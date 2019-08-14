2023: Northern group accuses Tinubu of hypocrisy, double standards

T

he opposition of the North to the 2023 perceived presidential ambition of former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, assumed another dimension yesterday as a group, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), launched an attack on him, accusing him of hypocrisy, double standards.

The group also raised posers as to his patriotism and democratic credentials, saying that he was only paying lip service regarding the unity of the country.

The accusation came on the heels of Tinubu’s goodwill message to the nation on the Eid-el-Kabir festival in which he admonished Nigerians to work for national unity and growth rather than separation.

The group had about a week ago accused the former Lagos governor of secretly plotting to sabotage the current administration.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, CNG said while Tinubu had, over the years, spoken glowingly about his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, his actions had proven otherwise as he had consistently promoted separatist actions almost at every given opportunity.

Spokesman of the group, Mallam Abdulazeez Suleiman, described Tinubu’s nationalistic posture as nothing but a facade which it said smacked off hypocrisy and obsession with double standards “with regard to his role in causing the present high political polarisation in Nigeria and the deterioration of trust in the current administration.”

Suleiman, who also accused Tinubu of kicking against the appointment of an Igbo as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in 2015, said the former governor misled President Muhamadu Buhari into appointing one of his (Tinubu’s) cronies, into that position.

“Tinubu’s concern for national growth was certainly missing at the inception of this administration, when he vehemently stood against the formation of an inclusive government against the advice of the leadership of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) for Buhari to appoint an Igbo as Secretary to the Federal Government.

“We are aware that Tinubu solely misled President Buhari against that patriotic advice by insisting that the Igbo did not vote him and that it was not safe for another Igbo to succeed the office, which was immediately vacated by a kinsman. He made the President appoint his stooge, Babachir Lawal, who turned out to be a national disgrace. This much was confirmed by Lawal himself when he said he owed his appointment to Tinubu and to some extent, Bisi Akande.

And after the scandalous fall of Lawal, Tinubu again prevailed against an Igbo successor and imposed another stooge, Boss Mustapha.

“Tinubu should explain the absence of his sense of cohesion when, in 2015, the Oba of Lagos, whose affinity to Tinubu is no secret, ordered that all Igbo must vote Tinubu’s APC or leave the state.

“Tinubu should explain where his conscience for nationhood was during the February 2019 election, when after disenfranchising the Igbo community in Lagos, militant Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) youths backed by leaders of the South-West violently attacked Igbo communities and their businesses.

“While we do not envy the Asiwaju and his privilege to believe he can push his ambition for the presidency at all cost, we nevertheless find it ridiculous that he still thinks he can get away with this latest rape on national unity and growth after having stood against it for quite long,” he said.

The group also raised further questions about Tinubu’s nationalistic and democratic credentials considering his handling of the politics of Lagos State and the denial of a second term ticket to Akinwunmi Ambode, the immediate past governor of the state.

“He should explain his democratic claims and desire for growth in relation to his unilateral insistence on denying a sitting Governor Ambode of Lagos State the right to seek re-election in 2019.

“This he did despite personal efforts by President Buhari to show him that Ambode was a performing, hardworking governor. The President even sent a committee of seven governors picked across states to persuade Tinubu, but he stood his ground merely for his personal interest.

“Tinubu’s sense of nationalism also came to question with his silence at the time his people in the South-West deployed every unconventional means to fight the presidency, the entire Fulani and the larger North over the Ruga initiative of the Federal Government. His concern for national integration must have gone to sleep when the Afenifere, an organisation he nourishes, ordered the Fulani out of the South-West and when Gani Adams threatened to mobilise two million Yoruba warriors against the Fulani in the South-West.

“Where was Tinubu’s sense of patriotism when his stooge, Omoyele Sowore, recently masterminded and actually called for a violent protest with the ultimate aim of overthrowing a democratically elected government in which he, Tinubu, is singularly the major beneficiary?

“How does Tinubu explain his conspiratorial silence when Wole Soyinka, Falana and other rabble-rousers on his payroll openly supported and backed the mastermind of the overthrow attempt?

“Lastly, we task Tinubu to justify his claim to nationalism and growth against the four-year protracted war he waged against Bukola Saraki and Rotimi Amaechi, simply because they opposed the emergence of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the build-up to the 2015 elections.”

“In conclusion, we categorically state that unless and until Tinubu is able to satisfactorily provide answers to these questions, no Nigerian, certainly no northerner, would take his call for focus on national growth seriously. We finally call Tinubu’s attention to the new reality that though he might have succeeded in fooling some Nigerians sometimes in the past, he should not expect that he can fool anybody anymore,” the statement said.

