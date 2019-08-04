110-year-old woman credits God’s blessing for longevity

What is man, that thou shouldest magnify him? and that thou shouldest set thine heart upon him?And that thou shouldest visit him every morning, and try him every moment? (Job 7:17, 18) I was a boarder in a disciplined Secondary School. We had master-on- Duty, Hostel Master and also House-master. Almost every night one of them would visit the Hostel or what we called Dormitory. They would try to count the number of students, and find those who were sick or had one challenge or the other.

This happened almost daily. From the scriptures above, when last did the Lord visit you and your family? This morning? Yes. Ward Round is a visit made by a medical practitioner, alone or with a team of health professionals at their bedside to review and follow-up the progress in their health.

House-masters and medical practitioners learnt it from where it originated – from God. When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour. (Psalm 8:3-5) This is another testimony that God visits you always.

It is Ward Round by the Lord Jesus Christ. What does God do when He visits? He checks the family folders, goes through them, review, and followup all the family case files. The Lord minutes on them and appoints those to ensure you are free and discharged to work, to marry, to have children, have business, etc. Infact, the Lord’s visitations are to turn Challenges into Miracles – all problems, all that disturb you, He will convert all into Miracles.

The Lord cannot visit you and leave you the same. No, it does not happen. His scriptures said in Job 7:17 (what is man, that Thou should magnify him?) His purpose is to make you great, magnify you, lift you up and raise you up to become prominent.

It is God’s plan to visit you, and the entire family every morning. It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. (Lamentations 3:22, 23) Every morning, the Lord comes to visit you with His Mercies and compassions. He adds and leaves His mercies for you every morning. His compassions increase daily for you. If you look at your circumstances, you will not understand or benefit.

When you ignore the happenings around you and believe in His visits, you will gradually or suddenly begin to see changes that warrant you to praise God. Once again, His visits are to convert the challenges in your life to Miracles. He will show up in your matter, and you will see His glory. God’s glory is His Presence when He shows up in your matter, as He visits. Every visit of God makes you see His glory. All challenge turn to Miracles from now. This month of August, is month of Divine Visit and Miracles for you.

