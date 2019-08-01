2021 AFCON: Eagles target smooth ride to clinch ticket

Omeruo, Simon eye Burkina’s scalp

Super Eagles are hoping to hit the ground running when they face Benin Republic in the opening day of their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers as they seek easy end to qualification to the next AFCON.

The three-time African champions did not qualify for the two editions of the tournament before romping to 2019 AFCON where they finished third.

The team is now looking forward to clinching ticket to Cameroon 2021 without blemishes, according to two of the players.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo and Moses Simon are looking forward to winning the ticket with resounding results starting from their opening match against the Squirrels in November.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group L of the series alongside the Benin Republic, Lesotho and Sierra Leone and will open campaign on November 11 with their West African counterparts.

Omeruo said just like they secured ticket to Egypt 2019 with a match to spare they were keen to make it to Cameroon in similar fashion.

He said the 2019 AFCON quarterfinalists were the biggest threat to the Eagles in the campaign and they expect a stiffer competition from them even though other competitors in the group won’t be pushovers.

He said: “We thank God for the last AFCON campaign, although we didn’t win, we proved a point if you consider the fact that we did not qualify for two editions before then. Our target for the next AFCON is very clear; we have to work hard and qualify, the team is growing, you can see a lot of blending in the squad and the spirit of the lads is always very high.

“We felt the disappointment of losing to Algeria in the semifinal of the last tournament and how our fans felt about it and we are ready to push further in the next AFCON but we have to qualify first. It is not going to be easy even though some people have said the group is an easy one. We have to start well; we have to win our first game so that there won’t be any reason for us to struggle before we qualify.”

Simon concurred with his senior colleague when he said that: “We are going to maintain the same approach as the World Cup and last AFCON for this one. We can’t afford not to be in the next tournament so that we can make our fans happy again by going all the way.

“African football is very tough, no more small teams and all of us remember what Benin did at the last Nations Cup; they are a very strong team so we have to be at our best to beat them especially that they are going to be our first opponents.”

