30 years after:Okwaraji’s death made players less patriotic – Eagles doctor

A medical Doctor who was part of the Super Eagles crew when late footballer, Samuel Okwaraji, slumped and died 30 years ago, Dr. Dipo Odunuga, has stated that the incident was a turning point in the history of football in Nigeria.

Yesterday marked 30 years when Okwaraji slumped and died on August 12, 1989 at the National Stadium in Lagos during an international match between Nigeria and Angola which the Eagles won 1-0.

Dr.Odunuga recalled that the midfielder looked hale and hearty before the game and even at half time but it was unfortunate he died the way he did.

“Okwaraji called on me during the first half to pour water on his head which I did thinking it was the effect of heat some of them felt due to the different climatic condition between here and their bases abroad.

“After a very impressive first half, it was a shock when Samson Siasia shouted ‘medical, medical!’ and we entered only to see that he could not breathe well. We applied oxygen right there on the pith before taking him into the ambulance nearby. It was sad,” he told Brila FM.

On Okwaraji’s conduct and the response of administrators and government after his death, Dr. Odunuga stressed that it was a sad commentary.

“He was very patriotic. He won’t collect ticket refund or match bonus from anyone. I recall one day when his bonus was practically forced on him, he simply took the money and shared it to area boys at the hotel.

“After his death, players became cautious by selecting games they will play to avoid such incident. It was a time we were thinking his patriotic zeal would be imbibed by some other players but rather, players now feel the country is not worth dying for because nothing was done for Samuel (Okwaraji) despite dying on active service for his country.

“The statute at the entrance of the National Stadium is ridiculous. There should be something significant to show appreciation for the late player who loved his country so much. A scholarship could be given to young players in Okwaraji’s community or something significant for the family. Till date, nothing striking has been done at least to the best of my knowledge,” Dr Odunuga added.

Like this: Like Loading...