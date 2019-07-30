News
UNICEF upgrades 226 primary healthcare centres in Adamawa
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with the European Union (EU) has upgraded no fewer than 226 Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in Adamawa State.
This was the declaration of Dr Halima Abdu, of the Bauchi Field Office, during the official handover of upgraded Major Aminu PHC at Dubeli, Yola South to the facility managers, noted that the 226 centres were working 24 hours and seven days a week.
According to Abdu, “UNICEF received support from the EU in 2017 to support the state to implement healthcare services under the project titled strengthening primary healthcare and community resilience for improved Maternal, New-born, Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) outcomes project in three northern states of the country, which includes Adamawa State.”
She said the 54 million multi-sectoral health and nutrition project was being implemented across the three states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi and had supported Adamawa State to ensure that the 226 primary healthcare centres were functional 24 hours daily.
It also provided integrated PHC services through capacity building for over 1,130 health workers on different PHC services and provision of equipment, motorcycles and essential medicines worth $1,856,643.65 distributed to the 226 PHCs and provision of a mobile storage unit worth $14,000, she said.
Also speaking, Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Dr. Batulu Muhammad, commended UNICEF and EU for bringing positive development to health sector in Adamawa State.
Represented by the Secretary of the agency, Abubakar Umar Maiha, noted that UNICEF had contributed to healthcare delivery in the areas of capacity building to primary healthcare workers, provision of equipment and renovation of 140 facilities out of which seven had been completed.
News
Senate resumes screening of ministerial nominees
The Senate has resumed the screening of ministerial nominees with Saleh Mamman, a nominee from Taraba State, before the Senators.
The nominee introduced himself as an electrical engineer.
“I started from the scratch. I worked with the Taraba state government for 29 years before I retired as assistant director in charge of designs,” he told the Red Chamber.
Commenting, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Whip, says the nominee is not a good orator but he “knows the job”.
“He might have stage fright.” Kalu adds.
The screening, which is day five of the exercise and which began last Wednesday, is expected to be concluded today.
President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a 43-man list to the Senate for approval last week.
News
Female Nigerian pilgrim dies in S’Arabia
An elderly female Nigerian pilgrim from Sokoto State has died in Madinah, Saudi Arabia few days to the commencement of 2019 Hajj rites.
Dr Hamidu Liman, Head of Medical team, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Madinah on Tuesday.
Liman, who did not identify the deceased, said she had an ailment before embarking on the trip, but later referred to Al Ansar hospital, Madinah, where she died, four days ago.
According to Liman, the deceased was buried in Madinah after her family was contacted.
“The deceased developed an illness from Nigeria, we attended to her but when her condition did not improve, we referred her for special attention at Al Ansar hospital, Madinah.
“We lost her in the hospital four days ago.
“I would advise intending pilgrims to ascertain their health status before embarking on pilgrimage because it involves lots of energy-sapping activities.
“They are urged to do physical exercise before embarking on pilgrimage, to ensure they are physically fit for the exercise,” he said.
Liman said that three other pilgrims had fracture; one with pathological fracture while two others accidentally fell on the floor due to slippery tiles and were treated.
He identified major health challenges confronting Nigerian pilgrims to include fatigue, headache, hypertension and asthma.
He said the commission had established four health centres in various locations in Madinah to handle pilgrims’ minor ailments.
The head of the medical team said pilgrims with special medical cases were referred to tertiary hospital for further medical attention in agreement with Saudi Government to treat such cases free of charge.
According to him, there are ambulances and adequate drugs for pilgrims’ basic ailment.
Liman said that Quest time hotel, the venue of one of the health centres, treated 2,500 pilgrims, being the highest number so far.
He urged pilgrims to rest and minimise shopping with a view to coping with the rigour associated with Hajj rites.
Meanwhile, NAHCON said it had so far transported 27,466 pilgrims to Madinah as at Tuesday in 56 flights, adding that the latest flight of MaxAir VM3005 departed Bauchi for Madinah with 550 Bauchi State pilgrims, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
News
Edo Assembly: Issue fresh proclamation, Senate tells Obaseki
The Senate on Tuesday ordered the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.
Obaseki on Tuesday said that he would not issue a fresh proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.
He stated that the Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended, mandated state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and he has dutifully performed the function.
But the Upper Chamber disagreed with this position and ordered the governor to issue a fresh proclamation letter.
News
Supreme Court sacks APC Adamawa House of Reps member
The Supreme Court has sacked Mustapha Usman, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member of the House of Representatives, representing Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State.
In a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, a five-man panel of the court upheld an appeal marked: SC/790/2019 Abdulra’uf Abdulkadir Modibo also of the APC.
The Supreme Court held that, besides that it was found that Usman forged his credentials, he also did not participate in the National Youth Service Corps scheme.
A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice John Okoro, held that Modibo, who came second the APC primary, did not participate in all the stages of the election, the person who came second in the election and met the constitutional requirements, should be issued certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
News
Supreme Court dismisses suit against Ihedioha
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu challenging the emergence of Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo governor.
Justice Jonn Okoro, in a lead judgment, held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The appellant has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations made against the 1st respondent, therefore the case is hereby dismissed and cost of N200,000 awarded in favour of the first and second respondents.
Anyanwu had approached the Court seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha.
He urged the courts to declare him the authentic winner of the primary election.
He accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of Ihedioha who is now the governor of the state.
Ihedioha had in the primary election on October 1, 2018, got 1,723 votes to defeat Anayanwu who got 1,282 to come second.
The court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State had struck out the suit challenging the emergence of the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.
The suit which had earlier been stuck out by the Owerri Federal High Court was filled by senator Samuel Anyanwu, who contested the primary election with Ihedioha.
In dismissing that suit, the jurist held that Anyanwu was unable to establish his allegations saying that the petitioner did not bring enough evidence to convince the court, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
News
News
Pakistani military plane crash kills 17
A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on Tuesday killing all five crew members and 12 civilians and setting off a blaze that left a pile of smoking rubble.
A statement from the Pakistani military said the aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed but there was no immediate word on the cause of the accident or the type of aircraft involved.
Military and civilian rescue workers took at least 12 injured civilians to hospitals in the city and extinguished the fire, leaving the smoking ruins of a house which appeared to have borne the brunt of the crash.
“The plane hit the side of the building and the structure it has crashed into has completely collapsed,’ an army officer at the scene said.
The site, in a village on the edge of an affluent housing development called Bahia Town, was surrounded by military and rescue service vehicles and security officials pushed back a crowd of bystanders.
Rawalpindi is close to the capital Islamabad and is where the headquarters of the Pakistan army is based.
Earlier, the website of newspaper The News International carried footage showing a building engulfed in flames in the immediate aftermath of the crash, reports Reuters.
News
Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension
- Gambari: Military action, not solution to conflict
Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday expressed fears over the incessant security challenges in parts of Nigeria, saying “there is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.”
The warning came at the opening of a two-day roundtable conference on national security organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS) in Minna, Niger State.
Abubakar said the roundtable was convened to bring together Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and competences to help in the accurate diagnosis of the problems facing Nigeria and proffer solutions that will foster a united peaceful country.
He disclosed that some of the problems currently facing Nigeria revolved around issues of widespread insecurity and peaceful co-existence of its various components required urgent actions by the government and other well-meaning Nigerians.
“Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country. There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly. It is clear that the situation requires that we all live up to the expectations of a nation that puts so much value in elders and leaders.
“We are all here as Nigerians who share responsibility for the state of our nation. Therefore, if any forum can help in the accurate identification of the problems and solutions for a united peaceful Nigeria, let us be counted among such fora. The forum should not be a mere paper work, but should take real actions. A lot is expected from this forum. We must not allow things fall apart,” he said.
According to him, the round table discussion has been designed to draw participants from across the country who represent interests and perspectives as regards to the nature of the security issues and solutions needed to resolve them. He explained that though the round table was not a mini-national conference for review of the Constitution, its outcome will be made available to every tier of government and other national institutions for possible consideration and further action.
Chairman of the round table discussion, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, urged those agitating for outright disintegration of Nigeria as the solution to the current crisis to take a second look at the experiences of other countries.
Gambari, a former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), also said that there is no alternative to dialogue in resolving conflicts, adding that military action can never be the solution to any conflict.
He said that to bring conflicts under control, stakeholders must look for a common ground which can only be achieved through team building and peaceful resolution of the conflicts.
“There can be no genuine military solution to conflicts except dialogue. We have to realise the vision of our founding fathers, which is a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.
Also, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state, who was the special guest, said the challenges confronting the nation are surmountable, but requires sincerity of stakeholders.
Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, lauded the Institute for initiating the roundtable to move the country forward.
The forum attracted eminent personalities such as a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi; leader of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi; Gen. Alani Akirinnade (rtd); Gen. IBM Haruna (rtd); Ambassador Zubairu Dada, a ministerial nominee; former National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Josephine Anenih and Ambassador Yahaya Kwande.
Others are the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr. Kingsley Moghalu; the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago; chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Diete Spiff; and Alhaji Najib Adamu, Emir of Kazaure.
Also in attendance were the representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, the National Security Adviser, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Nda Isaiah, and Prof. Kuta Yahaya, among others.
A communiqué is expected at the end of the two day parley.
News
EFCC arrests DG, 6 bank MDs over N2bn fraud
…probes 5 others
- Kwara First Class monarch fails to redeem N78m loan
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six managing directors of microfinance banks and Director General of the Kwara State Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Mr. Segun Soewu, over an alleged N2 billion fraud.
The bank MDs arrested were Ogudu Samuel of Brightway Micro Finance; A.K. Imam of Magajingari Micro Finance Bank; Adeleke M.S. of Sincere Micro Finance Bank; Yusuf Muideen of Balogun Fulani Micro Finance Bank; Issa Abdulrasheed of KCMB Micro Finance Bank, as well as Oyebode Asimiyu of Apels Micro Finance bank.
Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the separate arrests were effected by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission.
He said the anti-graft agency went after the suspects upon discovery that the N2 billion, which was meant to serve as soft loan facilities to boost small scale businesses across the state, was allegedly distributed to highly placed politicians, traditional rulers and other prominent people across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
He added that 50 per cent of the loan was allegedly shared to a select group of businessmen and women, who failed to pay back the loan, as was originally conceived.
Apart from the arrest of the septet, Orilade said five other persons were being investigated over similar allegations of fraud.
The quintet, according to him, include: Lawal Ayo of Omu-Aran Micro Finance Bank; Tope Eniola of Iludun Micro Finance Bank; Lawal Folashade of Stockcarp Micro Finance Bank; Yusuf Tajudeen of First Heritage Micro Finance Bank, and Olawoye E.O. of Offa Micro Finance bank.
“The anti-graft agency had earlier received intelligence reports alleging fraudulent misappropriation and mismanagement of about N2 billion given by the Kwara State Government to assist market men and women across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
“Investigations further revealed that at the point of granting the loans, Soewu and the 16 Micro Finance Bank chiefs failed to follow due process.
“It was also revealed that the N2 billion loan facility, which was designed for lending to the general public to support their businesses and augment their working capital, was distributed to highly placed politicians, traditional rulers and prominent people within the 16 LGAs,” Orilade said.
This was as he claimed that the agency’s DG and one of the banks’ MDs, had admitted, after hours of interrogation by operatives, to allegedly misapplying some of the funds.
“A prominent and First Class traditional ruler in the state received over N78 million cash from the loans, which was designed to assist petty traders, but never returned a dime.
“The traditional ruler, through his company, Yafy International Ventures Limited, secured the loans without following the due process.
“Selected and influential market men and women across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state received the sum of N5 million each as loans, but did not pay back the money,” they were quoted to have confessed.
Orilade further disclosed that the Commission, in the course of investigation, also “gathered that about 50 per cent of the rather controversial loans were shared by highly placed individuals and selected businessmen and women at the expense of other beneficiaries, which defeated the aims and objectives of Small and Medium Enterprise Development.”
He stated: “Findings by the operatives of the Commission also indicated that the highly placed individuals who benefited from the loan between 2012 and 2018 failed to pay back the huge loans they secured.
“The arrested suspects are still in the custody of the Commission, and are cooperating with the EFCC.”
News
INEC to Tribunal: We can’t defend Atiku, PDP’s petition
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday refused to call any witness to defend the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party, challenging the February 23 presidential election before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.
The petitioners had since closed their cases after they called a total of 62 witnesses and tendered over 40,000 documents they urged the tribunal to rely on and nullify President Buhari’s re-election.
The tribunal gave INEC six days to call its witnesses and tender evidence to defend the return it made on February 27, which declared President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the disputed presidential poll.
At the resumed hearing yesterday, INEC told the tribunal that it would not call any witness to defend the petition.
INEC, through its lead counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), told the five-man panel headed by Justice Mohammed Garba that it had no defence.
The commission submitted that it resolved to rely on response of all the petitioners’ witnesses during cross-examination.
It further argued that evidence the petitioners presented was enough to sustain the declaration it made after the election, saying there was no need to waste judicial time of the tribunal.
According to him, “My lords, we have painstakingly reviewed the evidence of the petitioners’ witnesses and also painstakingly studied petitioners’ witness evidence under cross-examination, which supports our defence and denial in consonance with our pleadings.
“We do not see the need to waste the time of the tribunal in repeating the same thing. In the circumstance, we will not be calling any witnesses to defend the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against conduct of February 23 election that re-elected Muhammadu Buhari as President.
“Our client will, instead, rely on the evidence it obtained from the petitioners’ witnesses under cross examination.
“There is no need calling witnesses to help the petitioners’ case as doing so would have negated INEC’s stance as impartial umpire.”
Following the development, counsel to President Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said his client was ready to kick-start his defence today.
“In view of this development, the 2nd respondent will most honourably be asking that we kick-start calling our witnesses by 2p.m. tomorrow (today). We assure the tribunal that when we start, we won’t ask for an adjournment,” Olanipekun stated.
On his part, counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), said he was “profusely” thankful to INEC for not calling any witness to defend the case of his clients.
Consequently, the tribunal granted President Buhari’s request to be allowed to open his defence on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after the proceeding, INEC’s counsel said the commission saw no reason to enter any defence since expert witnesses that were produced by the petitioners admitted that they never saw any sever through which results of the presidential poll were transmitted.
He added that the witnesses also confirmed that purported presidential election results the petitioners tendered before the tribunal were not documents that were downloaded from INEC’s server.
Usman further stated that the petitioners failed to analyse any document to prove they scored majority of lawful votes at the presidential poll.
“The witnesses confirmed that the Electoral Act does not empower INEC to electronically transmit results. So, it is not our duty to prove their case for them,” he added.
The petitioners, who are seeking to void President Buhari’s re-election on the premise that he did not secure the majority of valid votes cast, closed their case within 10 days that was allocated to them.
They tendered result sheets from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
Among the petitioner’s witnesses included the former Aviation Minister and National Collation Agent of the PDP for the presidential election, Chief Osita Chidoka.
The petitioners had described Chidoka as the star witness.
He, however, told the tribunal that even though he never saw INEC’s server, he said the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had, before the election, assured all the parties that it existed.
He insisted that result of the election that was obtained from a whistle-blower in INEC, confirmed that the petitioners won the election.
Before Chidoka mounted the witness box, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert from Kenya, David Njorga, told the tribunal that INEC transmitted results of the presidential election to a central server.
Njorga, who was subpoenaed to appear as a witness, said he conducted analysis and findings on result of the election as was electronically transmitted to the server.
He said results from the server were directly copied to a website he gave aswww.factsdontlieng.com, which he said was created by an official of INEC that acted as a whistle-blower.
The Kenyan, who testified as the PW-59, tendered a copy of the subpoena that was issued for him to appear before the tribunal.
Under cross-examination, Njorga, who was described as an “Expert Witness”, said confirmation from a global ICT tool, WHOIS.com, revealed that the website that contained data from the server began to function on March 12 when the domain name was registered.
Asked if the essence of the website was to ensure that people had access to election results as they were being transmitted, the witness said: “If you look at information explicitly put on the website by the author, who is an INEC official, those were data from the server.
“The INEC official is anonymous. It is a whistle-blower,” he added.
The petitioners had, in their petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, alleged that information they independently secured from INEC’s back-end server, revealed that they defeated President Buhari at the election with over 1.6 million votes.
They alleged that in some states, INEC deducted lawful votes that accrued to them, in its bid to ensure that Buhari was returned back to office.
INEC had since denied the allegation, saying it was not in possession of any central server that was used for the presidential poll.
