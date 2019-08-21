2019 NYG: Team Lagos qualifies for 9 team sports

T

eam Lagos have qualified to participate in nine team sports at the 2019 National Youth Games, which holds in Ilorin, Kwara State next month.

At the zonal elimination championship, which held in Ibadan, Oyo State at the weekend, Team Lagos featured in 14 events and picked 9 slots for the NYG 2019.

The team sports which Lagos will compete for at the National Youth Games are volleyball (male and female), Football (male and female), Beach Volleyball (male and female), Cricket (male), Handball (female) and Hockey (female).

Tue Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafar, applauded the athletes and officials, saying that they put up a good performance even within a short period of preparation. He added that it is not yet Uhuru that the big tests are coming during the AYG proper in Ilorin.

“A job well done to you all. Even within the shortest time, you all pulled a great one and our kids made us all proud. I thank you for your selfless dedications and the zeal you all displayed in ensuring we had a successful outing. However, there is still room for improvement and we have to continue preparing to ensure we have a better and outstanding outing at the Games proper in September. Thank you all,” he said.

The Zonal Elimination was a qualifying competition involving for the NYG in the south West states in the country- Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun States.

The National Youth Games will hold between 7 and 17 September at the University of Ilorin.

At the last Games, Lagos team came second overall with 60 medals: 2e gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

