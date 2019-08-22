A professor’s ignorance or mischief on Biafra war

Sometime ago, a Nigerian youth, exasperated by the Nigerian elders and experts’ youthbashing and claim of monopoly of knowledge made a complaint. He complained that these Nigerian elders, experts and others standing in some kind of authority or superiority kept on complaining about the “ignorance” and “incompetence” of the youth even when their own ignorance and incompetence stick-out like sore-thumb.

Standing on the unapproachable ‘know-it-all’, ‘expertise’ and ‘experience’, the Nigerian elders, experts and men-of-power and authority described the youth as not only ignorant but starkly incompetent.

The said youth recounted how some elders as fathers, uncles, mothers and rulers dismiss contemporary youths as having failed to match-up or attain the standard they reached at similar stage of development.

He avers that the same elders, experts and men-in-authority while complaining of the poor education of the youth did so in very poor English language. This claim of expertise knowledge and competence has made them to place unattainable standard for Nigerian youths especially in the employment market where in public or private sectors of the political economy they require three or more years’ experience for entry-level employment.

The youth cited the National Universities Commission which make doctorate degree the entry-level qualification for teaching in universities in Nigeria. To him, this standard is not obtainable even in developed countries such as USA, Canada or Britain.

This claim of expertise and knowledge has permeated the society especially at the universities where lecturers merely stuff students with unchallenged knowledge and students dare not answer questions during examination outside the handed-down notes. The clever students follow the lecturers’ diktat: “giveme- what-I-gave-you.” It is garbage-in, garbage-out!

The result of this poor culture of knowledge acquisition and dissemination is obvious to all as Nigeria and Nigerians are clearly overwhelmed by mundane issues of life such as poor design of governance structure leading to poor and collapsed social and physical infrastructure. And the socio-economic and political economy haemorrhages due to ignorance.

It is not uncommon to see the elders, experts and men-of-power and authority bestriding the public space and pontificating on several issues in public contention and on that pedestal of authority and relevance proffer solutions which deepen the problem rather than solve them. Do they even read or cross check their facts to be sure of their standing? No!

They no longer read or learn because they know it all and have the certificates, expertise, power and authority. It is against the backdrop of this observation that I read with disbelief and consternation the interview by Bola Akinterinwa, an eminent professor and an expert in foreign affairs.

Being a professor and expert, he is bound to be listened to, respected for his opinions. Moreover, Prof. Akinterinwa was a former director-general of Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA). Ordinarily, it must be assumed that the head of such institution should be a person truly learned. Glanville William, quoting Walter Scott in “Guy Mannering” said that a lawyer must be learned in history and literature to be called “an architect’ but without these, a lawyer is “a mechanic, a mere working mason.”

So, how can a professor, former director-general of NIIA be said not to be learned in history as to be found wanting in the rudimentary, and almost recent history of Nigeria? In the said interview in Vanguard (9/8/2019) titled, ‘State of the Nation: Nigeria inching towards a second civil war’ Akinterinwa said: “In 1966, it was the issue of conflict. The civil war started with the use of policemen, not the military. General Yakubu Gowon directed that the police should go and arrest Col. Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu and bring him to Lagos. And the policemen met with stiff resistance, in fact many of them were killed.

That was how the Ore battle began.” I have quoted the learned professor’s statement to show whether this statement represents good knowledge of the Nigeria/Biafra War or whether the learned professor was merely out for mischief or negligent exhibition of ignorance. I believe the learned professor apart from his biological age which places him in the generation that witnessed the war remains a scholar who should, apart from historical records, know the rudimentary facts about that epochal portion of Nigerian history.

If any other person plays with historical records, certainly not this professor, elder, an expert and man-of-power and authority who has had the privilege of heading one of the well-springs of Nigeria’s knowledge tankfarms and citadels. It is incomprehensible how a professor who had the privilege of sitting on tomes of books on Nigerian history and who had witnessed the Nigeria/Biafra War would publicly make the statement attributed to him and still expect to be listened to or taken seriously on any issue.

This blunder by Prof. Akinterinwa can be attributed to the code of silence, secrecy and abolition of history upon which Nigeria is built starting from the British adventurers-founders of Nigeria to the past and present inheritors. Until Nigerian historians led by Onwuka Dike’s book, “Trade and Politics in the Nigeria Delta” exposed the terror, banditry and brigandage visited on Nigerian ethnic nationalities by Britain the formation of Nigeria.

But they suppressed and destroyed the records of the pillage/looting and outrage on Benin Empire, Nana’s Itsekiri, Jaja’s Opobo, etc. The Nigeria/ Biafra War was no different from the British colonial pacification wars to found Nigerian. Nigeria/Biafra war was fought to preserve it and it was not different from the banditry, brigandage, looting and outrage of the British colonial wars. Alabi-Isama, a brigadier-general, fought on Nigerian side.

His book “The Tragedy of Victory” recorded that at the end of the war, his 3rd Marine Commando destroyed all records of casualties and other important records rendering it impossible to relate with the families of the fallen soldiers. Now, contrast this culture of secrecy with the American history that preserved all records of the dead and the living that survived the American Civil War. Of course, an example is best found in the Gettysburg Memorial where at the dedication of the battle ground, President Lincoln made his great definition of democracy. In that Gettysburg Memorial every fallen soldier’s name (Union and Confederate) was etched on a tombstone and preserved for posterity. Every effort has been made to bury Biafra to extent that apart from individual autobiographical works, little is known about it hence a Prof. Akinterinwa could commit such blunder and expect to walk away free.

But do we blame Prof. Akinterinwa when the state has made it clear that it does not want history to prick its conscience. Until early 1980s, history was still a subject taught in primary and secondary schools but the soldiers-of-fortune that grabbed power abolished history in schools in Nigeria. So, a Nigerian child cannot learn about Nigeria to appreciate its glories and failures and build on them or make amends. He operates in a void to understand his world.

So, if this is the lot of Nigerians, why would a Nigerian of the future not deny that Nigeria/ Biafra War never happened thereby upgrading Akinterinwa’s distorted version of the war by outright denial.

After all, some Germans and Arab/Islamic countries question the Jewish Holocaust as propaganda stunt by the Jews to attract world sympathy. So, let’s quicken the reintroduction and learning of history in Nigerian school to obviate the blunders of Prof. Akinterinwa and his ilk.

Like this: Like Loading...