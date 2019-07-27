The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 1)

After the December 2015 clash between the military and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, a friend sent a video clip of 1 minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of the IMN. The impression I have each time I watch the video is that the Shi’ites have constituted themselves into a government within a government.

They have different paramilitary groups. Each of them has different uniforms, separate flags and all paraphernalia of a paramilitary group. There is a particular group whose members carry wooden swords. And behind El Zakzaky, there are two men in dark glasses wearing suits.

Apart from these two there are men who dress in a similar fashion scattered all over the expansive compound where the Shi’ites hold what looks like a rally or one of the programmes in the group’s calendar. From my understanding of the men in suit, they are like equivalent of NIgeria’s Department of State Security (DSS).

The crowd was very large and their loyalty to their leader appears absolute. Although the event appears to be entirely ceremonial as it lacks the firepower of breecloading rifles and machine guns often seen in a normal military parade, the Shi’ites’ paramilitary groups exhibit decorum, discipline and professionalism. In the said video, the leader of the Shi’ites, Ibrahim El Zakzaky, gave a short address before he went ahead to inspect a guard of honour just like heads of government do in different countries. El Zakzaky has this to say in the video:

“Even if a person has no knowledge of Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply KILL A MAN WITH MULTITUDE OF SUPPORTERS AND LIVE HIS OWN LIFE FREELY WITHOUT ANY REPERCUSSION (Emphasis mine).

His reason should tell him this.” Shortly before El Zakzaky left the podium to inspect a guard of honour mounted by one of the groups, another group of men who also dress in a paramilitary uniforms stand in front of the rostrum, raise their hands and pledge loyalty to their leader: “Our allegiance to you El Zakzaky!” They chorused.

What crosses my mind each time I watch the video are: where does the money IMN use in organising such large paramilitary groups come from? What is the intent behind this? Is the training being organised in Nigeria or outside the shores of Nigeria? If IT IS, where are those men being trained? How are they recruited? Have our security agents watched the video? What is their thinking? Are those men security risk or they should be the least of our worries? Since I am not a security agent and won’t pretend to be one, I think security agents should dissipate more energy using intelligence report to unravel what is gradually becoming Shi’ites’ uprising in the country going by what happened at the National As sembly on Tuesday to protest continued incarceration of their leader, who is standing trial and has been in detention since December 2015. My fear is that the Shi’ites may be another keg of gun powder waiting to explode if care is not taken.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, on Tuesday invaded the National Assembly and allegedly shot two policemen and attacked six others. The sect members who also reportedly armed themselves with sticks and stones went ahead to burn three vehicles and vandalized some others on the premises of the National Assembly. Another report had it that the Shi’ite members overpowered the policemen at the gate of the NASS, collected one of their guns and shot the two security operatives.

They entered the main entrance popularly known as MOPOL gate and allegedly vandalised the gate house. The sect unleashed terror on security operatives when tear-gas canisters were thrown to disperse them. Although the Federal Capital Territory Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said no policeman died during the clash with the IMN members, He said, “We don’t have any casualty, no policeman died. Why would we hide such a thing? There was no casualty.”

He also denied that the IMN members seized a gun from a policeman. He said, “No police gun is missing, we have no record that the Shi’ite members snatched guns from our men. “ I just hope the police are not behaving like the proverbial man that was clubbed many times by a mob but insisted that he was not clubbed just to cover up and gave a false impression that all was well with him. For the time, the sect members protested in Lagos on Wednesday. One of the sect leaders was quoted as saying: “I was surprised when the IGP claimed that our members attacked the police.

We know where to get guns if we want to get them. ‘’When 21 million of our members contribute funds, I can tell you that we will raise N21 billion. And we all know what that can do if we decide to buy arms with such funds.”

This statement should get us worried particularly because it came from a religious group that has large followership in the country. Our security sgents cannot afford to wave aside this statement that is pregnant with meaning. Religious bigotry and ethnic sentiments are already a double-edged sword piercing the soul of our nation and this explains my worry over the incessant clashes between the Shi’ites and security agents.

I am more worried that on on July 25, 2014, there was a clash between the Army and the Shi’ites resulting in the killing of 35 members of the group including three sons of the sect leader, El Zakzaky. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the sect leader lost six of his children to the incessant clashes.

The December 2015 clash between the Army and the sect, resulted in the killing of 347 sect members, and the outcome of the panel set up by the Kaduna State government to probe the killings shows that we have not really learnt anything on past religious uprisings.

The panel indicted the sect and rightly so for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise and disrespect the law of the country and constituted authorities. For years, the sect behaved like a parallel government and politicians encouraged them and their obduracy by showing lack of political will to deal with the recalcitrant group. But the sect has forgotten that there is always a first time and theirs came when they had a clash with the soldiers in December 2015.

The Shi’ites were on a suicide mission by insisting that the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Turkur Buratai, should turn back because they were having a possession. Who cares if the Shi’ites trek from Kaduna to China provided their activities do not infringe on rights of other citizens? Sections 38 and 40 of the constitution guarantee the group freedom of thought and worship which must also be done within the confines of the law.

There cannot be justification for the shutting down of a state just because a group wants to embark on religious activities. However, the continued silence on the extra- judicial killings by the soldiers as enumerated by the panel is a cause for concern and this is dangerous.

The panel had revealed that 347 Shi’ites were killed by the soldiers and the majority of them were given secret burial by some state government officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for disobedience to the law of the land by the sect, there should also be consequences for the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers. Unless if we want to claim that the Shi’ites were killed by “unknown soldiers.”

The extra-judicial killings of Yusuf Mohammed, the leader of the Boko Haram, and some of his members in 2009 is perhaps the price we are still paying today as the group became deadly shortly after the incident. Although the Federal Government had given the impression that the insurgents had been defeated. But the ability of the terror group to carry out unexpected devastating attacks on the Nigerian troops is a pointer to the fact that the battle has not been won.

This is without prejudice to the tremendous successes achieved so far by our gallant soldiers. The invasion of the NASS complex and the protest in Lagos are cause for concern. While it is not right for President Buhari to order the release of a man standing trial in court as being demanded by members of the sect, the government cannot afford to let him die in prison.

So, he should be given proper medical attention at all times and let members of his family have access to him particularly because the latest protest was fuelled by rumour that the sect leader had stroke in detention during the week. More importantly, his trial should be sped up as justice delayed is justice denied.

The position of the presidency that the December 2015 killing of Shi’ites were purely ”military affairs” is disappointing, and shows that the government does not understand the full import of Karl Marx’s evocative words that ”religion is the opium of the people.” It seems the country is underrating the fact that the Shi’ites can attract sympathy if something is not done to halt these killings. If there are enough grounds to deal with the sect, it is better done using the law instead of these extra-judicial killings. The situation can be handled in a better way.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related