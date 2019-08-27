BREAKING NEWS
AAG 2019: Nigeria’s Ekevwo wins 100m gold
Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo is Africa’s fastest man after wiinning the blue ribbon 100m at the ongoing All-African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
He won the the event in a very respectable 9.96s to add another gold medal to Team Nigeria’s medals haul.
More details later…
United, Inter agree Sanchez loan deal
Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Alexis Sanchez.
There will not be an option for the Italian club to buy Sanchez as part of the deal, which will last 10 months, reports mirror.co.uk.
More details later…
Lagos Assembly sets up committee to probe Ambode’s purchase of buses
By Wale Elegbede
Lagos State House of Assembly has set up a committee to probe the purchase of 820 buses for public transportation in the state by the administration of the immediate past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
The committee is chaired by Hon. Fatai Mojeed representing Ibeji-Lekki Constituency 1.
Only last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had attempted to raid the two homes of the former governor in Epe and Parkview Estate, Ikoyi but were prevented from doing so by some Epe people.
The Commission had said the attempted search was in connection with an ongoing investigation into N9 billion found in a suspicious Lagos State account opened during the tenure of the former administration.
Ambode has repeatedly said he has nothing to hide and is ready to meet the Commission’s investigators whenever asked to do so.
Details later…
Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election
The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lokoja on Friday sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator for Kogi West.
According toTheCable, in its judgement, the tribunal ordered that fresh elections should be held in the senatorial district
Details later…
