Zamfara govt lauds Miyetti Allah for embracing peace dialogue
The Zamfara State Government has commended Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for embracing the peace and reconciliation programme initiated by the state government.
The initiative was introduced by the state government to end banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Zamfara.
It was later adopted by the Sokoto State Government as a strategy to restore normalcy and rescue kidnap victims.
The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, made the commendation while receiving the state officials of MACBAN who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Gusau, the state capital.
Bello, according to a statement issued to newsmen by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the state government is making tremendous efforts to ensure success of the peace dialogue.
He said the programme has already started yielding fruitful results “as even people from outside Zamfara are calling to rejoice with us on the current peace and stability situation that the state is witnessing.”
“The present administration in this state, led by Governor Bello Matawallen, is highly committed to freeing the state from armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping bedevilling the state.
“Lack of consultations and contacts on the true situations of insecurity in the state had earlier made the state critically ill until the present government came and initiated peace initiative, which has started yielding fruitful results,” he said.
According to the SSG, the governor had visited President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff to get their support on and commitment to how to end the menace of insecurity in the state.
He noted that within 57 days of the peace dialogue, several bandit commanders, members of Civilian JTF, popular known as “Yansakai”, and the vigilante groups across the state agreed to embrace peace.
“As a result of this development, attacks and kidnapping have stopped across the state. It also led to the release of over 300 captives by the bandits and kidnappers voluntarily without demanding ransom,” the SSG said.
While thanking MACBAN leaders for the visit, he appealed for continued support and cooperation with government in restoring peace and stability in the state.
“I am calling on you to continue enlightening your members to embrace peace,” he added.
Earlier, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ardo Nakura, said they visited the SSG to congratulate him on his appointment and register their support to the peace initiative by the state government.
Nakura described the project as a welcome development and pledged MACBAN’s readiness to cooperate with government to ensure that peace returns in the state.
In another development, stakeholders from various non-governmental agencies (NGOs), government agencies and the media yesterday converged in Jos to fashion out best ways of ending the farmer-herder clashes in Plateau State.
The meeting was at the instance of the Rural Development Counsellors for Christians Churches in Africa (RURCON).
Declaring the event open, Mr. Kenneth Seidu, the Peace Building Officer of the organization, said the meeting was aimed at developing a document that would influence government policies toward achieving lasting solutions to the incessant clashes.
He explained that discussion would centre on developing best strategies for government to adopt in ending the rift between the two groups, particularly at the rural level.
Ojude Oba: Globacom promises to empower indigenes, raise the bar
Giant telecommunications company, Globacom yesterday, restated its commitment to raising the bar of the annual socio-cultural Ojude Oba festival in value and stature.
The company’s Regional Activation Manager, Lagos/Ogun Region, Olufolahan Faseyitan, who spoke at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode, said its support of major festivals in Nigeria was to preserve the country’s unique cultural heritage.
The Ojude Oba festival, which is sponsored annually by Globacom, is slated to hold either on August 12 or 13, two days after this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Billionaire businessman and eminent philanthropist, Sir Kesington Adebutu, is billed to chair the grand finale of the festival with the theme: “Ojude Oba: The uniqueness of the Ijebu nation.”
Speaking at a press conference heralding the festival, Faseyitan, who represented Globacom’s chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr, commended the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona for using the fiesta to address issues germane to the development of Ijebuland.
Faseyitan said: “We promise to raise the bar of the festival in value and stature. The Regberegbe, the various age groups, will have mouth-watering cash prizes for the most colourful and creative groups as usual while the royal banquet would be regal and classy.
“Our support of major festivals in the country is to preserve our unique cultural heritage. We will continue to fulfill our brand promise of providing affordable telecom solutions to Nigerians in line with our avowed commitment to drive Nigeria’s digitalization process.”
Olubadan, estranged High Chiefs on path of reconciliation
Two years and three months after frosty relationship created between them and the Olubadan of Ibadanland following elevation of some of them to crown-wearing Oba status by former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, some Olubadan High Chiefs yesterday visited the monarch, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace.
Adeola Oloko, Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity to the Olubadan, the meeting which was part of a reconciliation process aimed at resuming the Olubadan-in-Council meeting held last in 2007, was brokered by a team consisting of Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, Osi Olubadan, Rasidi Ladoja, who rejected Ajimobi obaship overtures, and Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade.
All arrived at the Olubadan palace at about 12.15p.m. without their crowns in separate vehicles.
Following their elevation into crown-wearing Obas against the consent of the Olubadan, the chieftaincy review which a State High Court declared illegal and invalid, the simmering crisis in the Council put the Olubadan and the High Chiefs at daggers’ drawn till yesterday’s armistice was mooted.
Some twenty minutes after their arrival, the Olubadan who was clad in blue ofi and white crown and half-shoe to match received them with open arms amid songs, drum beat and trumpet sound. He danced and sat on the throne and the High Chiefs paid homage.
They later went into closed door meeting which lasted for about 40 minutes after which reporters and camera men were called in to ask questions and take pictures.
It was believed that a plea for another all-inclusive meeting involving other absent chiefs was made before the royal father, who was believed to have consented for another meeting for Monday 19 August, 2019 after the Id-el-Kabir festival.
Although, the details of the meeting remained sketchy, the Otun Olubadan who allegedly spoke at the meeting called on Kabiyesi to summon the meeting of Olubadan-in-Council wherein conflicts would be resolved from within rather than without.
Responding, Olubadan, who thanked the returning High Chiefs for coming, noted that his support for reconciliation was premised on the need for unity, progress and solidarity of Ibadan. He told them that he was all out to protect their interest all along, adding, there was abundant evidence that they were being trapped where they went.
NAF produces 62,000 uniforms, partners textile industry
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun the local production of uniforms for its officers and personnel, as a way of promoting local content and reducing capital flight from the country. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
As part of measures at revamping the country’s textile and garment industries, President Muhammadu Buhari had a few weeks ago, made an order for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), security and para-military agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
The order was made pursuant to the government’s desperate efforts at growing the economy through the promotion of local contents initiatives.
Consistent with its mandate of carrying out lawful directives, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), has acquired 34 new high-end industrial machines for its Tailoring Workshop.
This is in addition to the 106 already in use, to prepare it for large-scale production of uniforms.
The NAFIL has since acquired full certification from Ministry of Labour and Employment, to run the Tailoring Workshop, as a training centre for tailoring and garment making for the N-Power Programme of the Federal Government. With this accreditation, the NAFIL Tailoring Workshop would be able to award Trade Test Certificates to its graduates.
The development is with a view to giving effect to the presidential order in aid of the CTG.
Inside Abuja gathered that before the executive order came into force, the NAF had set machinery in motion to begin the production of uniforms, with the establishment of Tailoring Workshop.
Since its establishment in June, 2017, the NAF’s tailoring workshop has produced over 62,000 uniforms for its personnel.
According to the NAF, the production of another set of 17,900 uniforms, has reached an advanced stage of completion. In essence, a total of 79, 900 home-made uniforms would have been available for distribution among officers and personnel, since commencement of operation.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a chat with Inside Abuja, said the Tailoring Workshop from where the uniforms were being sewn, was powered by the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL).
He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had expressed satisfaction with efforts being made to ensure full compliance with the executive order, during his working visit to the Workshop.
“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, 18 July 2019, undertook a tour of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, for an on-the-spot assessment of facilities to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directive for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
“Conducting the CAS on the tour of facilities at the Tailoring Workshop, the Managing Director (MD) NAFIL, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwangwu, stated that the Workshop, which was established in June 2017, has a staff strength of 68, comprising 38 NAF personnel and 30 civilians, who are dependents of personnel from the Base that were trained in the facility.
“He said the Workshop had so far produced over 62,000 pairs of uniforms for the NAF and was in the process of completing the production of another 17,900. The MD further noted that as part of its efforts to meet the requirements for full compliance with the government’s directive, the Workshop, which was certified by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a Trade Test Centre in September 2018, had acquired 34 additional high-end industrial machines bringing its inventory of machines and equipment to 140.
“He said this had raised the Workshop’s optimal production capacity from 5,000 to 6,500 uniforms per month. He also mentioned that four of the tailors were recently trained in advanced tailoring techniques in China after their initial training by NAF Technical Partners in Aba, Abia State.
“At the end of the tour, the CAS expressed satisfaction with NAFIL’s efforts as well as the immense progress made towards ensuring total self-reliance in terms of uniforms production. He said the Workshop could now go beyond sewing regular uniforms to the production of flying and technicians’ suits as well as other uniform items and accoutrements.
“Air Marshal Abubakar stated that NAF tailoring services would be further expanded by opening two other centres in Makurdi and Lagos to meet the requirements of the Service”, the DOPRI said.
Meanwhile, the NAF, in its determination to ensure seamless production of uniforms, is “perfecting” partnership plans with Woollen and Synthetic Textile Manufacturing Limited, Ikeja, Lagos.
The NAF’s spokesperson, who made the disclosure in a separate statement sent to Inside Abuja, said already, a team from Headquarters NAF, led by the Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Yakubu, has visited the Company, to inspect facilities at the factory as well as assess the capability of the Company for mass production of high quality NAF uniform fabrics.
The DOPRI said the fabrics, some of which were hitherto imported from abroad, would subsequently be sewn into NAF uniforms of various sizes at the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop, Kaduna.
It is expected that the NAF’s partnership with the Company, and others in the Nigerian CTG Industry, would further enhance the nation’s self-reliance in terms of uniforms production whilst also boosting employment opportunities for Nigerians.
Public toilets: Changing lives, restoring hope
The call of nature often comes without much warning and when it occurs at a public place, it is important to conveniently respond to it, using a decent toilet to avoid debasing one’s dignity. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the financial benefits of engaging in public toilet ventures, and its possible impact on unemployment and open defecation
It is essential for every cosmopolitan city to have toilets strategically located in public places. That is to serve as emergency points for people who are hard pressed in public to urinate or defecate.
As beautiful as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is, you still find men and women, including the sophisticated ones, squatting shamelessly in the open to defecate in public places, such as the highways, markets, motor parks and recreational parks.
Ideally, decent toilet, either publicly or privately run ought to have been provided in such places.
Inside Abuja checks revealed that there are spots in the FCT where some persons specifically go to just to defecate. On one of such occasions, a young man smartly dressed, jumped down from a green- coloured Toyota Camry and dashed into one of such spots adjacent the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Business District.
Shortly after, he emerged from the bush looking relaxed. It was obvious that he had gone to answer nature’s call. The young man who refused to make his identity known, said rather than use the toilet in his office, he visits that spot almost every day to carry out what he termed “bush attack”. He explained that besides being uncomfortable using public toilets for fear of contacting an infection, he enjoys the feel of the “gentle breeze on his skin” and uses that short time to reflect on some issues.
Like the posh guy, many others who prefer to “zip down” in the open have similar reasons.. However, a good number of persons are forced to resort to the demeaning act due to lack of toilet facilities in public places.
For example, traders and visitors to Kubwa village market since its demolition in November 2016, have a hard time finding a place to defecate or urinate because there is no public toilet in place.
Occupants in one of the compounds opposite the market were forced to lock up their toilet when it became a public property due to the risks of infectious diseases and the inability of the multiple users to sustain its cleanliness.
It is so terrible a situation that some women close their “parking store” to change their sanitary pads, wrap it up in a cellophane bag and discard on their way home.
Speaking to Inside Abuja, a trader in the market, Mr Ejiofor Ezugwu, said although some persons seek for places to relieve themselves around the market, others are forced to go home.
“There is no toilet here. You will look for space to do it or you plead with one of your neighbours to look after your wares while you go home to ease yourself and come back.
“For me, I have trained myself to defecate at home. I only urinate while I am in the market. If our customers are too pressed and find themselves in a dilemma, we usually seek out unconventional ways to help them,” he said.
However, Inside Abuja checks revealed that although a branch of Peace Mass Transit Company located close to the market, opened its doors to the traders to use its toilets at a fee, only few patronised them.
Unlike Kubwa Market, other popular public places visited such as Jabi Motor Park, Wuse Market, Utako Modern Market, Dutse Alhaji and Garki Markets, all have public toilets. These conveniences also known as “Gidan Wanka”, are operated by private individuals at a meagre fee of between N20 to N50 depending on whether the person wants to urinate, defecate or bath. In most of the places visited, they have six blocks of toilets located at strategic points housing both female and male toilets with running water and adorned with mirrors.
Each operator has unique selling points; some hand out free toilet rolls to their customers, others have a jar of sweet or centre fruit gums to manage payment issues.
A common feature at all the points visited was the pride and joy expressed by the toilet operators. They make good money on a daily basis from the little money people pay to use the convenience. They do not regret the choice they have made because their lives have been made better by the “shit” business.
Little wonder, they devote so much time and energy ensuring the toilets were kept clean and odourless by using a combination of liquid soap mixed with Klin, Izal and other chemicals.
To further maintain a high level of cleanness, in one of the toilets at Dutse Alhaji Market, it is a taboo to enter with your footwear; they have their own slippers at the entrance to the toilets.
19-year-old James Steve, who has been in charge of a row of 13 toilets in the ever busy Jabi Motor Park for over a month could not have wished for a better job. An electrician by profession and a former employee at a car wash, James told Inside Abuja that besides the job saving him from the health hazards of washing cars, he makes what he simply termed as “good thousands of naira” on a daily basis.
“For now, I am happy doing this job. I don’t know what will happen next. I prefer this because the car wash had a serious effect on me; the water and detergent were chopping my legs. I went to the hospital and spent like N30,000 on treatment.
“I used to make between N1,200 and N1,500 from where I take care of myself. Here, I manage the lodge and the bathroom and I make good money from the toilet. My friends and family have been encouraging me to keep up the work.”
Mohammed Isah, one of the toilet operators in Wuse Market, has almost given up his part time job at the Federal College of Education, Kano State, due to the huge sums of money he makes managing the toilet.
“This is a business and I am passionate about it. Whatever you are doing, just enjoy it because you will move it the way you want,” he said.
With four persons under his employment, running shifts, he maintained that it was better to survive on washing toilets than to indulge in nefarious activities. He argued that even with the volume of customers, many still prefer to defecate openly intentionally and not because they were unable to pay N20 or N40 as the case may be.
In a bid to further improve the environmental sanitation of the market, Mohammed told Inside Abuja that the six toilet operators in collaboration with management of the market and some security operatives, have set up a task force to arrest and impose a fine on anyone found defecating in public within and around the market.
“If you come here, you see less people but once you go outside the market especially at the back, you will see that people are doing it anyhow.
“Everybody is free to do what they like but once you are arrested, you will be taught a lesson. They announce in the mosque and round the market, warning people to desist from such acts but you know not everybody will stop. Some are not even members of the market. They are people who come to buy goods,” he said.
Throwing more light on the efforts to curb open defecation in the market, a member of management at Wuse market, who craved anonymity, disclosed that besides the task force and the inspection of the toilets to ensure cleanliness, a construction of four new blocks of toilets were underway in different locations within the market. According to her, the number of those indulging in open defecation have drastically reduced since the enforcement of the task force.
Besides Abuja, several operators of public toilets in several states have been able to provide food and shelter for their family from the earnings generated daily. During a trip funded by the European Union to Bodija Market in Ibadan, Oyo State, Inside Abuja encountered 56-year-old Jacob Fateye, who has spent nine years maintaining the public toilet. Fateye said he had no regrets whatsoever washing and ensuring the cleanliness of the toilets as a retirement plan having served as a Sanitation Officer at Ibadan North Local Government Area.
Baba as he is called by people in the market, says he generates about N2,000 daily which he has used to cater for his family and help send his children to school.
To him, there is no better joy than finding a daily income generating job rather than sitting idle at home.
This shows that Nigeria can effectively end open defecation in the country if the right policies are put in place. Investors should be wooed into public, private partnerships, to ensure the citing of functional and well maintained toilets in public places in every nook and cranny across the country.
The challenge of open defecation came to the fore recently at a workshop organised by the UKAID and EU in collaboration with the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Child Right Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist, Bioye Ogunjobi, in his paper titled “Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet”, lamented that only 12 per cent of markets and motor parks in Nigeria have basic WASH services.
He maintained that one of the ways the Federal Government can achieve the goal of an open defecation free Nigeria is through active and improved engagement of private sector investment in “shit” business. He canvassed a public private partnership, which avails private sector players a platform to build more toilets at public places across the country, usable for a fee.
Not only is this creating more jobs and improving the livelihood of the teeming population of unemployed and poverty ridden Nigerians, but it will help reduce the embarrassing figure of 47 million Nigerians said to be defecating openly in the country.
Court to rule on El-Zakzaky’s travel application August 5
A Kaduna State high court yesterday adjourned to August 5 for ruling on the application for permission to travel for medical treatment filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. Following what counsel to the IMN leader and his wife said was their failing health conditions, they applied for medical bail to enable them travel to India.
Justice Darius Khobo has now adjourned ruling till August 5. Meanwhile, as it had become customary, business activities in and around Kaduna metropolis was grounded yesterday, following the resumed trial on Monday.
Stern looking, heavily armed security operatives, comprising of the army, regular police, riot police and Civil Defence were sighted at major roundabouts and junctions on the streets and roads with their vehicles on standby. Others were seen with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) Hilux vehicles and other security vehicles. Many business premises within the area of operation of the security operatives were under lock and key while others were seen gathered in groups in front of their shops discussing even though the shops were locked. Many residents with fear and panic written on their faces were seen walking long distance to their destinations as the security operatives deployed to the area blocked many of the roads, denying motorists access. Many of the streets previously used by the members of the IMN for their protests were either blocked or taken over by the police.
This was coming as the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr. Dari Bayero, who was also the counsel to the respondents, told newsmen after the court hearing that the adjournment was sequel to the argument put forward by counsel to both parties on the application. He said his team had examined the medical reports by both Nigerian and foreign doctors that accompanied the IMN leader’s application, but they had argued that there were several medical facilities in the country that could handle the medical needs of the IMN leader and his wife. On their part, counsel to the applicants, Femi Falana, SAN, told journalists that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenat, were in dire need of medical attention. The senior advocate said his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention in December 2015. He expressed concern over the continued deteriorating condition of his client’s health, disclosing that pellets of bullets were still in his clients’ bodies since 2015 and needed to be removed.
Okowa urges labour to proffer solution to nation’s challenges
Rather than to concentrate all efforts on agitating for workers’ welfare, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) should focus on proffering solutions to the challenges facing the country, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged.
The governor yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, made the call when the President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba led members of the union on a congratulatory visit to him at the Government House.
Okowa said: “Nigeria is in such a state that we need the cooperation of all to be able to succeed and I think that when we get into national discourse, it is important for us to think nationally and to be able to offer our ideas to government.
“I also believe that no one person has all the answers; there is a lot that the workers can actually bring to the table when it concerns national development. So, I want to plead that in the course of your engagement with the government, beyond the issues of workers’ welfare, it is necessary to talk about Nigeria and its economy. It is important to offer solutions to what you think can be done to make this country better because, it is our responsibility, our contributions and prayers that will help to grow this nation far beyond where it is today.”
He added: “No matter what the challenges we may be facing as a country, I still see a bright future for our nation and it is going to involve the collective will of all Nigerians to decide that we need to stay committed to this nation and to do our best to make this nation great.”
Meanwhile, the President of the NLC had said the visit was necessary because of the friendly disposition of Governor Okowa to issues concerning workers.
“I have a lot on record to justify my statement that you (Governor Okowa) run a labour-friendly government; your leadership has proven that where there is the will, God will prepare the way as you have ensured prompt payment of salaries; the contributory health insurance scheme which made healthcare facilities available to workers; provision of houses for workers; taking care of the needs of pensioners, among numerous others are worthy of commendation,” Wabba said.
The governor, who commended the NLC for the visit, however, attributed the success recorded by his administration to the cooperation of the people of Delta State and the organised labour. Okowa stated: “Our workers have done a lot for us; I cannot ask for a greater partnership because, I believe that they are partnering with us in all aspects of governance and I am truly proud of them.
“I always tell them (workers) that the fact that you are partners and sitting down to talk with government does not take anything away from you, rather it helps to provide even more help because if there is openness, there will be understanding and sometimes changes do not occur immediately, but we can always think together and structure the implementation of whatever needs to be done and that helps to better the governance of the state.
“Again, it also helps to improve communication between the government and workers and vice versa.”
He enumerated some of the achievements of his administration, saying that his administration would at all times take decisions that would be of benefit to the people of the state and humanity.
Expert advises Nigerians as U.S. prepares to increase EB-5 visa fee
Nigerian investors have been advised to be swift as the United States of America (USA) gets ready to hike its Employment -Based Fifth Preference Category 1, EB-5 Visa Fee by 270 per cent. Chief Executive Officer of Brandleys International Limited, Olumide Idowu, gave this advice in a press statement on the heels of the completion of EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme Modernisation’s review by the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in June.
The EB-5 Visa Programme is a citizenship programme that allows investors and all their immediate family to become permanent citizen and after six years, so far they engage the right Regional Center and attorney. It affords foreigners opportunity to bring capital investment into the United States in exchange for citizenship. According to Idowu, as a result of the review, the investment fee is expected to grow to about $1.35million from current $500,000 and increase as much as $1.8million from the current $1million rate. Providing more details, he said: “It is believed that once the final rule is published in the Federal Register, the usual time for a legislative change to take effect is 30-60 days.
“The time to act is now. With the priority dates still in place, any interested investor can still get their petition signed under the old fee if they act now. One major cause of delay in filing for EB-5 is the Source of Funds (SOF) .
“It takes two or more months for attorney to get pass these stage before filing the main petition Form i526. It is pertinent at this point, prospective investors should contact a regional centre and a reputable attorney to get started. For those who can afford the higher minimum investment level of $1.35million and above, it is advisable that they should apply as normal.
Submit ministerial list to EFCC, PDP tells Senate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Senate to subject the ministerial list sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to further scrutiny by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
This, according to the party, is to ensure credibility of the screening exercise.
PDP also wants the lawmakers to investigate the allegations of bribe-for-ministerial-slot, making the rounds in the public space.
In a statement Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP alleged that some of the nominees, included individuals, who as former governors and ministers, wrecked their states and ministries and have serious allegations of corruption, abuse of office and stealing of public funds hanging on their necks.
It added that: “The nomination of persons with corruption badges to serve in the federal cabinet has overtly established the fact that President Buhari not only condones but also explicitly promotes corruption, which has escalated into a state art since he assumed office in 2015.
“This is particularly as President Buhari had asserted that he would only nominate persons he knows ‘personally.’
“It therefore speaks volumes that the persons Mr. President ‘personally’ knows and has nominated as ministers include such individuals that have been publicly indicted and known to be answering questions as accomplices in on-going corruption cases in various courts.”
Brazil jail riot leaves 52 prisoners dead
- 16 of them decapitated
Fifty-two prisoners have died after a five-hour riot at a prison in Brazil’s southwestern region of Para.
State prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said the riot was started by two criminal gangs inside the prison at around 7am while breakfast was being served.
Inmates set parts of the prison on fire, preventing authorities from getting inside.
At least 16 prisoners were beheaded and other victims were asphyxiated.
The number of victims could rise as other parts of the prison are searched.
No prison staff were injured, although two were held hostage and later released.
According to Globo.com, the prison has a capacity of 200 detainees but was occupied by 311 prisoners.
Brazil has the world’s third-largest prison population – 704,000.
However, there is only cell space for just under 416,000, leading to severe overcrowding, inhumane conditions and regular riots.
In May, 55 inmates died at prisons in the country’s Amazonas state.
Fifteen prisoners were found dead at one prison, many strangled and stabbed with sharpened toothbrushes.
Another 40 bodies were found at another prison a day later, the victims reportedly dying from asphyxiation.
In January 2017, nearly 150 prisoners died during three weeks of violence across several prisons as gangs backed by Brazil’s two largest drug factions attacked one another.
That riot lasted several weeks and was related to control of drug-trafficking routes in the region.
Prison officers in Brazil are often severely outnumbered and many criminal gangs are able to run much of their day-to-day business from prisons.
Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to regain control of the country’s prisons as well as building additional ones but most jails are run by states and have been overcrowded and out of control for decades, reports Sky News.
Alleged N2bn SME fraud: EFCC arrests Kwara DG, 6 bank MDs
…investigates 5 others
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director General of the Kwara State Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Mr. Segun Soewu, over an alleged N2 billion fraud.
Also arrested were Ogudu Samuel of Brightway Micro Finance; A.K. Imam of Magajingari of Micro Finance; Adeleke M.S. of Sincere Micro Finance Bank; Yusuf Muideen of Balogun Fulani Micro Finance Bank; Issa Abdulrasheed of KCMB Micro Finance Bank, as well as Oyebode Asimiyu of Apels Micro Finance bank.
Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, said the separate arrests were effected by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission.
He said the anti-graft agency went after the suspects upon discovery that the N2 billion, which was meant to serve as soft loan facilities to boost small scale businesses across the state, was allegedly distributed to highly placed politicians, traditional rulers and other prominent people across the 16 local government areas.
He added that 50 per cent of the loan was allegedly shared to a select group of businessmen and women, who failed to pay back the money, as was originally conceived.
Apart from those already arrested, Orilade said five other persons were being investigated over similar allegations of fraud.
