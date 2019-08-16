Sports
20,000 runners for Onitsha City Marathon
Over 20,000 runners from across the world are expected to take part in the maiden Onitsha City Marathon scheduled for October 5, 2019, which coincides with the popular Ofala Festival.
According to the organisers, registration for the race will run through till the end of September to allow for more participants.
According to Chisom Okereke-Ekpe, Head of Marketing and Branding of the Onitsha City Marathon (first international marathon in the South-East), this edition will only be half marathon while subsequent ones will include both the 10km and 5km races.
The Onitsha City Marathon have secured the needed endorsements from all relevant professional bodies including the IAAF/AIMS following the expert touch by world-renowned Course measurer, Norrie Williamson from South Africa.
Also, the Obi of Onitsha has given his blessings for this historic race.
The Organisers will on Sunday, August 18, be in Lagos to meet selected members of the creme-de-la-creme of the Nigeria sporting press at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos Nigeria.
In a statement signed by Okereke-Ekpe, she said Lagos is the heart of sporting press in Africa and there is no way an event of this magnitude will be done without carrying the vibrant Lagos press along.
“We know the importance of the Lagos sporting press and its environs, that is why we have chosen to have this parley in order for all to be aware of what we are planning to do,” she said.
“We are starting with just half marathon this year but from next year, it will definitely be bigger with the addition of the 10km and 5km races.”
“The race will start by 6.30am and registration is absolutely free for everyone capable and ready”
Simon joins Nantes on loan
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has joined French side Nantes on loan from Levante and has vowed to prove his worth in the French Ligue 1.
Last season he scored once in 23 appearances for Levante, whom he joined last summer from Gent.
The French Ligue 1 outfit have the option to sign the 24-year-old winger on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
“I’ve always known about the competitive nature of the French league when I played in Belgium with Gent,” Simon told BBC Sport.
“The challenge is not to prove myself here but to show that together with Nantes we can deliver against some of Europe’s finest players.
“I love what I’ve seen and heard about the club. The management have a strong plan and I feel honoured to be a part of it.
“The manager is well known in world football and I hope together we can achieve amazing things together.”
Simon was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last month.
He began his European career at Slovakian side AS Trencin before moving to Belgium in January 2015.
In three seasons with Belgian club Gent he played 136 games scoring 21 goals and producing 18 assists.
A former youth international, Simon has won 25 caps for his country at senior level scoring four goals and providing six assists.
Afrobasket: D’Tigress hit semis, inch closer to title
It was another straight victory for the women basketball team of Nigeria, the D’Tigress, as they moved closer to the defence of the Afrobasket title won two years ago in Mali when they dispatched Republic of Congo in the quarterfinal of the ongoing 26th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Senegal.
Like it was in the group stage of the championship, D’Tigress won all the quarters, recording a 79-46points overall to secure a semifinal ticket.
Ezinne Kalu recorded 17 points in the game while Evelyn Akhator led the assists with five points. Sarah Imovbioh also had five rebounds as the Coach Otis Hughley-led team zoom to the semifinal.
D’Tigress started the first quarter on a slow pace with DR Congo getting the first basket of the quarter, commanding the tempo of the game.
The first quarter being the biggest scoring run of 14 points saw Nigeria winning 22-9points while securing the second quarter with just two points.
Nigeria put the game beyond their opponents in the third quarter as they secured a 23-9points while also securing a slim win in the final quarter. The quarter ended 18-14points against the physically strong Congo side.
D’Tigress will meet Mali in Friday semifinal after the Malian defeated Cote d’Ivoire in their quarterfinal game.
World Cup debut will motivate us – Diogu
D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu has revealed that the current players in the team are pumped up to give a good account of themselves at the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China.
With all 15 players in camp set to make their world cup debut if selected as part of the final 12-man rooster, Diogu said the chance to be at the World Cup means everything to the members of the squad.
“It means a lot because none of us has played in the world cup. The one time we had a chance of qualifying was in 2013 and we lost in the quarter finals of the Afrobasket. This is the first time for us all and we want to make sure we do something special.”
He thumbed up the high quality of training program for the team which he said has really improved the team’s overall performance as evident in the 4 friendlies played so far.
“We have got a lot of good young players and we are all excited to represent Nigeria in the right way. We are preparing very well and we expect to have a successful outing at the world cup.”
Diogu said that the series of friendlies and the training camps in New York, Canada and Lagos have given the team ample time to blend and get familiar with each other
“We just have to make sure we play as a team. Individually we know how good we are. We have a good collection of NBA talents and high level Europe based talents. We just have to play collectively as a group and I guess we should be fine against everybody else.”
Nigeria made its debut at the 1998 World cup in Athens, Greece while the last appearance was in 2006 where the team got eliminated in the round of 16.
Ndidi and I can make Eagles great – Etebo
Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has predicted a great national team that is based on a telepathic partnership he forms with Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.
Etebo was the busiest Eagles player as Nigeria finished third at the last African Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt after he played every minute in the team’s campaign.
Ndidi would have shared the same statistics but the former Genk of Belgium midfielder did not start Eagles’ last group game against Madagascar hence his partnership with Stoke City’s Etebo in the team’s middle of the park attracted great applause throughout the competition.
In a chat with our correspondent, Etebo said their performance at the tournament suggested that the team could look into the future with optimism.
He admitted that his own game had been lifted owing to the profound understanding he formed with Ndidi.
The former Warri Wolves said Ndidi’s almost flawless reading of the game and immense talent had made his own job a lot easier and the squad would benefit a lot more if they are kept together.
“Playing in all matches at AFCON was a great achievement that I am proud of it and I look forward to helping my country achieve greatness in the near future. Ndidi is a talented player and everyone can see how far he has developed. It is a great honour to play along side him because he is so good; I think I enjoy playing with him, he made my job easy and learn so much from each other. There are many talented players in the squad and he is one of the best in Africa. I know with players like Ndidi in the team, sky will be our limit. I know we will do a lot more with more playing time,” he said.
Arsenal lose £19m on Iwobi’s transfer
Arsenal sold their former player Alex Iwobi to Everton £19m less than his ‘market’ value, New Telegraph has learnt.
Iwobi, 23, ended a 15-year spell with the Gunners this summer when he joined Everton on Deadline Day.
London-based Carteret Analytics revealed that Iwobi’s services were secured for £27.4m – almost £20m less than his intrinsic value.
The Nigerian winger, should have cost Everton around £46.3m, according to his ‘intrinsic value’ calculated by Carteret Analytics.
Marcel Brands outlines future vision for Everton transfers – hopes for Blues to be like ‘top clubs’
This metric, as the BBC explains, “is essentially the monetary value of the player’s contribution to winning football matches and how influential he is to creating and preventing goal-scoring opportunities.”
KAB Olowu dies at 95
Alhaji Karim Ayinla Babalola (KAB) Olowu,who was part of Nigeria’s delegation to the 1950 British Empire Games (now the Commonwealth Games) and the 1952 Olympics Games is dead.
Pa Olowu died on Wedneday August 14 and will be buried on Thursday August 15 according to Muslim rites.
A statement by one of her daughters,Mrs Mosunmola Oridota announced that Pa Olowu passed on to eternal glory on the evening of Wednesday August 14.
”With total submission to the will of the Almighty God,I wish to announce the transition to glory of my father,Alhaji Karim Ayinla Babalola Olowu,OON,’read the statement.
Pa Olowu,a sprinter and long jumper won two silver medals in long jump and the 4×110 yards relay at the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games held in Canada,becoming in the process the first Nigerian athlete to win two medals at the Commonwealth Games.
At the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica he became the first Nigerian to officiate at the Games and at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics he became the first Nigerian Olympic torch bearer.
He was a prominent member of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for several years.He set up the sports complex at the Nigerian Prison in Kirikiri, Lagos where he worked for some years and set up the then Prisons Athletics club which produced so many athletes for Nigeria.
Tennis: ATP fines Kyrgios $113,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct
Nick Kyrgios left court to smash two racquets in a bad-tempered Cincinnati Masters defeat by Karen Khachanov after which he called the umpire “a tool”.
Later on Thursday, Kyrgios was fined $113,000 (£93,254) for five separate incidents of unsportsmanlike conduct.
The ATP says it is also considering additional action, which could result in further fines and even a suspension.
The Australian, 24, walked off court against the wishes of umpire Fergus Murphy after losing the second set.
He slammed two racquets on the floor in a corridor and in the third set engaged in repeated disputes with Murphy.
Russia’s Khachanov, 23, dominated the deciding set to win 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 and reach round three.
Khachanov, who plays Lucas Pouille in the last 16, said Kyrgios has “great talent” but “sometimes the head is not in the right place”.
Kyrgios clashed with Murphy at the Washington Open two weeks ago and also swore at the official at Queen’s in June.
During the second set in Cincinnati, Kyrgios made clear he felt the shot clock – which counts down the seconds allowed between points – was being started too early, and visibly lost composure.
He delivered an expletive-laden rant at Murphy, stating the Irish umpire was “the worst, hands down”.
He was handed a court violation at the end of the second set, when he walked off court for less than a minute to smash two of his racquets.
When Khachanov closed out the decider, Kyrgios told Murphy he was “a tool” and chose not to shake the official’s hand.
Kyrgios, who won his sixth career ATP singles crown two weeks ago in Washington, also complained last week in Toronto in an apparent dispute over why he could not have a white towel during a match.
The world number 27 was fined in May after he kicked a bottle, threw down his racquet and hurled a chair before defaulting in the final set of a match at the Italian Open, reports the BBC.
He was fined £13,766 for unsportsmanlike behaviour at Queen’s in June.
In 2016 he received an eight-week ban for his behaviour at the Shanghai Masters when his efforts were questioned during defeat by Mischa Zverev.
Tokyo 2020 qualifier: FIFA appoints Malian, Ivorian officials for Super Falcons
World football-ruling body, FIFA has appointed officials from Mali to take charge of the 2020 Olympics Women’s Football Tournament qualifying match between Nigeria and Algeria in Blida on Wednesday, August 28.
The Algeria Football Federation has scheduled the match for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), to kick off at 7pm Algeria time (same time as in Nigeria).
Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty. The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as Referee Assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the Match Commissioner.
For the return leg in Nigeria, which the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has scheduled for the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday, September 3, starting from 4pm, FIFA has appointed Zomadre Kore from Cote d’Ivoire to be the referee.
Her compatriots Lou Ta (assistant referee 1), Denise Akoua (assistant referee 2) and Fatoumata Kra (fourth official) will join her on the assignment. Ghanaian Emmanuella Aglago will serve as Referee Assessor and Cameroonian Souadatou Kalkaba will be Match Commissioner.
Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has been drilling 30 home-based Super Falcons in training sessions at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the past one week, with a half dozen overseas-based professionals expected to join the team before they fly out to Algeria on Sunday, August 25.
Nigeria has not participated in the Women’s Football Tournament of the Olympics since Beijing, China in 2008. The Falcons failed to qualify for the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
30 FALCONS IN CAMP FOR ALGERIA
Goalkeepers: Jonathan Alaba (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)
Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons)
Midfielders: Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Regina Otu (Pelican Stars); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens)
Forward: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Lola Phillip (Nasarawa Amazons); Mary-Magdalene Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens)
Dortmund ready to break Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga stranglehold
Champions Bayern Munich are preparing for their toughest Bundesliga season in years with title rivals Borussia Dortmund looking to avoid another mid-season slipup and break the Bavarians’ seven-year Bundesliga stranglehold.
Bayern, who last failed to win the title when Dortmund were champions in 2011-12, kick off the season against Hertha Berlin on Friday, having bolstered their defence with World Cup-winning French duo Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.
Overall, though, they have been less successful than Dortmund in the transfer market, having failed to sign several players of their choice, including Manchester City’s Leroy Sane.
The arrival this week of 30-year-old winger Ivan Perisic as a replacement for departed veterans Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben was seen by many as a desperate Plan B before the transfer window closes on September 2.
Coach Niko Kovac, who led Bayern to the domestic double in his first season, knows very well what it is like to be considered second rate.
His arrival last year as a relatively young coach after big names, including Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, had led Bayern over the previous seasons was seen by many as a cheap option.
Kovac was desperately clinging on to his job in December when Dortmund were nine points clear of Bayern but a recovery after the winter break and a slump in form from their title rivals helped secure the double.
“I was also a plan B (last season),” Kovac joked this week. “And then I won the double. (On Perisic) we acted within this short time frame.”
Perisic was signed after City’s Sane needed surgery for cruciate ligament damage and a potential move to Bayern fell through.
“We will make sure that until September 2 we will hopefully welcome another player,” said Kovac.
Dortmund do not need to wait until September, having locked up many of their transfer targets before they hit the beach for the summer holidays.
The moves of Germany internationals Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz as well as Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard were all announced within days of the end of the season in May.
World Cup winner Mats Hummels then returned to Dortmund after his spell at Bayern with all four of coach Lucien Favre’s transfers having instant starting potential.
“We had the clear strategy to quickly wrap up our transfers so as not to get pushed into bidding for players,” Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said.
“We wanted clarity early. I think (sports director) Michael Zorc did it really well.”
Having beaten Bayern to win the German Super Cup earlier in August, Dortmund will be brimming with confidence when they host Augsburg on Saturday.
“Obviously Bayern are best placed for the league title but we want to be a strong challenger and fight for it as well,” Favre said.
AfroBasket: Nigeria through to semis
Nigeria is through to the semi-finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s AfroBasket after a 79-46 win against Congo.
The match, which took place at the Dakar Arena in Senegal, was concluded not too long ago.
More details later…
