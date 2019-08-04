News
Abdulsalami Abubakar’s peace parley a fraud –MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has commended the resolve and courage of the leaders of Southern and Middle Belt regions to prioritize the overall interests of their respective regions beyond politics and the usual rhetoric. The group noted that the decision of the leaders to shun ‘the hypocritical and bias peace talk of General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, was a milestone victory over the Fulani cabals’.
The parley, they maintained was ‘fraudulent and a big ruse’ unbecoming of the person of the former head of state. In a statement signed by the national leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the group noted that based on Nigeria’s present trajectory, “It is obvious that no amount of the so-called national peace talk will save this geographical expression called Nigeria from imminent collapse considering the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose actions and policies are speedily railroading the country to doom.”
He continued: “President Muhammed Buhari, may actually think he is executing the agenda of Othman Dan Fodio and his other Fulani ancestors but not knowing that all his activities and primitive policies are speedily destroying Nigeria and helping our agitation for the actualization of Biafra to gain more international and diplomatic attention and recognition.” MASSOB also reiterated an earlier resolution of other pro-Biafra coalition that Fulani vigilance services will never be tolerated in any part of Biafra land.
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
The Government of Lagos State yesterday vowed to bring the full weight of the State Signage law to bear on the owners of the advert truck that had semi-naked women dancing on the truck at the Lekki Toll Gate, at the weekend.
The State government in a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi expressed outrage over the incident, saying nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to the cherished cultural and moral values of the state.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), has been drawn to a viral video on social media of a queer display of semi-nude women in an outdoor Mobile advertising truck around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.
“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.
“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.
“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck. We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity,” the statement stated.
Why oil firms must relocate headquarters to Niger Delta –Omo-Agege
Justifies ministerial screening process
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has re-emphasized the need for multinational oil companies operating in Nigeria to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region.
Omo-Agege who made the call while fielding questions from newsmen during his visit to his country home, Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday, also called on the oil companies that left in the wake of the crisis in the region about a decade ago to return in view of prevailing peace across the Niger Delta.
It would be recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had made a similar call about three years ago when he visited the Niger Delta.
In statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Omo-Agege, Yomi Odunuga, the senator reiterated his condemnation of an alleged plot toward moving the headquarters of the Nigerian Gas Company Limited in Ekpan-Warri to Abuja.
He noted that the relocation of the headquarters of oil multinational companies to the Niger Delta will speed up the development of the area, create job opportunities for the youth and reinforce the atmosphere of peace in the region.
“I’m sure the message has been sent that they cannot move; they must remain. And for those who have left, they must give a serious thought to relocating back to the Niger Delta.
On the just-concluded screening of the 43 ministerial nominees by the Senate, Omo -Agege said the process adopted during the exercise was basically to ensure that they all complied with the minimum constitutional requirements to become cabinet members.
He said that contrary to public criticisms that the exercise was not thorough, the 43 nominees had already passed through the crucible of security screening before their names were sent to the Senate in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“President Muhammadu Buhari, having contested and won election, is entitled to work with whoever he wants; our job in the Senate is not really to examine the nominees, but just to ensure they meet the barest minimum qualifications as required by the constitution.
He said: “We all know what it is: for you to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you must have the minimum qualifications with the membership of the House of Representatives and following the provision of the 4th alteration we made in the constitution, it has reduced the age qualification to contest for the House of Representatives.
“So, for us, it is just to go through the checklist – is this nominee up to the recommended age? If the answer is yes, we tick it. Is he educated up to School Certificate? That is what the constitution requires, if the answer is ‘yes’, we tick it. Has he/she been convicted of crime within the last ten years? If it’s ‘no’, we tick it. Is he a Nigerian citizen? If it’s ‘yes’, we tick it. And of course, is he a member of a political party? If it’s a ‘yes’, we tick it because you cannot run for the membership of the House of Representatives without being sponsored by a political party.
Killing of Rev. Paul Offu barbaric, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of priest as a barbaric and unwarranted.
The President stated this yesterday in reaction to the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu, the President condoled with the Catholic Church over the death.
President Buhari expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.
The President also commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.
Describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, President Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.
He said “The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.
Directing law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book, the President calls on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.
Our abductors fired shots for one hour, made us trek 30km inside forest –Gringory’s son
Chiemela Iroha, one of the five persons abducted along the Benin-Ore-Sagamu Expressway, , yesterday narrated his ordeal in the hands of suspected kidnappers, describing it as horrible.
The kidnap victim, who spoke with reporters in Abeokuta barely 72 hours after he was rescued alongside others, revealed that their heavily armed abductors shot rapidly on the highway for one hour before the arrival of policemen.
He stated that the kidnappers made them to trek 30 kilometres inside the jungle and subjected them to harrowing experience.
Iroha, incidentally, is the son of late James Iroha, popularly known as “Giringory” in the New Masquerade soap opera.
The other kidnapped victims include: Chidozie Eluwa, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuisi Owuabueze and Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma.
They were all abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere, Ijebu East Local Government Area while on their way from the eastern part of the country.
However, on Saturday, men of the Ogun State Police Command rescued the victims unhurt.
One of the victims, as a deaconess in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, was first rescued in the early hours of the day. The remaining four victims were rescued later.
Sunday Telegraph learnt from one of the victims that the abductors demanded the sum of N100million as ransom before their eventual rescue yesterday.
Briefing reporters after the rescue operation yesterday, the State Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, said contrary to reports that the victims were RCCG ministers, only the female victim was a member of the church.
Makama, who denied that ransom was paid before the victims were rescued, said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
He said, “One thing I want to call the attention of Nigerians to is to clear the air that the five of them are pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
“At the time the information filtered in , we didn’t have any issues to join words with any one because first and foremost they (victims) were taken into the bush, nobody knew their identities. Relatives started calling, at that point we didn’t want to say whether they are all pastors or not.
“But as at now, the story is that only the woman is a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and she has since been reunited with her family just like the four gentlemen will join their families soon.”
While recounting his ordeal, Iroha said the kidnappers appeared to have some military training, judging from the style of their operation.
He, however, explained that they were picked randomly and abducted from their commercial bus after the suspected kidnappers failed to get their target.
He said, “It is an experience I wouldn’t wish for my enemy. I was manhandled, roughened and tortured. It’s horrible. These men shot for like one hour on the road until policemen arrived and they ran away and they took us inside the bush from Thursday till this morning (Saturday).
“I want to appreciate the police because the pressure they gave them (kidnappers) led into our release. Because if there was no pressure, they would have had a field day. When we were held, we were put in a swamp, we slept in the swamp with insects and reptiles. We moved like 30 kilometres inside the jungle where nobody could see us.
“They were comfortable. They had very dangerous firepower. They have sacks and sacks of live ammunition. But the moment we saw police helicopter that descended right above our heads, the kidnappers took to their heels and hid at some point and started being erratic. They knew that some people were on their trail.
“I want to appreciate the local vigilante group. They were always coming around there to nose around but there are some areas they couldn’t get to because they thought there was no human being there. That was where we were.”
Asked about the identity of their abductors, Iroha simply said: “From the language they spoke, they are Fulani herdsmen. No doubt about it.”
He noted that they became victims of abduction after the target of the kidnappers escaped on the highway.
According to him, the target escaped from the scene with a bullet riddled vehicle.
Iroha said, “They don’t know me, I don’t know them. I was in a bus going to Lagos. In fact, they told us they had no business with us. But the car they were shooting at drove away. They riddled the car with bullets. The car managed to go with two tyres and they turned back and descended on us.
“They picked us randomly. We never knew them from Adam. They just said their bullets are not going to waste, they needed somebody to pay for the bullets and they took us into the bush.”
GTB: Less than 20% adults with autism are employed
….as expert advocates using technology to help affected persons
A
s part of its efforts to make the society inclusive for majority of persons living with autism, the GT Bank has trained almost 15,000 people on how to manage Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTB, Segun Agbaje, who made this known in Lagos, also disclosed that while nearly 4,000 children have benefitted directly from free one-on-one consultation services by professionals in autism being driven and funded by GTB, more than 12,000 people have participated in the bank’s annual autism conferences geared to make autistic persons live independent lives.
Agbaje spoke at the 9th Annual Autism Programme organised by the GTB with the theme ‘Autism: Transitions, Vocational Skills and The Role of Technology’.
ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. It affects how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns.
It includes what used to be known as Asperger syndrome and pervasive developmental disorders.
In his welcome address at the conference, which held in Lagos, the CEO of GTB lamented that many people with autism remain largely dependent on their relatives for all their lives.
“Surely, we have to do something about this,” Agbaje added, saying, “The focus of this year’s conference is a critical step in that direction.”
While delivering a lecture, titled, ‘ASD and Technology – Interface in ASD Management,’ a Consultant Child Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Dr. Mashudat Bello-Majeed advocated the use of technological devices to assist people living with ASD. Technology devices could help autistic children live normal lives, Bello-Majeed affirmed.
She said: “Autism is not caused by spiritual or demonic affliction; it is a neuro-degenerational disorder and that does not mean they can’t live normal lives.
“About 50 per cent of children living with autism are not verbal; this strengthens the need for communication gadget for them to be able to express themselves.
“Technology can bring engaging leaning and it brings the better outcome in children living with autism.”
Speaking further, Agbaje, said it was unfortunate that children and adults living with autism still often lack the support and vocational training they needed to develop critical skills for an independent and productive life.
Expert says drinking orange juice ensures healthy heart
A
n expert in food sciences has fingered a number of benefits in consuming orange juice, saying it contains essential nutrients needed to keep vital body organs healthy, especially the heart.
The expert said orange juice is good for its protective upshot against the risk of hypertension and other major heart diseases, as well as hypertension as it helps to detoxify the blood.
According to the dietitian, there is substantial evidence from observational studies that the consumption of orange fruit juice is proven to statistically reduce blood pressure and insulin resistance, especially with the 100% red-orange which is high in lycopene.
Speaking at the Healthy Living Dialogue, an initiative powered by Chivita as part of its ‘no-added sugar’ campaign held on monthly basis, the food nutritionist, Olusola Malomo said orange juice is not hazardous to the health.
He noted that fresh and undiluted orange juice contains nutrients required by the heart and other body organs to perform optimally, saying that it facilitates free cholesterol transfer to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, a process that maintains a healthy heart.
“There is substantial evidence from observational studies that the consumption of orange fruit juice has a protective effect against the risk of hypertension and other major heart diseases because 100% red-orange is high in lycopene proven to statistically reduce blood pressure and insulin resistance,” he stated.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that consuming orange or orange juice is more than consuming a bag of natural sugar; rather it helps one with the right amount of nutrients to keep obesity away.
Malomo argued that orange juice comes along with a variety of vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and potassium known to moderate blood pressure while enhancing the well-being of human system.
“Intake of it is an important component of the overall health goal, looking at the food pyramid with respect to dietary guidelines, orange fruit, like every other fruit, counts as part of five portions a day. Juicing of these fruits has remained a convenient way to help meet the recommended daily servings,” he insisted.
Wike sacks Rivers varsity VC, DVC
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Magnus Oruwari with immediate effect. Wike also suspended the ongoing recruitment at the university and set up an investigation committee over the exercise.
The committee, was, however, mandated to report to the governor in two weeks. In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor also approved the appointment of Prof. Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the state university. The statement reads in part: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, of his appointment with immediate effect.
“Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari. Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University. “Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university. Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.”
Killer herders/Ruga palaver Balkanizing nation’s security
- Zones taking charge
With the worsening security challenges across the country following the antics of insurgents and suspected herdsmen as well as the call for Ruga settlements, geo political zones under the aegis of the Governors’ Forum have decided to take charge of securing the lives and properties of their subjects, independent of the federal security architecture. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State fired the first salvo when he told the nation that the South West Governors have decided to launch a new security architecture by the end of this month, in order to rein in killer herdsmen, kidnappers and cultists who have turned the region into a killing field. On the same day, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on behalf of the South East Governors’ Forum announced the establishment of Forest Guards and Centre for South East Integrated Security Monitoring/Intelligence Gathering.
The Northern Governors’ Forum, through its Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, also announced that the Forum would convey a summit in Sir Ibrahim Kashim House, to discuss how to combat the armed banditry and cattle rustling ravaging the region. Following in the footsteps of the governors, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, led a group of monarchs in the region to Aso Villa to voice their concern on the hydra dreaded security challenge. After the meeting, he told journalists that President Muhammadu Buhari has acquiesced to their demand that drones and CCTV (Closed Circuit Televisions) will now be deployed to monitor the thick forest of the South- West where kidnappers run to with their victims after abducting them. These mean different things to the ethnic groups in the country.
Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, weighed in on the development and declared that such move demonstrates loss of faith in the federal security system. Chief Emeka Attamah, Special Adviser to the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, told Sunday Telegraph that the recent pulling out of proposed security summit by some regional cultural organisations was based on principle due to invitation of Miyetti Allah group, a trade association, to the security meeting.
Speaking on the regional security arrangements by the governors, Chief Atamah said: “First of all, its absolute loss of confidence in the federal security apparatus; it shows that the statutory role government is supposed to perform for securing lives and property of Nigerians; they have failed woefully in it.
“And the failure of the security apparatus is traceable to the intransigence of the Federal Government of refusing to re-jig the security apparatus in this country. If you see that you have somebody in a position and that person is not delivering; for goodness sake, if the person doesn’t want to resign honourably, the onus is on the government to remove that person and put another person; nobody is indispensable. “You can’t have retired head of security apparatus in this country being recycled, people who are already retired, and who are supposed to go and rest, you keep them and expect the security system to work smoothly? It cannot work because the junior ones, those that are still in service will feel cheated, they will feel denied the opportunity to grow; everybody in any system is trying to grow so that he gets to the apex of that system.
“So if the regional governments or state governments are coming together now to see how they can secure their people who are under very serious siege and threat from marauding herdsmen, then you can’t blame them. Even the constitution guarantees the sanctity of life.
So if somebody wants to take your life, in self-defence you can fight back and protect yourself. Everybody has the right to protect himself.” Speaking in the same vein, the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) through its spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin said it is a failure of the government and the regions cannot continue to entrust their security into the hands of the FG. “It is a total failure of the state and belief in the central system of providing security for the country,” Odumakin said in a telephone interview.
Hear him: “The governors’ efforts at finding a way round the insecurity which has pervaded the country. This is caused by the constitution which forbids states to have their own Police. “This short cut may work for a while. But it will not last. If the zones, through the governors, set up their own security arrangements and they arrest criminals, they cannot prosecute them.
It is the Nigeria Police Force that has the power to prosecute and if they do not do it, there is nothing anyone can do. With this stop gap, they may succeed for a while, but not for long. Governors should strive to have their own Police in accordance with the law of their own state. “On the issue of drones and CCTV, we are grateful to the Ooni of Ife, who has enabled us to know the thinking of government. They are not ready to tackle this challenge confronting us. Do they want to tell us that they do not know those behind the kidnapping, banditry and the herdsmen killings?
Do drones arrest and charge criminals to court? If the government does not identify, apprehend and prosecute the herdsmen, the deployment of drones and CCTV will do nothing. If the Federal Government had done the needful, there would not have been need for all these.” Christopher Okeke, a member of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Kwara State, said the convocation of various summits, particularly at regional levels, at this point in time only depicts the level of concern of the people for the hydra headed insecurity challenges currently ravaging Nigeria. He said: “It’s not, at all, an attempt to disintegrate the nation, but only a growing concern by the people about the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria with a view to finding lasting solutions to the menace. In a way, it’s to show that security should be for all and sundry and as well as to complement the efforts of the Federal Government.”
Okeke said the Federal Government should collate the reports and recommendations of all the summits in the zones with a view to implementing them alongside its own policies.
To Prince Ibrahim Adebara, a member of Afenifere Renewal Group in Kwara State, the politicians are largely to be blamed for the growing insecurity in the country. They have bastardised the nation simply out of their own selfishness, avarice and greed, noting that when they lose elections, the next thing they do is to do everything to destabilise the country by trying to make the country ungovernable for the ruling party. That, he said, is what is currently playing out in the country.
He believes security agencies know these unscrupulous people with all intelligence at their disposal, urging the Federal Government to have the political will to deal with them and make them to face the full wrath of the law. He lamented that the country is fast disintegrating and on the precipice of anarchy. Something fast and urgent, he added, should be done, saying the Federal Government should organise proper and genuine summits in all the geo political zones that will come up with recommendations to be implemented by government. Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has also expressed his fears over the incessant security challenges in parts of the country, saying “there is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.”
He said: “Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country. There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.
“The escalating tension and insecurity across Nigeria border on mutual intergroup suspicion, gangsterism, cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping amongst others are fuelled by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALWs).” Speaking on security matters, the Niger State government through the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane told our Correspondent that the government recently called on the 25 Acting Chairmen of the local government councils in the state to intensify security build up in their areas in order to curb the increasing wave of crime and criminality.
Obasanjo: West African nations worried about Nigeria’s insecurity
…as ex-president, Fulani leaders meet over kidnapping, banditry
•Ex-security adviser calls on Buhari to set up security camps on highways to curb banditry
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, said countries in the West African sub-region are now worried over the magnitude of criminality and insecurity in Nigeria. Obasanjo, who spoke during a meeting with some Fulani leaders at his residence in Abeokuta, said Nigerians must find a “realistic solution” to the security challenges confronting their country. “Our brothers and sisters in West Africa are worried. They are wondering why Nigeria cannot manage its security.
If Nigeria’s security is endangered; how can they look up to Nigeria who they normally look up to as big brother that can be called upon to come and help them if they are in any type of problem?” the expresident told his audience. The Fulani leaders, under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), were drawn from the six states of the South West as well as Kogi and Kwara.
They were led by the National Chairman of GAFDAN, Alhaji Sale Bayari. Also in attendance at the meeting were the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin and Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, who recently regained his freedom from kidnappers. In his remarks, Obasanjo said Nigerians must be able to deal with their problems, including insecurity, and thus allay the fears of fellow Africans.
The former president, who averred that the current level of criminality had never been witnessed in Nigeria, said there should be concerted efforts to find a lasting solution. According to him, there has been a lot of heat in the country without light to guide the people. Obasanjo pointed out that no individual or ethnic group can proffer solution to the nation’s security challenges except all stakeholders come together.
He said: “None of us here will say he doesn’t know what has been happening, what has been reported and what are being reported about insecurity in our country generally. I believe that whatever that we are able to achieve or to discuss in this zone will be taken as a model in other zones. “I want to learn from you and I hope you will learn from me and at the end of the day, we will all be wiser and we will be able to determine what should be way forward for us to get rid of bad things in our communities.
“Let me tell you some of the reasons for our meeting. What has been happening in Nigeria, particularly in this area, the South West, we have got a lot of bad things happening here. Let us not deceive ourselves. We have got a lot of heat, not enough light. “And without adequate light, we may not be able to deal with the problem the way we want to and find solution to it. We have got enough heat but we now need light to guide us. “Secondly, we are all in darkness. We need to be in the light. And those who may want to choose to be in darkness and want to deceive themselves, we can leave them in darkness.
“But a majority of us have to be in the light and let the light shine upon us so that we can see our faces, we can see ourselves as we are, where we are naked, let us see ourselves as naked, where we are halfcovered, let us see ourselves as half-covered, where we are fully clothed, let us see ourselves as fully clothed. “There is criminality, there is insecurity and it has not been like that before. If this is what we have, what we want to do at this meeting is find solutions to stop it.
“We want to move Nigeria forward, irrespective of tribe, religion, ethnicity, trade, profession or origin. How can we together move Nigeria forward? And there is nobody else who will do all this for us, it is you, we, all of us here and all our brothers and sisters wherever they may be in Nigeria.
“It is not one man’s job or one person’s job or one group’s job, it’s a job for all of us, all Nigerians and unless and until we see it that way, we should stop passing blame. “Everybody is wrong and everybody is right. Let us take what is right in one group and join it with what is right in other group and throw away what is wrong in all the groups, then we will move forward.”
In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, it was, however, resolved that “criminal Fulani herdsmen and nonherdsmen must be identified, exposed and brought to book, to serve as a deterrent to others.” It was also resolved that joint community responsibility must be established among the Yoruba and Fulani leaders at the community levels to combat security challenges in the region. The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Obasanjo and Bayari, was read by the Fulani leader. It partly read, “From all the evidence, those who perpetrate these crimes, there are both non-Fulani and Fulani.
We should begin to do things differently and in a new way bring them out for sanctions. “It is important to call on leaders who failed to do what they are supposed to do. Fulani who know the criminals among them must expose and report them to the appropriate institution. So must other ethnic groups
. “There are Fulani who are born in the South West 3rd, 4th or even 5th generation who see themselves as children of Oduduwa, and who have nowhere to go except Oduduwa land.
“There are other tribes who feel so in Yorubaland, and there are Yorubas who feel so in other geo-political regions of Nigeria. So the idea of moving tribal groups en masse from one geo political region to another is impracticable and should not be talked about by leaders. “We have to work as one community through our various efforts and responsibilities to protect and safeguard the interest of the community.”
The participants agreed to meet within three months to review the progress of implementation of the recommendations. Meanwhile, a former Cross River State Security Adviser, Mr Jude Ngaji, has advised the Federal Government to set up joint service camps within a radius of 30 kilometres apart along troubled roads. Ngaji, who said this in an interview yesterday, added that regular patrols along the identified routes would help stem criminal activities.
Ngaji, who is a certified security manager by the Dubai Police Academy and Chief of Staff to former Governor Liyel Imoke of Cross River State, however, warned security agencies against making their strategies known publicly, adding that the bandits were as informed as the security agents. He also urged security agencies to engage the services of traditional institutions in order to curtail criminal activities.
