8th UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism Kazakhstan for October 9

The efforts at promoting West African tourist destinations across the world by the West Africa Tourists Organisation (WATO) has continued to earn good results for the west coast with Dragoman, world leading tour promoting organisation based in the United Kingdom, continuous patronage of countries of the region in their long haul tour packages.

The recent being the tour conducted across African countries, titled: Dakar to Cape Town: Driving the Western Trans Africa, over a 134 day period. Perhaps one of the biggest beneficiaries of this tour is Nigeria, which was included in the west coast segment of the tour.

It should be noted that this was an historic feat recorded by WATO in getting Dragoman to tour Nigeria, which for over 10 years was blacklisted among other West Africa countries by Dragonman as a result of security and other challenges.

Dragoman guide and Wanderlust Guide of the Year 2018, Julie Gabbott,who was the team leader for this exploratory long haul trip across Africa in an 18 part series write ups in her blog presented a rich account of this expedition with detailed graphics to tell the exciting and fulfilling story of the team. Nigeria, which was included in the package after so many years of absence, was celebrated by the tourists in the presentation by Julie.

The journey, which started from Dakar, Senegal spanned countries such as: The Gambia (Smiling coast of Africa); Guinea Bissau; Guinea; Sierra Leone; Liberia; Cote di’ Ivoire; Ghana; Togo; and Republic of Benin as well as Cameroun, Angola, Namibia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon; and finally South Africa – Cape Town

Tour of Nigeria

From Republic of Benin, the Dragoman team finally made its way to Nigeria for the first time after a long absence. Julie picks up the narration: NIGERIA!!! We crossed into Nigeria at Ketou and were welcomed with warm smiles. Tourists travelling overland are pretty rare in Nigeria so we were stopped 23 times between the border and our first night stop of Abeokuta. Most stops were to ask: “what are you doing here?” “where are you going?” and “welcome to Nigeria.”

Natural bliss of Abeokuta

Whilst in Abeokuta, we visited Olumo Rock, which is 137metres high. It was used as a sanctuary for the Egba people during the Yoruba civil war. It also offers great views over the city. We also got to see some of the wax print clothes that the city is famous for. Whilst visiting the market there was a lot of “hello, welcome to Nigeria.” Nigerian female stall holders have no fear to run up and give us big hugs, followed by an impromptu bit of dancing.

A whiff of Yoruba heritage

At Osogbo Sacred Grove, we learned about the history and different gods of Yourba heritage. The goddess pictured above is the goddess of the river Osun. She is the bringer of fertility and holds her arms out to welcome us all. The sacred forest art installations were constructed during the 1980s by the Yourba priests and the artist Susanne Wenger. Swiss-born Susanne became a born-again Yourba and later a high priestess.

A piece of Benin Kingdom

Next stop is Benin city, part of the Benin kingdom which flourished between the 14th-17th centuries. Unfortunately, the Oba (Benin Monarch) was not in residence today. We are hopeful that future groups may be able to have an audience with the king. Down Igun Street, we learned about the lost wax process of casting bronze, which the Benin kingdom was famous for. It’s amazing to see these skills passed down to the modern day.

View of Eastern heartland

Heading east, we crossed the River Niger Bridge at Asaba/Onistha. The bridge is one kilometre long and can be very congested, but we made it across in 20 minutes. We spent two nights at the Pandrillus Afi Mountain Sanctuary (Cross River State). We were hosted by the staff and the amazing Liza Gadsby. When the drills call together I can only describe it like a chorus of Mogwais (if you have seen the 80s movie Gremlins you will know what I mean!). Due to the efforts of Liza, Peter and her team, they have managed to conserve the populations of Chimpanzees in the area. To learn more you should visit the website and this will make you want to visit even more: www.pandrillus.org We were also treated to a night light shower of thunder and lightning from above.

Journeying into Northern recesses

We make our way up to the Chappal Waddi range (Mambila in Taraba State) which separates Nigeria from Cameroon. This is over landing at its best, following the road less travelled we climb up to 1700 meters. We meet an unexpected checkpoint. Thanks to Brigit and Andreas for the laughter. At our last stop in Nigeria, we are hosted by the community of Kanylyaka, setting up camp in their primary school. Before we head across the border the following morning, we say our goodbyes and donate two footballs to the school.

Farewell Nigeria

Saying goodbye to Nigeria, I must say I am sad to leave. From a traveller’s perspective I would love to come back and learn even more about the diversity of beliefs and linguistic groups, learn more about the history of the kingdoms that still exist today such as the Oba of Benin, and of course, see more of the beautiful sceneries which is all mixed into this one amazing country.

I love the energy and humour of Nigerian people

For me personally, I loved the energy and humour of the Nigerian people. Every day I would share beautiful moments of laughter and banter, whether it be with an initially stern-faced checkpoint official, or a loud and energetic lady selling fruit. Thank you Nigeria – I hope to come back one day and share more dance moves and laughter.

Final thoughts

So we have completed our amazing adventure and to be honest it is still sinking in. We started in Dakar in November. We’ve been travelling for 134 days, visited 17 countries, covered 20,117 kilometres, had two birthdays, one bogging (Yes, only 1!) and one puncture.

The roads less travelled on this Trans Africa adventure have delivered more than we could have expected. Nigeria offered us a sense of humour at every turn, Nigerians love a good laugh and we did not see another traveller the whole time we were there which was surprising as there is so much to see from the bronze work of Benin City to the far Eastern border where we listened to the drills call each other in the Afi Mountains. Cameroon is truly diverse from the cool air of the rolling hills to the warm waters of the ocean. I was impressed with the bilingual abilities of the Cameroonians. Gabon is pure forest at every turn with great opportunities to spot wildlife. Some of our group took the opportunity to track down lowlands gorillas, which was very special.

Congo gave us roads of mud and adventure, taking diversions through the forest, and being welcomed to bushcamp by villages along the way. DRC supplied even more mud at points, lots of fun. DRC has such a diversity of ethnic groups and languages, but it all works. Angola was definitely a highlight for most of us. Angola offers amazing bushcamping opportunities from the rushing waters of Kalandula Falls to the winding roads of Serra Da Leba. The views from the truck are better than any TV, and the ever-changing landscapes and friendliness of locals made every day a highlight.

Africa as a continent gets under your skin and touches your soul like no other place I’ve ever travelled and this journey of exploration has cemented this feeling. The kindness, laughter and love I have felt from people we have met along the way is something that is hard to put into words, but if you choose to travel in Africa remember to get involved. The greatest gift you can give anyone is your time and love, and Africa gives it back tenfold.”

Endnote

Wright and her team at WATO deserved all the accolades for this great achievement. The world hungers for Nigeria and are willing to pay the price, including premium, to see the country; to experience its rich culture, history, festivals and people; but a concerted effort is needed to break the barriers.

However, the increasing negative image of Nigeria and the daily adverse travel advisories are becoming unbearable. WATO through their relationship with Dragoman has shown that this can be overturned if the right people get involved and apply a bit of diplomacy and tactic. Not having a ministry of tourism and culture at the federal government level, which ought to galvinse these efforts by going all out to court the international communities and travel related organisations with the influence and numbers, is a drawback to the development and promotion of tourism in Nigeria.

What is even more pathetic is the poor attitude, body language and lack of vision by those at the helm of affairs at the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), as they have completely consigned Nigeria tourism to the backwaters, especially putting a permanent lid on international tourism promotion. Ironically, the present Ministry of Information and Culture, which oversees tourism affairs in the country has an international department with full complements of staff under the headship of a director.

The question then is what is the essence of having an international department if the country has put a lid on international promotion? Is it only to attend events and meetings hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), as was the practice in the last four years? NTDC whose fort it is to actually promote the country has turned the other way and pretends to be promoting domestic tourism at the expanse of international markets and tourists while there is nothing on the ground to show for this shift of policy in the last six years.

The example of WATO and Dragoman have shown that Nigeria has all its takes to attract foreign tourists only if the right marketing mix and environment can be created for this. NTDC should get off its high horse and work with organisations like WATO and FTAN to effectively develop and promote Nigeria. If whoever becomes the next minister of either Ministry of Tourism and Culture when it is brought back or the Ministry of Information and Culture, ever wants to succeed, the searchlight must be beamed on NTDC, with its enabling laws and tourism policies rejigged in order to achieve the deserved results otherwise the country will remain a failed and pariah country in the eyes of the international tourists and markets while back home the domestic scene will continue to be treated to circus shows as demonstrated in the last four years.

