2020 WOMEN’S U-20 WORLD CUP: Edo, A’Ibom ready to host

The FIFA inspection team, which arrived in Nigeria on Monday on an inspection tour of facilities for the hosting of the 2020 edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, has expressed satisfaction at the state of facilities in Benin City, Edo State and Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The Government of the two states on Wednesday gave commitment to FIFA on the readiness of the states to receive the world.

Nigeria is bidding to host the tournament alongside India and South Korea. India however is out of contention as they were handed hosting rights to the 2020 edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The FIFA inspection team, which included Christopher Exley, Sara Jane Booth, Kliment Taseki, Rhiannon Ceirwen Martin and Heyral Kaj Jurgen, were conducted round facilities in Benin City on Tuesday. They were joined on the tour by Nigeria’s bid coordinator, Mallam Mainasara Ilo and officials of the Nigerian Football federation including its President, Amaju Pinnick, Aisha Falode, head of the Women’s Football League, and Ruth David, head of Women’s football at the federation. The FIFA and NFF officials were conducted round facilities, which included the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, practice pitches at Western Boys High School, one of the mini stadia the government is building for the event, and the Protea Hotel by Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Godwin Dudu-Orumen and other officials of the Commission.

Also, Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has assured the visiting FIFA delegation led by the NFF President, Pinnick, that the state is ready to host the 2020 Women World Cup tournament.

Emmanuel gave the assurance when the FIFA delegation paid him a courtesy call at the Government house, Uyo.

He solicited for Akwa Ibom to be given the right to host both the opening and the closing ceremonies when the mundial commences.

The governor noted that the choice of Uyo as one of the stadia earmarked to host the mundial is a mark of appreciation for the State’s contributions towards the development of football in Nigeria.

He informed the visitors that the state had three teams currently in the elite league.

The Governor remarked that Uyo had a functional Airport and a good network of roads for easy air and road transportation.

