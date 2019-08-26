News
Adebayo: Why l attended NWC meeting
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, has explained his presence at the meeting of the governors of the All Progressives Congress and the National Working Committee (NWC) members last week Friday.
Adebayo, who was the former APC Deputy National Chairman (South) said he was invited by the governors and NWC members to explain some things that happened when he was a member of the Working Committee.
Adebayo’s presence at the meeting of the delegation of the APC governors led by the governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Abubakar, had stirred up concerns in some quarters.
But reacting to the concerns yesterday, the Minister, who said he was no longer an NWC member, said he was invited.
“I was invited by the governors and the NWC members to explain some things that happened while I was an NWC member.
“As you know, I was the chairman of the disciplinary committee that was set up this year.
“I didn’t attend the meeting as NWC member but as a Minister who was invited by the leadership of the party.”
Adebayo’s committee was set up after the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu had written a letter to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of poor performance in the general elections.
Court fines Ogun N30m for illegal land acquisition
An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ota has awarded N30million against the state government for trespassing and destroying buildings and crops on family land.
The court presided over by Justice O. O. Majekodunmi, also restrained the state government and its agents from the land situated at Sokelu-Efulege village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.
In a judgement delivered in suit number AB/330/2012, Justice Majekodunmi barred the state government and its agents from further entering or interfering with the land measuring 8.652 hectares.
The family, represented by Alhaji AbdulGaniu Kayode and four others, had dragged the state Attorney General, the state Bureau of Lands and Survey, the state Housing Corporation and four others to court for illegal acquisition of their land.
The family also claimed that the land was acquired without proper notice of acquisition neither was adequate compensation paid for the inhabitants of the village.
Although the state government had in 2006 acquired the parcel of land for Asero Housing Estate Phase II, the claimants argued that the land was later allotted to individuals who had a connection with the government.
On its part, the state government claimed that the land was properly acquired withnoticeandcompensation was being paid “up till date.”
The government also argued that since it was difficult to serve the landowners, the notice of the acquisition was pasted on trees and rocks within the portion of the land.
But Justice Majekodunmi held that the ownership of the land was never in dispute, saying the claimants were able to establish the ownership of the land through descendancy of one Efulega who was the first settler on the land.
The judge declared that the two witnesses called by the state government “could not produce any copy of the said notice and he admitted that there is no evidence in their office that the claimants were served.”
“I find it difficult to believe the testimony of DW2. If the disputed land was thick bush with no visible house or structure, how come there were few farmers seen and served with the notices? The account of DW2 as regards service of the requisite notices just doesn’t make any sense,” he added.
The judge also queried one of the witnesses who was appointed into the service of the government in 2005 but gave evidence about an incident that hap pened in 2000.
He said: “It is also totally irresponsible and reprehensible for the 1st and 3rd defendants to a claim that payment of compensation is ongoing till date with respect to the acquisition which they claimed to have been done in 1974.
“It leaves a sour taste in my mouth that not only did the 1st – 3rd defendants wrongfully jump on the claimants’ land under the guise of purported acquisition, but they were illegally allocating same to individuals, contrary to the intendment of the law in respect of acquisition for a public purpose.”
CBN reviews credit guidelines for banks, customers
…seeks ban on lending for non-resident
…sets lenders’ exposure limit
ustomers of deposit money banks (DMBs) that have enrolled on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform, but were resident outside Nigeria for over 180 days in the preceding year, will not be eligible to access bank loans, if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) eventually approve its new exposure draft on review of prudential guidelines for DMBs and other financial institutions.
The apex bank stated that the exposure draft on the prudential guidelines for DMBs, micro-finance-banks (MFBs), finance companies, primary mortgage banks (PMBs), development finance institutions (DFIs) and mortgage refinance companies (MRCs), posted on its website at the weekend, would, if approved, take effect from January 1, 2020 and supplant the prudential guidelines for the sector that it issued on June 30, 2010.
According to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of CBN, Mr. Kevin Amugo, who signed the exposure draft, the need for a review of the current prudential guidelines was necessary given that “since the extant guideline was issued in 2010, the Nigerian banking landscape has experienced drastic changes caused by a range of issues, including the crises in the foreign exchange (FX) market, liquidity challenges, high incidence of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), poor corporate governance, increasing competition among banks fuelled by cutting edge technologies, new approaches adopted by global standard setters (such as Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) and International Accounting Standard Board (IASB)), among others.”
For instance, on lending to customers, CBN is proposing, in the exposure draft for DMBs, that “banks shall not lend to corporate entities without Tax Identification Number (TIN) and individuals without Bank Verification Number (BVN) or individuals with BVN that are not resident in Nigeria.”
It added: “Banks that have existing exposure to such entities are required to wind down such exposures within 24 months from the effective date of these guidelines.”
The banking watchdog is also proposing that sanctions it would impose on any DMB that flouts the directive on lending to entities without TIN as well as individuals with or without BVN should include deducting the amount of such exposure from the lender’s capital in computing Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).
According to the document, DMBs with national/regional authorization and those with international authorisation are required to maintain minimum CAR of 10 per cent and 15 per cent respectively at all times, while lenders designated as ‘domestic systemically important banks’ are required to maintain minimum CAR of 16 per cent at all times.
However, regarding some aspects of bank operations, what CBN is proposing in the exposure draft for DMBs appears to be a rehash of what is contained in the current prudential guideline for the industry.
For instance, the regulator wants banks to prepare comprehensive credit policy duly approved by their Board of Directors and that the policy should, among others, cover loan administration, disbursement and appropriate monitoring mechanism and should be reviewed at least every three years.
The exposure draft is also restating that the tenure of external auditors in a given bank shall be for a maximum period of 10 years from date of appointment after which the audit firm shall not be reappointed in the bank until after a period of another 10 years.
Similarly, on the limit on exposure to a single obligor/connected lending, CBN is maintaining that “the total outstanding exposure by a bank to any single person or a group of related borrowers shall not at any point in time exceed 20 per cent of the bank’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.
“Fifty per cent of a bank’s off-balance sheet engagements shall be applied in determining the bank’s statutory limit to a single obligor.
“The total outstanding exposure (on and off-balance sheet) by a bank to all tiers of government and their agencies shall not at any point in time exceed 10 per cent of the total credit portfolio.”
The CBN further stated that: “A large exposure is any credit to a customer or a group of related borrowers that is at least 10 per cent of a bank’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses. Aggregate large exposures in any bank shall not exceed eight times the shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.”
The obligor limit is the maximum amount a bank is allowed to lend a single borrower or an individual in relation to its total shareholders’ fund.
Equally, the exposure draft for MFBs indicates that the CBN wants the sub-sector to offer loans at one per cent to individuals, while the maximum loan that should be offered to groups of borrowers like a cooperative shouldn’t exceed five per cent of the microfinance banks’ shareholders’ fund.
“The maximum loan to any individual borrower shall not exceed one per cent, while a loan to group of borrowers, a cooperative or a corporate body shall not exceed five per cent of the MFB’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses or as may be prescribed by the CBN,” the document stated.
CBN is further proposing that the aggregate insider-related lending must not exceed five per cent of an MFB’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.
JAMB: Don wants mobile examination, admission tribunals established
former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Bello Salim, has called for the establishment of mobile tribunal courts to enhance the speedy trial and conviction of offenders found guilty of examination and admission misconducts.
This was contained in the board’s weekly bulletin made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head of Information, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.
According to him, establishment of mobile courts would help to sanitise the system by cutting down the alarming rate of examination, admission and registration infractions that have bedevilled the conduct of public examinations in the country.
Salim, who served as the third substantive Registrar, advised JAMB to partner with relevant agencies to set the machinery for the establishment of the tribunals in motion, while seeking out proactive and potent ways of combating examination misconduct once and for all.
In his words: “Examination malpractice is a global malaise. The battle is ongoing; we haven’t won it. When fraudsters were caught during the paper-pencil examination era, such cases could languish in the courts for years and at the end of the day, nobody would be punished. As such, all examination bodies need to be on the same page as the fight must be a collective one.
“For instance, when you present suspects at the beginning of August and a court hearing is fixed for the middle of October, the hearing is adjourned almost as soon as it starts to maybe January and so on. The court case would thus dragging on and on.
“Since examination has gone digital, the law
governing the conduct of the examination should go digital as well. In this wise, approaches to fast- tracking trials should be sought so that examination infraction cases don’t get bogged down in the courts. Let there be mobile courts just like the election tribunals to treat all cases of examination malpractices and other unwholesome practices promptly.”
Salim, who commended the judiciary for the recent convictions secured by the Board, however attributed the slow prosecution of offenders to sympathetic law enforcement agencies given the long years of incarceration if found guilty.
He maintained that anyone involved in examination misconduct deserved severe sanctions not mercy.
“We should have penalties that are enforceable. The prescribed seven years jail term for anyone involved in examination
malpractice should be enforced. The Registrar is winning the war with the series of convictions he has secured. I urge him to keep up the tempo.”
The former JAMB boss, who also raised concerns over the illegal mobilization of unqualified persons into the National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC), lamented that some citizens, whom he described as unpatriotic, falsify their records in conjunction with some unpatriotic elements in some tertiary institutions to ensure they were enrolled into the scheme.
“The desperation exhibited by some Nigerians all in the bid to participate in the scheme is unfortunate. Why should someone who is 45 or 50 years old go to an NYSC orientation camp and claim they are eligible graduates? For any institution or person to mobilize any person who neither attended such institution nor properly graduated is very unpatriotic.”
Zamfara to commence construction of Ruga settlements
he committee set up by Zamfara State government to identify locations for the construction of Ruga settlements for Fulani communities in the state has visited grazing reserves in Rikwa Forest, Dansadau Emirate Council of Maru Local Government Area for possible commencement of the project.
In a statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Alhaji Idris Salisu, the committee led by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, accompanied by experts in land surveying, engineering and animal husbandry and others drawn from state ministries as well had visited one of the proposed sites.
The land, which was proposed for the project contained about 20,000 hectares capable of being utilized for the construction of 500 housing units of one to two bedroom flat, grazing reserves for cattle rearing, earth dam, schools for Western and Islamic education, nomadic education, hospital/veterinary, mosque, livestock market and milk processing factory.
While addressing the community of Rikwa during the visit, Dauran said they were in the area to intimate them of the government initiative to make the area livelier for Fulani to enjoy legitimate living like other citizens as part of efforts to consolidate the peace initiative.
He called on the repented bandits to support the government’s initiatives, stressing that the administration of Governor Matawalle would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the lost glory of the state was returned.
The special adviser according to the statement, while calling on Fulani, religious and traditional leaders to assist to warn their subjects to desist from engaging in actions that may breach the peace, also assured them of government readiness to protect their interest.
Responding, Fulani community leader in Rikwa, Alhaji Amadu Rikwa, assured the state government of their unreserved cooperation for the project to be successful in all the fourteen local government areas of the state.
NASS leadership: PDP succumbs to pressure, halts probe
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have decided to discontinue its decision to probe the voting pattern of its legislators in the elections of leadership of the 9th National Assembly.
The intervention committee set up by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) on the disagreement between PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and some members of the House of Representatives over minority leadership of the House, is however expected to submit its report.
The PDP leadership had directed its lawmakers to vote Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Bago as president of the Senate and speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.
But at the inauguration of the National Assembly on June 11, some PDP lawmakers went against this directive, resulting in the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to the two positions.
PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on June 24, described the action of the lawmakers as “embarrassing.”
Consequently, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said a committee headed by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been constituted to probe why some PDP lawmakers failed to abide by the decision of the party.
The committee was formally inaugurated on July 9, with three weeks mandate to submit its report.
But, a source at the PDP National Secretariat told New Telegraph that the party want the matter to die a natural death.
“The party does not want to pursue the matter further. There were pressures on the leadership to stop the probe,” the source said.
Ologbondiyan, however, said the party is still waiting for the probe committee’s report.
When reminded that the three-week period has expired, he responded that “they might have asked for extension of time,” adding that “the committee is not under pressure to submit its report.”
The BoT intervention committee, which is headed by former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was inaugurated on July 7.
PDP NWC had suspended six of its members in the House of Representatives for alleged “indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience,” on July 5 for one month, for substituting the name of Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency with Ndudi Elumelu, as the minority leader of the House of Representatives.
They were referred to the Disciplinary Committee, for further action.
Chairman of PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, told New Telegraph that the report of the committee is ready and may likely be submitted today.
“They have concluded their report and will be submitting it tomorrow (today), so they told me.
“We thought that the assignment was easy, but it wasn’t. They went round the country and discussed with many people. They told me they are ready. So let’s exercise some patience,” Jibrin pleaded.
Those suspended by the party are Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.
Apart from Ayu, other members of the committee include two former Senate presidents, David Mark and Adolphus Wabara, a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, who serves as secretary.
EFCC proposes rehabilitation programme for Yahoo Boys
he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a proposal for the rehabilitation of suspects arrested in connection with cybercrime (Yahoo boys), saying most of them were undergraduate students of universities and other tertiary institutions.
Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who made the proposal in Abuja at the weekend, said the Commission was working with universities towards stemming the tide of cybercrime in the country.
While expressing worries over the surge in internet-related fraud cases, Magu vowed the anti-graft agency’s readiness to isolate and apprehend all suspects, regardless of wherever they may be hiding.
“We also have to see how we can rehabilitate, because I realised that most of them (suspected Yahoo boys) are very young boys in the university; they are students.
“Now, if we arrest all of them and jail them, it is a very sad story. I think we should also adopt a rehabilitation situation.
“We must work with the universities, higher institutions to see how we can curtail, arrest the menace of Yahoo Yahoo,” Magu said.
According to him, the anti-graft agency had set for itself a task of restoring the country’s good image, pledging never to waiver in that commitment.
Consequently, he called on stakeholders to join in the fight against economic and financial crimes, with a view to enthroning a crime-free society.
Magu said: “We will do everything possible to restore the good name of this country. We will not allow a few Nigerians to drag our name in the mud. We are all stakeholders; we have a responsibility to give a good name to this country.
“Some Nigerians don’t believe that Yahoo Yahoo is wrong. A situation where the mothers of Yahoo Yahoo boys, whenever you arrest them, they will come and gather around your office and they will be pressing for the release of their children.”
Gunmen attack police station, injure policemen, steal arms
rmed men yesterday invaded Ikirike Police Station off Agbani Road at Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State and carted away arms.
There was no report of death during the attack, but residents near the police station reported some shootings and commotion within the station, which later turned out to be an attack by men of the underworld.
Sources said the policemen on duty were disarmed.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the attack.
Amaraizu said the hoodlums came in the guise of lodging a distress report to the police and quickly launched an attack.
The PPRO told New Telegraph on the phone that nobody died, but he did not disclose how many weapons and ammunition were lost.
He said: “There is no casualty; they came in guise of making distress report. They took away some arms, but we are working on it.”
Amaraizu said police were on the trail of the attackers, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.
Enugu State has witnessed an upsurge in violent crimes such as kidnapping and murders in the recent times.
Further checks by New Telegraph showed that the attack actually occurred about 2a.m.
Neighbours of the police station disclosed that the hoodlums were about 10 in number, but only a few of them went into the police station to “report an attack somewhere.”
Then, as they were about to make the report and seeing that the policemen on duty had let down their guard, other hoodlums lurking outside swooped on the station for a surprise attack on the policemen.
They reportedly assaulted the policemen with some of them sustaining injuries ranging from broken heads and arms to cuts on their bodies.
About seven policemen, who were injured, were taken to National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu for treatment.
My CoS is trustworthy, says Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described his Chief of Staff, Hon. Ali Haruna Abubakar Makoda, as a trustworthy fellow, whose good family background and proven track records earned him the respect and consideration he has from his administration.
He said that he came to know Makoda through his (Makoda’s) father, Alhaji Bukar Makoda, with whom he has been together for over 30 years.
“Since when I was a Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, during the military regime, when Colonel Muhammad Abdullahi Wase was the military administrator in Kano.” Said Ganduje.
The statement was made by the governor when the families of the Chief of Staff, led by his father, Alhaji Makoda, paid a thank you visit to the governor, at Government House, Kano, yesterday.
Amid cheers and happily looking faces, Ganduje said he should be the one to thank them for allowing their son to accept the position given to him by the governor.
He explained further that: “To also thank him for his acceptance of the position, not the other way round. I need to thank you all.”
According to Ganduje, the father of the Chief of Staff was first introduced into government activities, as a renowned and respected contractor during military regime.
“That was when I was a commissioner, which means he was not introduced by politicians to government activities. For your information, he was the contractor who built this our quality Mosque inside government house. And because of the quality of his work, the Mosque is still very strong,” he revealed.
In his remarks, Alhaji Alin Bukar Makoda, who spoke on behalf of the family, after thanking the governor, assured him that, the choice of the Chief of Staff was apt and appropriate.
“We are glad to inform His Excellency that, this choice is commendable, which also shows appreciation of good behaviour in governance and proven track records,” says Makoda.
Shehu Sani cautions FG against repression
Foremost activist and former senator, Shehu Sani, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to refrain from attacking and preventing those who want to protest against it.
He said government would be compelling Nigerians who are desirous of engaging in peaceful and legal protest to resort to violent activities.
Speaking at an interactive with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Correspondents chapel in Abuja at the weekend, Sani said in order to protect the nation’s democracy, the government must respect the rule of law and fundamental human rights.
“If people are desirous of protecting and defending their freedom through peaceful protest, the government has the constitu tional responsibility to protect their rights to express their feelings through protests.
“If you crush dissent and jail dissenters, you are forcing people to take the road of violence.”
Speaking further, Sani noted that, “in order to protect our democracy, there is need for the government to respect the rule of law. State apparatus must not engage in indiscriminate arrest of people for expressing their opinion.”
According to him: “By using force to crush dissent from ordinary Nigerians, we are inviting people to take up the vigilante option in terms of defending themselves.”
Bayelsa guber: Dickson’s Restoration Group overruns Alaibe, others
…in Ward Delegate Congress
he Governor Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Group overran the Campaign Organisation of Chief Timi Alaibe and other aspirants in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Delegate Congress on Saturday.
The Restoration Team reinforced its dominance of the politics of PDP and the state by registering an intimidating haul of number of delegates in the congress.
A chieftain of PDP said on the condition of anonymity that the outcome of the delegate conference and the massive presence displayed by the Restoration Team only demonstrated that the Restoration Group has total control of the politics of PDP and even Bayelsa.
PDP has been in control of the politics of Bayelsa since the return of democratic governance in 1999.
The source said that members of the Governor David Umahi-led Panel, which visited Bayelsa to conduct the congress and other party officials, were shocked that aspirants outside Restoration Group like Alaibe could not muster any presence to engage the Restoration Team in a contest at the wards and local governments of the state.
The source said: “The routing of Alaibe and other aspirants was such that they did not even have people to engage their major opponents. In fact, there is no other tendency in Bayelsa that has the capacity to engage the Restoration Team in a contest at the ward or state or local government level.
“They didn’t have people in every ward to stand up for them. It was resounding victory for the Restoration Team all the way and that shocked everybody contrary to the brazen propaganda and attempt to create the wrong impression. Panel members and observers were shocked that when the time for the confrontation came, they were nowhere to be found.”
It was learnt that Alaibe could only parade a few stakeholders who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP in November 2018.
The source listed the few Alaibe’s supporters who registered a feeble presence at the congress to include Chief Rufus Abadi, a former APC chieftain; Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, senatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) for Bayelsa East in the last general election, Senator Barigha Amange, and Chief Barnabas Edure.
The source stated that the outcome of the congress has further reinforced the reality in the Bayelsa politics that the Restoration Team is the most politically combat ready, formidable, resilient body with an intimidating presence across the state.
The Restoration Team prosecuted and won all the 2019 political contests for PDP, which controls 18 out of the 19 Assembly members, two out of three senators and three out of the five members of House of Representatives in the state.
The group is also in control of all local chairmen, the 105 councillors, numerous appointees, party stakeholders and supporters.
“What has happened with this congress should give you an insight into the current state of the politics of Bayelsa. No group can defeat the Restoration Team, not even the federal-backed APC, let alone a small tendency within PDP.
“We were all shocked that at the point of confrontation, the Alaibe and King Turner Group fizzled out, because they lacked the physical presence and the capacity to engage the Restoration Team,” a party leader said.
Another source said that the Alaibe and King AJ Turner Group, which aligned against the Restoration Group, lost out completely.
The source stressed that the strongest factor in the forthcoming election in the state was the governor who controls a cohesive structure and presence across the state.
