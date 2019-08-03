Academy alleges illegal transfer of players

…seeks NFF’s intervention

Owner of Real Sapphire Football Club Frank Peters has expressed displeasure over the recent move by some of the club’s players to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Peters said that the club facilitated the trials of five of their players to Egypt in order to secure visas for them to join Latvian club FK Ventspils with whom they had pre-contract agreement only to find out that three of them have signed through an Egyptian agent Zane Abdulhammid without the club’s knowledge.

The players, according to Francis Ogete, who is the director of the club, are Kazeem Balemo, Moses Odo, Joshua Odo, Ogenetega Laba and Ajibade Abiola. Ogete lamented that efforts to know how the players got their International Transfer Certificate, which can only be got from the Nigeria Football Federation has been frus trating as the principal officer in the ITC department Nasir Jibril has been playing hide and seek game with the matter.

‘We have made efforts to get in touch with the Egyptian FA through the NFF but they (NFF) have not been open to us regarding the handling of the matter because the key official in the department of players transfer internationally has not been cooperating.

“How can a registered academy in Nigeria have a problem with the Egyptian FA and the NFF turns her eyes off, we are talking about transfers that involved five players, imagine how much we used to finance these players out of Nigeria only for us to hear that some clubs in Egypt through a scout hijacked them. “How can they play for clubs internationally if they are registered with the NFF under our club, who issued International Transfer Certificates (ITC) to them,” he querried.

Ogete added that the academy has invested over N20m on the players over the years and won’t fold its arms while others reap from where they did not sow.

“We presently have confirmed information that two of them are playing in leagues in Egypt while another one is playing in Saudi Arabia.”

He called on the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, to use his position to correct the ill which he said is becoming rampant, stressing it has led to the folding up of some academies across the country.

