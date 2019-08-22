A brewing war at Umueri

It is an axis known infamously for the Umeleri/ Aguleri communal crisis, which shook the foundations of Anambra State many years ago. Now, one of the communities, Umueri, is at war with itself. The monarch of the town is at war with the President General of the town union. OKEY MADUFORO reports from Awka that if nothing was done to stem the crisis, it could ignite a bigger war that may spill over again

The 1999 flame of communal war that consumed the Umuleri community and its environs is currently being rekindled, following a faceoff between Igwe Benneth Emeka, the Okebo II and the President General of the town union, Chief Pius Ejiofor Okonkwo.

They are squabbling over the leadership of the community in Anambra East Council area. The lingering face-off, which recently led to the arrest of seven persons currently at the police force headquarters, Abuja, also witnessed arson and gun attack by suspected loyalists of the Traditional Ruler on the supporters of the president general.

Currently, Umueri community is fast becoming a ghost town, following apprehension and tension among villagers who now sleep with one eye opened. When reporters visited the town, most villages refused to speak for fear of being attacked by suspected thugs from both sides of the divide. Speaking to reporters on that day, the President General, Chief Pius Ejiofor Okonkwo, accused Igwe Ben Emeka of taking over the duties and functions of the town union executives and allegedly imposing a 30-man committee on the community to run the administrative duties of the town union.

“Umueri has not had a Traditional Ruler for about 21 years now before Ben Emeka came into the saddle and before then, our community had lasting peace but the peace and harmony is what Igwe Emeka is trying to scuttle and Umueri people will not allow that. “As I speak to you, the Traditional Ruler has taken over the functions of the town union leadership and now plays the role of Emperor Nero of the then Roman Empire.

“He came with the idea of setting up a 30 man tactical team in charge of discipline and implementation and all these people are factory rejects, whose antecedents leave much to be desired. “I was coopted into the committee and they have a chairman and other members and one wonders how such a committee or team would have a chairman and the president general will be taking directives from him.

“These committee members are the traditional ruler’s attack dogs and they go about intimidating and harassing innocent villagers, who refused to obey them. “I complained to him and told him that I will not be part of this charade because it is against the peace in Umueri. Yet, he went ahead to swear them in, arming them with limitless powers to operate.”

He added: “At our meeting in March, the community did not endorse the team and after all contributions by members present, it was put to vote and 50 persons voted against the team while two voted in support of the team. Against this development, the team was banned by the community.”

Okonkwo further alleged that in their next meeting, some members of the committee stormed the town hall, broke the table used for the meeting and took away the Minutes books and also beat up the Secretary General of the Town Union, insisting that the executive have been impeached for not tendering account before the community.

“We have up to September to the end of our tenure and we have to set up an electoral committee to conduct elections by December this year. But all that we witnessed in our last meeting was indeed a high display of criminality by hoodlums who claim to be members of the Igwe’s committee.

“The Secretary General was attacked and our table broken and they took away the Minutes’ books and smashed the windscreen of our bus and went about rejoicing that they have sacked the executive of the town union”.

“I reported the incident to the Igwe and he said that he will sleep over it for about a month and when I came to the civic centre for another meeting, the Igwe did not comment on the attack.

Rather, he endorsed the alleged impeachment of the executives.” Okonkwo explained that they have petitioned Governor Willie Obiano, who is from a sister town, Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area and he directed Mr. Greg Obi, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, who called them for a meeting, but the resolution is yet to be made public.

“If this is not handled well, the communal crisis would also affect the governor’s community and other towns close to my community, Umueri,” he said. At the palace of Igwe Ben Emeka, some chiefs were discussing with him.

They told reporters that the president general has been impeached along with his executive members. “There was a problem on April 27 this year between the Town Union executive and a particular village in Umueri over some money donated for a project and the village demanded for an account and the president general shouted them down.”

“They moved a motion for his removal on April 27, 2019 as a result of not rendering account of the money that was given to him. “I tried to call a meeting of town union to resolve the matter and we agreed that five persons should look into what will bring enduring peace.

The committee was headed by Mr. Charles Orkah”. “I called for another meeting in July 22 this year but I never knew that he had another agenda after he had been impeached by the town.

“After two days, he went and dissolved the 30-man team, insisting that he is still the president general. “If your people say that they do not want you, would you impose yourself on them?” Igwe Emeka alleged that the President General sponsored hoodlums, who were paid to burn down his palace, if not for the vigilance of security operatives in the palace. “The hoodlums were arrested and they confessed to the crime, accusing the president general of sponsoring the attack on my palace and if you go to the police, they will give you statements made by the suspects.”

The traditional Ruler further alleged that the President General has been mobilizing people to effect his dethronement, adding that those people were not sons and daughters of Umueri community. “Our constitution says if 50 per-vote for your impeachment or dethronement, you would be removed and we are going to amend that section of the constitution. “That is the area the former president General is going to and those he is mobilizing are not sons and daughters of Umueri community but thugs and hoodslums that he has been paying to execute his plot.”

But Okonkwo dismissed the alleged plot to assassinate the Traditional Ruler, contending that he masterminded the story just to curry sympathy from the community. He said: “What is the gain in killing him? You should know that his mother is from my village and in fact, almost my compound.”

However, Igwe Emeka contended that if there is no plot to assassinate him, why had Okonkwo yet accept the fact that he has been impeached, adding that the president general wants to remain in office perpetually. At the Otuocha police division, the DPO refused to speak, but told this reporter that they have continued routine security patrol in Umueri, reassuring the people that there is no cause for alarm.

