Zimbabwe Tourism Minister charged with corruption worth $95m

•It’s not right to declare them terrorists, says Yoruba Council of Elders

•Proscription unconstitutional, discriminatory –Ozekhome, others

•lFG wants killings to continue, says IMN

M

ixed reactions have trailed Friday’s ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja supporting the Federal Government’s request to declare the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) a terrorist organisation.

The court made the declaration on Friday following an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

IMN members, better known as Shi’ites, have been involved in clashes with security agencies in recent times.

On Monday, Usman Umar, a senior police officer, and Precious Owolabi, a Channels Television reporter, lost their lives when the Shi’ites staged a protest in Abuja. The group also lost some of its members while many of them were arrested.

The IMN members have been asking the government to release Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, their leader, and Zeenatu, his wife, who have both been in custody since 2015.

They were arrested after Shi’ites and soldiers clashed in Zaria, Kaduna State in December 2015.

In reaction, the Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo declared that it amounted to double standards by the Federal Government to proscribe and subsequently designation IMN a terrorist organisation whereas Boko Haram and killer herdsmen, two deadly groups that have wrecked more havoc on Nigerians, are treated with kid gloves.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu said Ohanaeze was not against the proscription of IMN provided there was concrete and not contrived evidence of violence on their part.

He, however, noted that proscribing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a non-violent group pursuing self-determination, and leaving Boko Haram and killer herdsmen was a double standard.

“If the Federal Government has evidence that the Shi’ites are a violent group, then they can consider proscription. But, however, there has to be concrete evidence that they are a violent group.

“It’s unlike IPOB that is not a violent group, it’s a self-determination group and they proscribed it unlawfully and unjustly. But even though they (Shi’ites) have been engaging government agents in frequent clashes, however, knowing the high handedness of our Nigerian forces over the years, nobody can be sure whether the mayhem was not caused by the government’s security machinery.

“But then again, the killer herdsmen and Boko Haram, we had expected that by now they should have been proscribed and declared terrorist organisations. By isolating those two groups and treating them with kid gloves, we are suspicious of this move,” he said.

Also commenting, the Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, said: “Since I am not a legal mind and I have not seen the judgement, I heard it on the news but I didn’t feel comfortable with it. Because I felt that the Shi’ites to the best of my knowledge approached the court in respect of their leader and on one or two occasions and the court granted him bail.

“For me, I don’t see why you should describe such a group as a terrorist group; a group that had sought refuge in the court of law. In other words, they believe in constitutionalism. So, I don’t think it is right for anybody or any court to declare them a terrorist group.

“If they did not approached the court, then that would probably have been right. They approach the courts on many occasions and what they are doing is what I want to consider a legitimate protest unfortunately it turned bloody.

“I am sure they will react too. Their lawyers would go back to court because I would have expected that perhaps the judge that gave the judgement to find out what to happened to the court judgements that were disobeyed by the state.”

Reacting yesterday, a Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and other lawyers, condemned government’s action.

Ozekhome described the proscription as highly discriminatory and unconstitutional. He likened the action to the case of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which was proscribed by the government under questionable circumstances.

Ozekhome wondered why the same government had failed to proscribe an organisation such as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) which had been linked to a serious of acts of terror across Nigeria.

“What group could be more terrorist than the herdsmen and their known anchor, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association? This has held Nigeria down by the jugular for years, killing, maiming, burning, raping and turning Nigeria into a crimson field of blood. Until the government bans and outlaws these kind of groups, it is certainly not serious.

“The Shi’ite group is a religious group just like the President’s Sunni group. It is not an association that could be banned. They are demanding for the release of their leader still kept in government dungeon in spite of several court orders.

“Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution makes Nigeria a secular state. You can’t ban religion, a people’s belief. There is also freedom of thought, conscience and religion in Section 38, while Sections 40 and 41 allow for freedom of movement and association. The Constitution is ruthlessly being shredded by an intolerant and overbearing civilian dictatorship,” Ozekhome said.

In a separate reaction, a law lecturer, Dr. Idris Ustaz backed Ozekhome’s position, stating that the proscription of the group is contrary to the provision of freedom of association.

According to him, going by the activities of this group as seen, it does not fall into the category of groups or organisations that should be proscribed under the law.

“Rather, the group’s agitation should be considered. There are series of pending court judgements in favour of the group which the Federal Government is yet to obey.

“So, proscribing them is absolutely not fair and just. Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands. The Federal Government should first do the needful before making a stringent order on the group,” he said.

But a former State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, pointed out that the Shi’ites movement was not proscribed, but only the Islamic Movement in Nigeria that was proscribed.

“We should be able to differentiate between Shi’ite as an ideology worldwide, and Islamic Movement of Nigeria. This definitely is going to generate a lot of reactions from within and outside the country.

“I think government would have looked for a way of better handling it, because it is a religious matter. But, the (Shi’ites) still have an opportunity to go and challenge it in court,” Ejiofor said.

And from Kano, followers of the Izalatul Bidi’a sect commended the Federal High Court’s ruling saying it was apt and long overdue.

Their leader, Sheikh Salisu Ahmad Wulaya in exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph said the activities of the Shi’ite group amount to treasonable felony against the Nigerian state.

“What do you say about the Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Dome in Zaria where he has heavy armed guards and created his own Police and systems of government, what do you call that?

He reminded all that several video clips clearly show how the leader of the Shi’ites, El-Zakzaky instructed his followers to ensure that they deal decisively with any military officer who tries to enter their areas in Zaria.

However, some other Islamic leaders have cautioned that the sect should be handled with utmost care so as not to foist on the country, another deadly insurgent group.

According to Shiek Sani Bn Daud, an Islamic preacher in Kano, the Federal Government should be wary of how they handle the issue of Shi’ites in the country, so that it would not further heighten the already perilous security situation in the country.

He hinted that a group like Shi’ites, with millions of followers in the country, should not be toyed with.

“There should be an amicable way to solve the Shi’ite question,” he said.

Nkeonye Maha, a judge, reportedly declared that the activities of the Shi’ites in any part of the country are acts of “terrorism.”

Maha ordered the AGF to publish the court order in the official gazette and two newspapers in order to complete the process of banning the group.

Incidentally, although, the group was the only respondent to the motion, it was not represented in court on Friday because it was an ex parte application.

The development comes two years after the Federal Government labelled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group. A court had also declared IPOB a terrorist group before the government of President Muhammadu Buhari banned it.

Meanwhile, the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said that the American Embassy in Nigeria and the British High Commission in Nigeria are to be blamed for the government’s action.

The IPOB leader, during his Saturday night broadcast on Radio Biafra, accused the US and British envoys (diplomats) in Nigeria of supporting the Nigerian government by giving wrong information of what is actually happening in the country to their home countries.

The angry sounding Kanu, who was very strong with words, said by the declaration of IMN as a terrorist organisation, with no action taken against the marauding Fulani Herdsmen who are killing people on a daily basis, the Federal Government has redefined wickedness and made it a national symbol of identification.

He went further to say that those who are quiet over the proscription of Shi’ites just as many were when same action was meted against IPOB should get ready for worst as more of such actions will come.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related