News
Toronto International Film Festival announces 2019 Canadian rising stars
Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente announced today the next generation of Canadian TIFF Rising Stars. The programme returns for its ninth year with a diverse group of talented young men and women. This year’s Canadian lineup consists of Kacey Rohl, Mikhaïl Ahooja, Nahéma Ricci, and Shamier Anderson. The programme will showcase and help nurture the talent of four of Canada’s most exciting up-and-coming actors.
“With such a wealth of homegrown talent, selecting the Canadian Rising Stars is never an easy task,” said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF. “We were blown away by this group and deeply impressed by these young, up-and-coming voices. I have no doubt they’ll go on to do big things, just like the Rising Stars who came before them.”
The TIFF Rising Stars programme will provide the actors with an exclusive opportunity to experience and engage with the Festival. They will have access to professional development sessions, Industry events, red carpets, mentorship, and valuable networking opportunities.
All Rising Stars are featured in films in TIFF 2019’s Official Selection. Kacey Rohl stars in White Lie, a World Premiere in our Contemporary World Cinema programme, directed by Canadian filmmakers Calvin Thomas and Yonah Lewis. Mikhaïl Ahooja is featured in the Midnight Madness film The Twentieth Century, directed by Matthew Rankin and following a young William Lyon Mackenzie King in his quest to be the Prime Minister of Canada. Nahéma Ricci will appear in Sophie Deraspe’s Antigone, a coming-of-age drama in the Contemporary World Cinema selection, and Shamier Anderson will be featured alongside Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, and Jamie Dornan in Drake Doremus’s Endings, Beginnings, which will have its World Premiere in the Special Presentations programme.
TIFF will announce its four international Rising Stars on August 15.
About the Canadian rising stars
Kacey Rohl
Kacey Rohl is from Vancouver. Her first onscreen appearance was the TV series V (09–11). She is best known for her roles in Red Riding Hood (11), The Killing (11–14), Arrow (12– ), Hannibal (13–15), Wayward Pines (15–16), and The Magicians (15–19). She stars in the feature film White Lie, making its World Premiere at TIFF 2019. She is currently shooting the TV series Fortunate Son.
Mikhaïl Ahooja
Mikhaïl Ahooja is a Montreal-based actor who is very active in Quebec. He has appeared in numerous plays, TV shows, and movies. Recent television credits include Au secours de Béatrice (14– ), Prémonitions (16– ), and Juste nous deux (19–). He has also starred in the feature films La Maison du pêcheur (13), Fabuleuses (19), and The Twentieth Century, which is making its World Premiere at TIFF 2019.
Nahéma Ricci
Nahéma Ricci was born in Montreal. As an interpreter, she has participated in multiple film projects and the stage production cet intervalle (17). As a performer, Ricci’s onscreen credits include Ailleurs (17) and Antigone, which is making its World Premiere at TIFF 2019. She is also the author, director, and interpreter of the play Identikit (19), which was presented at Montreal’s Fringe Festival. She recently completed the 2018–19Dance as a Profession program at Danceworks in Berlin. In the near future, she will appear in the independent drama Before El Finâ.
Shamier Anderson
Select television credits include Wynonna Earp (16–) and Amazon’s Goliath (18), on which Anderson is a regular. Notable features include Across the Line (15); roles opposite Nicole Kidman in Destroyer, which premiered at TIFF 2018, and opposite Johnny Depp in City of Lies (18); and Endings, Beginnings, which is premiering at TIFF 2019. Anderson recently wrapped on Spike Lee’s Son of the South and Stowaway, opposite Anna Kendrick. Anderson and his brother Stephan James co-founded the B.L.A.C.K. Ball, an event hosted in Toronto during TIFF and in Los Angeles during Oscars season.
Previous years’ Rising Stars alumni are Emmy Award–winning actor Tatiana Maslany (Stronger, Orphan Black, Being Erica), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Homecoming, Selma), Théodore Pellerin (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Boy Erased), Devery Jacobs (American Gods, Blood Quantum), Connor Jessup (White Lie, Falling Skies, American Crime), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace, Maps to the Stars, 11.22.63), and Ellen Wong (Glow, The Carrie Diaries, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), among others.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15, 2019.
News
Customs seizes N458m fake Viagra drugs, rice in Ogun, Lagos
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has intercepted seized 1,239 cartons of fake viagra sexual enhancement drugs worth N409million. The unit also seized 1, 200 pieces of compressed Indian hemp worth N12million and smuggled foreign parboiled rice worth N36.4million along the border from smugglers. The Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu, said that the contraband were intercepted on the highway.
He noted that the truck drivers abandoned their trucks and fled, saying that the service was trailing the importer. Aliyu also explained that 2,751 bags of rice worth N36.4million and 147 pieces of used tyres worth N1.02million were intercepted by the unit. The comptroller stressed: “This week, we arrested 5,226 bags of 50kilogramme of parboiled rice in a week. A truck carried 600bags and we still have others at the warehouse.
“The duty paid value of interceptions were N458million and we will not relent our effort until smuggling is suppressed to the barest minimum in the South West. You can see, I told you the last time that smuggling will be suppressed because my officers are on their trail. Anywhere they hide, we shall get to them.” Last week, the unit intercepted contraband such as vehicles, pharmaceuticals and foreign parboiled rice worth N1.2billion from smugglers.
The seizures include six vehicles namely, Toyota Tacoma, 2 Lexus ES350, 2 Toyota Highlander and Toyota Hilux with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N242million. Others are 541 cartons of Original chest and lung tablets; 211 cartons of Analgin Injection; 238 cartons of Really Extra Diclofenac; 158 cartons of Double actions Labimol Diclogenac potassium capsules.
News
Anambra traders kick against extortion, intimidation
Barely five months after the Anambra state government rid market of extortion, harassment of traders by thugs hiding under government’s policies of tenement rate, masterminds now recruiting agents to compel traders to part with illegal fees in Onisha market.
Traders at Ochanja Bridge Head and main market yesterday raised the alarm over invasion of the markets by some faceless thugs.
Besides, there were emerging claims and counter claims over the return of lawlessness to the market after the Anambra State government had successfully clamped down on fake revenue collectors who had milked the state dry.
While some alleged that the thugs who now pretended as agents of Anambra State Markets Traders Association (ASMATA) others claimed the thugs were being recruited by those opposed to the association’s leadership.
The traders, Mr. Innocent Anghanti, Gab Onuegbu and Forster Nnama, who spoke to our correspondent at Ochanja, Bridge head and main market, accused them of carting away their items for an alleged obstruction.
“They will direct us to come to the ASMATA’s head office at Modebe Street where you will be made to pay exorbitant amount ranging from N5, 000 no matter how little.”
“Sometimes you will not get the complete items, jewelries or goods carted away.”
“We are pleading with the Anambra State government and the leadership of ASMATA to look inwards to screen those working for them if they are under them and if not order for the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”
Health
NAFDAC tasks media on fake drugs
The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has challenged media practioners in the country to support the agency in the fight against fake drugs and substandard products
Adeyeye who made this known while addressing media men in Abuja, lamented that many lives have been lost due to the lack of control on drug and products consumed by unsuspecting persons.
“Thousands and thousands of people in this country have died because of bad food, bad drugs, compromised water.
“If you want to address diseases affecting Nigerians on a weekly basis we will not finish 52 times. Our lack of drugs control has killed many people. Those who are faking drugs, faking palm oil that we use adding dye that will eat and destroy the kidney just so that the palm oil becomes redder. It is not just NAFDAC’s problem, it is a major problem because we are in it together,” she said.
The NAFDAC boss lamented that activities at the agency had been on a low key due to previous bad management which plunged the agency into a plethora of issues including a N3.2 billion debt and a lack of sound equipment.
She however revealed that things were getting better saying, “it is going to be gradual and because of our quality management system, all eyes are on everybody. We have to monitor what we are doing.”
News
Army: We established 22 command schools in 4 years
The Nigerian Army yesterday, said it established a total of 22 command secondary schools in the last four years. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the disclosure at a procurement seminar for commandants, bursar’s and administrative officers of Command secondary schools. According to the COAS, the seminar was aimed at broadening the knowledge and capacity of officers and personnel on procurement processes and financial procedures for improved productivity and efficiency in the Army.
The COAS noted that the establishment of the schools was necessitated by the importance of education, and the need to avail personnel and society at large access to learning. “In the past four years, the Nigerian army has established 22 new command secondary schools across the country to foster the educational needs of our personnel and society at large”, Buratai said. The Army Chief noted: “As you are all aware, this seminar could not have come at a better time than now especially when there are new efforts to improve the infrastructure and internal accounting proce-dures in our command schools across the country
. “It is particularly important to note that the various observations made in recently concluded audit of Nigerian army revenue generating establishments which need to be implemented to improve the overall administration and operations of personnel in command schools at all levels. “Your participation and ingenious contributions in this seminar is very important towards improving the standard of our institutions and the administration in the future.
“The importance of education and the conducive environment for learning in Nigerian army schools cannot be over emphasized. The quality and standards of our schools is paramount in the development of society as well as future leaders in different fields.
“This calls for prudent management of available resources and capacity to generate revenues in schools in order to ensure the attainment of our desired goals. “Let me use this forum to remind us that the government may not be able to meet up all our needs at the same time.
The Nigerian army as part of the ministry of defence will have to compete with other sectors for funding to keep our institutions functional and optimal at all levels”.He pledged Army headquarters’ readiness to “continue to provide you with the required guidance and support within available means”. Buratai further stated: “The seminar being the fifth of the series has continued to provide the avenue to imbue participants with the requisite knowledge in procurement procedures and ethics which will aid them in contributing to procurement matters in the field”.
News
Nigeria’s economy poor, very tiny – Aregbesola
A former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria is poor with a very tiny economy, which was very contrary to previous reports that the country has the largest economy in Africa. Speaking in Lagos at the launch of ‘Eleniyan Perspectives’ a book written by the immediate past chairman, Committee on Health in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, Aregbesola, who noted that Nigerians have been living on free money, said many people have the illusion that the country is wealthy because only a few people have access to the crude rents coming from oil.
His words: “We have been living on free money, which is why our economy is very tiny and we have an illusion that we are rich. Nigeria produced 2.3million barrels of oil a day and the .3million can be cost of production.
The two million barrels is what we share. If it is 100 dollars per barrel, that is 200 million dollars and that means each Nigerian gets 1 dollar per day, which is N366 for each person per day. Last year, Britain announced a ban of fuel and diesel by 2040 and painting a gloomy future for oil producing countries like Nigeria. So, we have just about 20 years to go, which is not far. “The number of people that have access to the money is so small and they live large.
We have been living on free money such as rents and government patronage. We have no incentive to earn anything that is productive. Any economy that is so driven can never be prosperous. To be successful and to create wealth, we must be productive. Productivity is the act of adding value to everything we touch or we are asked to work upon. The efforts we could put into achieving this is work. If you don’t produce or work to add value then you are parasite.”
Health
Measles: Group seeks FG’s action to halt deaths in Kaduna community
Health journalists under the auspices, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), has called on the Federal Government to carry out immediate action to halt the deaths of children in Wusar community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, due to a measles outbreak.
According to a statement signed by the President ANHEJ, Mr. Hassan Zaggi, the disease has claimed the lives of over 100 children between the ages of two to three years in the community, within a space of two months.
While lamenting that investigations has revealed that the affected community was one of the hard-to-reach areas under the local government area with no motorable road, he added that the only primary healthcare centre (PHC) that should serve the residents of the area was not only very far from them, but the facility was dilapidated, as there were no equipment and no properly trained health personnel on ground.
While calling on the Kaduna State Government to take immediate action to contain the spread and fatality rate occasioned by the outbreak, he encouraged state governments across the country to strengthen their surveillance and disease control units in order to prevent the needless death of children.
“As Health Journalists, we are deeply worried that such number of children will be allowed to die within a period of two months without the Kaduna State Ministry of Health noticing it, let alone containing it.
“This, therefore, is a pointer that the Kaduna State Ministry of Health has no surveillance system that will enable it monitor and access information on all that is happening in all parts of the state.
“ANHEJ, therefore, insist that health communication and immediate intervention is imperative in curtailing the spread of the disease that has claimed the lives of children- who are the nation’s future leaders.”
“We call on the Federal Government and other key agencies in the health sector to improve sensitization on the prevention and reduction of communicable diseases like measles in all parts of the country,” he said.
News
UK PM: You can’t gag Atiku, PDP tells APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it cannot gag its presidential candidate in the February 23, 20 19 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from commenting on national issues.
APC yesterday cautioned Atiku against making comments on the state of the nation, following the latter’s commendation on British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for appointing a Nigerian lady into his cabinet. But PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Atiku’s comments fell within his constitutional right of freedom of speech. The party said none of Atiku’s statements fell within the realm of felony in anyway whatsoever.
“The APC is reminded that while the PDP was in power, it never gagged the APC and its leaders, including President Buhari, from exercising their freedom of speech and freedom after speech, in line with our laws.
“We note that General Muhammadu Buhari issued over 160 statements while he was in the opposition, including inflammatory remarks like the one that called on his supporters to take their fate in their hands. “It is instructive to note that none of the PDP administrations threatened General Buhari over such comments,” PDP noted.
The party described as disturbing the fact that APC was attacking Atiku for commending Boris Johnson, for appointing a 39-year-old Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, as a minister in his cabinet. This, PDP said, was contrary to President Buhari’s projection to the world that Nigerian youths were lazy and should not be given active roles in governance in the country. It added that Atiku should commend such world leaders for finding accommodation for Nigerian youths. “It is also instructive to note that the APC has further shown its disdain for the Nigerian youth as being demonstrated by President Buhari, whose cabinet has no place for our youths.
“Instead of attacking Atiku Abubakar for standing for our energetic and focused young men and women, the expectation of Nigerians is that APC will accept its failures and advise President Buhari against total disregard for young Nigerians,” PDP advised.
The party said the threat against Atiku was borne out of fear by certain persons in the presidency that President Buhari’s defence was collapsing at the presidential election petitions tribunal. It added that the renewed allegations against Atiku came after a witness told the court that the Army never required any enlisted officer to submit his WAEC certificate, which it noted, was contradictory to claims that Mr. President’s certificates were in the custody of the Army.
“Our party advises the APC to rather get ready for justice instead of seeking ways to frame Atiku Abubakar on flimsy and unconstitutional grounds,” PDP stated, adding that no amount of threat by the APC would distract Atiku from reclaiming his mandate.
News
Why Buhari nominated me as minister, by Akume
The ministerial nominee from Benue State, Senator George Akume, yesterday said that his nomination as minister by President Muhammadu Buhari into the next Federal Executive Council (FEC) was based on trust. Akume spoke while receiving a delegation of elders from Kwande Local Government of Benue State, who visited his Abuja residence to congratulate him on his new appointment. The group was led by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue Zone A, Vincent Uji and a chieftain of the party, Terlumun Akputu. According to Akume, many individuals, particularly from Benue State, fought hard to stop his nomination, but for the trust that President Buhari had in his person, it would not have been. “Many people worked to stop my nomination by the President, but this appointment is based on trust,” he stressed. Akume also said that President Buhari was particularly worried by the current political rivalry in Benue and was desirous of seeing that things improve significantly.
He said President Buhari had so much love for Nigeria as can be seen in different projects being implemented by his government. For the Benue people, Akume cited the on-going Keffi-Lafia-Akwanga- Makurdi road dualisation project, which he said would improve their economic lives and those of other Nigerian road users. The former minority leader of the Senate promised that as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), he would strive to attract federal presence to the state through meaningful projects while working to assist the President to deliver on the onerous task of nation-building. He, however, expressed concern about the non-payment of salaries in Benue State.
The minister-designate lamented that unfortunately, he brought the current governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, to power. Speaking on behalf of the group, Terlumun Akputu, congratulated Akume for the appointment and assured him of continued support from the local government. Akputu said by this appointment; the senator had emerged naturally as a leader in Benue and the north-central region. According to him, the entire state went into jubilation on hearing the news of his appointment as a ministerial nominee. Akputu urged President Buhari to assign a large portfolio to Akume as was a seasoned politician, an administrator and a trusted chieftain of the APC. Other members of the delegation were Basil Kwembe, Anthony Haama Tion, Orgnu Daniel, Hellen Bendega, and Tsumbu Terwase.
News
ALGON urges Makinde to obey court order on LGs’ dissolution
The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter has urged the Oyo State Government (OYSG) to continue to maintain the status quo until otherwise decided by the Court of Appeal on the dissolution of Local Government administration in the state.
ALGON chairman, Prince Abass Aleshinloye yesterday gave the advice while reacting to the High Court judgement on the suit between ALGON and the state government.
ALGON had gone to court to challenge the dissolution of the elected Local government administration by the sate government.
In a judgement given on 6th May, 2019, the Oyo State High Court had affirmed the three-year tenure of the elected local governments’ chairmen and councillors and nullified the Sections of the State Local Government Laws which empowered the governor and the State House of Assembly to dissolve Local government administration.
The State government has, however, appealed the judgement.
The ALGON chairman said: “We urge His Excellency to be patient for the outcome of his appeal at the Court of Appeal because to do otherwise on the misconceived, misinterpreted purported stay of execution will amount to assault on our judiciary, which is also capable of rendering the said appeal pending at the Court of Appeal nugatory.”
In the same vein, ALGON has challenged the state government and urged the court to restrain it from setting up an ad hoc Committee to probe the finances of the local government.
ALGON had described the action as running contrary to the extant judgment of the court, affirming the tenure of elected local government chairmen and councillors, describing the action as a breach of the Constitution, ultra vires and an illegal act altogether.
Governor Seyi Makinde had set up a seven-man committee on July 1 to look into the Councils accounts from January 2018 to May 29, 2019.
The committee is chaired by retired Justice S.L. Popoola.
At the hearing of the suit on Monday, July 29th, the Presiding Judge, Justice A. F. Adeeyo had granted leave to the plaintiffs (ALGON) for an order of judicial review to prohibit and quash the proceedings and decisions of the Justice Popoola- led committee.
The court further directed that the order granting leave would operate as a stay of further proceedings before the said committee until the determination of the suit now filed.
News
Proprietress diverts students’ N5m WAEC registration fees, convicted
Proprietress of Dala Standard Secondary School, Maiduguri, Josephine Udeh, has been convicted for collecting N5,059,000, WAEC registration fees from 284 students of her school and converting it to her private use.
Udeh was arrested and arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
She was arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N5,059,000.
She pleaded not guilty upon her arraignment on April 24, 2019.
In the course of the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses and 10 exhibits which pushed her to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.
At the resumed hearing, yesterday, prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji, prayed the court to substitute an earlier charge filed on April 9 with an amended charge of the day, July 31.
Udeh pleaded guilty to the amended charge in line with the plea bargain agreement she opted for.
Following her guilty plea, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to convict her as charged.
However, the defence counsel, B. G. Sanda, prayed for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant had already re-paid the misappropriated sum.
Consequently, Justice Kumaliya pronounced her guilty as charged with a fine of N150,000 and to spend one year in prison custody in default of the payment of the fine.
