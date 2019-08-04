Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Adamawa

Chiemela Iroha, one of the five persons abducted along the Benin-Ore-Sagamu Expressway, , yesterday narrated his ordeal in the hands of suspected kidnappers, describing it as horrible.

The kidnap victim, who spoke with reporters in Abeokuta barely 72 hours after he was rescued alongside others, revealed that their heavily armed abductors shot rapidly on the highway for one hour before the arrival of policemen.

He stated that the kidnappers made them to trek 30 kilometres inside the jungle and subjected them to harrowing experience.

Iroha, incidentally, is the son of late James Iroha, popularly known as “Giringory” in the New Masquerade soap opera.

The other kidnapped victims include: Chidozie Eluwa, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuisi Owuabueze and Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma.

They were all abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere, Ijebu East Local Government Area while on their way from the eastern part of the country.

However, on Saturday, men of the Ogun State Police Command rescued the victims unhurt.

One of the victims, as a deaconess in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, was first rescued in the early hours of the day. The remaining four victims were rescued later.

Sunday Telegraph learnt from one of the victims that the abductors demanded the sum of N100million as ransom before their eventual rescue yesterday.

Briefing reporters after the rescue operation yesterday, the State Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, said contrary to reports that the victims were RCCG ministers, only the female victim was a member of the church.

Makama, who denied that ransom was paid before the victims were rescued, said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said, “One thing I want to call the attention of Nigerians to is to clear the air that the five of them are pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“At the time the information filtered in , we didn’t have any issues to join words with any one because first and foremost they (victims) were taken into the bush, nobody knew their identities. Relatives started calling, at that point we didn’t want to say whether they are all pastors or not.

“But as at now, the story is that only the woman is a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and she has since been reunited with her family just like the four gentlemen will join their families soon.”

While recounting his ordeal, Iroha said the kidnappers appeared to have some military training, judging from the style of their operation.

He, however, explained that they were picked randomly and abducted from their commercial bus after the suspected kidnappers failed to get their target.

He said, “It is an experience I wouldn’t wish for my enemy. I was manhandled, roughened and tortured. It’s horrible. These men shot for like one hour on the road until policemen arrived and they ran away and they took us inside the bush from Thursday till this morning (Saturday).

“I want to appreciate the police because the pressure they gave them (kidnappers) led into our release. Because if there was no pressure, they would have had a field day. When we were held, we were put in a swamp, we slept in the swamp with insects and reptiles. We moved like 30 kilometres inside the jungle where nobody could see us.

“They were comfortable. They had very dangerous firepower. They have sacks and sacks of live ammunition. But the moment we saw police helicopter that descended right above our heads, the kidnappers took to their heels and hid at some point and started being erratic. They knew that some people were on their trail.

“I want to appreciate the local vigilante group. They were always coming around there to nose around but there are some areas they couldn’t get to because they thought there was no human being there. That was where we were.”

Asked about the identity of their abductors, Iroha simply said: “From the language they spoke, they are Fulani herdsmen. No doubt about it.”

He noted that they became victims of abduction after the target of the kidnappers escaped on the highway.

According to him, the target escaped from the scene with a bullet riddled vehicle.

Iroha said, “They don’t know me, I don’t know them. I was in a bus going to Lagos. In fact, they told us they had no business with us. But the car they were shooting at drove away. They riddled the car with bullets. The car managed to go with two tyres and they turned back and descended on us.

“They picked us randomly. We never knew them from Adam. They just said their bullets are not going to waste, they needed somebody to pay for the bullets and they took us into the bush.”

