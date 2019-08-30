A case for oil host communities

They have cried their voices hoarse over the poor treatment meted to them. The oil producing communities are currently fighting to be duly recognised by the government and oil majors in the scheme of things. They had another push last week in Bayelsa State, where they called on the government to give them a share of the wealth. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa

Since oil was struck in the Southern part of Nigeria in Oloibiri community, Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State as far back as 1956, things have never been the same again in that part of the country. Lives have taken a different shape both negatively and positively for the locals. For the people of Niger Delta, they are known as the goose that have been laying the golden eggs that have hitherto bound Nigeria together till date. The oil proceeds have been used to develop areas that are not even feeling the adverse effects of the devastation of the crude oil.

Ironically, the Southern part of the country, including the Niger Delta region, is still crying for development but for some touches of facilities which are found in the cities of the states. However, the main communities where crude oil are extracted are yet to see the good things of life.

For instance, in Bayelsa State, most of the communities still drink from the river and do virtually everything from the same river including defecating inside the water. Most of the oil wells located at the ancestral homes of these locals are owned by either Northerner or Westerners.

No wonder, the reports of bursting of pipelines, most of the times but for the intervention of these security agencies, some of whom also aid and abet the activities of these criminals who engage in crude oil theft. But do they have option? The answer is no. How can they be living in squalor and abject poverty in the midst of black gold located just at their backyard? Did the locals, especially where this oil was first struck even know that they were sitting on goldmine? No! Stories had it that for the people of the sleepy community of Oloibiri then, they didn’t know what crude oil was. As a result, they didn’t stress the first oil company, Shell, then before they started tapping and exporting the oil.

It was leant that when they oil company discovered oil, knowing exactly what they have seen, they asked the indigenes of the community what they will do for them before extracting the oil but the people being very naïve, not knowing what they have, just asked for a particular brand of hot drink JK that was reigning that time.

The white men, surprised at the demand, quickly provided them in abundance and moved in immediately to start the exploitation but their god it was gathered refused to bow without being appeased. They went back to ask the people the reason why they couldn’t pull down trees on the way, so that they can lay their pipes. The story had it that a soothsayer in the land was contacted who just mentioned some small things to buy and appease the gods.

That was how Shell had its way on a platter of gold without paying for the oil that they were tapping. That was then when the people were not enlightened enough to know what they have. That, however, brought about series of agitation later when they realized that they were sitting on black gold and the white men were taking it away without any stress.

That however brought about the agitation by the then late Adaka Boro and after the Kaiama declaration in 1998, after so many years. All these culminated into militancy that almost crippled the oil business which was and still the mainstay of the country’s economy.

But for the amnesty programme which was initiated in 1999, who knows what would have happened? Although the amnesty programme made the youth of Niger Delta to sheathe their swords but the Federal Government and the oil companies that run this business in partnership have not done the right thing.

Most of the people captured in the amnesty unfortunately are not the main agitators while the generals of these militant camps still shortchange those captured which is still causing some pockets of agitation and unrest at the creeks till today. Unfortunately the main people affected negatively in this whole oil business are not captured.

A trip to almost all these communities brings tears to one’s eyes as children given birth to in these communities happily move around most of the times naked, bare footed while their mothers tie their wrapper on their chests just whiling away time, telling you that all is not well. Passing through their creek alone, the smell of crude oil has devastated their environment, killing almost all the fishes and other aquatic animals, leaving them without no other means of survival as they all depend on fishing and farming. Also the leakage of oil from the pipelines, most of the times being caused by the non -maintenance of the pipelines by these oil companies with some bursting of pipelines have also destroyed the environment, leaving these locals with no other option. Communities like Obunagah, Imiringi, Ikararma among other communities Biseni all in Yenagoa Local Government are suffering the same fate. There have been series of protests by these oil producing communities, most of the times with casualties recorded but it seems that the protests have not yielded any positive results.

That, among other things, however, necessitated the birthing of a pressure group known as Host Communities of Nigeria Producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM) in the year 2001. At the birth of HOSTCOM by Wellington Okrika, the body swung into action with Alfred Bubo of blessed memory, pushing as National Chairman with the help of some persons like, King Alfred Diete Spiff and other prominent Niger Deltans.

All was geared towards having a better deal for the people of the region. In order to achieve their aims of being the sole controller of the resources that are accrued from gas and crude like the 13 per cent derivation funds, which is supposed to go directly to the host communities but is being diverted to the state government, , the national chairman of the body, Dr Style Benjamin, having inaugurated the new executives of other chapters of the body in other states also recently inaugurated that of his home state of Bayelsa. Speaking at the event which took place in Yenagoa, Benjamin had said that they cannot express themselves concerning the under development in the region, describing it was barbaric.

He said: “That is why HOSTCOM is being organized to come up with this formidable mouthpiece peacefully agitating in order to control, manage the funds that have been coming out from our region, which is being used to develop other states while our communities are in abject poverty. “Imagine, even common pipeline surveillance jobs are given to outsiders while indigenes of communities where these pipeline crisscross will be in their houses and people will be guiding these pipelines and they are being paid while we sit behind, drinking the bad water and living in a polluted environment.

“We are tired of these underdevelopment. The intervention that are provided are being politicized. Niger Delta Ministry is not doing anything. NDDC is not doing anything. Local content is not giving us the contracts. The contractors are from outside the region.

We are coming to say it is time to manage our resources. Give us and let us fail. “It is a pity that oil was first discovered in Oloibiri, yet there is no commission in Bayelsa while other states have gotten commissions. 13% derivation fund belongs to the communities not to the government. We are saying that the commission should be given to us. “Oil companies are working with the government to have a good governance and speedy business in the system. They must involve those communities. If they involve the host communities, the government and oil companies will be winning.

“HOSTCOM has struggled all through all over the years for 17 years and President Muhammadu Buhari has listened to our appeal and approved the release of gas flare penalty funds, which is in the Central Bank custody in the tune of N98billion.”

He however called on Bayelsa State government to quickly recognize the host communities, which he said will include a win win situation that would help arrest youth restiveness, pipeline vandalisation, crude oil theft, which he said has done more harm than good to the economy.

He said that HOSTCOM is the watch dog of the government and oil companies, calling on the host communities not to allow their votes to be wasted but to identify with any candidate, who will listen to them, not candidates who will turn them to beggars after election. Benjamin continued: “I want to quickly point out that there is a fake pipeline forms being sold to people to scam them. Please don’t buy it. There is no federal pipeline job being given to HOSTCOM now. If there is, we will communicate to you. Nor any modular refinery being given to people or group of persons. All is fake and scam please.”

He explained. Basking in the euphoria of the impending release of N98 billion gas flare penalty fund, the national chairman of HOSTCOM however congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari for appointing the son of Niger Delta, Timipre Sylva, as the Minister of States for Petroleum. He also congratulated him for also appointing Godswill Akpabio as the Minis-ter for Niger Delta affairs.

The national chairman said “We are indebted to President Muhammadu Buhari for aligning himself to the aspirations and yearnings of the Niger Delta people specifically for the approval and release of N98billion gas flare fund that has been long awaited to host communities. Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Andaowei Azor, who is also a member of the elders council of HOSTCOM, said that the reason for the formation of HOSTCOM which he said are to highlight the adverse effects of the communities who bear the brunt of oil exploration.

He continued: “And to pinpoint the abject poverty of most communities from where oil and gas have been extracted for so long by the Federal Government of Nigeria which has 40 per cent equity shares in all oil companies operating in the country.

“Bayelsa State ought to be the vanguard of all oil and gas related matters among other players in the industry. “HOSTCOM will continue to play a laudable role to stabilize our economy. Environmental experts have said that Niger Delta is one of the most polluted environments on the globe.

“There is a problem with the implementation of the developmental plans which has not reflected on policies and programmes. They were in most cases implemented haphazardly in most cases. There are no projects on ground to show for the huge investment and resources allocated to it.”

He assured that HOSTCOM was on ground in all nooks and crannies of the various states with workable plans to satisfy the needs and yearnings of the people at the grassroots. The new chairman of HOSTCOM, Bayelsa State chapter, Boma Albert Kerekebunah, in his acceptance speech, had explained that lack of care and attention by all the stakeholders in the development of host communities has led to series of agitation by the rural dwellers, especially the youth, which has led to the brute use of force by the state apparatus, hence culminating to the avoidable destructions of lives and properties.

The state chairman therefore asked the state Assembly to pass a bill that would give the host comminutes access to at least 50 per cent of the 13 per cent derivation fund. He solicited for the contribution of all to enable to him succeed, adding that the task ahead of him was an enormous one.

