AAG 2019: Penalty drama as Flying Eagles reach final

‘Athletes are trained to see positives in all situations’

Competing in his first senior tournament for Nigeria, Raymond Ekevwo braved the odds to win the 100m for men at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Rabat, Ekevwo said moving to the United States changed his career as an athlete. Excerpts…

2019 has been a good year for you, capping it up with the African Games gold medal in the 100m, how do you feel?

It’s a great feeling that I can’t really explain. It’s been a rough and good year, I just want to thank God for the season. With the gold medal, you have now joined the league of other athletes like Chidi Imoh, Davidson Ezenwa, Deji Aliu and Olusoji Fasuba who all won gold at the African Games.

What does this mean to you?

I am happy, just that it is putting your head around what you want to do and keep working towards achieving it; one day you will get it right. That has been the thing between my coach and myself. Just pushing me on the track each day to go for the best I could ever be. He did his best for me to come to Morocco, to do what needed to be done and the result was the gold I won.

Along with another Nigeria sprinter, Divine Oduduru, do you think it would have been a clean sweep for Nigeria with your compatriot, Usheotitse Itsekiri, winning the bronze medal? It is basically the same thing but I cannot really predict the outcome of the result if he had run.

Seriously, it is a good thing running alongside all these great athletes; they are great competitors, running against them is an honour and great opportunity for me to even come out as a winner. I am happy to be among them and hopefully in the future, it will keep on getting better and better.

This was your first senior championship for Nigeria and you won the gold medal: what your words do you have for the country?

I just want to say God bless Nigeria.

I just hope our federation, the ministry and the country as a whole will come out with better plans of supporting the athletes because when they do that, they will be getting better performance and results from the athletes. I just hope they can do more for the athletes than they are doing at the moment. We need a lot of support to perform better.

With the performance in Morocco, would you say this will be what to expect at the IAAF World Championships next month in Doha?

The thing for me is that I don’t go for any race with much expectations. I just go there, execute what I learned in training, what my coach taught me before the race and I know when I do the right thing, I always get results. Going for the World Championships, I will be going there to do what I need to do to get a good outing and result.

How did track and field start for you?

I started track and field as a career in 2014 after I finished from secondary school. Before then, I was competing in my school during inter-house sports and the likes, but I didn’t take it seriously as a career. Since 2014 when I started fully, it has been a steady progression for me and I really want to say a big thank you to God for the opportunity and the talent given to me.

What has the support been like from your parents?

I want to say thank you to them; they have been there for me in every phase of my life. They have been there for me all these years right from school and also my career as a track and field athlete. They gave me the best life could offer.

Their support financially, their prayers and all took me to where I am today. They have been my greatest supporter.

You moved to the United States two years ago, how does it feel returning home to compete for Nigeria, meeting old and new teammates?

We are Nigerians, we are always a family. Anytime we are together as a team, we just show love to one another as a family.

Anytime we are around to compete for the he country, we are always there for one another in anyway we can. It’s amazing that anytime you come to camp, you meet someone you didn’t even know before and you relate with each other. It’s always a good thing. We give each other support and encouragement. I will love to appreciate my teammates for their support always.

How difficult or easy was it for you competing in Nigeria before moving abroad?

It was never easy trying to make it as an athlete in Nigeria. But as a Nigerian, we were trained to adapt to any situation we found ourselves in, whether good or bad. We always sees positives in all situations and we give it our best. That’s the spirit that has been helping me to the level I am at today.

Would you say going to the USA has helped in shaping your career?

It has been really fantastic for me. Going to the University of Florida has been a major change in my life. I want to say thank you to the school for that great opportunity; the school is part of the success story alongside my coach, my trainer, and teammates in school. What would you tell those athletes back at home still struggling to make ends meet and want to make it in track and field?

They should never give up no matter how difficult it is. They should continue to work very hard and very soon, they will get the results. Hard work pays and they just have to continue the good work. I want to tell everyone out there to keep working hard, not just athletes alone, but all people trying to achieve one thing or another.

Why did you choose track and field and not any other sport?

It has always been my passion. It all started when I was a child, I loved running and chasing people and things around. Track and field is interesting. There is more to it because it teaches you a lot of things: how to be alone, to be strong, interact with people and so on. It teaches you basically about life.

How do you combine education and athletics?

It is tough but in my school, there is a sort of platform whereby you could easily marry the two together.

They provide everything needed to make sure you perform well academically and on the track and field.

So what are you studying at the moment in the US?

I am at the moment studying African/ American studies but I am trying to change to criminology. Why didn’t you choose something close to sports? Sports is an angle and my life is another. They are two different things entirely.

When I get out of track, I am out of it all together and my life will begin.

Why criminology?

While growing up, I always want to be a lawyer.

That has been my ambition as a child, but with track and field, it is very difficult to do that. However with criminology, I am a step closer to achieving my goal of becoming a lawyer.

Although after my track and field career, I still have the mind of going back to pursue my first dream, to become a lawyer.

Out of the guys in the US, who are your favourite friends?

I don’t call them friends anymore, they are my family because they are the closest I have as a family out there.

The likes of Aniekeme Alphonsus and the rest.

What does the future hold for you as an athlete and as an individual?

Honestly I don’t know how it is going to be, I just want to leave everything to God, I want to continue to work hard and also be prayerful.

