchen team to display its creativity and passion for cuisine.”
The GM further stated that: “But we are not only willing to show off our best cooking talents, we also want to inspire guests by putting our flexibility at their service.”
Travel and Tourism
Sheraton hotels in Lagos, Abuja to celebrate World Lasagna Day
As part of its business and growth plan, The Luxury Reporter is set to host The Luxury Reporter International Luxury Conference, which is part of the commemoration of its fifth anniversary celebration.
‘‘We believe clocking five years in business is a sign of maturity, a sign that the venture has come to stay. You will agree with me that five years in business means one have a story to tell. It is for this reason we are announcing today the TLR International Luxury Conference, which will be an annual conversation around happenings in the global luxury industry to commemorate our anniversary, disclosed the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of The Luxury Reporter, Mrs. Funke Osae – Brown.
She revealed that the conference will attracts senior luxury sector executives, corporate decision-makers and financiers from around Africa and the world including industries such as fashion, luxury retail, jewelry, automobile, yacht, watches, private equity, investment banking, private banking, investment and asset management as well as architecture/construction.
Sponsors and partners, she said are expected to take advantage of the one – day conference, which is a veritable platform
to align your brand with influential consumers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries through high-impact integrations.
Travel and Tourism
Addis Ababa airport records upsurge in passengers
Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, and hub of Ethiopian Airlines, has continued to witness upsurge in passengers traffic this summer, with Wednesday July 17 said to be one of the busiest with 310 flights and 29,528 travellers (21,028 departing and 8,500 arriving passengers, respectively).
The Director of the airport and Acting CEO of Ethiopian Airports, Getaneh Adera, said of the development: “With the partial opening of the new terminal which will more than double the capacity of the airport, we are very excited to serve record number of passengers in this summer.” Addis Ababa has turned into a bustling hub handling hundreds of flights each day.
The airport has seen a major expansion recently which will boost its capacity to cater for 22 million passengers annually. Upon going fully operational, the expanded terminal will feature state-of-the-art airport facilities, elegant and spacious check-in, arrival and departure halls, various duty-free shops, restaurants, and many other accommodations, taking the entire passengers’ experience to a whole new level.
Last year Addis Ababa surpassed Dubai as the top transit hub for long haul passengers into Africa. It is the home base of Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest flag-carrier serving over 120 cities around the world.
Travel and Tourism
FEDERATION OF TOURISM ASSOCIATIONS OF NIGERIA:Renewed commitment to Nigerian tourism
Penultimate week afforded the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) the opportunity to take stock of developments in the Nigerian tourism sector and its activities as a federation, which among others is to interface with both the government and different operators in the sector, including associations under its armpit, as the umbrella body for the private sector.
The occasion was the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation, which held in Abuja, with its federating units in attendance, alongside government officials and other stakeholders in tourism value chain. The federation and its associations used the occasion to pledge its commitment to the development and growth of Nigerian tourism and inaugurate a new executive council to run the affairs of the body for the next two years.
Opportunity to examine, chart a new chapter for tourism – Rabo
In his welcome address at the gathering, which had as its theme: ‘Research and Advocacy as Tools for Sustainable Tourism Development,’ the President of FTAN, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, said the AGM offered another avenue to examine the performance of the sector and chart a way forward for its sustainable growth.
‘‘Today’s gathering will give us the opportunity to x-ray the tourism industry in Nigeria and take a decision on how to move the industry forward,’’ he said, stressing that the theme of the AGM was carefully selected to reflect the wish of the federation to address some of its challenges.
‘‘The theme of the event has been carefully selected to address one of the challenges the industry is facing today. Our special guests, led by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture, will make their contributions on how the industry will move forward.’’
FTAN, he said has under his watch made appreciable strides, as he outlined some of the achievements recorded by the body in the last two years of his leadership. ‘‘In our first tenure in office and with the support of our predecessors, the federation has been able to secure a befitting national secretariat, which has hosted various government agencies and international organisations,’’ he said.
Rabo furthermore disclosed that: ‘‘The federation has also set up a department of research and advocacy, which with support from the Ministry of Information and Culture, government agencies and members of FTAN, will be able to develop a comprehensive data base that will help top build a Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for the industry,’’
He ended his address with a call on the federal government to paid serious attention to the tourism sector. ‘‘I wish to call on the government to give tourism a priority with a view to position tourism as a key economic sector to help grow and diversity the Nigeria economy.’
Govt to give grant for sustainable tourism projects – Gekpe
The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Deaconess Grace Gekpe, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director, Domestic Tourism, Hajia Sanni Halima, in her address disclosed that the federal government places premium on tourism because of its important roles.
‘‘It plays an important role in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria as a destination to reckon with,’’ she said.
Given this, the government, she informed is interested in it sustenance as it is ‘‘on the verge of facilitating research grants for sustainable tourism methodologies, impacts analysis of good practices and financing pilot schemes to advance good practices and establish systems for ongoing evaluation and monitoring.’’
She also stressed on the importance of the research and advocacy as tools for sustainable tourism development. ‘‘However, tourism research recommendations and advocacy when fully implemented brings about sustainable tourism development,’’ said Gekpe.
According to her, ‘‘FTAN, the umbrella body of tourism associations and practitioners, has a critical role in the establishment of sustainable tourism development in Nigeria,’’ adding that: ‘‘Today’s theme is apt in our quest to move the sector to the Next Level.’’
She then charged the body to ‘‘endeavor to participate actively in international and regional initiatives as well as organise events that would promote the integration of sustainable growth and development of the sector.’’
Let’s work together to harness Nigeria tourism potential – Uko
The organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market and Accra Weizo, Ikechi Uko, who was the keynote speaker at the event, gave a lively discourse on the theme of the AGM, stressing the importance of research and advocacy in the development and sustenance of the growth of Nigerian tourism.
Nigerian tourism, he said is an encompassing one, with different products and service offers that need to be properly developed and promoted. The future, he said is bright, therefore, he called for a concerted effort by all the players, including the government to push the sector to the next level.
He disclosed that Nigeria is the next destination on the basket list of everyone, as many people across the African continent and the globe look forward to visiting and exploring the diverse business and tourism offerings of the country, however, there is a drawback to this realisation.
This drawback, he disclosed can only be address when both the government and the private sector begin to engage in genuine dialogue and come up with appropriate action plans that can be effectively deployed towards eliminating them and building a sustainable tourism sector.
A charge to be forthright – Alabi
The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the federation, Chief Samuel Alabi, in his presentation tasked the body to be alive to its responsibilities, stressing that the federation and its federating units have not lived up to their charge and if Nigerian tourism must grow, the stakeholders must be at the forefront of pushing for its growth.
He spoke on a number of issues affecting the growth of the federation and Nigerian tourism. One of such issues was that of ‘inchoate bills,’ which according to him, has tourism in its throes with some of the associations within the federation and the two parastatals of tourism (Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and National Institute for Hospitality) attempting to foist on the sector bills that are antithetical to the development and growth of tourism and the stakeholders.
According to him, this prevailing circumstance does not bode well for the sector, therefore, he called on the associations and parastatals involved to retrace their footsteps and consult widely within the sector so as to ensure that the various interests in the sector are adequately taken care of with tourism as the focal point of their bills and not sectional interests.
…inaugurates new executive council
At the end of the rancour free business section, a new executive council that will pilot the affairs of the council for the next two years was elected, with the former president, Rabo, mandated renewed for another two years.
A number of the former executive council members were also brought back to complete two term tenures while the few officers that had served out the mandatory two term tenures were replaced by new officers.
Speaking on behalf of the new executive council, the president, Rabo, pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the leadership while seeking to break new grounds. He called for the support of the various associations in achieving the task ahead, which he said is daunting but achievable.
‘‘As FTAN, let all our good hands be on-deck. As executive council members, we are certainly not the most qualified to lead, however, we are determined to do our best. To this end, we will continue from where we stopped and build on it.
‘‘We shall relentlessly work to ensure that government agencies and the broader private industries in Nigeria become actively aware of FTAN’s activities and programmes.
‘‘I wish to assure that we shall build on our past achievements and take FTAN to a greater height by the end of our tenure,’’ said Rabo.
Travel and Tourism
FTAN to play critical role in tourism development
The federation at the conclusion of the AGM released a 14 point communique in which it captured some of the summations made at the event. Some of the points raised in the communique include: FTAN, being the umbrella body of tourism associations and practitioners, has a critical role in the establishment of sustainable tourism development in Nigeria; The theme of the event: ‘Research and Advocacy As a Tool For a Sustainable Tourism Development,’ is apt in the quest to move the sector to the Next Level.
FTAN should endeavour to participate actively in international and regional initiatives as well as organise events that would promote the integration of sustainable growth and development of the sector into government policies; Tourism had helped in stimulating, consumption, promoting trade and enhancing international communication; Tourism has become a major game changer for economics all around the world; popular industrialists and investors worldwide are interested in putting their money for long term investment.
The need for continued advancement both in the quality and innovation of tourism research cannot be over emphasised due to the industry‘s importance and growth; FTAN member associations should device a means of funding the associations. The newly elected officers should put heads together to come up with sellable programs that will help sustain the association and not depend only on membership subscription.
The National Orientation Agency, NOA, will continue to advocate on behalf of the tourism sector in the need for policies that deals with the growth and that will be based on solid research; It is observed that the Federal Government cannot set up a Federal Ministry of Tourism. This is because the 1999 Constitution, which is presently in use, places Tourism in the Residual Legislative. To achieve this, the Constitution needs to be reviewed.
In view of point nine above, FTAN must find a way to strengthen and make the State Chapters more active. The States are more connected to Tourism than the Federal Government.; FTAN needs to review her membership status. There is need for total re-organisation of all the Organisations registered under FTAN. It is clear that some of the Associations exist only on paper. There is need to seek the interest of real Stakeholders that have the interest of the survival of the industry at heart. If FTAN have a few stakeholders who have resources to deploy this will be an end to the paucity of funds in FTAN; The Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition being the only major annual of FTAN should be given priority. Efforts should be made to ensure that the event is sustained and improved upon. When this is done it get to the point that government will key into it to make it National event.
FTAN recommends that CBN should create a special fund which can be accessed by States where the National Parks and other low hanging fruits are located, for the purpose of developing them; and In order to address some of the decisions mentioned above, there is need for FTAN to call for a Stakeholders Conference where they will be critically x-rayed and find a lasting solution to them.
Travel and Tourism
ANJET, FTAN reiterate call for creation of tourism ministry
As the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly (Senator) begins the screening of nominated ministers following the submission of the ministerial list by President Muhammadu Buhari to the upper house for consideration, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigerian (FTAN) and Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) have renewed calls for President Buhari to reinstate the defunct Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Speaking on this development, the two bodies in separate statements disclosed that there is no other time but now for Nigeria to have a ministry of culture and tourism at the federal level if the country and the present government ever hope to harness the potentials of the sector given the abundant opportunities that the creative industry and tourism present at this time.
According to ANJET, it will be a disservice to tourism and culture and a far cry of the commitment of the federal government’s quest to diversifying the country’s economy if its continues to ignore the calls for the defunct culture and tourism ministry that was created in 1999 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and later merged with information in 2015 by President Buhari on assumption of officer to be brought back.
The body of travel and tourism writers stated that example of countries reaping from the windfall of tourism and culture has shown that the only way out is to have a dedicated ministry at all levels for the creative industry and tourism in order to bring about a coordinated national approach and focus to bear on the sector.
It further stated that the experiment with the information and culture ministry in the last four years did not achieved the desired goal as culture and tourism were treated as second fiddle to information. As a result of this opportunities to develop the sector and upgrade the creative industry were missed and sacrificed on the altar of politics.
The body also stated that there is no other better time than now when insecurity in the land has gotten to an alarming level that the country needs a separate ministry for culture and tourism, with the minister in charge focusing on the best mode of harnessing communication and marketing mix to drive the sector, infuse confidence in the source markets both domestic and international, through the appropriate messaging mode.
Stressing that having a minister of information and culture, who most often sees himself as a government spokesperson, as it played out in the last four years, rather than a sales person and ambassador of tourism for the country and the creative industry,therefore better placed to shift through happenings in the land and present information with the right register and channel to impose confidence in the country, will not bode well for the country and the sector.
While on its part, FTAN through its President, Saleh Rabo, reiterated its earlier calls, stating that: “The minister’s lack of understanding and concern for the tourism sector in preference for his information and political portfolio is the major reason why the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and other tourism stakeholders as well as culture workers are clamouring for a restoration of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture ahead of the new cabinet to be constituted by President Buhari.
‘‘We call on President Mohammadu Buhari, as a matter of urgency to create a Ministry of Culture and Tourism so that tourism will be given its rightful place and attention and not made to play a second fiddle to information as we have seen display here today by the minister and his team who totally disregard our event for other matters that they rate above us and tourism.’’
According to Rabo, the only practical way to drive tourism at the national level is to have a minister for culture and tourism, who will be fully focused on working with the various stakeholders and parastatals of the government in harnessing and developing the potentials of the sector through policies and programmes initiation and implementation.
Stressing that these were lacking in the last four years because the minister had so much on his plate and chose to focus attention on information and only turned to culture and tourism merely to make a political statement and not because he was interested in deepening the growth of the sector.
The two bodies indicated their readiness to work with the minister so appointed for the ministry when created in order to cover lost grounds and fast track development of the sector. According to them, there is much to gain in creating a ministry for culture and tourism than there is to lost because it is the only way to ensure that the federal government takes advantage of the abundant resources of the sector to bring about the much talked about diversification of the country’s economy.
Travel and Tourism
UNWTO commences registration for 23rd General Assembly
As plans for the hosting of the 23rd General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) get underway, the global tourism body has announced commencement of registration for the event, which is scheduled to hold in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation between September 9 and 13.
The General Assembly will have in attendance delegates from more than 150 countries and representatives from over 500 UNWTO affiliate members, including the public and private sectors, NGOs and academia.
The General Assembly is the supreme organ of UNWTO. Its ordinary sessions are held every two years and are attended by delegates from UNWTO full and associate members, as well as representatives from UNWTO affiliate members.
It is the most important global meeting of senior tourism officials and high-level representatives of the private sector. The main theme of the gathering this year will be ‘Education and Employment in Tourism; realising SDG 4 and SDG 8.’ Tourism ministers and heads of delegation will be invited to discuss how the tourism sector can benefit from and contribute to the achievement of the universal 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at both the local and the national levels.
Tourism is expected to continue growing in the coming years. This presents both an opportunity and a challenge. The opportunity is to invest and create quality job opportunities in the tourism sector.
The challenge is that, in order to support the expected growth, the sector will need a sufficient, highly qualified and motivated human capital base that meets current and future market demands and, ultimately, enhances the competitiveness and sustainability of tourism destinations.
When planning the development of tourism’s human capital base, it is important also to note that the human capital needs of the tourism sector today are not the same as the human capital needs in 2030.
We will see the emergence of new types of tourism businesses, products, services and professions, requiring different competencies, knowledge and personality attributes. Meeting the new demands will require concerted efforts and our Members are invited to share their views and plans on this.
Travel and Tourism
Summer Loading! Top 7 Instagrammable Destinations
The time has come to book a well deserved summer trip! This vacation will be fun, relaxing, adventurous and most importantly provide the opportunity to create amazing holiday pictures for your instagram followers to drool on.
Here is a list curated by Kike from Travelstart, Africa’s largest online travel agency, with top 7 instagrammable destinations that combine famous monuments, picturesque views and great lighting!
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: The “Christ The Redeemer” Statue in Rio de Janeiro is one of the most famous attractions in Brazil, the iconic monument is surrounded by the country’s natural beauty. Those who make to the top of the statues Hunchback Mountain are rewarded with a marvelous view. Experience the stunning South American coastline, the city’s edgy underground nightlife and a number of magnificently scenic locations like the Escadaria Selaron steps with its multicolored mosaic.
SAL, CAPE VERDE: The collection of 10 volcanic islands in Africa offers breathtaking views of its beautiful beaches, rustic island scenery and the hatching of baby turtles from each August. Soak up the slower pace of life and enjoy the Afro-Portuguese rhythm of the country that offers visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders. Located just off the coast of Senegal in West Africa, why not try hiking up the volcanic mountain ‘Pico do Fogo’ and create a collection of stunning photos.
PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS: The beautiful South-East African Island of Mauritius will give you a selection of backdrops to die for. The beautiful beaches, landscape views and outdoor activities provide a range of magnificent things to capture. Experience the welcoming nature of the Mauritian people and the lively atmosphere of the country’s capital city Port Louis. You will barely need any filters for this instagram perfect destination.
ONTARIO, CANADA: The magnificent Niagara Falls, sits on the border of New York, U.S.A and Ontario, Canada. A shot of the geological wonder is a must. Wow family and friends with a video of the trio of waterfalls, which is visited by around 30 million people every year. If you get too close, you just might get drenched!
PARIS, FRANCE: A getaway to this trendy capital never goes out of style. Take a romantic trip for two to the city of love and capture hundreds of memorable moments. The city provides a backdrop of timeless structures such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum and Arc de Triomphe. Take the family and treat the kids to Disneyland Paris. There is nothing that says summer like the magical shot by Sleeping Beauty’s enhanced pink castle.
LONDON, UK: The multicultural capital has something for everyone over the summer period. Visit Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and shop ‘til you drop on Oxford Street. Try something out of the ordinary with a visit to Abbey Road Crossing made famous by The Beatles. Get the ultimate selfie and a view of the whole city from a ride on the London Eye and tick off a bucket list item with a picture in a classic red telephone box.
DUBAI, UAE: Looking for a family friendly trip? The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai is the destination that ticks all the boxes. There is a magnificent selection of picturesque shopping malls, theme parks, and activities to choose from. Visit the Dubai Aquarium and underwater zoo for a uniquely visual experience. Or go skiing in the summer at Ski Dubai, the snowy indoor ski resort.
With cheap flight options to so many destinations, summer holiday makers can trust Travelstart to make their dream vacation a reality.
Travel and Tourism
TRAVEL BEATS: Australia, Bahrain, China, India, others earn new UNESCO World Heritage Listing
The World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Eudcational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has announced seven new listings on the growing list of cultural sites on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
The new additions listed are situated in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Japan and People’s Democratic Republic of Lao. This is according to eturbonews.com report.
Details and descriptions of the new sites are: Dilmun Burial Mounds (Bahrain):
The Dilmun Burial Mounds, built between 2050 and 1750 BCE, span over 21 archaeological sites in the western part of the island.
Six of these sites are burial mound fields consisting of a few dozen to several thousand tumuli. In all there are about 11,774 burial mounds, originally in the form of cylindrical low towers. The other 15 sites include 17 royal mounds, constructed as two-storeyed sepulchral towers.
The burial mounds are evidence of the Early Dilmun civilization, around the second millennium BCE, during which Bahrain became a trade hub, whose prosperity enabled the inhabitants to develop an elaborate burial tradition applicable to the entire population.
These tombs illustrate globally unique characteristics, not only in terms of their number, density and scale, but also in terms of details such as burial chambers equipped with alcoves. Budj Bim Cultural Landscape (Australia): Located within the Country of the Gunditjmara, an Aboriginal nation in the southwest of Australia, the property includes the Budj Bim Volcano and Tae Rak (Lake Condah), as well as the Kurtonitj component, characterised by wetland swamps, and Tyrendarra in the south, an area of rocky ridges and large marshes.
The Budj Bim lava flows, which connect these three components, have enabled the Gunditjmara to develop one of the largest and oldest aquaculture networks in the world. Composed of channels, dams and weirs, they are used to contain floodwaters and create basins to trap, store and harvest the kooyang eel (Anguilla australis), which has provided the population with an economic and social base for six millennia. Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City (China): Located in the Yangtze River Basin on the southeastern coast of the country, the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu (about 3300-2300 BCE) reveal an early regional state with a unified belief system based on rice cultivation in late Neolithic China. The property is composed of four areas; the Area of Yaoshan Site, the Area of High-dam at the Mouth of the Valley, the Area of Low-dam on the Plain and the Area of City Site.
These ruins are an outstanding example of early urban civilization expressed in earthen monuments, urban planning, a water conservation system and a social hierarchy expressed in differentiated burials in cemeteries within the property. Jaipur City, Rajasthan (India): The fortified city of Jaipur, in India’s northwestern state of Rajasthan was founded in 1727 by Sawai Jai Singh II. Unlike other cities in the region located in hilly terrain, Jaipur was established on the plain and built according to a grid plan interpreted in the light of Vedic architecture.
The streets feature continuous colonnaded businesses that intersect in the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars. Markets, stalls, residences and temples built along the main streets have uniform facades. The city’s urban planning shows an exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Mughal as well as Western cultures. The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organization of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts. Designed to be a commercial capital, the city has maintained its local commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions to this day.
Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage of Sawahlunto, (Indonesia):
Built for the extraction, processing and transport of high-quality coal in an inaccessible region of Sumatra, this industrial site was developed by the Netherlands’ colonial government from the late 19thto the beginning of the 20th century with a workforce recruited from the local population and supplemented by convict labour from Dutch-controlled areas. It comprises the mining site and company town, coal storage facilities at the port of Emmahaven and the railway network linking the mines to the coastal facilities. The The Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage was built as an integrated system that enabled the efficient deep-bore extraction, processing, transport and shipment of coal.
Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group: Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan (Japan):
Located on a plateau above the Osaka Plain, this property includes 49 kofun (old mounds in Japanese). Burial mounds of various sizes, kofun can take the form of key holes, scallops, squares or circles. These tombs were for members of the elite, containing a range of funerary objects (such as weapons, armour and ornaments). They were decorated with clay figures, known as haniwa, which can take the form of cylinders or representations of houses, tools, weapons and human silhouettes.
These kofun have been selected from a total of 160,000 in Japan and form the richest material representation of the Kofun period, from the 3rd to the 6th century CE. They demonstrate the differences in social classes of that period and reflect a highly sophisticated funerary system. Megalithic Jar Sites in Xiengkhouang – Plain of Jars (Lao People’s Democratic Republic): The Plain of Jars, located on a plateau in central Laos, gets its name from more than 2,100 tubular-shaped megalithic stone jars used for funerary practices in the Iron Age.
This serial site of 15 components contains large carved stone jars, stone discs, secondary burials, tombstones, quarries and funerary objects dating from 500 BCE to 500 CE. The jars and associated elements are the most prominent evidence of the Iron Age civilization that made and used them until it disappeared, around 500 CE.
Trending
-
Features15 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics15 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics15 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
Politics15 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Business15 hours ago
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
-
News15 hours ago
Ohanaeze slams FG: B’Haram, killer herders more deadly than Shi’ites
-
News15 hours ago
Baraje to insurgents: Stop killings in the name of Islam
-
Sunday Extra15 hours ago
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas
Pingback: Nigeria Breaking News Today Headlines Saturday 27th July 2019 - Nigeria News Headlines Today