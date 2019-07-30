Who fired the bullets that killed DCP Umar, Owolabi?

First, let me commiserate with all those that lost friends or relations during the protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the confrontation that followed. Indeed those deaths like many others before now were avoidable except that our nation has become a killing field where death no matter how gruesome no longer shocks. I don’t need to like or hate IMN to acknowledge their rights within the law to practice their faith and to protest against perceived injustice. Democracy is all about protest and freedom of thoughts.

I don’t see any reason IMN should be dubbed a terrorist group whereas the militia herdsmen who have killed thousands of people are roaming freely. Or maybe we are designating them as a terror group in anticipation. The truth is that IMN is demanding for the freedom of their leader who has been in long detention.

They do not want him to die in prison given that different courts have granted him bails. Unlawfully detention of any citizen without cogent reasons should not have a space in our democracy. Not only that the IMN issue has been poorly managed by the administration, government has lost the moral battle against the group. Sadly, the supposedly renegade group is now teaching us how to run a constitutional democracy and why we must obey our own laws and institutions.

IMN is insisting that we do not have the liberty to cherry pick which court judgement to obey and which not to obey. They insist and I give it to them that decisions of the court with regards to their leader must be obeyed and not ridiculed.

The most we can do against any law we don’t like is to change it through the legislature, but to assume the government or the operators of its levers are above the law is an invitation to anarchy, and that is what this government is toying with.

We have created enough of disgruntled citizens in the past four years hence we cannot afford to add more to the list. As a nation we must appreciate that we cannot afford to have IMN turn into another terrorist group especially now the country is burning in different fronts. We are already being overwhelmed contending with Boko Haram, ISWAP/ISIS, “bandits” and armed Fulani herdsmen. Whatever is the politics we cannot afford to expand this list of terror.

We must free El-Zakzaky now! Back to the subject of this essay: My heart bleeds especially for Precious Owolabi who until his untimely death from gunshot wounds was serving out his NYSC with Channels TV. May the Good Lord comfort and console the family in their grief. I also pray for the repose of DCP Usman Umar of the FCT Command who was also killed by gunshot wounds to the head. May his soul rest in peace. May his family and the families of all those that died in that incident be comforted as they mourn. Even as we mourn, the question we must find an answer to is ‘whose bullets killed DCP Umar? Was it the Shi’ites or the police bullets? Soon after the protest ended, a member of the Shi’ite group called my phone to narrate their plights and how the media is not sympathetic to their cause.

He said the police and security agencies killed their members as if they were rodents. After saying all he wanted to say I demanded to know from him why the Shi’ites killed a law officer. He told me the police not the Shi’ites killed DCP Umar.

He claimed the Shi’ites were not armed and that all the shootings were done by the police. He said DCP Umar who led the police operation was up front and face to face with the protesters trying his best to calm down the protest and urging them to disperse.

He said the DCP was still talking to them when suddenly the police started shooting sporadically without care to their lives and that of their own commander. He said the excessive use of force by the police is typical of security agencies each time they were confronted with peaceful protests by IMN members.

The brief telephone conversation forced me to take another look at the pictures of the dead DCP as he lay in the morgue and I discovered he was actually shot at the back of the head meaning he was shot by those he is backing and not those he was face to face with. Also a check of the bullet wound can determine the projectile and the type of rifle that fired the shots hence a full coroner’s inquest is necessary.

That the DCP was hurriedly buried without an autopsy and without an inquest and without a probe as to remote cause of death got me thinking. Over time there have been concerns about the level of training given to our policemen when it comes to managing civil protests. An operation that cost the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police is a failed operation that will require both in house and public review. Nigerians need to know whose bullets killed DCP Omar, Precious Owolabi and others.

This demand has nothing to do with embarrassing the police or not liking them but about how to make the police more effective and efficient in future if confronted with similar situation. Did the police use excessive force in quelling the protest as was alleged? Was the police careless about the life of their own commander who was upfront engaging with the protesters? Who gave the order to shoot while the DCP was still upfront and within range of fire? What type of bullet killed the DCP and others?

Did the Shiites kill DCP Umar or the police did? Were the protesters armed with guns or were the police just trigger happy? Did the police observe rules of engagement in that operation or were they reckless? The best the police can do to the memory of Umar is to ensure that he did not die in vain and that no other officer dies in similar circumstances.

The police should also be able to conduct their own internal probe to determine how the DCP died because it would have been any other officer. The National Assembly must find time to investigate the incident through public hearing.

