22 die in Bauchi, Ogun auto crashes
A
t least 22 people lost their lives in motor accidents in Ogun and Bauchi states at the weekend.
Twenty people died in Bauchi State while the remaining two people lost their lives in Ogun State.
On Friday, 20 people were burnt to death in an accident on Potiskum-Sade Road in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with journalists in Bauchi on Saturday night.
He said: “The incident happened yesterday night (Friday) about 9.30p.m. It was a head-on collision between a J5 bus and an 18-seater ‘Hummer’ bus.
“The J5 was coming from Potiskum heading towards Bauchi carrying goats while the Hummer bus was from Bauchi. They had a head-on collision which resulted to fire and 20 people were burnt beyond recognition.”
Abubakar, however, said he could not give identities of the victims.
He said: “Nineteen corpses were recognised by family members through the manifest in which they wrote their details at the motor park.”
The police spokesman said that a mass burial was held for the deceased on Saturday at 9a.m. at Darazo in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State Command, yesterday said two persons died while five others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle at the Mowe area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The state FRSC Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele, said at Ota that the accident occurred about 7.26p.m. on Saturday.
The sector commander said that a Toyota Hiace with registration number APP 721 ET heading to Ibadan from Lagos lost control owing to excessive speeding and rammed into a motorcycle marked SRA 156 WE at Olowotedo area of Mowe,
Oladele said that eight persons were involved in the accident while resulted to the death of two people.
He said: “The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Divine Touch Hospital, Mowe, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.”
Oladele, however, advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to 50 kilometres per hour, especially at construction zones during the Eld-el-Kabir to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.
Corps member disappears after bidding friend farewell at park
A distraught mother, Mrs. Constance Nwawike, has narrated the anguish of looking for her missing daughter, Cynthia Amarachi (25) for five months.
Constance, a primary school teacher, said that Amarachi, who is undergoing her National Youth Service in Akure, Ondo State, had been missing since March 15, 2019.
Amarachi, a Political Science graduate of the University of Lagos State, boarded a commercial vehicle at Iwo Road on the fateful day in question, and even exchanged pleasantries with her friend in Akure, before the vehicle took off.
Amarachi’s friend became worried after waiting expectantly for her phone call, to say she had reached her destination, but such a call never came. The friend was further perturbed by the fact that Amarachi’s phone was switched off.
Since the lady didn’t have Amarachi’s parents’ phone number, she went on Facebook to search and finally got them. The parents also said they had not heard from her.
Amarachi’s distressed mother said: “On 15th of March, 2019, I called my daughter’s number, but it was switched off. I thought it was network. On Monday, I called the number again, but still got no response. I continued for three days without result. I then alerted my husband. Suddenly, somebody called that they were looking for her. Before I got the news, it was on a Friday, a week after 15th. The state coordinator of NYSC also called to report that they had not seen her since she travelled.”
The woman continued: “I informed them that she didn’t return home. The coordinator said her friend, also a corps member, told them that she travelled to meet us in Lagos and since then, she has been calling her number without a reply. I asked the man to give me the lady’s number. I talked to the lady and she said that she has been trying to reach me. In fact, that Saturday, I wasn’t myself. I went to Ikorodu Police Station and reported the case. They said I should go to Ibadan because the lady made it known that Amarachi took off from Ibadan -Iwo Road. I went to Osun State, where she is serving. The head teacher there told me the same story. She said that my daughter called her to say that she had boarded a bus going to Ikorodu straight, and she asked her about the fare which she said was N1, 200 and since then, she has been trying her number. We have gone as far as consulting anti-kidnapping squad, where we were told that they tracked her number to Kano State. The anti-kidnapping unit also told me that they made arrest. But since then, police had become evasive. Last week, I called them, but they said that they would call back, but they didn’t. I also reported the case in Osun State Police Command. I was invited for interview; when I got there, they said I should connect them with the anti-kidnapping unit investigating the matter in Lagos, which I did. The police later told me that they had been trying the phone of policemen in anti-kidnapping unit, Lagos State, without success. Pleas that police should intensify efforts and locate my daughter fell on deaf ears. In fact, at a stage, the police in Osun State told me point blank that their counterparts in Lagos do not want to relate with them over the case.”
Constance, who described her daughter as not being wayward, disclosed that she also visited churches in her desperation to locate Amarachi.
Her words: “I’ve been to several churches, and they all told me that she is alive. I don’t know who to suspect in the disappearance of my daughter. She didn’t even tell me that she was coming home.
“The state coordinator also told me that it was not in their power to restrict any corps member from going home on weekend. Since Amarachi went to Osun, she has visited us at least twice. She doesn’t have a boyfriend. She schooled in UNILAG and most times, she comes to my school, which was close to hers.”
According to Constance, on June 4th, she called Amarachi’s phone number, it went through, and someone picked, but refused to respond. She sent a text message, begging that her daughter should be released, she didn’t receive a reply.
The factional Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Chief Joe Ajaero, uncle to Amarachi, said: “The family has been in confusion since the disappearance of Amarachi. After we received the sad news, her mother went round all the motor parks. We went to hospitals and mortuaries. We went to anti-kidnap squad in Lagos State. The police got discovered someone was still making use of her phone lines. They went there and arrested three suspects in Ogun State forest. They took them to their office. I don’t know what happened later because they were released. In fact, someone is still using her second phone. It was tracked to Kano State. We got across to the anti-kidnapping squad in Kano and after some efforts, the details they gave us was not encouraging at all. Some of the guys in Lagos again had to go to Kano to join them. After some days, the man was still using the SIM to call and up till now, the man didn’t show up and the authorities have not gone beyond this point.
“Right now, we don’t know whether she’s alive or dead. Some of the policemen, who are working on the IT side, were able to actually trace the areas where the people using those lines are, but beyond that, nothing has happened. We have prayed and we have done everything humanly possible without success. Amarachi was posted to Taraba State, but she redeployed because of insecurity.”
Police sources at the anti-kidnapping unit, in Surulere, Lagos, said that after the report was made, they worked on the two telephone numbers belonging to the victim and three suspects were arrested inside a thick forest inhabited by herders in Ogumakin, a boundary between Ogun and Oyo states.
According to sources, the three suspects, who are soft targets, were the father of the main target, his wife and sister. They were brought back to Lagos for further investigation. They were later granted bail to reliable sureties because they were not the target.
Police sources added that when the detectives came back to Lagos to work on the victim’s second number, which was earlier not accessible, they discovered that it was going through. They tracked it to a town called Rijazaki in Kano State, where a girl suspected to be the girlfriend to the main target was arrested.
The girl reportedly interacted with the main target, who claimed to be in Kastina State on phone in the presence of detectives. He told her to meet him at a nearby town called Rijaremi in Kastina State. Unfortunately, when they all got there, the target failed to show up. While they were still with the female suspect, a human right group intervened, insisting that police couldn’t continue to detain her by proxy.
Based on that, the detectives handed the female suspect over to the leader of the town, Mai Angwa, after making a video recording of their activities. She was released on the condition that Angwa would produce her anytime her attention was needed by the police.
It was learned that they handed over a copy of the video recording to the missing corps member’s uncle and kept one for their use. Sources further said that the detectives laid ambush in the town for days, expecting to arrest the main target, without success. Before returning home, they also contacted Police Tactical Squad in Kano and after briefing them, the unit assured them that they would continue to monitor the target. Unfortunately, more than five months after, detectives in all the police formations involved in the search have been unable to locate the whereabouts of Amarachi.
NDLEA nabs 55 drug traffickers in Niger
N
ational Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said that it arrested 55 suspected drug traffickers in Niger State.
The arrest, the state NDLEA Commander, Mrs. Sylvia Egwunwoke, took place in different parts of the state between January and July, 2019.
Egwunwoke said that 27 of those arrested were already convicted.
She said: “About 2,19.187kg of cannabis sativa, psychotropic substances (1,104.267kg), pentazocine injection (0.042 litres) and cough syrup with codeine (10.4 litres) were seized from the suspects during the period under review.
“The total solid drugs seized is 3,294.454kg while that of liquid drugs is 10.442 litres. We cannot allow drug traffickers to take over the state. We will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large.’
“We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those in the illegal business in their midst.”
The commander, however, appealed to the public to always report suspicious activity or individual to the relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking.
Five siblings die in Lagos fire
F
ive children of same parent have been burnt to death at Abagbo village, Takwa-Bay, Lagos State.
The incident occurred on August 6.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said yesterday that the fire outbreak claimed the lives of five children from same family.
Elkana explained that a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Takwa-Bay Police Station visited the scene.
The children’s mother, Florence Asoye, said that she left home at 6.30p.m, to Takwa-Bay Jetty, only to return and discovered that her room had been completely razed.
According to Asoye, she left her children under the care of one Suliat, who locked the children in the room and left for an unknown destination.
“The children, who were burnt beyond recognition, include Folake Ogundiya (13), Abigail Ogundiya (8), Daniel Bakare (6), Chidima Achomye (2) and Nnamdi Achomye (1),” the PPRO said.
Similarly, the police have discovered the body of a female lodger in Southbound Hotel, Morogbo in Lagos. The body of the lady, identified as Jessica, was discovered on August 9, about 2p.m.
Jessica’s body was found in bed, facing up, with swollen face and foam-like fluid, oozing out of her mouth. Jessica’s throat was knotted with clothes, suggesting that she might have been strangulated. There were blood stains all over the place.
When the hotel staff discovered her body, they alerted Morogbo Police Station.
Elkana said that the body had been evacuated to mortuary for autopsy, while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis.
He added: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, to take over the investigation.”
Taraba killing: Captain arrested, as policemen’s bodies arrive Abuja
Police, Army’s rift deepens as two panels probe killing
A
rmy hierarchy has arrested the captain who allegedly ordered the killing of three operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at Ibi, Taraba State.
A source, who disclosed this, said the captain was arrested on Saturday by the Army, but was yet to be handed over to the police for interrogation and possible prosecution.
It was also learnt that bodies of three policemen and the civilian have been moved to a mortuary in Abuja.
According to report, the remains of the officers were conveyed to Abuja early yesterday morning. They were moved to Garki General Hospital and kept in a mortuary, waiting to be buried.
The three policemen and the civilian were part of the 10 men who went to Ibi town to arrest an alleged notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume.
Moments after successfully arresting the suspect, the IRT operatives came under a hail of bullets by soldiers at a checkpoint on Ibi-Jalingo Road. The sudden attack on the bus of the operatives caused their vehicle to somersault. While other operatives escaped into the bush, those alive were shot on the stomach and chest by the soldiers, who then tagged them kidnappers. The soldiers then freed Wadume.
Meanwhile, the crack in the relationship between the Nigerian Army and Police may have deepened since the killing of three police operatives by soldiers in Taraba State.
New Telegraph recalls that three police officers attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa, and a civilian were shot and killed by soldiers in Ibi area of Taraba State.
According to the Police, these members of the special force were killed on their way to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, shortly after arresting a suspected kidnap kingpin, one Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, said to have been involved in high-profile cases of kidnapping.
The Army, in its reaction, had claimed that the soldiers had mistaken the slain policemen for suspected kidnappers.
There have been no love lost since the tragic incident, as the Police insisted that the killing may have been premeditated.
Signs that all may not be well between the two security agencies emerged at the weekend, when a high-powered investigative team ordered by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, arrived Jalingo.
The panel, which is headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigative Department (FCIID), Mr. Mike Ogbizi, commenced work despite the inauguration of a seven-man panel by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin.
In the wake of the Taraba killing, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Defence Headquarters to constitute a panel of investigation, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident
A statement last Friday by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the inauguration of the panel was in compliance with the presidential directive.
According to Nwachukwu, the Joint Investigation Panel, which had membership drawn from the Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the Defence Intelligence Agency, had commenced work.
It is headed by Rear Admiral IT Olaiya.
A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the arrival of DIG Ogbizi-led team in a day the DHQ issued a statement about the constitution of a panel “speaks volumes of the anger over the killing of the highly-trained IRT operatives.”
According to him, “the Police want to get to the root of the murder of their officers and possibly the re-arrest the fleeing kidnap suspect.”
He asked in a rhetorical tone: “Does the labelling of the slain policemen as ‘suspected kidnappers’ by the Army not worry well-meaning people?”
In his reaction, however, the Acting DDI said he was not aware of any parallel panel investigating the killing, other than the one constituted by the DHQ.
“The Joint Investigation Panel convened by the Chief of Defence Staff is in compliance with the directive of the President and the Commander-in-Chief.
“I am not aware of any parallel investigative body. The Nigeria Police and other relevant services are adequately represented in the Joint Investigation Panel,” Nwachukwu said.
Several calls put to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, for comments were not answered.
Also, text messages sent to them had yet to be responded to as at the time of filing this report.
How policeman killed six-month pregnant woman
Mob attempts to burn police station
F
resh fact has emerged on how policemen from Anti-Kidnapping Unit, who were allegedly on illegal operation, killed a six-month pregnant woman at the Ijagemo area of Ijegun, Lagos State on Saturday.
The death of the woman forced youths in the community to revolt, leading to the lynching of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).
The pregnant woman, Mrs. Busayo Owoodun, otherwise known as Iyawo Alfa, was sewing in her shop, when a stray bullet from one of the anti-kidnapping policemen got her. She died instantly, leading to a bloody protest in the community.
During the protest, the angry mob attempted to burn down Isheri-Oshun Police Station, but was repelled by policemen from Operations Department in the command, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Rapid Response Unit (RRS) and Area ‘M’ Police Command.
It was learnt that two other policemen, one of them an ASP, were seriously injured and presently battling to stay alive in the hospital. The dead ASP was alleged to have led the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to the community on the illegal operation. As at Saturday night, two people were dead and two others injured.
According to sources, trouble started after the policemen from Anti-Kidnapping Unit allegedly got information that a suspected cyber-fraudster had just hit some millions and was celebrating richly at a bar in the community.
The policemen left their office, commandeered a mini-bus and ordered the driver to head towards Ijegun.
When the policemen got there, they made a beeline for the bar. When the suspect sighted them, he fled. The policemen pursued. When they realised that he was getting away from them, one of them opened fire. Rather, the bullet got Busayo, who died instantly.
A security agent said: “The operation was carried out by Anti-Kidnapping Unit. Whenever a police team goes to another jurisdiction for an operation, the right process is for them to book in at the area command and then nearest police station to where they were going. But this Anti-Kidnapping Unit didn’t book in at the Area M Police Command and didn’t book in at the Isheri-Oshun Police Station. This means they were on illegal operation.
“Aside from not booking at the appropriate stations, cyber fraud is not part of their job. When they killed the woman, youths in the community revolted and started chasing them. The police ran away, but took a wrong road. They started shooting at the people; soon, they ran out of bullets. The people attacked them. The ASP that led the team was seriously wounded and later died. Another ASP was wounded, with the civilian that took them there. The mob inflicted the driver with machete cuts. The policemen were stripped before being beaten. The mob dragged them to the front of the Oba’s palace and dumped them there.”
While the drama was unfolding, Area M Police Command and Police Headquarters, Ikeja, got information that policemen were under attack. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Operations, Mohammed Ari, radioed for re-enforcement. Police from Operations Department, RRS, SARS, Area M Command and other divisions, raced to the scene.
Area M Commander, ACP Ifeanyi Ohuruzo, was the first to reach the scene. He tried begging the angry mob, attempting to make peace, but instead they tried to attack him.
“They refused to listen to the area commander until Baker, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who is the deputy in charge of operations and SARS operation got to the scene and dispersed them,” said the source.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, claimed one ASP, two policemen were injured while a 30-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet.
He said: “A team of policemen from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit attached to Area M Command Idimu tracked some kidnapping suspects to Ijegun-Isolo Road, Ijegun bus stop, but came under attack by members of the deadly gang. A stray bullet hit Busayo Owoodun. The gang, with the support of some notorious cultists in the area, attacked the police team and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two others who are currently in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit.
“Reinforcements from Operations Department, RRS, Task Force, and neighbouring divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to hospital. The command has launched a manhunt for the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice. The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case.”
Man, 60, defiles four-year-old baby
P
olice in Benue State yesterday apprehended a 60-year-old man, Clement Ikechukwu Ogenyi, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.
The minor was sent to buy Vitamin C tablets from the suspect who runs a patent medicine store within the neighbourhood when he lured her into his room and abused her.
But a relation, who noticed that the minor was walking awkwardly soon after she returned after buying the drug, asked her questions and checked her private part.
“When the girl came home, we discovered she was walking funny. So, I took her inside my house and checked her after she revealed to me that Mr. Ikechukwu popularly known as Ad’Egbo’ kissed and touched her mouth and private part with his penis.
“Immediately, I went to confront him (Mr. Ikechukwu) but he denied. That was since Tuesday last week. His friend, Mr. Acha, is the reason why the issue was delayed till today.
“Mr. Acha came to plead with me that he was going to talk to his friend, so that we will all go to the hospital and do the necessary medical checks and test but he has refused since then. So, I decided to report the matter to the vigilantes at Igbanonmaje yesterday Friday,” said the relation.
Some neighbours also said that the suspect had been in the habit of sleeping with minors for many years.
One of the neighbours, Sunday Emmanuel, who lives in around Bookshop Road with the suspect and the victim, told the vigilantes that “this is one of the many cases of sexual assault by Mr. Ikechukwu”.
The man recalled that in 2002, the suspect allegedly fingered his (Emmanuel’s) grand-daughter who was only three years old then.
He said: “I was so angry to the point that I engaged him in a physical combat then. But I told him that nemesis will catch up with him. Now look at where his immorality has landed him.”
However, when the case was brought before the vigilantes, the head of the group, Major S. E. Ukwenya (rtd), said the suspect should be handed over to the police for further investigations.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.
Anene said the suspect was already in the custody of the police in Otukpo.
Bank robbery foiled in Lagos, kingpin arrested
L
agos State Police Command yesterday said it foiled attempt to rob Access Bank on Egbe Road by NNPC Junction, Ejigbo.
The police also arrested the leader of the gang.
Detectives from Ejigbo Police Station, at 9.45a.m., on Friday received a distress call that some armed robbers on motorcycle were operating outside Access Bank on Egbe Road by NNPC Junction, Ejigbo.
Patrol teams were deployed from Ejigbo Police Station to reinforce the Mobile Policemen on guard duty at the bank. The police engaged the robbers in a gun battle.
The robbers bowed to the superior firepower of the police and fled. The policemen pursued and finally arrested their leader, who had sustained bullet wound. But other members of the gang escaped.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said: “One Brownie Pistol, with live ammunition, was recovered from the suspect. The sum of N250,000, earlier robbed from a female victim was recovered and handed over to her. Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have taken over the investigation and efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.”
Anti-Crime Patrol Team from Satellite Police Station, on Friday, about 11.10p.m., also foiled an attempt by a car-snatching gang to snatch a Peugeot 307 car at Mosalashi area, on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Mile 2.
Elkana said that Francis Abubakar, who is the ring leader of the gang, was arrested.
He added: “One locally-made shotgun was recovered from the suspect. The Peugeot 307 was recovered and handed over to the owner. SARS has taken over the case with a view to apprehending other members of the gang. Investigation is ongoing, suspect will be charged to court.”
Herdsmen Attack on A’Ibom community: Gov Emmanuel urges security agencies to fish out culprits
Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on security agencies in the State to close ranks and fish out perpetrators of the attack on Ikot Obio Nso community in Mkpat Enin local government area.
The attack which was reportedly carried out by herdsmen, left one Friday Udo Etor dead and many others with bullet wounds.
The late Friday Udo Etor was a farmer, according to his family.
Gov Emmanuel who made the call when he visited the family of the deceased and others who were affected in the attack, said the perpetrators must be identified and punished to give the victims and the community a sense of security.
The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, frowned at the attack, stating that the State government will not condone violence acts nor harbour any person or group preying on the lives of her citizens.
“Governor Udom Emmanuel is very saddened and unhappy by this unprovoked attack on our people.
“He called me by 1a.m. and told me to be here this morning to console the people and calm frayed nerves.”
“We are peaceful and civilized in Akwa Ibom state, the elasticity of our patience is not infinite. As it is said in science when the limit of elasticity is exhausted there must be rupture and we do not want that.”
Speaking to a cross section of indigenes of the affected community, the governor said his administration is working with security agencies to capture and prosecute the attackers.
He assured them that government is working to guarantee their security, appealed to them to cooperate with security agencies to unravel those behind the attack.
“Be assured that all hands are on deck, with the Governor being the chief security officer of the State pushing for it, with support from all of us, those murderers would be arrested and security of life and property would be guaranteed, the governor assured.
The governor also stopped over at a hospital to check on a 11 year old boy, Master Nsikak Sylvanus Udoh, who sustained bullet wounds in the attack.
The Chairman of Ikot Obio Nso Village Council, Chief George Okodi, told the governor that the incident occurrred on Thursday, 8th August, at Ndon Enyin farm at about 9a.m.
Okodi explained that the deceased went to his farm and saw a herd of cattle feeding on his crops, so he accosted the herdsmen in a bid to stop them from destroying his crops but they resisted him and in the ensuing disagreement one of the herdsman pulled out a gun and shot him to dead.
He said the incident alarmed members of the community who were equally attacked by the herdsmen with people sustaining injuries from gun shots.
Okodi thanked the state government for responding promptly to the crisis, appealed for security beef-up in the area.
Youth Leader of the affected community, Mr Emmanuel Sylvester Udo, called on security agencies to be interested in unravelling how herdsmen acquire firearms and went round with it.
The Council Chairman of Mkpat Enin local government, Mr Ekanem Brown said the governor’s visit was a morale booster to the community, regretted that the peace and security of the Ikot Obio Nso community has been compromised with the invasion of the herdsmen .
“Your personal visit through the SSG speaks volume of your love for Mkpat Enin people and the fact that we took the right decision by voting you for a second tenure.
“We have been doing our best to calm the youths. Emotions were very high yesterday, I believe this visit will calm our youths.”
Brown appealed to security agencies to ensure that justice is served on the attack.
A senior citizen of Mkpat Enin and member of the State Executive Council, Barr. Ekong Sampson has commiserate with families affected in the attack.
Sampson who is the Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, condemned the attack and urged the youths to remain law-abiding and allow law enforcement agencies to do her job.
Meanwhile, the member representing Mkpat Enin in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Ekwere, has mourned the demise Late Friday Udo Etor, saying that he was a hardworking.
On the governor’s entourage during the visit were Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Mr John Jude and Special Assistant on Local Media, Prince Emmanuel Sam.
