3 policemen risk jail in Ondo for shunning court’s summons

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has appealed to President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to set up viable companies in Oyo kingdom as being done across the country.

Alaafin, who lauded Dangote for employing thousands of Nigerian Youths, said that the nation would witness real growth and development when able youths were gainfully employed.

Alaafin said this at the weekend during a meeting with the Management of Dangote Group in Lagos.

Oba Adeyemi described Dangote as a phenomenon in Nigeria as his companies were noted for job opportunities across the country, pleading that the company should help look into areas where the Alaafin palace would partner with Dangote Group for mutual business relationship.

Alaafin, who said Oyo was rich in agriculture, urged the company to come and tap into the agriculture potential of the town to the benefit of the two parties as agricultural sector had potential for job creation and food security.

The Alaafin and his entourage were received by Dangote at Ikoyi global headquarters of the Conglomerate together alongside the Group Executive Director of the Company, Chief Devakuma Edwin, who told the monarch how the company had been contributing to the engagement of youths in parts of the country through the Dangote Youth Rice Farm project.

However, Dangote, assured the Alaafin of his readi ness to bring investments to the ancient town by exploring agricultural potential of the area to help reduce youth unemployment and vulnerability of women.

He promised to mandate the management of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) to look into social welfare projects it could undertake for the benefit of the people of Oyo.

Dangote said “if we must enjoy what we have, we must be secured. The security of lives and property is not that of government alone, we all have a part to play. The whole thing still has to do with adequate funding.”

The business mogul told Alaafin that his Foundation would put up a team to study the situation and come up with projects that would be undertaken in Oyo which would have positive impact on the youths and the vulnerable women.

Earlier, the Alaafin had told his hosts that he came because of the concern for the growing youth unemployment in his domain in particular and the nation in general, saying that he needed to be assisted to create jobs for the youths.

Dangote, however, introduced Alaafin to the management of Dangote Rice while assuring the team that his Foundation would take a study of Oyo town with a view to replicating the youth rice farm project which had earlier been introduced in neighbouring Iseyin, also in Oyo state, so as to create jobs for the teeming graduates.

