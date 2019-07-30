Work permit forces Onyenkuru to stay at Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru looks like he could be leaving Everton for another loan spell before the close of the summer transfer window.

Turkish sports daily Fanatik says Super Lig champions Galatasaray and Everton are in talks over the transfer of the Nigeria international.

Based on the Super Eagles FIFA rankings and the fact that the winger has not played 75 percent of competitive matches in the past two years, he is not eligible for a work permit.

Onyekuru impressed during his loan spell at Galatasaray last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches across all competitions and helping them win the Super Lig title and Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray are keen to sign the 22-year-old for at least one season but face competition from clubs in Italy and Russia.

Onyekuru wedded his girlfriend in a ceremony held in Benin City on Saturday, July 27, with several Super Eagles players in attendance.

