79 suspected kidnappers, bandits arrested on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Police in Kaduna State yesterday said they had arrested 79 suspected criminals at Rijana on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The suspects include kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and others. The police, yesterday, presented the suspects to journalists.

Among the suspects was a former soldier, Khalid Mohammed, who was dismissed from the Army for shooting his commander and arrested for armed robbery.

Khalid, a father of two, was arrested for robbing an apartment in the Malali area of Kaduna metropolis.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, disclosed that 35 guns and 439 cattle were recovered from the suspects. Janga said that the suspects were arrested at various locations within the state in July alone.

He said: “The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as Special Anti-Robbery (SARS), operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes such as criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking, theft, impersonation and receiving stolen property.

“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the command has sustained a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the state with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.

“I’m also glad to inform the general public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment on Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to making the highways safer for commuters. This is even as efforts to rid the command of banditry and other violent crimes continue.”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include nine AK47 rifles, one unserviceable LAR rifle and 11 locally-made rifles and pistols.

Janga said: “One Pump Action rifle, three Dane guns, 954 rounds of life ammunition of different calibres and 24 life cartridges, one knife, one hacksaw, N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pairs of canvass, four and half (41/2) bundles of brocade materials and 11 caps were recovered from them.

“We also recovered one KIA Serato vehicle, with registration number TT 547 AA black in colour, one Toyota Corolla car with registration GWA 872 FM, one unregistered Mercedes Benz C350, 439 cattles,18 sheep, eight donkeys, one tricycle marked MKA 248 WY, six motorcycles, eight Plasma television sets, one HP laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses.

“I’m calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state.”

