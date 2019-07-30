WAEC restates commitment to improved service delivery

FAILURE

With the ongoing electrification project at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the institution is to save between N35 million and N60 million monthly, but stakeholders have condemned Nigerian universities for failure to think out of the box and be innovative enough to address power challenges confronting the system

The apparent failure or inability of the Nigerian university system, the supposed opium of development and repository of knowledge, to galvanise intellectual resources to generate electricity for its use, rather than relying on public source that has continued to hamper research and other academic development in the institutions, has for long remained a source of worry to stakeholders.

To their dissatisfaction, the failure of the system to attain such necessity, which is aimed at accelerating the overall development of the country, however, is a signal that all is not well with the nation’s university system, and other tertiary institutions.

But, last week, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to the surprise of some stakeholders unfolded plans to exit the National Grid in October, as the university has almost completed work on its power generation that will restore the ivory tower on the path of academic development and high research profile.

This is courtesy of the National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA) programme, a Federal Government project in partnership with the World Bank and African Development Bank for no fewer than eight universities across the country and one university teaching hospital.

On completion, the project would definitely save the university the cost of energy, accelerate and facilitate meaningful research that will impact on the lives of the people.

Under the first phase of project in the eight universities, the policy of this administration is to have a mix of sources of generating electricity through solar, wind, thermal, hydro and renewable energy, and for which the pilot universities will use either thermal or solar.

According to plans, the eight universities and one university teaching hospital that would benefit from the first phase of the electrification project had already signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REA.

The institutions are Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Bayero University, Kano; Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, Anambra; University of Lagos, Akoka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Warri, Delta State; Obafemi Awolowo University and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The project includes provision of independent power plant, upgrading existing distribution infrastructure, street lighting to improve security within the universities’ campuses, as well as the development of a world class training centre on renewable energy for each university.

The project, which is being implemented by the REA and to be developed in phases, under the first phase would deliver 28.5MW to the benefiting universities and university teaching hospital, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.

Given the spate at which the project is moving, New Telegraph learnt that the National Rural Electrification Agency would test run the project in the university for one year without any financial commitment on the part of the institution before handing over the electricity project finally to the OAU management.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, who broke this cheering news at the biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation, held at the university, the institution is set to complete its power plant in October to generate its own 24-hour electricity.

The project, which he said had started since 2017, would be ready by the end of October, adding that the institution was working with a rural electrification agency that would provide a gas-powered turbine which would generate 8.0 megawatts of electricity for the institution.

The electrification project after completion will save the university between N35 and N60 million on in energy cost monthly being electricity bills to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and money spent on diesel to power its generators to supplement electricity supply to the campus, which is irregular.

“Because of the fast pace of the work, the project will be delivered by October end. We are now very sure that by October end, the university will be generating its own electricity and what that means is that we will be off the national grid,” Ogunbodede said.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the university’s daily energy need was below six megawatts, and that the plant would also power the institution’s teaching hospital, while its neighbouring communities would also benefit from the excess energy that the plant would generate.

He said: “We will be generating our own electricity on campus and will no longer be depending on the national grid. OAU will enjoy 24-hour power supply and that is exciting. It will enhance our research output among other developments.”

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said is heart-warming that some of our universities would be able to save as much as N60 million they spend monthly on diesel for the supply of electricity on their campuses.

According to him, this will also free some good funds for addressing other critical areas of need, such as teaching and research facilities.

However, he said they needed to probe further whether the new development was a product of internal research efforts or through the “special intervention” on campus power supply the immediate past Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, was talking about.

Ogunyemi added: “My strong suspicion is that the report from OAU is not unconnected with the latter. And, if it is so, we need to look into the contents and conception of the project which also ongoing in some other campuses very closely. This is with a view to knowing cost and its sustainability potentials.

“Our experience in respect of many externally-driven projects suggests that such interventions come via loans from the IMF and World Bank at exorbitant costs to Nigeria in the long run. Such loans add to our debt profile, with potentials for further enslaving the country. They would have been unnecessary for universities if government had provided the enabling environment for relevant departments (electrical engineer, physics etc) and units of the university system to conduct cutting-edge research to launch their university communities and our nation to the expected breakthrough in power supply.”

He, however, attributed the principal reason for the inability of universities to generate their power need to the absence of the enabling environment, lamenting that the 2012 report of the Federal Government’s Committee on Needs Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities clearly showed that no meaningful research could be carried out in many faculties of Science, Engineering and Technology.

This is because in the first generation universities which the younger ones look up to, most their facilities in science and technology-related fields were obsolete.

“The cost of addressing the scandalous level of rot and decay as documented in the 2012 report was put at N1.3 trillion, but government has to date only released a total of N220 billion. That is why ASUU has consistently called for full implementation of the Needs Assessment report in order to restore the competitive research capacity of our universities,” ASUU said.

According to ASUU President, the lasting efforts of universities to generate their own electricity will only come with internal capacity for project conception, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

But, a don at the University of Ibadan (UI) and Dean of Faculty of Arts, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, however, condemned Nigerian university system for its inability especially in the 21st Century to come up with innovations to generate electricity to power the campuses.

He, therefore, expressed regret that like all the states of the federation, the universities hardly look inward to innovate or create wealth internally for the purpose of driving their researches, and impact on their immediate environment and communities.

“Just like in all the states of the federation, the potential to create and generate wealth is always there, latent within us, waiting to be activated or tapped, but it requires the right consciousness or vision and quality leadership to motivate,” he said.

According to Dasylva, like most state governors, rather than look inward, the universities find it more convenient to always go cap-in-hand to Aso Rock for their share of the crumbs from the national cake, while the political class take the real chunk as salaries and emoluments.

However, the don applauded the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University for chosen to take the bull by the horns by spearheading this initiative, even as he expressed optimism that other universities and higher institutions in the country, including the University of Ibadan would take a bold step to follow suit.

While underscoring the importance of electricity to human activities, he said power was central to driving daily economic activities of the nation’s social life and germane to the basic university functions of teaching, research and learning.

He, therefore, gave kudos to the Vice-Chancellor and his management team, wondering that almost all the high institutions in the country still have to combine the use of power generating sets with the high cost of diesel for survival.

“The Obafemi Awolowo University initiative, apart from guaranteeing regular supply of electricity, it will save so much cost that would have been diverted to other academic and social services on campus,” Dasylva further explained.

Specifically, the former Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mr. Olawumi Gasper, described the OAU’s move as “indeed gratifying,” saying that the university is to generate its own power to enhance the quality of academic activities and services.

Though, the project, according to him, is under the National Rural Electrification Agency (NREA) programmes for some universities in the country, “it would definitely save cost of energy, accelerate and facilitate meaningful research and academic programmes that would impact on the people in all spheres.

OAU, being one of the beneficiaries of the programme, Gasper, an engineer and former Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), said that the products and efforts of research from the university would further be commercialised in the mini-industrial clusters that would be established in the ivory tower.

He added: “This initiative will further spur mini-enterprises and with good mentorship and support from the appropriate development and financial institutions, SMEs will evolve, while employment will be generated for the youths in the immediate university community.

“With several SMEs that will grow in the university neighborhood and communities, it will be needless for any young man and women to migrate to Lagos, or other urban cities for ever-elusive jobs.”

The policy of this administration, according to him, is to have a mix of sources of generating electricity through solar, wind, thermal, hydro and renewable energy.

Gasper added: “The pilot is for the universities using either thermal or solar. For Obafemi Awolowo University, the institution’s daily energy needs is six megawatt and eight megawatts will be generated daily from the installed gas turbine, with the excess of two megawatts to benefit the neighbouring communities.”

