Lampard seeks EPL redemption with Foxes’ scalp

It has been a tough start to Frank Lampard’s reign as Chelsea both with two defeats on the trot, but the former England international will be hoping to make amends at Leicester, reports TUNDE SULAIMAN

He may once have been one of the best midfielders ever to wear the famous blues jerseys of the Stamford Bridge outfit, which clearly must have played a big part in Roman Abravomic’s decision to appoint him Chelsea manager over the summer.

It was a massive gamble from the Russian billionaire who is not noted for his patience with his managers (since taking over the Stamford Bridge outfit in 2003 he has hired and fired seven managers), especially since the 41-year-old Lampard had just completed his debut season in charge of a club.

But even though the highest scoring midfielder in Premier League history with 193 goals did a decent job in the Championship with Derby County including taking them to the play-offs where they narrowly lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in the final, and also lifting the scalp of Manchester United in the English League Cup, the native of London was taught a brutal lesson last Sunday in his first ever game in the ‘big league’.

For anyone who did not watch the match the 4-0 result paints a humiliating Premier League debut for Lampard. But the final outcome actually masks what really transpired at the Theatre of Dreams last Sunday as the stats reveal.

Although the Red Devils were playing in front of a jam-packed Old Trafford faithful, the Premier League’s biggest stadium was mainly muted, especially in the first half, with the impressive performance from the visiting side.

Twice Chelsea struck the woodwork through Tammy Abraham and Emerson, but in the end still suffered their worst ever opening-day defeat in 104 league seasons and allowed Manchester United’s biggest home win over the Blues since 1965.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, either side of a close-range effort from Anthony Martial, who had been given the number nine shirt back following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Substitute Daniel James completed the scoring with a goal on his debut nine minutes from time.

But in truth the final score line was harsh on the visitors, who were the better side before the break although the ecstatic home supporters did not care about that though, as the negativity of a difficult summer was swept away by their best result against Chelsea since they beat them by the same score in the 1994 FA Cup final.

Lampard reportedly went for an early morning run around Old Trafford to prepare for his Premier League debut as Chelsea manager.

The Blues’ record goal-scorer has made some bold decisions already, despite being barely a month into his new job.

He has picked seven home-grown players in his senior squad: the four in action against United – Abraham, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori – the currently injured duo of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and promising defender Reece James.

Despite the loss, however, Lampard’s side still ended up having more poss e s sion, 54 to United’s 46 and more shots 18 (with seven on target) to the home side’s 11 (with only five on target)!

However, aware of what such a result may have on his players, speaking after the debacle not to “be too deflated”.

Speaking with Sky Sports he added: “We have to be grown up about it because it doesn’t feel nice. We’re Chelsea we don’t want to come here and lose 4-0, we don’t want to come anywhere and lose 4-0.

“But we know – and anyone playing the game knows – we put in a performance that for big parts wasn’t a 4-0, but we have to accept that and realise it’s probably three points and we have too many things coming.”

Sadly even though the Blues put a much better performance and even found the back of the net twice against Liverpool in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup in Turkey they still ended losing, albeit on penalties 5-4.

For long periods, the Europa Cup holders matched the Champions League winners grit-for-grit but were again potent enough in front of goal, which might be a worry for Lampard.

But the return of midfielder, N’Golo Kante, who ended up being voted Man-of-the-Match, was a major boost and should bode well for the Blues against the Foxes today.

On the balance of play, it is clear that if Lampard is able to get the balance of youth and experience right in his first XI, Chelsea could be an exciting team to watch this season.

Lampard’s opposite number Brendan Rodgers will be bringing his Leicester City to Stamford Bridge hoping for a massive improvement on their drab home match against Wolves last weekend.

The former Liverpool boss was unable to inspire the home fans who had to sit through 83 minutes before they saw the Foxes’ solitary goal-bound chance against the visiting side.

In the game, Leicester substitute Harvey Barnes had a curling effort well held by Rui Patricio, and Wolves’ best legal effort fell to Raul Jimenez, but he shot straight at Schmeichel.

Ironically the main talking point from that game was the video assistant referee decision which chalked off a “goal” scored by Wolves prompting a predictable difference in opinions from the managers.

While Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said VAR decisions are affecting “the spirit of the game”; adding: “It’s what fans come for, to celebrate a goal, not to celebrate a no goal – that’s not the real celebration of football.

“It’s not good for the atmosphere of football. The Leicester fans were celebrating the no goal. That’s not the mind-set of the game. Six months ago it would’ve been a goal, so that is an issue for VAR.

“We have such a nice Premier League, such a product, we cannot lose that. Two minutes the game stopped. The anxiety of us celebrating, then we waited – it’s not the spirit of the game.”

But Rodgers joked he “was a massive fan of VAR, especially today”, but also added: “I’ve said all along that it will work really well in the game and that some will go for you, like it did today, and some will go against you, like it has done for Nuno today.

“It has to always be consistent and if there’s a handball and that leads to a goal, it gets ruled out.

“The officials are trying to work it the best they can. It’s not perfect yet but as long as you get to the right decision, that’s what we want.”

Rogers, whose last port of call was Celtic, was also full of praise for Caglar Soyuncu, who came in for Harry Maguire after the England international’s £80million move to Manchester United a fortnight ago.

“Caglar was excellent,” said the Foxes boss. “He got a round of applause at the end from his team-mates and it’s not easy to come in for a special player like Harry, but Caglar was strong and comfortable on the ball.”

The 23-year-old Turkish international who joined the Foxes last August on a five-year deal, will again have to be at his best to ward off an expected all-fired up Blues, who will be desperate to atone for their Old Trafford humiliation before their home fans, who will not be happy looking at the league table and seeing their team second from bottom.

Incidentally, Chelsea fans will be viewing this game with some form of trepidation acutely aware that the last time the Foxes came to town on December 9, 2018 they left with all three points after a shock 1-0 win courtesy of a predatory Jamie Vardy strike prompting then manager, manager Maurizio Sarri to say his players reacted with “mental confusion” after failing to salvage something from the game.

Vardy scored in the 51st minute which meant that the Blues had more than ample time to have avoided a first home loss of the campaign.

But the Italian has left with his “Sarri ball” and the onus is now on the former England international to ensure that lightening does not strike twice.

And in the early kick off, newly promoted Sheffield United is home to Crystal Palace buoyed by their impressive 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth in the Blades’ first top-flight match since 2007.

United’s goal hero, Billy Sharp, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes when he bundled the ball home from close range said afterwards “he had dreamed of” scoring in the Premier League.

Sharp, 33, who had only played in two Premier League matches before – both at the start of the 2012-13 season while at Southampton – and began on the bench, despite being the Blades’ top goal scorer with 24 goals in all competitions in 2018-19, will be hoping to find the net again today against a Palace side, which fired blanks last week in their home game a g a i n s t Everton.

S h e f f i e l d Unite d h a d n o t played in the Premier League since being relegated on the final day of the 2006-07 season and had even had a six-year spell in League One, before they finished second in the Championship last season to regain their place among English football’s elite.

Manager Chris Wilder was delighted with the performance from his side as they did not look overawed at the top level and should be confident of being able to pick up his first three points.

The 51-year-old former defender knows the importance of having a decent home record if he is to ensure the Blades do not go straight back down again and should fancy his chances against Roy Hodgson’s side.

Backed by a capacity 32, 000 fans at Bramall Lane Blades fans will be hoping that the 47.5 million euros outlay on 13 new players including the £10million they paid Bournemouth for their France Under-21 international striker Lys Mousse, will pay off with a prolonged stay in the top flight.

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 for a reported £5.7m but was mainly restricted to the role of substitute. The 23-year-old, who scored five goals in 71 appearances for the Cherries, was the Blades’ fifth signing since winning automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

On his part, Hodgson, who spent the whole summer battling to keep hold of his best player, Wilfried Zaha, will be banking on the Cote d’Ivoire international being able to put his failed transfer saga behind him and once again deliver for the Eagles.

According to reports, 26-year-old forward, who submitted a transfer request on deadline day to force through a move and was a target for both Arsenal and Everton, was summoned to a players’ meeting called by his teammate, France international defender Mamadou Sakho two Friday’s ago where he pledged his 100 per cent commitment until the transfer window reopens in January.

The one-time Manchester United player, who came on for the final 25 minutes on the opening weekend to a warm reception, will be expected to feature longer today.

Match Day Two action concludes tomorrow with Manchester United travelling to the Molineux Stadium to confront Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers hoping to finally end their losing streak against the Portuguese sweat merchant.

Last season United failed to get the better of the then newly promoted side in the three times they met drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford and then losing the return leg 2-1, which came only two weeks after suffering a humiliating 2-0 FA Cup defeat.

Tomorrow’s tie will be a real test of how far the Red Devils have come under the tutelage of their former player and also put into proper prospective last Sunday’s emphatic 4-0 win over Chelsea.

For lovers of the English game the next two days should serve up another treat.

