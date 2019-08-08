Health
60% infants missing out on exclusive breastfeeding – UNICEF
“The health, social and economic benefits of breastfeeding – for mother and child – are well-established and accepted throughout the world”, according to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Yet, nearly 60 per cent of the world’s infants are missing out on the recommended six months of exclusive breastfeeding.”
From supporting healthy brain development in babies and young children, protecting infants against infection, decreasing the risk of obesity and disease, reducing healthcare costs and protecting nursing mothers against ovarian cancer and breast cancer, the benefits are widespread.
“We need far greater investment in paid parental leave and breastfeeding support across all workplaces to increase breastfeeding rates globally,” Ms. Fore underscored.
From 1 to 7 August each year, World Breastfeeding Week highlights the critical importance of nursing for children across the globe.
This year, the commemoration is accompanied by a fact sheet with new data from the 2019 Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, which revealed, among other things, that only four out of 10 babies in 2018 were exclusively breastfed.
Babies in rural areas were breastfed more than for their urban counterparts and at 23.9 per cent, upper-middle-income countries had the lowest breastfeeding rates.
UNICEF recommends regular lactation breaks during working hours to accommodate breastfeeding or expressing breastmilk, along with a supportive environment, which includes facilities that enable mothers to continue breastfeeding for six months, followed by age-appropriate complementary breastfeeding.
However, working women lack adequate support.
Worldwide, only 40 per cent of women with newborns have basic maternity benefits at their workplace. And in some African countries, only 15 per cent of mothers with newborns have any benefits at all to support continued breastfeeding.
While standards in the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Maternity Protection Convention 2000 include at least 14 weeks of paid maternity leave, it recommends at least 18 weeks, as well as workplace support for breastfeeding families. And yet, only 12 per cent of countries worldwide provide sufficient paid maternity leave.
UNICEF’s latest brief on family-friendly policy calls for at least six months of paid leave for all parents combined, of which 18 weeks should be reserved for mothers. Governments and businesses should strive for at least nine months of combined paid leave.
Longer maternity leave means higher chances of breastfeeding.
A recent study found that women with six months or more maternity leave were at least 30 per cent more likely to maintain any breastfeeding for at least the first six months. Increasing breastfeeding could prevent 823,000 annual deaths in children under five and 20,000 annual deaths from breast cancer.
However, in 2018, only 43 per cent of babies worldwide were breastfed within the first hour of life.
Immediate skin-to-skin contact and early breastfeeding keeps a baby warm, builds his or her immune system, promotes bonding, boosts a mother’s milk supply and increases the chances for continued exclusive breastfeeding, the UN Children’s Fund said.
And the benefits do not end there. Breastmilk is more than just food for babies, it is also a potent medicine for disease prevention that is tailored to the needs of each child – with the ‘first milk’, called colostrum, so rich in antibodies that it protects babies from disease and death.
Moreover, optimal breastfeeding would reduce global healthcare costs by an estimated $300 billion.
Health
Liver disease: NAFDAC official needs N30m to survive, cries for help
Aemployee of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, has been diagnosed of liver disease and is in dire need of N30 million to enable him get medical treatment for liver disease at a health facility in the United Kingdom.
The wife of the affected NAFDAC staff, Mrs.Christiana Anjembe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, is appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of her husband to enable him live.
While noting that they had been managing the health challenge which started last year privately, she lamented that she had to appeal for public support because that was the last option as the family cannot afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.
Mrs. Christiana said, “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years.
“He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting liver and also threating his life.
“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be reffered to the United Kingdom where another Consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.
“Right now, what is required is about N30 million including the cost of treatment and airfare in order to save the life of my husband, she added.
Mrs. Anjembe therefore, appealed that interested Nigerians can send financial assistance to her husband through Ephraim Anjembe, Account Number 0028919729 Stanbic IBTC.
“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians- Good Samaritans, especially in the industry where my husband has contributed meaningfully, always in the forefront of fighting counterfeit drugs, especially, in the pharmaceutical and food industry which NAFDAC works closely with and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”
She further appealed to the Director General and staff of NAFDAC to come to the aid of her husband saying, “so, with team spirit, from whatever NAFDAC can marshal out and also what the members of the general public can augment so that the life of my husband can be safe.”
“Please, Nigerians, I beg of you, my husband has been serving Nigerians fighting counterfeit drugs, helping to safeguard public health, this is the hour that he needs the help of Nigerians.”
Meanwhile, a medical report from RAEAB Medical Centre, Ltd, Oladapo Street Gudu, Abuja, signed by Dr. Dr. E.O Abirisade, reads: “The above patient, a 44 years old man who was diagnosed of hepatitis C infection last year, 2018, he initially presented with yellowness of the eyes, severe fatigue, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension with tenderness in the hypochondria, also with bilateral leg swelling.
“He is, however, advised to be seen for a procedure (a liver biopsy) in his clinic in London as soon as possible to be able to detect any early malignancy and commence other treatment.”
Health
PSN’s N2.6b Medicine Information Centre’ll increase life expectancy
Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said they were set to scale up activities for building the Pharmacy Towers Project, a 24-hour Medicine Information Centre (MIC), which would save lives in cases of promptly reported emergencies while extending life expectancy.
According to the Chairman, Project Committee, Pharmacy Towers Project, Dr. John Nwaiwu, Pharmacy Towers Project, which will be formally launched in Lagos today, Thursday, would similarly serve as the organisation’s National Drug and Poisons Information Emergency Response and Research Centre.
In addition, it would be a National Workplace Call Centre that would offer hope of survival to victims exposed to the untoward effects of drugs, substances of abuse and poisons through counselling, referral and when necessary the mobilisation of appropriate response team.
While unveiling the plan at a media briefing in Lagos on Monday, Nwaiwu said the Pharmacy Towers would be a coordinating centre that would respond to suicide attempts, rehabilitation of drug addicts and people injured by poisons.
The project estimated to cast N2.6 billion, would be completed before two years.
Furthermore, it would server as information and Research warehouse for re-tooling pharmacy and pharmacists towards greater relevance.
Speaking on the other benefits of the project, he said it would foster strong professional collaboration with health workers in the emergency response chain. Nwaiwu said, “Health financing burden on states will gradually reduce over the years as the impact of mass education and enlightenment of the populace gain grounds.
“Social menace associated with drug abuse and miss-use will significantly reduce, if not totally curtailed.
“Government will have adequate data to work with.”
The Special Guest of Honour at the launch is Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, the Father of the Day is Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State while the Mother of the Day is Hadiza Balarabe who is the deputy governor of Kaduna State.
While the Ambassador of the Project is Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, the Mother of the Project is Mrs Talatu Uwa Ebune and Sir Nnamdi Obi is the project mobiliser.
Health
Healing powers of lemon
Citrus is a genus comprising some 16 species of trees. The more- well-known species are Lime, Lemon, Orange, Grape and Tangerine.
Lemon is called the tree of life because of its many medicinal properties. The leaf is rich in aromatic essence: limonene and linadol. The rind contains 0.5 per cent essential oil, which comprises limonene, coumarines and flavonoids. The juice contains Vitamin B1, B2, and C, flavonoids and organic acids.
A lot of research has been done on this plant. Its medicinal properties are scientifically proven and recognised.
This is one of the contributions modern science could make to help promote traditional medicine. Rather than dismiss the claims of traditional medicine, science should use its complex technical apparatus to clinically verify these claims.
Below are some of the medical uses of lemon.
Please note that whatever is said of Lemon here is also true of the other citrus species, though to a lesser degree.
LEAVES: Lemon leaf is sedative and antispasmodic. Those who suffer from insomnia, nervousness and palpitation should soak five to seven leaves of lemon in a teacup of hot water and allow it to infuse for 15 minutes. The dosage is one cup two times daily. Lemon leaf will serve as a good and better alternative toValium and other synthetic sedatives, which, by the way, have side effects. To get maximum result from Lemon leaf, take the preparation daily for at least one month. Do not expect that your insomnia or nervousness would disappear overnight.
For migraine headache and asthma, soak two handfuls (a handful is the amount of dried or fresh leaves you can hold within your fist) of fresh Lemon leaves in one bottle (beer bottle)of hot water. Allow it to infuse for 10 minutes. Drink two cups every night for two weeks. This preparation should be taken warm. This applies more particularly to asthma patients. Lemon leaf is also good for worms. For this, prepare as for migraine and asthma above. The dosage is three cups every night for one week.
FRUIT RIND: Lemon rind is good remedy for lack of appetite, indigestion, constipation and typhoid fever. Add the rind of 10 Lemon to four litres of water and bring to boil. Take a cup three times daily. Like the leaf, Lemon rind is a good worm expellant.
JUICE: Lemon juice is an excellent remedy for scurvy, a disease caused by lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C [ascorbic acid] is found in fruits and vegetables.
Health
Study: Keto diet may control Type 2 diabetes
A new research from India has suggested that keto diet may benefit people with type 2 diabetes.
The study team found that people following a ketogenic diet for three months saw significant improvement in their blood sugar control.
Protein enriched foods are recommended on a ketogenic diet are shown like salmon, fruits, eggs, cheese and nuts.
On a keto diet, people often don’t have grains, breads or cereals. Often, even fruits and vegetables are restricted. The diet requires a big change in lifestyle.
“A five to 10 per cent carbohydrate diet over three months led to a remarkable reduction in hemoglobin A1c levels,” said study author Dr. Angati Kanchana Lakshmi Prasana. Kanchana is a consultant biochemist at CARE Hospitals in Visakhpatnam, India.
Hemoglobin A1c is a blood test that estimates average blood sugar control over the past two to three months. In general, people with diabetes are advised to have an A1c level of seven per cent or lower.
It’s still up for debate whether it’s this specific diet that causes improvement, eating fewer carbohydrates or simply the fact that people lose weight on the diet.
Dr. Genevieve Lama is an endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley in New York. She said that when people lose weight, their blood sugar levels go down. And it doesn’t take a huge weight loss to make a difference. She said losing just five per cent of your weight has an impact on blood sugar levels.
Plus, a low-carbohydrate diet is known to reduce blood sugar levels, she said.
Health
Mrs Buhari launches campaign to boost exclusive breastfeeding
The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has launched the National Zero Water Campaign towards reducing stunting and severe acute malnutrition in the country.
Buhari, represented by Dr Mairo Al-Makura, the wife of former Nasarawa State governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, said the campaign would go a long way in improving the nutritional indices in Nigeria.
She said the campaign was aimed at changing the narratives of nutrition in Nigeria and pushes the exclusive breastfeeding rate to above 50 per cent which was the global target.
She lamented that Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent among children under five.
She added that an estimated two and a half million of our children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.
Buhari said there were lots of benefits of breastfeeding for the mother, child, family, community and indeed for our nation.
According to her, breastfeeding specifically contributes to the health and well-being of mother and child.
“It helps in child spacing and it is also known to contribute to reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancers. While it is a secure way of feeding, it is safe for the environment.
“Apart from the fact that it reduces infant mortality due to childhood diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, it also creates bond between the mother and child,’’ she said.
The first lady affirmed her commitment to align with all relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the Zero Water Campaign through her Future Assured Programme.
Earlier, the Director, Department of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Adebiyi Adebimpe, said breastfeeding was known to be the most single cost-effective high impact method of feeding infants and young children.
She added that breast milk provides adequate nutrients from the first day of birth up to two years.
However, the director lamented that exclusive breastfeeding rate in Nigeria remains one of the lowest in the world.
According her, the 2018 National Nutrition Health Survey (NNHS), shows that only about one in three of our children are exclusively breastfed.
“The National Zero Water Campaign to address the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the country,” she said.
Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulaziz Mashi, said the ministry in collaboration with partners has developed the campaign.
Mashi, represented by the Director, Health Research and Statistics, said the campaign would run for two years and it would draw the attention of the community to the importance of early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding.
The campaign was designed to harness the potential of different social mobilisation strategies as articulated in the National Social and Behavioural Change Communication Strategy (SBCC) for infant and young child feeding (2017).
Health
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
A seven-year-old boy who had suffered occasional toothache was found to have 526 teeth inside his jaw, according to surgeons in India.
The hundreds of teeth were found inside a sack that was nestled in the molar region of his lower jaw, following surgery carried out at the Saveetha dental college and hospital in Chennai.
“The teeth were of variable sizes that ranged from smallest at 0.1mm to largest 3mm. They had a small crown, enamel and a small root,” said Pratibha Ramani, the head of the department of oral and maxillofacial pathology at the hospital.
“We had to drill down into the top [of the lower jaw], make a window and remove the sack,” said Ramani. “As it [the sack] was going deeper into the tissue the size of the teeth was becoming very small.”
Despite the large number of teeth inside his mouth, the boy was not in too much pain, she said. “The only thing which was bothering him was that the tooth on that side had not erupted, it was empty, and [he had] occasional pain, and there was slight swelling that was increasing in size.”
The boy suffered from compound composite odontoma, a benign tumour. It is not known whether the condition was caused by genetic or environmental factors, she added.
The condition is very rare, though in 2014, doctors in Mumbai extracted 232 teeth from the mouth of a 17-year-old boy following a seven-hour operation.
The surgery in Chennai lasted about two hours, but it took experts 10 days to analyse all of the teeth. They are hoping to study them further by carrying out genetic tests.
“We had to take a lot of counselling sessions with him for him to undergo surgery. We have a very good counselling team who have expertise in dealing with kids,” said Ramani.
The boy, who now has 21 teeth, was discharged after three days and is doing well.
*Courtesy: The Guardian
Health
Temiye: Huge costs limiting cancer care, treatment
Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?
It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.
Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.
What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.
In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.
How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?
In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.
On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.
Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?
After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.
They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.
How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.
Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.
Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?
Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.
If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.
Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.
Health
Nigeria still lagging behind in tackling Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a deadly disease that kills silently. Unlike other countries which are stepping up to reduce the burden of the disease, Nigeria is unfortunately lagging behind in the diagnosis and its treatment. REGINA OTOKPA writes on the implications of the medical condition and recommends solutions to save lives
Every 28th day of July is dedicated to raising a global awareness on the need to expedite action and support to prevent and treat viral hepatitis, an infectious disease grouped into five, namely Hepatitis A, B,C,D and E.
Silently causing havoc, hepatitis is the second major infectious killer disease after tuberculosis (TB), as nine times more people are infected with Hepatitis than HIV.
Hepatitis can live in the body for decades without any symptoms and when the symptoms finally develops, they signal that the liver itself has been affected, making treatment difficult and this could result in liver cirrhosis, cancer and death.
Over 95 per cent of hepatitis-related deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C infections, while hepatitis A and E rarely cause life-threatening illness. Hepatitis D is an additional infection occurring in people living with hepatitis B.
Quoting a World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, consultant gastroenterologist in the Department of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), Dr. Kolawole Akande who noted that hepatitis B is more prevalent in Nigeria, disclosed that about 20 million Nigerians were living with Hepatitis B while about one per cent of the population were living with Hepatitis C.
With such high figure, Nigeria is one of the 67 countries with a high burden of hepatitis B and C. According to the WHO, Nigeria has a high burden of viral hepatitis B and C at a prevalence rate of 11.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively.
The sad twist to the large number of persons presently infected with this disease is that Hepatitis C is actually curable. The drugs are not only available they are not expensive. This only means that complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
Unfortunately, majority of the persons infected with viral hepatitis do not know they have it until it is to late and complications like liver cancer has set in and death is by the door. On the contrary, when symptoms usually do not arise, the presence of the disease is not known until after a blood test is conducted.
The signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B range from mild to severe and may include abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of eyes (jaundice). They usually appear about one to four months after an individual has been infected, although the symptoms could see them as early as two weeks post-infection. Doctors have warned that some people, usually young children, may not have any symptoms, even when they have been infected.
Akande who lamented that millions of people were living with viral hepatitis without knowing, explained that “Hepatitis A and E are water borne and spread through contaminated water, food vegetables and unhygienic practices.
“Hepatitis B and C are blood borne; this undiagnosed and untreated viral diseases can result in serious complications that can lead to eventual death,” he said.
According to the assistant Director of Public Health Nursing at the UCH, Ibadan , Mrs Grace Adekoya, Hepatitis B is more infectious than HIV and spreads more easily than HIV.
“If an HIV virus drops and there is no fluid to thrive, the virus dies and is not transmitted, however if Hepatitis B virus drops it can still be transmitted even after the blood dries up.
“Hepatitis B has become a worrisome condition because of the increase in number of infected people and low level of awareness unlike HIV.
“It can be transmitted through local circumcision, incision, tatoo and body piercing, sexual intercourse, unsafe injection use and sharing of needles, clippers and razors.
“This is the reason why it is important to go for screening and know your status; it is vaccine preventable and if a person is infected he or she can be treated,” she said.
The study found out that a total of $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infection by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent
We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“This is why we are advocating and encouraging voluntary screening and increased awareness,” he said.
Due to the danger associated with Hepatitis, a host of countries including the likes of Egypt, India and Pakistan, were beginning to make strategic moves to end the disease by offering free testing and treatment for both Hepatitis B and C.
In a message to mark the 2019 World Hepatitis Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, commended Rwanda and Uganda for providing free access to hepatitis testing and treatment, and Egypt for the recent proposal to support hepatitis testing and treatment for one million people across 14 African countries.
Based on the new WHO study published in the ‘Lancet Global Health’, these efforts put in place by some countries are key, as it stated that investing $6 billion (2.2 billion) per year on eliminating hepatitis in 67 low and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030 and more than 26 million deaths.
Unfortunately, Nigeria is still lagging behind as testing is unavailable at some health centres, especially in the rural areas. Also, there is poor knowledge about the disease, poor health-seeking behaviour as most Nigerians do not carry out routine medical checks, many women still give birth at home and circumcisions were still carried out by unqualified persons, to mention but a few.
Although Nigeria included Hepatitis vaccine as part of the immunisation schedule for children under the National Programme on Immunisation (NPI), since 2004, most children still miss out on the vaccination due to low immunisation coverage.
To change the narrative in countries like Nigeria still grappling with a high Hepatitis burden, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has called for bold political leadership, with investments to match elimination of the disease globally.
“We call on all countries to integrate services for Hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage (UHC). By investing in diagnostics test and medicines for treating Hepatitis B and C, countries can save lives and reduce cost related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis,” he said.
With focus on the this year’s theme ‘Invest in Elimination of Hepatitis,’ WHO’s regional head, Dr. Moeti, urged African governments to take the WHO’s counsel by ensuring hepatitis B vaccination was made available for all newborns and to successfully integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening.
She revealed that WHO’s first hepatitis scorecard to track progress has shown that the highest burden of Hepatitis B infection in children under five years was seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with sub-optimal coverage under 90 per cent of the childhood pentavalent vaccine.
She urged relevant partners and pharmaceutical companies to consider a reduction in the cost of hepatitis B and C diagnostics and medicines, to ensure more persons have access to timely treatment.
Health
Sebeccly, Lagos screens 7,000 for breast, cervical cancer
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is partnering with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to provide free breast and cervical cancer screening for 7,000 women in Nigeria.
The testing programme tagged ‘TimeToScreen’ is to be officially kick started on the August 7, 2019 and would span the period of August 19 to December 31, 2019.
According to Dr. Awele Okeke, project manager, ‘TimeToScreen’ programme, these screenings would start off at selected primary health care centres (PHCs) in three local government areas (LGAs) namely, Rauf- Aregbesola PHC in Alimosho LGA, Iga- Idunganran PHC in Lagos Island LGA and Ita- Elewa PHC in Ikorodu LGA.
As a partner of Sebeccly on this programme, the Lagos State Government will be providing the needed infrastructure and manpower to carry out the screening exercise and the treatment of cervical abnormalities found.
On its part, Sebeccly would train and build the capacity of the medical personnel on cervical cancer and the screening techniques.
Women that are eligible to benefit from the free screening are those between the ages of 21 to 65 who are not virgins.
This ‘TimeToScreen’ programme has been funded by the Act Foundation, which since its inception has provided free breast and cervical cancer screening to over 5,000 women, during which over 350 cases of breast and cervical cancers have so far been detected.
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is a non profit organisation founded on the September 6, 2006 in response to the plight of cancer patients and their loved ones.
As at 2018, the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 0.21 per cent.
According to available statistics, about 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were being diagnosed in Nigeria with about 9,000 deaths annually.
Consequently, the Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, Dr. Mrs Omolola Salako, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, said that the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme is aimed to reduce the large number of cervical cancer patients present in hospitals through early detection and vaccination.
Relatively, Sebeccly in line with the WHO mandate to eliminate cervical cancer is passionate about educating and increasing the awareness of breast and cervical cancer among women, screen and treat abnormalities so as to reduce the nation’s incidence of cervical cancer by one per cent.
Health
Effective blood pressure control can prevent second stroke
Scientists have cautioned people who have already experienced one stroke to ensure an effective blood pressure control as a strategy to prevent a second stroke.
These are the findings of a new research published online July 29 in ‘JAMA Neurology’.
According to studies, If you’ve already had one stroke, your risk for another is much higher.
The new research has found that well-controlled blood pressure can reduce the risk of the second stroke by about 20 per cent.
The study authors suggested maintaining a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or less.
“Intensive blood pressure control of at least less than 130/80 mm Hg has been recommended for secondary stroke prevention,” said Dr. Kazuo Kitagawa, the study’s lead author and professor and chair of neurology at Tokyo Women’s Medical University in Japan.
While 120/80 mm Hg or lower might be an even better target, Kitagawa noted that only about one-third of people in the current study were able to achieve a level that low, despite being on an average of almost three blood pressure-lowering drugs.
He said that patients often worry that their blood pressure might drop too low, and there were side effects that could be associated with aggressive blood pressure reduction.
Dr. Craig Anderson, professor of neurology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, said lowering blood pressure “is relatively straight forward.” But to effectively control blood pressure, doctors often need to prescribe multiple medications, though not all doctors will do so.
Anderson said the most common side effects of blood pressure-lowering drugs are mild, such as dizziness, ankle swelling, and fatigue. These can often be avoided by modifying the drug dosage, he said.
Both Kitagawa and Anderson said lifestyle changes — maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and reducing salt intake — also play an important role in reducing the risk of a second stroke.
The current study included nearly 1,300 stroke survivors. The study volunteers were recruited from 140 hospitals in Japan and were enrolled between 2010 and 2016.
