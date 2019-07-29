Tour of Morocco: Sport enthusiasts scramble for African Network packages

African Network Centre has revealed that sports enthusiasts are currently enthusiastic at the moment, eager to take advantage of several packages put in place by the tourist organisation to visit Morocco in the month of August.

The tour which coincides with the African Games coming up in the North Africa country was put together by ANC for people intending to have the 14-day Moroccan experience during the Games.

The organisation is staging a tour of Morocco between August 18 and September 1, and this has given journalists, fans and other individuals interested in taking part in the event a chance to be part of the tour.

Speaking with our correspondent, Programme Coordinator, Nigeria, of the organisation, Juwon Tunde, said the body had been getting good responses from journalists going to cover the African Games.

“We had 60 slots and people have been making enquiries,” he said.

“Some really want to be sure of how true the packages are and if truly they are going to get all the offers attached to each package.

“It is going to be a once in a life time opportunity because things are very expensive in Morocco now, especially accommodation because this is the period when tourists visit Morocco.

“The date is around the corner and we hope Nigerians can take advantage of this especially fans and journalists going for the games.”

The different packages will see those interested choosing between a High Density Package and Low Density Package with each one broken down into Premium, Classic, Executive and Royal.

The difference between the High Density Package and Low Density Package remain the star of the hotel and the price for each. The offer, endorsed by the Moroccan Embassy and government is however opened to 60 people. The package ranges from N553,600 to N683, 200 per person.

