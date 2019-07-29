Metro and Crime
Zulum promises security beef-up, as insurgents kill 60 villagers
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies to protect lives and property. Zulum stated this yesterday when he visited Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the people over the murder of 60 villagers by Boko Haram insurgents.
The governor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said government would not relent until permanent peace was restored in the state. Condemning the attack, Zulum called on the people to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies in their communities.
He prayed for the re pose of the souls of the deceased and the families, the fortitude to bear the loss. Zulum also visited Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, and sympathised with persons who sustained injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Muhammad Bulama, told journalists that the insurgents attacked Badu village and killed over 60 persons, while 11 others were wounded.
He said: “Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Badu village but the attack was repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilance group. “The villagers resisted the attack, killed 11 insurgents and recovered 10 AK47 rifles in the encounter.
“On Saturday, about 11.40a.m., the insurgents came on a reprisal mission, attacking mourners at a grave yard in the area, killing over 60 persons and injuring 11 others.” Bulama added that the wounded had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment. Efforts to get reactions from the military on the attack proved abortive, as the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, did not respond to inquiries sent to him through Short Service Message (SMS).
Gunmen kill 65-year-old businessman, kidnap son’s wife
Gunmen yesterday killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and abducted his daughterin- law, Mrs. Aisha Yusuf.
A member of the family, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told journalists that the gunmen invaded the community about 2a.m., and attacked the home of 65-year-old Garkar-Bore, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife. He said: “Alhaji was shot several times in the chest.
We took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead. He was buried today, according to Islamic rites.”
The source, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also said no information had been received on the whereabouts of the son’s wife. He said: “We do not know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident. He said: “We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene.” Abubakar added that no contact had been established with the criminals.
Ibadan residents flee as NURTW men shoot, cause commotion
* Factions deny involvement
Residents of Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan were on Sunday morning thrown into panic when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members clashed.
According to checks by New Telegraph, trouble started when a former chairman of the union in the state, Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a Auxiliary), in company with some of his men and two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stormed the house of an estranged aide, Musliudeen Muideen, with some dangerous weapons.
It was learnt from some residents around the area that while their victim was being beaten shooting was heard, prompting residents who heard the gunshots to flee.
Auxiliary, however, said that the claim was not true, alleging that some members of the union, were out to paint him black in order to stop the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde announcing him as the new NURTW Chairman.
Auxiliary, who spoke through one of his aides, Alhaji Ahmed Raheem, said the allegation was an attempt to destroy his reputation, stating that as a peace- loving person, he would never engage in acts that would bring disrepute to the state.
However the victim, Muideen while speaking with journalists on Sunday, said his house was invaded by six vehicles loaded with NURTW members and two NSCDC men brandishing dangerous weapons, stating that if it had been in the night, he would have been killed.
He said that after he was beaten to the point of death and his family members traumatized, he was driven to the headquarters of the state Joint Security Task Force, and handed over to the State Commander.
Another member of NURTW who was also attacked, Kabiru Adekunle, said he bolted away from his house immediately he was informed by a source that the members of the union were heading towards his house.
Army arrests, parades 10 kidnappers, robbers recover weapons in Benue, Nasarawa
From: Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi
Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army on Saturday said they have arrested 10 suspected armed bandits and kidnappers in Benue and Nasarawa states.
Commander of the OPWS covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Operation’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said five suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State while the others were arrested in Benue.
Yekini stated that one of the suspects was shot dead during an exchange of fire with troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State while an AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.
He said three out of the four other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam were linked with the wanted militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ while another suspect was nabbed in Tomatar area of the local government with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition which is a standard ammunition for assault rifles.
The OPWS Commander said one of the suspects that was arrested in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was handed over to the Nasarawa State Police CID because he was linked to another kidnapping in the state.
Items recovered from the suspects include two locally fabricated pistols, a Self Loading Riffle (SLR), five locally made rifles, one AK-47 riffle, some quantities of ammunition and three phones with a Toyota Corolla car popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ which is very popular with kidnappers in this part of the country.
50-year-old law undergraduate: How I made millions preparing charms for politicians, others
…to win elections, get rich
Mr. Okah Raphael Ekechi (50) aka Raghdra Anandra, a 100Level undergraduate of the Open University, studying Law, has narrated how he conned many Nigerians of millions of naira by preparing fake charms for them to perform miracles in churches, win elections, and get rich quick, among other charms.
The self-acclaimed Indian Metaphysical Master, who claimed to be an online trained metaphysical master, allegedly operated between Lagos and Ogun states. Ekechi was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex. According to police, before his arrest, the suspect had swindled thousands of Nigerians of millions of naira To ensure they didn’t dash to report him to the police for fraud, Ekechi usually threatened that any victim who dared to report him would die within three to seven days.
The police disclosed that Ekechi allegedly used to prepare charms for protection, business boom, do as I say, win big contracts, win betting, initiation into mysticism, love potion especially for gold diggers, getting successful marriages, win election, getting anointing and powers to perform miracle, among other charms. While fielding questions from journalists, Ekechi said: “Let me tell you two things that made me to become a fraudster.
First, I used to sell electrical parts at Alaba International. One day, I travelled to Accra, Ghana, and customs operatives seized my goods. It disorganised me. It was during the military era. I lost about N3million. I was frustrated and couldn’t think of how to raise money to help myself. It was in that horrible state of idleness that I decided to become a fraudster.
“My second reason is that I found out that some Nigerians are gullible to get rich quick. I decided to use my brain instead of gun to get what I wanted. I lied to all my clients or should I call them victims? I lied to them that I had power, and that I learnt Metaphysical Science from Indian university.
That was how became a fraudster. I had sold sachet water and was making N400 daily. I had followed people who sell drugs in open market with loudspeakers. These drug sellers used to give me N500 after sales. It was the activities of these fake drugs sellers that helped to sharpen my mind.” Ekechi’s crime finally caught up with him after one of his victims, Emmanuel Ekpe, dares Ekechi’s death threats and reported the matter to the police.
Ekpe on July 8, 2019, petitioned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu. The IGP instructed the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and IRT, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari to find and arrest Ekechi. Ekechi was tracked to his hideout at Alagbado area of Lagos State and arrested. Ekechi, married with four children said: “I am a holder of Senior Secondary School Certificate, but I am now with Open University, 100Level, studying Law.
I started this business by putting up posters on the road with Ragen Hindu Monk Temple. I boldly wrote an inscription on the posters, stating that people’s desires could be achieved whenever they visited my temple.
I charged N7, 700 for consultation form, N500, 000 for power, N2, 000,000.00 to see my Master General and N1,000,000.00 to win contract. I believe in the Bible; I believe that the Bible is supreme.
I don’t mention Bible because I know that what I was doing was not genuine. You cannot joke with the Bible or Koran.” Recounting how he met Ekpe, who became his nemesis, Ekechi said: “Emmanuel came to my office and complained that the work I did for him was not genuine; that it didn’t work. He wanted his business to boom and also wanted power and ability to pray for people and the prayer would work.
I charged him N167, 000, but he deposited N57,000, promising to pay the balance in a month’s time. I insisted that he must pay the complete money before the charm would work.
I told him that he couldn’t cheat the spirit. Unfortunately, it still didn’t work for him. “When I told him how people like him ran away to avoid the wrath of the mystic gods, I thought that he would do the same, not knowing that he had gone to report me to IRT. I plead for forgiveness.
I will not defraud people again.” Narrating his side of the story, Ekpe (36), a businessman, married, with three children, who deal in fairly used clothes, said: “When my business crumbled, I became desperate, looking for what to do to revive it. I tried to secure loan from many places, but failed.”
Ekpe added: “While wandering about, I saw his poster, stating that he could boost failing and failed businesses. I called him on phone, he directed me to take a motorbike to Kola bus stop, Alagbado. When I got to AIT Road, I took another motorcycle to Amikonle bus stop, where I met him. He took me to his office, which he used as his temple.
I paid N7,700 for consultation form. I told him that I wanted to revive my business, but that he should count me out if the process involved ritual. “He gave me a ring and I paid him N18,000. He opened a black box and asked me to pick the ring with my left hand. After manipulating the box, I saw a ring and picked it.
He said I should do a sacrifice for it to work. He asked me to pay N120,000, but I deposited N80,000. He said I should pay N18,000 for spiritual tax, another N35,000 for sacrifice, bringing the total amount I paid to him to N167,000.
I later went to tell him that I didn’t get what I paid for; I asked for a refund. He refused and instead started threatening my life.” When operatives raided Ekechi’s temple, they recovered $3,700 US dollars suspected to be counterfeit, Hindu ancient monk temple consultation forms; statue of Shiva which he claimed was his Master General, Hindu Goddess frame, fake international metaphysical/ mystic science, university of India certificate, religious books, prayer posters, pink and red robes, among other items.
Be vigilant, proprietor urges parents
Parents have been advised to be vigilant with respect to the security of their wards. In his address at their 2019 Graduation/ Prize-giving events, the proprietor of Saint Agnes Schools, Adiyan, Mr. Oluwambo Balogun, urged parents never to take anything for granted when it concerns child’s security. Mr Balogun further implored parents to maintain regular interaction with the school as this provides effective means for proper monitoring of their children.
He noted that the issue of child security has continued to assume worrisome dimension across Nigeria; adding that nothing should be left to chances. “We are in perilous times!”, he declared. The proprietor disclosed that the school recorded some landmark achievements during the 2018/19 academic year.
The school successfully conducted their first ever WASSCE on their premises last May/June, following approval by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The proprietor was full of appreciation to the parents for their encouragement and co-operation. The theme for the school’s Graduation/ Prize-giving for this year is, ‘Profiting by Talent’. Addressing the large gathering of parents and guests who attended the occasion, Mr. Balogun explained that the theme was selected to encourage children to treasure the gifts that God had deposited in them. According to him, many parents did not understand that education is only a means to an end, but not an end in itself.
He said that his school’s extra-curricular activities are organized as talent workshop for discovering kids’ potential, or talents that could be nurtured for future profit. “The routes to prosperity are many; and talents are among them.
It is not only doctors and lawyers that are happy in life, many musicians, actors/actresses, models, even comedians are happier doing what they know best and smiling to the banks.
Unfortunately, many parents help to bury their children’s talents by imposing careers on them,” lamented the school proprietor.Earlier, the keynote speaker, Engr. Abiodun Sewabo, had addressed the graduands on some talent-based vocations from which he said many individuals had attained prominence and prosperity. He explained that the road to entrepreneurship is faster and cheaper through talent-based occupations.
The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Kunle Soyinka, advised the graduands to be focused and determined as they step out into the open world. Gold award for exemplary parenting was conferred on Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Ojedele while the day’s prizes were dedicated to Princess Iyabode Ogunyemi; they included prizes for best graduating students as well as overall best students in the various classes.
Red Cross donates assorted items to Bauchi prison inmates
The International Committee of the Red Cross has donated assorted items worth millions of naira to Bauchi Prison inmates. Distributing the items to the inmates yesterday, head of the delegation who is also the Protection Delegate of the society, Mr. Moussa Sall, noted that the items are meant to assist the inmates to improve their hygiene conditions and improve their wellbeing while in custody. He urged the Bauchi Prison authorities to ensure the appropriate use of the items donated, saying it would go a long way in assisting the inmates while in custody.
The ICRC officials have earlier visited the Controller of Prisons, Bauchi State Command,Suleiman T. Suleiman, in his Office, who lauded the Red Cross Society for their passion towards assisting prison inmates and calling on them to sustain the good gesture while urging other humanitarian organisations to emulate the ICRC.
The items donated include 3 units of wheel barrow, 10 units of rake, 10 shovels, 10 hoes, 150 mops, 150 broom scrubbing brushes and 150 units of local brooms. Other items include 280 units of detergent household disinfectant liquid, 190 units of 2kg washing powder, 180 units of plastic buckets and 190 units of jerry cans. The International Committee of the Red Cross also donated 2,010 units of soap bars, 1,005 units of toothpaste and 1,005 units of toothbrush.
Kebbi govt arrests 4 with 460 bags of adulterated fertilizers
Kebbi State Government has apprehended a truck carrying 460 bags of adulterated fertilizers to Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. The arrests were made yesterday by the security agencies while the adulterated fertilizers had been handed over to the state’s Ministry of Agriculture for laboratory confirmation test.
Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday in his office, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammed Lawal She’ahu Arugungu, said the arrests were made by a po-lice patrol team along the Birnin Kebbi bypass with the suspects of the adulterated fertilizers, called NPK 20-10-10, now in custody.
“After we discovered that the bags of fertilizers were adulterated, we handed them over to the police for further investigation, they are four in number including the driver and they are in the hands of the security men for more information,” he added.
The Permanent Secretary, who emphasised that the fertilizers could kill people after the harvest of the farm produce, appealed to the people to be conscious of the fertilizers they use for farming.
Security: Ex-police boss advocates improved funding for police
A retired Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha, has called on federal and state governments to increase the funding earmarked for the Nigeria Police Force, which she said is the surest way of improving security in the country.
Nsirim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, who stated this yesterday at the APC National Secretariat after obtaining her Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, said the problem with the police is not about community, state or federal policing but funding. She cited the Bayelsa State security situation as an example of poor funding of the police, saying Governor Seriake Dickson is not funding police properly, noting the effects of such on security in the state.
“The Bayelsa State governor is not providing enough funding for police and other security agencies. If there must be security as expected, government must spend more money on the security agencies. Security is everybody’s business.
“What we actually need is proper funding of the police and not issue of community, state or federal police,” she said. Nsirim, who was Deputy Director (Security) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said, if elected governor of Bayelsa State, she would make sure lives and properties are well secured in the state using her vast experience during her time as a police officer
Fake NASS employee arraigned for alleged N4.2m visa fraud
Police in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, arraigned 36-year-old Mr Chibueze O. Oleka before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court over a case of alleged N4.2 million Canadian visa fraud. Oleka, whose residence is stated as No. 12, Jimma Street in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, claims to be an staff employee of the NASS attached to the office of former Deputy Senate President, Ikwe Ekweremadu. His personal company, Best-Bet Marketing Agency, is stated as being located at the Workspace, Ruby Centre located at Plot 792 Aminu Kanu crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.
Oleka is being charged on several counts of conspiracy, forgery, fraud and stealing. He was remanded at Keffi Prisons pending when he fulfils the bail conditions given to him and the case was adjourned till August 21 for mention. In April 2019, Chibueze Oleka approached several persons including the MD of Rosebud Travel Agency, Ms Ero Idehen, claiming to be in charge of a conference being organised by the NASS in Canada. And that based on his position as Special Assistant, he was responsible for the conference registration and visa application for intending participants.
The defendant allegedly fraudulently obtained N1.5 million from Rosebud Travel Agency, with a promise to secure three Canadian visas for their clients namely, Ogieriakhi Esosa, Uyigue Adesuwa and Mr Akueche Raphael Chidozie but failed to do so.
Pharmacist sues Igariwey N1bn for alleged defamation of character
Anthony Ekoh Jnr, a pharmacist, has sued the House of Representatives member representing Afikpo North / Afikpo South Federal constituency and newly-appointed Deputy Chairman, House committee on Appropriation and Hon. Iduma Igariwey, for defamation of character.
Ekoh Jnr, one of the opponents of the lawmaker in the last general election, is claiming the sum of N1bn as damages to his person and his company, Ekoh Drugs Limited, in a suit filed in Abakaliki High Court.
Ekoh is claiming, among other things, that Igariwey defamed him by making repeated statements in both the print and social media that he was a fake pharmacist and secondary school dropout.
In a 54-point statement of claims, Ekoh claims he has been traumatised and made to look ordinary and has lost face in the society through the claims of Igariwey. He averred that he went to Federal Government College, Wukari where he said he not only completed his secondary education in 1985 but was an established sportsman and house prefect.
