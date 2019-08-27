AAG 2019: Nigeria’s Ekevwo wins 100m gold

By Wale Elegbede

Lagos State House of Assembly has set up a committee to probe the purchase of 820 buses for public transportation in the state by the administration of the immediate past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

The committee is chaired by Hon. Fatai Mojeed representing Ibeji-Lekki Constituency 1.

Only last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had attempted to raid the two homes of the former governor in Epe and Parkview Estate, Ikoyi but were prevented from doing so by some Epe people.

The Commission had said the attempted search was in connection with an ongoing investigation into N9 billion found in a suspicious Lagos State account opened during the tenure of the former administration.

Ambode has repeatedly said he has nothing to hide and is ready to meet the Commission’s investigators whenever asked to do so.

Details later…

