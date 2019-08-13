Inside Abuja
A model health facility at Kuchinguro
The Federal Government recently launched a model health facility to provide residents of a rural community access to good quality healthcare and halting avoidable maternal and infant mortality. CALEB ONWE reports on the new hope in the horizon
Kuchingoro, a squatter settlement along the popular Musa Yar’Adua Express way, leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was ignited with sparkles of joy last week. That was when the only healthcare centre in the place was chosen and equipped for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) programme.
Not even the heavy downpour that drenched everything within reach that Wednesday morning was able to stop the villagers from expressing their joy.
They rolled out the drums to welcome visitors who also defied the rain to come for the launch of the health centre.
A number of traditional rulers within the FCT also braved the rain to join their jubilant subjects at the occasion. It was evident that both the rulers and the ruled were in a haste to defeat maternal mortality and other health challenges which the health centre was equipped to address in the community. Inside Abuja gathered that the health centre was established as part of government’s efforts towards eradication of maternal mortality in Nigeria.
The Federal Ministry of Health had in July 2017, inaugurated a 34-member Task Force to accelerate reduction of maternal mortality in Nigeria.
Kuchingoro, was one of the rural communities in the country selected for the pilot project, under the BHCPF programme, a collaborative efforts of both the government, the World Health Organization ( WHO) and other international donors. The BHCPF, programme, was said to have been designed to provide pregnant women with free antenatal care, delivery and post natal care. It was also designed to provide children under five years with immunization and treatment for malaria, pneumonia, measles and dysentery as well all adults having the opportunity to access malaria treatment, screening for hypertension and diabetes and family planning.
Health experts who are promoting the BHCPF programme said that maternal mortality has remained unacceptably high in Nigeria, ranking among the highest in the world. The pace of reducing these deaths have been slow as many of the contributory factors remain unaddressed.
Available reports showed that between 2000 and 2015, the maternal mortality rate in Nigeria reduced from 1,170 deaths to 814 deaths per 100,000 live births (30.4% decrease).
Darius Jalo, one of the community leaders in Kuchingoro, said the health centre was an answered prayer of the residents of the densely populated settlement.
According to him, some women had died in the area during childbirth, while several other deaths have also been recorded from infant mortality.
“We want the government and other partners to remain committed to the implementation of this programme. We hope that drugs and other services will be very effective here”, Jalo said.
Jalo stated that the community had taken ownership of the facility and was prepared to secure it against burglary and vandalism. According to him, the community leaders have set up a local vigilance group to provide security in the area and ensure that vandals were warded off from the facility.
It was also learnt that Kuchigoro residents were not just happy that such health facility was constructed in their neighbourhood, but that certain healthcare services would be obtained at no cost to the people.
The inauguration of the facility, heralding the commencement of the programme in the nation’s capital was significant in many ways. The programme in FCT codenamed ” HUWE” an Ebira word, meaning, “Life” appears to have brightened the hope of the poor rural dwellers in Kuchingoro.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ), Christian Ohaa, who was supported by his counterpart from the Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, said the BHCFP has come as a succour for the residents of FCT.
Ohaa was not happy that despite the efforts of government at all levels in Nigeria, about 70 per cent of total health expenditure was still being bankrolled by patients and other healthcare seekers.
He said that the outrageous ratio was far higher than the globally acceptable rate of 30-40 per cent .
The Permanent Secretary explained that the primary purpose of the fund was to support the effective delivery of Primary HealthCare Services and the provision of the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services(BMPHS) to Nigerians.
Inside Abuja gathered the fund also covers emergency medical treatment through adequate and sustainable funding that will be efficiently and equitably used to provide health services thereby ensuring financial risk protection in accessing quality health services for all Nigerians, particularly, the poor and most vulnerable.
Ohaa explained that FCT residents now have the opportunity to get easy access to quality health care services at little or no cost.
He said, that the facility would cater for antenatal care, delivery and postnatal care for all pregnant women.
It would also take care of immunization, malaria, pneumonia, measles and dysentery treatments for children under five years and malaria treatment, screening for hypertension and diabetes as well as family planning.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who provided the perspectives of the Federal Government to the ideals of the programme, noted that residents of FCT will benefit from services worth N224 million over the next nine months.
This amount, he noted, was equivalent to payment for the management of one hundred and thirty-one thousand (131,000) women with normal deliveries, three hundred and seventy-three thousand (373,000) under-five childhood illnesses or two hundred and eighty thousand (280, 000) cases of malaria. In addition, sixty-two public sector facilities will become truly functional as a result of the program.
“Yet, slow progress on poverty reduction, health outcomes, literacy, and governance challenges threaten our development. As you may know, 70 per cent of total health expenditure in Nigeria is borne out of pocket. This is far higher than the globally acceptable rate of 30-40 per cent and remains a barrier to accessing care. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to reversing this ugly situation and promoting shared prosperity,” he said.
Abdullahi noted that ‘Huwe’ “will help reverse the poor health indices, death during childbirth will be a thing of the past, and our children will no longer have to die as a result of vaccine-preventable diseases or other common ailments, “
Also, access to health care will not be limited because of a lack of financial capacity to pay,” he said.
Inside Abuja also learnt that the implementation of the programme has a multi-sectoral effect as several agencies have a role to play.
In a goodwill message at the occasion, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mohammed Sambo, lamented that it was quite unfortunate that the fund was not appropriated for implementation until 2018.
“NHIS, therefore, encourages all implementing agencies and partners to give this programme the much-needed publicity and support as it can contribute to the reduction to high out of pocket expenditure and resultant poverty experienced by Nigerians in event of illness”, he said.
Acting Secretary, Health Secretariat in the FCTA, Musa Abdulraheem, said FCT got N114 million from the N12.7 billion released by Federal Government on one per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF.
The Health secretariat boss said the programme ws a landmark scheme targeted at improving the health sector in the Federal Capital Territory.
According to him, the BHCPF is an intervention by the Nigerian government to improve health outcomes in the country.
“The primary purpose of this fund is to support the effective delivery of Primary HealthCare Services , BMPHS, and Emergency Medical Treatment through adequate and sustainable funding that will be efficiently and equitably used to provide health services for all Nigerians, particularly the poor and most vulnerable.
“Section 11 of the National Health Act 2014 prescribes that the BHCPF would be funded through, Federal Government annual grant of not less than one per cent of its Consolidated Revenue Fund, commitment from benefiting states and FCT, grants by international donor partners and funds from other sources,” he said.
Public hospitals: How extortion, hostility, hurt patients
There are growing concerns that public health facilities in the Federal Capital Territory are gradually turning into “torture” centres. DEBORAH OCHENI reports on some of experiences of parents
The human body is like a machine which is built to last for a number of years but requires regular maintenance for it to work at optimum capacity.
It is natural that human beings would, once in a while, fall sick and need medical care. At such periods when the body system witnesses a breakdown or malfunction, the best option is to seek help in a healthcare facility, popularly known as the hospital.
Ideally, a hospital ought to be a home for the sick (patient) to receive quality care, right medications and good rest in order to recuperate from an illness.
However, hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory are fast becoming places where the sick dreads to seek help.
A number of patients who have had the misfortune of falling sick and going to any of the General Hospitals in Abuja have returned home with tales of woes.
Indeed, a casual visit to any of the hospitals and an interaction with an average patient in the hospital ward , would reveal the pain, anger and feelings of dissatisfaction about the quality of services available in these places.
Inside Abuja visited some of the General Hospitals located in Maitama, Wuse, Asokoro, Kubwa and Nyanya and observed that these facilities had common challenges. They ranged from lack of sufficient manpower, inadequate facilities, poor attitude to work and high cost of accessing medical care.
Patients who rush to these hospitals on daily basis with emergency cases are often confronted with excuses such as no space, no bed, doctor is not around and we don’t have that drug among other challenges. Many patients, including pregnant women, accident victims as well as children caught up in sudden health crisis have lost their lives to these excuses.
Beyond these systemic problems, there is a new trend of extortion whereby a patient, apart from obtaining a hospital card for a fee to see a doctor and paying for admission into a bed space, is further required to provide certain items before accessing medical services.
At the Nyanya General Hospital, a patient is required to purchase and submit, a family size bottle of Morning Fresh liquid detergent; a canister of GBC air freshener; a jumbo pack of Omo washing powder; 100 pieces of latex hand gloves and a big size bottle of Jik bleach before the patient would be attended to at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.
In the alternative, the patient is expected to part with the sum of Five Thousand Hairs (N5,000), the monetary value of these items.
Idoko Johnson, who took one of his relatives to the hospital and was confronted with these demands, expressed frustration that a hospital would be asking a patient to provide such items as a pre-condition to accessing medical care.
Idoko described the situation as uncalled for and wondered why it must be the responsibility of a patient to provide such items after battling with the issue of unavailability of space at the hospital.
According to him, he had rushed his sister to the hospital because she collapsed at home and needed urgent attention, only for him to be confronted with several obstacles that compounded the situation of the sick person. He said that rather than creating unnecessary stumbling blocks, it could have been better if the doctors at the Nyanya Genneral Hospital had promptly referred them to another hospital if indeed they had no space to admit an additional patient on that fateful day.
“What was expected of the hospital management was to simply refer us to another hospital if truly there was no space to accommodate a patient in the hospital because of the emergency nature of her case. It’s not good to be pushed up and down and to be asked to buy some household items just to be given bed space in a hospital,” Idoko said.
Rose Eleojo, one the patients Inside Abuja encountered at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Nyanya General Hospital, said she spent five days before she was able to get full medical attention at the hospital.
She said when she met the doctor on duty on the day she was rushed to the hospital, the doctor sent her to an appropriate ward on admission.
“Upon getting there, I was told there was no space to accommodate me but I sensed something funny because when I went back to the doctor to tell him that there was no space, the doctor followed me there and instructed that a stable patient (a lady) should be discharged in order to create space for me.
“As soon as the doctor left for his office, I was ignored for about three hours. I was feeling very dizzy, yet I was not given a bed to rest on until my sister got the items on the list they gave us. The items included Morning Fresh dish washer, a packet of hand gloves, air freshener and a lot more.
“I came to hospital that day as early as 7.00am. I saw the doctor around 2.00pm. I was given a bed at about 5.00pm and I was giving the blood around 9.00pm. I was disappointed at the huge amount that I was charged and I regretted coming here in the first place because the charges are high and you have to buy everything that they use on you and yet, they talk very rudely to patients. Only a few of them are polite in their interaction with patients,” she said.
For Doris Sule, another patient, the story is not too different from the usual sad experience. She lamented that despite all the items she provided, the doctor on duty couldn’t get detergent to wash his hands after examining her on the same day of her admission.
“Some of the staff here are very wicked. Imagine that I bought big pack of Omo, Morning Fresh, air freshener, Dettol, jik and other things before I was given a space. They refused to change my bed sheet when it had blood stains during my stay there. I had to sleep on bare mattress. When I complained, no one answered me. Rather, I was told that it’s my blood and if I’m not comfortable sleeping in it, I should go to my house because no one called me here. I felt really dehumanized getting that kind of service and I still paid for it,” she said.
However, a staff of the hospital who declined to disclose her names for fear of victimisation, said those requesting for the items were truly in need of them for effective service delivery.
She said that though some medical personnel do some unprofessional things in the hospital, the items they request for were needed because those are the things they work with to keep the ward clean and safe for everybody.
“Those in the Accident and Emergency Ward are working with blood and they constantly need to wash their hands and keep the place disinfected. The hospital is well organized just that we have three categories of staff here.
“Some are privileged to have connections that landed them here, others are here because they couldn’t get any other job elsewhere while the third group are qualified professional staff who know the etiquettes of the care giving. The problem patients have at times is poor communication by some staff who are not passionate about this job, especially those in the first two categories and it breaks my heart to hear hospital staff speaking rudely to patients who see health workers to be comforters.
“At the end, some patients leave the hospital premises sad and dissatisfied and that is affecting the image of the hospital. But in all sincerity, the doctors are trying as there are so much success stories coming out from the hospital,” she said.
A shop attendant at one of the pharmaceutical and provision shops near the hospital, said that patients usually troop into their shop to buy drugs, Dettol, Jik, tissue paper, air freshener, morning fresh and many other items prescribed by the hospital staff.
She confirmed that patients who failed to provide all these items or provide the monetary equivalent rarely get the needed attention in the hospital.
Agatha Iyalowo, who also runs a kiosk adjacent to the hospital gate, revealed that in the past, some patients were asked to buy the items in twos and that meant more business for shop owners who stocked these items.
“We used to sell very well then because these items are more or less as important as hospital cards to the patients. In other hospitals, some of these items are restricted to expectant mothers but in Nyanya here, almost all patients buy them and that makes us that are selling by the road side to have good sales because we already know what they will request and that is what we are selling here,” she said.
Sadly, Inside Abuja investigations revealed that some of these items bought by patients and taken into the hospitals often end up being smuggled out by the staff of the hospital who convert them to their personal use.
It appears that the hospital whose mission was to ensure the provision of safe, quality and affordable, access to healthcare services to all citizens has deviated from its primary responsibilities. While patients who are in dire need of help are subjected to financial and psychological torture, the care givers who are paid from the public coffers are feasting on the system.
Burgeoning drug abuse business
Despite the sensitization programmes and awareness campaigns embarked upon by government, concerned groups and organisations, the trend of drug abuse seems to be increasing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Like a flood, drug abuse is a dangerous trend, sweeping across every nook and cranny of the Abuja. From hard drugs like cocaine, marijuana (cannabis) to medicinal drugs such as codeine to mention but a few, youths within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are endangered by continuous use of these dangerous substances.
Across the FCT, there are designated hot spots where these drugs can be purchased. Sadly, some of these joints are close to police stations, military barracks, hospitals, churches and mosques.
Even though security operatives carry out occasional raids of these drug joints, it is all a sham.
Inside Abuja checks revealed that youths engage in substance abuse for several reasons, including pressure from friends or peer group, depression, frustration resulting from the harsh economic situation in the country.
In addition, those who abuse drugs often have poor education, lack of sensitisation on the dangers of drug abuse, low self esteem, family pressure or just for the fun of it.
In as much as substance abuse makes one feel good, it has a wide range of short and long term direct and indirect effects that leaves a trail of consequences.
It alters the body function in a way that takes away common sense, erodes one’s capacity to reason or make good judgements and leaves users addicted to the point of no return even when they know it is affecting them negatively and they want to quit.
The worst of it is that can lead to death, resulting from cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, kidney, cancer, liver or mental diseases, HIV or hepatitis including other health disorders such as hormonal or neurological effects.
Not only does abuse of drugs affect those using, it equally affects those around them as it exposes them to the risk of trauma, violence, injury and communicable diseases.
It can also impact on relationships negatively and create a number of social upsets.
Inside Abuja checks showed that in the past, Nigeria was a mere transit country for narcotic drugs.
Sadly today, Nigeria is recognised internationally as a user nation. Presently, Lagos State and the North West geopolitical zone are topping the list on the prevalence chart of drug abuse in the country.
At a youth conference on drug abuse recently in Abuja, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), lamented that the statistics of drug use among youths was become disturbing.
He added that the abuse of prescriptive medicines was most worrisome.
The elder statesman, who spoke to Inside Abuja through his son, Mr. Ibrahim Gowon, said given the enormity of the problem, there was an urgent need for government and the private sector to join efforts to curb the growing menace of drug abuse among youths.“
Latest statistics from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are frightening. Gowon expressed hopes that the sensitisation initiative will provide light at the end of the tunnel.
“We should appeal to the Federal Government, the private sector, Civil Society Organisations, religious and traditional institutions to combine efforts in raising awareness about the ills of drug abuse.
“The problem is no longer restricted to hard drugs. It now involves medicinal drugs like codeine that can easily be purchased at the counter. This is a huge menace. Drug abuse not only kills, it destroys lives, not just of the individual, but of people around the person involved,” he said.
Giving an insight into its activities to curb the abuse of drugs in the country, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) said drug abuse had become a major public health problem in the country.
Riding on the mandate of PACEDA to get remedial and sustainable solutions to the menace, the Committee did not only go round communities across the country to raise awareness and sensitisation on the dangers of drug abuse but they equally engaged the communities, state governments and foreign Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), to widen its scope about how to tackle the scourge.
A PACEDA member, Mrs Martina Nwodu, who spoke on behalf of Marwa, said the Committee has come up with strong recommendations soon to be submitted to the Federal Government, which she believes would change the narrative of drug abuse in the country.
“The Federal Government today aligns with the goal of eradicating drug abuse in Nigeria. Drug abuse should be a concern to all of us because we are all affected one way or the other. We have put together a report containing recommendations. We are sure that those recommendations will soon be rolled out and they will be made known to everybody in Nigeria and everybody will be called to key in to the process.
“What have been put in place are huge. It’s just that they need to be strengthened further and it is part of the recommendations. We are sure that once that is done, we will begin to record some reversal in the trend.
The good news is no matter the enormity of any issue, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel if the right steps are taken such as implementing policies aimed at tackling the problem, collaborating with religious and traditional leaders to appeal to the conscience of people abusing drugs.”
According to the Public Relations Officer of NDLEA, FCT command, Mr. Peter Adegbe, improved parenting, enforcement of basic education by the government at all levels, increased sensitisation and awareness of youths on the effects of drug abuse on their
overall good health and mental wellbeing would go a long way to assist the agency in the fight against drug abuse.
“The agency is working round the clock. Our enlightenment effort has also intensified seriously. Before now, little attention was dedicated to local areas, villages, but we are beginning to engage them. We sit with communities and local persons and educate them on the consequences of these substances permitting it around them and even using it.
“We are going far. We are networking with a lot of NGOs and government agencies. We are engaging in talk shows in tertiary institutions and secondary schools. What is lacking is the citizen responsibility, individuals. We cannot be everywhere all the same time. What we want is for you to organise something and invite NDLEA to come and do the talking,”Adegbe said.
Devastated by flood, communities cry out
In recent days, several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been ravaged by flood and others are under threat of being visited by the same plague. The reality is that neither the rich nor the poor have been spared. CALEB ONWE reports
As the popular saying goes, water has no enemy. It also does not have friends and is no respecter of class or social status. When it comes as flood, it usually follows its natural course and sweeps everything and anyone it stumbles upon along the way.
It is for this reason that the Department of Development Control recently rolled out its bulldozers and pulled down several palatial buildings erected along the flood plains.
In many rural communities, in the densely populated Bwari Area Council, many farmlands have been washed away and the farmers have lost their means of livelihood. For instance, in Mpape-Durumi, Galuwyi, Shere, Igu and Kawu communities, farmers and farms are among the worst hit.
The residents of these communities do not have the best of social amenities but are happy people.
A visitor to these communities may not be greeted by colourful and delightful infrastructures but definitely will meet a people who struggle with odd circumstances and still clinch to overflowing happiness.
However, the happiness they have as their most cherished possession is gradually disappearing due to devastating flood, especially on the only available access roads that link them with other neighbouring communities.
Due to the flood and gully erosion, the major access road through which they bring their farm produce to the market has become a dreaded death trap. The floods have washed away the roads to the extent that moving either in a taxi cab or on a motorcycle could be considered a suicide mission.
Adams Boniface, a resident of Shere, said that movement had always been difficult around the area during tbe rainy season for fear of someone being swept away by the floods.
Boniface, who expressed anger that the condition of the roads in the area had been neglected for too long by government, said that poor condition of the road had become a nightmare.
“As you can see, once it begins to rain, we are afraid because nobody is sure of what will happen; people have been swept away by floods on this our road. We have lost our farm produce to the flood.
“We have not seen the help which politicians promised during the campaigns. We have to accept our fate since we have no other place to call our home,” he said.
In Durumi-Mpape, residents are pleading with the government to pay attention to their roads as the rainy season had always presented a lot of challenges to them. According to them, the rainy season might be a good omen for those who depend on the rain for farming activities but a bad omen to the rest of the people as it limits their freedom of movement.
Spokesperson of the community, Mr. Dauda Yusuf, pleaded with government to help and expand one of the bridges on the only road leading to their community as it was usually flooded each time it rained.
According to him, the little culvert bridge across the stream, between them and the neighbouring village is still manageable because the Chinese company that operates a quarry there, was helping to maintain it but might become impassable once the rains come fully.
One of the youth leaders , Zakka Nehemiah, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) to pay attention to the roads in order to avert tragedies.
In an open letter to the FCTA, Nehemiah complained about the conditions of the access roads in the community and the threat flood posed to the people. He lamented that the communities were not just poor economically but neglected and abandoned by the political class, who always reneged on their electoral promises.
The visibly angry youth leader alleged that their political leaders were living in affluence, while their followers were forced to remain without roads and other basic social amenities that could improve their living standard.
“The communities are experiencing challenges, which have continued to disturb their hearts for a very long time. The elders of the community have tried to seek the attention of past and present governments of Bwari Area Council, but nothing has been done. It is as if we do not belong to the government of Bwari and the FCT.
“During the last election, they came to campaign for our votes. Our candidates for the local Area Council Chairman, House of Representatives and Senate came here and we told him our problems, which they promised to solve for us when the assume office. But, since they won first and second term, nothing has been done in this community.
“In view of the above, this community needs urgent attention from the government of Bwari Area Council and the FCTA as we are experiencing flood . We call on the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, FERMA and all other governmental and nongovernmental organizations at all levels to come over for help”, Nehemiah noted.
How to end farmer-herder crisis
In view of the continued farmer/herder conflicts in the North Central (Middle Belt) and other parts of Nigeria, some experts recently gathered in Abuja to brainstorm on the way out. REGINA OTOKPA was there
The workshop was focused on the Socio-Ecological Analysis of Farmer-Herder Conflict in Nigeria and the Sahel. It was organised by the Forum on Farmer and Herder Relations in Nigeria (FFARN), otherwise known as Search for Common Ground (SFCG) in Abuja.
For some years now, FFARN has been working with key stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the violent conflicts between farmers and herders in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.
The recent stakeholders’ conference was convened on the heels of the suspension of the Ruga Settlements Programme floated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the controversies trailing the policy.
Project Leader, FFARN, Ms. Olubukola Ademola-Adelehin, who addressed discussants at the opening session, identified that part of the controversy that the Ruga Settlement Programme generated was due to poor or inadequate communication. She stressed that the Federal Government needed to communicate its policies aimed at addressing the herders and farmers conflict clearly and in a way that people listening could understand it.
Ademola-Adelehin said that for a policy to gain acceptance, the citizens must be made to also see the benefits they could derive at the personal level, community level and even to the country as a whole.
She said that a permanent solution to the conflict would require an economic and developmental plan that is able to integrate the interest of the farmers and herders. According to her, any proposal from government must be in a way that it’s integrating the livelihood of farmers and pastoralists because when these are separated and treated in isolation, there would be suspicion of exclusion and marginalization by certain stakeholders.
She further explained that the essence of the workshop was to identify key issues driving the farmer-herder conflict and the parties involved in the conflict. The discussions from the workshop, she said, would guide policy makers at the local, state , national and even international levels to have a holistic view of the conflict in order to make appropriate interventions.
“This forum is very unique as it brings in together experts from academia, from practitioners and policy to look critically and analysis on policies that can inspire government to look at these issues holistically and want to put in peace structures to ensure that the issues are addressed,” she said
Executive Director, West African Network for Peace building (WANEP), Chukwuemeka Eze, noted that the Ruga policy was introduced within the context of divergence of opinion, multicultural background, and more importantly within a context of trust deficit.
Eze, who is the co-lead Facilitator, stressed that it was important that before policies were introduced, the education that goes into the content of the policy and the workability of the policy should be made clear to everybody from the moment of policy design.
“In so doing, people understand the processes and people are able to make inputs, so that when it gets to the public domain, those who are supposed to challenge it or the beneficiaries will be on the same page,” he said.
Eze also advocated that government should also work to see the inclusion of women in discussions ahead of policies aimed at addressing the conflict.
“The process of inclusivity means that nobody should be left behind. Women constitute over 50 per cent of the world population and anybody under the illusion that they should be left out of the peace building process in any community is actually making the process itself difficult. The impact of conflict on men and women are different and when talking about gender based peace building approach, everybody is important,” he said.
Peace Building and Developmany Adviser to the United Nations (UN) in Nigeria, Mr. Zebulon Takwa, regretted that the ongoing clashes has caused the Federal Government billions of Naira which could have been deployed to key sectors of the economy.
Takwa observed that the farmer/herder conflict in Nigeria was avoidable but lamented that the investments on peace building in Nigeria and Africa as a whole has been rather too little. He said that there is a strong need to work harder within the limits of the available resources to prevent future conflicts.
In charting a new way out of the mess, Takwa recommended the use of the Socio-Ecoligical Analysis, which has been missing in most of the recommendations for a sustainable solution to the farmers and herders relations.
“Prevention can come during conflicts. Government should prevent further killings, the toxic discussions between communities around it should be prevented. Government should engage inclusive discussions to get workable solutions,” he said.
Takwa also called on all Nigerians to be part of the peace-building processes. According to him, a peaceful society is the responsibility of all. “When we have the spirit of inclusivity, the spirit of accepting one another, we will begin to look at things differently.”
At the end of the three-day programme, FFARN briefed journalists on the contents of the four policy briefs through which it recommended key solutions to the protracted farmers and herders conflict. The policy briefs, which encourages seeking a common ground in the Farmers and Herders Relations in Nigeria include: ‘Past is Prologue: Criminality and Reprisal Attacks’; ‘The Implications of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law on Farmer-Herder Relations in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria’; ‘Responses to Conflict between Farmers and Herders in in the Middle belt of Nigeria: Mapping Past Efforts and Opportunity for Violence Prevention’; and ‘Seeking Security and Stability: An Analysis of Security Responses to Farmer-Herder conflict in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria’.
There were heated debates on the policy documents, particularly on aspects that tended to hold the media partly liable for the perennial conflict. The media was blamed largely for allegedly giving the conflict an ethno-religious colouration. Media practitioners were accused of consistently profiling the Fulani herdsmen as the aggressors and the crop farmers as victims.
However, the media acquitted itself at the roundtable with facts, figures and empirical evidence that most newspaper houses as well as radio and television stations have been reporting the conflict with due regards to upholding truth and social responsibility.
LG boss tasks varsity on admission, employment of natives
Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, has appealed to Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Abuja, to give special attention to FCT natives while considering those to admit or employ.
Sabo made the call on Saturday, during a public lecture and celebration of the overall best graduating student, Miss Adamu Talatu of Chemistry Department, who had a CGPA of 4.82 in the 2018/19 academic session.
“This institution is supposed to be a catchment area for natives of FCT, but they find it difficult to gain admission even when they have the required points to study courses of their choice.
“The natives are also denied employment in the university; they hardly get slots no matter how good their grades may be.
“Talatu Adamu is the best graduating student of University of Abuja in 2019; this little girl is from a remote part of Kuje. She has proved that dedication and hard work leads to success, irrespective of social and economic background.
“We are pleased with this girl and the Kuje Area Council is offering our dear Talatu Adamu an automatic scholarship to any University of her choice, for her postgraduate studies.
“We believe that there are many brilliant children like Talatu wasting away in remote areas of the FCT. I want to use this medium to appeal to the new VC to consider our children during admission and employment processes,” he said.
An overwhelmed Talatu, who thanked her parents for their love and support during her studies, called on the Federal Government to give adequate priority to girl-child education in the country.
“The girls in FCT want to learn; they want to explore their talents. All they want is the opportunity and the support to achieve their dreams and make Nigeria proud,” she said.
Talatu called on Philip Aduda, the senator representing the FCT, and the Kuje Area Council, to strengthen and widen their scholarship schemes, so as to reach more children from poor homes in the FCT.
Agric biotech club debuts in school
The campaign to change perception about Genetically Modified Organism ( GMO ) and also deepen awareness on agricultural biotechnology has been taken a notch higher with the launch of ” biotech and biosafety club” initiative in secondary schools in Abuja.
The promoters said the club would help to erase negative information about GMO among secondary school students and as well as equip them with relevant knowledge about the benefits of biotech technology.
Deputy Director, National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) and Country Coordinate of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr. Rose Gidado, said there was need to begin the GMO awareness campaign among the younger generation, so that the negative perception and cold reception can be changed.
The club, which debuted in Highgrade International School, Mararaba, a surbub in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to be first of its kind in Nigeria.
Gidado said it was designed to promote advocacy for the use of biotech in Nigeria. The choice of the school, she said, was due to the brilliant performance of the students during a competition organized by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
She said that the students displayed high knowledge on biotechnology, hence the need to support and encourage the school management to do more in promoting agricultural biotechnology .
According to her, NABDA has put in place some measures to ensure that the activities of the ideals of club were sustained in the school, while plans to extend the initiative to other schools in the country were underway.
“What we are expecting from the club is intensive awareness campaign by the club, starting from the students who will help to educate others about biotechnology and biosafety. This initiative was conceived to change the negative perception about GMO.
“We want to let them understand the benefits of biotechnology. Negative information about GMO is very high in Nigeria. We have countries like the United States of America, Brazil, Canada and others that have attained food security through biotechnology.
“We have some measures to ensure that the club is sustained after the graduation of the present members of the club. We shall be furnishing them with relevant information and updating their knowledge for them to carry out the campaign.
“The school management has assured that the club would be sustained. The graduation of the current students will not affect the sustainability of the club, because the proprietor of the school has taken ownership of the initiative.
“We started this club here because of the brilliant performance of the students at one of the competitions organised by NTA. We also followed up with a visit which further convinced us that the school needed the support”, Gidado said.
FCT introduces mobile App to help residents
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled a new mobile application platform ” Fastgov App” to help residents lodge complaints and also make useful suggestions to the administration.
Fastgov App is said to be first of its kind in Nigeria and was designed to facilitate governance of effective service delivery in Abuja through citizen participation.
Unveiling the initiative, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Christian Ohaa, urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to key into the new mobile phone application, ‘FastGov’, for their complaints and suggestions to the administration.
Ohaa stated that the new application could also be to reach the administration for emergency services, while creating more access to FCT business directory.
The Permanent Secretary noted that the administration would also leverage on the new App in tackling the festering security threats, through vital information that residents would share in the app.
The online application, according to the promoters, is on the Google Play store website and is fully automated, fast and with huge storage/sharing capacity, on which the user would not only access instant information, but also perform various other actions.
Ohaa noted that new application is a demonstration of how far the administration has come in the application of technology to everyday living, adding that the FCT has always been pioneers in the application of technology to governance and government/citizen relationship.
Director of information and Communications, Mrs. Stella Ojeme, had explained that ‘FastGov’ is a web and mobile application, which would enable the public to communicate and transact with the administration faster than the conventional method.
Ojeme noted that the launch of the new application would give faster and unhindered access to the public to the services provided by the secretariats, departments and agencies (SDS) in the administration.
‘Dearth of funds affecting provision of infrastructure’
Alhaji Umar Jibrin, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has said that the dearth of funds was affecting the provision of infrastructure in the nation’s capital.
Jibrin stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while delivering a keynote address at the 2019 Charles Mbanefo lecture held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).
“The progress in infrastructural development in the FCT is just about 25 per cent after 40 years of consistent investment. Abuja was planned to be fully developed in less than 30 years, with a target population of 3.6 million.
“That target has yet to be attained because of inadequate financing.
“Out of the total N634 billion FCT budget proposals between 2015 and 2018 to fund about 313 projects, only N354 billion was appropriated and only N162 billion was released for the same number of projects.
“The FCDA total releases represent an average of just about 27 per cent of the funding requirements for capital projects.
“As part of efforts to address the funding gap, the FCT Administration decided to explore private sector funding options such as the Land Swap initiative which leverages on utilisation of private sector in exchange for land as a resource for the development of infrastructure at the districts.
“But the desired outcome has been rather slow,” Jibrin lamented.
The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, in a remark, said that the importance of infrastructure to the development of any nation could not be overemphasised.
He said that the persistent herders-farmers clashes in the country was as a result of lack of infrastructure that could put the cattle in one place and rear them for more milk and meat.
He said that the long distances the cattle walk usually dry up the milk in them and make them unhealthy and less productive.
“God has blessed Nigeria more than any other country on earth, and even placed the country in the centre of the earth. That enviable position should have made her a global destination, but lack of infrastructure wouldn’t let that happen,” he said.
He advised government to properly harness the Diaspora remittances to finance infrastructural development.
The official also suggested other credible means of financing infrastructure in the country to include use of government balance sheet, public private partnerships and Islamic finance.
Shi’ites’ protests: Residents count pains, losses
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed anger over the pains and losses arising from the continued street protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. CALEB ONWE reports
The frequent protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites, have become a source of concern to residents of the Federal Capital Territory.
A number of residents, who spoke with Inside Abuja, said the situation was fast becoming a real threat to lives and property. The protests, they said, have gradually assumed the shape of terrorism and Abuja appeared to have returned to the past when Boko Haram terrorists were frequently bombing both government buildings and private business premises, creating palpable fears and tension in the city.
Some residents have blamed the current tensed situation on government’s apparent refusal to yield to the demands of the sect to release their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El’zakzaky whom the courts had granted bail.
A cameraman with one of the broadcast organizations in Abuja, who narrowly escaped being lynched during the last violent clash between the Shi’ttes and the police, said the government was becoming too insensitive to the plight of the citizens.
The cameraman, who pleaded anonymity, said he escaped from the angry protesters who had encircled him during the protests and threatened to kill him.
According to him, he could have been lynched but for his ability to communicate with the mob in Hausa language and pleading with them during the encounter. He expressed joy that he did not become the story instead of staying alive to tell the story.
“Government should listen to the Shittes and release their leaders in order to stop this needless bloodshed. I would have been killed by these protesters who had already seized my camera and were threatening to stone me to death. I begged them in their language, pleading that I am a Moslem and a journalist with a private station and not a government media.
“They were not convinced until they had seen my identification card. They left me to go, but didn’t give me the memory card of my camera which they had forcefully collected from me. They accused me of filming their actions,” he said.
Another resident, Jeremiah Idris, said that coming into Abuja from the surbubs have become a hellish experience almost on daily basis, due to the protests.
Idris stated that those who live in Nyanya and Mararaba were the worst hit, as soldiers who mount survellance at various check points along the highway would always create artificial traffic gridlock that would keep commuters for hours on a journey that is not supposed to be more than 15 minutes.
He expressed anger that innocent commuters were always at the receiving end of these road blocks which the authorities said were for the purpose of preventing members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria from moving into the city centre for their protests.
According to him, on Monday last week, he spent three hours, coming from Mararaba to the Federal Secretariat, where he works in one of the government agencies.
He urged security agencies to change their method of operations, as the road blocks have never prevented the Shittes from moving into the city centre in droves for their protest.
“If the government cannot yield to the cry of these people and release their leaders, the security operatives should stop blocking the roads and subjecting innocent citizens to untold hardship almost everyday.
“Why are they still blocking the roads?
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have always beaten all these security measures to come to the city centre for their protests,” he said.
Inside Abuja‘s investigation revealed that apart from subjecting commuters to hardship, residents of the nation’s capital were becoming more worried with the fact that moving around town had become a dangerous expedition.
Mrs. Janet Okagbue said that it so no longer safe to drive around town, as it is uncertain which street the Shiittes protest would take place on any particular day.
Okagbue stated that since the clash between the protesters and security agencies have deteriorated to the level of damaging vehicles and burning down public utilities, sometimes resulting to death, it is not advisable to drive around town if you have no compelling reason to do so.
According to her, the situation was becoming very precarious because the Shittes appear to be ready to die for their course, and cannot be predicted.
Inside Abuja gathered that while the Shittes have refused to stop the street march despite the loss of their members, other members of the public were becoming very worried that innocent people who ordinarily should not have been affected by the crisis were becoming victims.
During the last violent clash between the Shittes and security operatives in the Central Business District of Abuja, a number of people lost their lives.
Spokesman of the Shitte group, Abdullahi Musa, said that about 20 of their members were killed during the crackdown by the Police.
Perhaps, most painful aspect of the loss , was the death of a Channels Television’s reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was at the scene of the protest with a view to report it. Owolabi, who was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was probably, hit by a stray bullet.
The clash also claimed the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, in FCT Police command, DCP Usman Umar.
Apart from the loss of lives, residents are also worried about the number of public property that has been destroyed due to the violent clashes.
In recent times, smashing and burning of vehicles on the roads, especially those that have government’s identification marks have become the characteristics of the protest, especially any time the police try to forcefully disperse the protesters.
During the last clash, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), lost its two Quick Response Ambulances parked at the Emergency Response Station located near the Federal Secretariat Complex.
Head of Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Malam Sani Datti, who confirmed this, expressed sadness that the protesters could embark on such willful damage to public property.
“This is to confirm that ERABs of the NEMA located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the Federal Secretariat was attacked today with two vehicles burnt down.
“The attack was carried out by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria commonly known as Shi’ites.” he said.
Datti explained that the affected vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which was a life support ambulance, and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van.
According to him, the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property.
NAF produces 62,000 uniforms, partners textile industry
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun the local production of uniforms for its officers and personnel, as a way of promoting local content and reducing capital flight from the country. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
As part of measures at revamping the country’s textile and garment industries, President Muhammadu Buhari had a few weeks ago, made an order for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), security and para-military agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
The order was made pursuant to the government’s desperate efforts at growing the economy through the promotion of local contents initiatives.
Consistent with its mandate of carrying out lawful directives, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), has acquired 34 new high-end industrial machines for its Tailoring Workshop.
This is in addition to the 106 already in use, to prepare it for large-scale production of uniforms.
The NAFIL has since acquired full certification from Ministry of Labour and Employment, to run the Tailoring Workshop, as a training centre for tailoring and garment making for the N-Power Programme of the Federal Government. With this accreditation, the NAFIL Tailoring Workshop would be able to award Trade Test Certificates to its graduates.
The development is with a view to giving effect to the presidential order in aid of the CTG.
Inside Abuja gathered that before the executive order came into force, the NAF had set machinery in motion to begin the production of uniforms, with the establishment of Tailoring Workshop.
Since its establishment in June, 2017, the NAF’s tailoring workshop has produced over 62,000 uniforms for its personnel.
According to the NAF, the production of another set of 17,900 uniforms, has reached an advanced stage of completion. In essence, a total of 79, 900 home-made uniforms would have been available for distribution among officers and personnel, since commencement of operation.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a chat with Inside Abuja, said the Tailoring Workshop from where the uniforms were being sewn, was powered by the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL).
He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had expressed satisfaction with efforts being made to ensure full compliance with the executive order, during his working visit to the Workshop.
“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, 18 July 2019, undertook a tour of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, for an on-the-spot assessment of facilities to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directive for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
“Conducting the CAS on the tour of facilities at the Tailoring Workshop, the Managing Director (MD) NAFIL, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwangwu, stated that the Workshop, which was established in June 2017, has a staff strength of 68, comprising 38 NAF personnel and 30 civilians, who are dependents of personnel from the Base that were trained in the facility.
“He said the Workshop had so far produced over 62,000 pairs of uniforms for the NAF and was in the process of completing the production of another 17,900. The MD further noted that as part of its efforts to meet the requirements for full compliance with the government’s directive, the Workshop, which was certified by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a Trade Test Centre in September 2018, had acquired 34 additional high-end industrial machines bringing its inventory of machines and equipment to 140.
“He said this had raised the Workshop’s optimal production capacity from 5,000 to 6,500 uniforms per month. He also mentioned that four of the tailors were recently trained in advanced tailoring techniques in China after their initial training by NAF Technical Partners in Aba, Abia State.
“At the end of the tour, the CAS expressed satisfaction with NAFIL’s efforts as well as the immense progress made towards ensuring total self-reliance in terms of uniforms production. He said the Workshop could now go beyond sewing regular uniforms to the production of flying and technicians’ suits as well as other uniform items and accoutrements.
“Air Marshal Abubakar stated that NAF tailoring services would be further expanded by opening two other centres in Makurdi and Lagos to meet the requirements of the Service”, the DOPRI said.
Meanwhile, the NAF, in its determination to ensure seamless production of uniforms, is “perfecting” partnership plans with Woollen and Synthetic Textile Manufacturing Limited, Ikeja, Lagos.
The NAF’s spokesperson, who made the disclosure in a separate statement sent to Inside Abuja, said already, a team from Headquarters NAF, led by the Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Yakubu, has visited the Company, to inspect facilities at the factory as well as assess the capability of the Company for mass production of high quality NAF uniform fabrics.
The DOPRI said the fabrics, some of which were hitherto imported from abroad, would subsequently be sewn into NAF uniforms of various sizes at the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop, Kaduna.
It is expected that the NAF’s partnership with the Company, and others in the Nigerian CTG Industry, would further enhance the nation’s self-reliance in terms of uniforms production whilst also boosting employment opportunities for Nigerians.
