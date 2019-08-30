Adefarasin to singles: Hardwork, contentment, keys to success

Noimot Salako-Oyedele is the Deputy Governor of Ogun State. Born 53 years ago in Ibadan, Oyo State to the late Professor Lateef Akinola Salako from Ota, Ogun State. She is a graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos, and holds a Masters degree in Public Health Engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London. She was, until her foray into politics, the Managing Director of Glenwood Property Development Company Limited. In an interview with the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC 2), she spoke about her involvement in politics. WALE ELEGBEDE monitored the programme

What prompted you to go into politics?

It was not one thing that prompted me. I think it was a matter of preparedness meeting opportunity. It wasn’t as if I sat down and said that I want to be a politician. The opportunity arose. His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, having won a ticket to run as the governorship candidate of the APC in Ogun State needed to choose a running mate to run with. And the criteria that were set out for the running mate, I fitted that quite well. So, I put my name in their heart. I said I am interested and that those that do it are not two-headed monsters. They are just people who have the ability to serve. I have always wanted things to be done right. So, when this opportunity came, I went for it.

What are your plans and programmes for the people of Ogun State, especially women and the girl-child?

Generally, our government is about improving the lives of everybody in Ogun State and at the end of it, improving the personal prosperity of everybody, not of men or women. And we are going to achieve this through a lot of programmes- investment in our road networks- so that people who want to do their business can go about to do whatever they want to do; investment in schools, investment in industrial parks, farm settlements. All these things that His Excellency has laid down will improve everybody’s lives. However, there are some specific programmes, which are to cater for women and one of them is the Okoowo Dapo scheme, which will be launched soon. This particular one is about interest-free loans to women.

Again, there are some things that disenfranchise women from getting loans like collateral. If people do not have things for collaterals and properties, they don’t have access to loans. So, this scheme that His Excellency has put forward will help women and it will be interest-free loans and that will cater for all sectors of the economy and help people who will otherwise drop out of the other schemes that are being put forward.

If you have your way to change anything in Ogun State, what would that be?

There are so many things I wish I could have a magic wand and just improve overnight to let everybody live in a fantastic state where everything works. It is an enormous task we have ahead of us. We will start gradually. Essentially, what is important is that at the end of our four-year tenure, people should look back and say this government has done something for me because one doesn’t know what is important to each person. For some people, schools are not relevant to them. It may be that their children are young or are not in Ogun State. Some people are blessed. They don’t go to the hospital. They don’t even know the state of hospitals in the state. It could be the roads in front of their houses, or pipe-borne water that would be the needs of some people. Some people’s problem could be poor electricity in their area. Everybody has his individual challenges but we are hoping that at the end of four years, we would at least be in a better place. It can’t be perfect because if it is perfect, there would be nothing to do after the end of our four years. So, as long as people could turn around and say this past four years, my life has improved in one area or the other, I think we would have done a good job.

Can you share with us your experience so far as a woman in politics?

The whole political experience has been interesting since I joined politics right from the start of the campaign; I just went into it right at the deep end. It has been a very sharp learning curve for me but like I said, there is an element of preparedness. I have had a lot of years of training- the discipline of growing up, the discipline of being a professional engineer and having my own business. Whenever I get an assigned task, the set out is what is it that I have to do and I just go ahead and do it. This is also an assigned task for me to serve as deputy to Governor Abiodun. What are the roles? What are the objectives? What are we trying to do? Just go out there and do it.

How have you been coping with grassroots politicking?

I have always been a family-oriented person. Even though my nuclear family is small, we have a big extended family, which has different types of people. It is not that I am not used to people outside the environment in which I was brought up. I also have had a lot of years of service. I am a member of Lions Club and we are used to dealing and interacting with people and providing services. Also in other places, through my religious associations, we have opportunities to meet with people. At the end of the day, grassroots person is a person that knows about their wants and needs. As long as I can communicate with them, it hasn’t been a problem for me at all.

Are you satisfied with the level of women participation in politics?

Women participation in politics has been politicians being engaged, moving around, going around. We are doing quite well. You hear, “ko s’obinrin, ko s’ibo”(no women, no votes) mantra. Women do move around. As candidates, it has not been easy for women to break into this. One of the reasons I got the ticket to run with His Excellency was because it was a merit-based selection. It wasn’t about having godfathers or by just trying to push your way through. There were lots of people who put their hats in the ring. We had to make presentation to party leaders and I was selected on the basis of that. When you do things like that, it’s fair. Everybody comes, you make your page. This is what I have to sell. This is what I can do. Then, women get a chance when it comes to that. But if it comes to you like I’m having a godfather, and somebody says he is my boy, he will look after you, and then women will not do anything.

What are the basic hindrances as candidates?

That is one of the hindrances I spoke about earlier, when it is not about fair competition and it is about somebody coming with a candidate. If I say somebody should help me put my name in the ring, I don’t know what back negotiation has gone on to be able to say I’ll support this person and he has been with me for 30 years; he is my boy, I’ll support him. And the woman who may perhaps not have that network will not get that far ahead. The old boys’ the network is still alive and kicking everywhere.

You are an engineer by profession. A good number of people believe your experience in that area will stand Ogun State in good stead of structural and infrastructural rejuvenation. What are your plans in this area?

One of the things that we saw when we went around the state throughout the campaign was that there is a dearth of the infrastructure in the state and there are very poor road network. If the roads are in good shape, they will actually help with the economic development of the state. His Excellency has said repeatedly that we will be defined by the improvement in the road network. That is one of his key points of his agenda and he has said we are going to come up with Public Works Department. This department will be able to directly engage people to work on these roads and try to avoid the bureaucracy that will slow down the implementation of these ideas, create employment for our people and to also create patronage for our people. This is an area that I am familiar with. So, in whatever role His Excellency wants me to support it, I am waiting and ready to do that.

What was growing up like for you?

We are four- three girls and a boy. The only boy is the third born and I am the first child. It was a nice upbringing; my parents were quite strict but very loving. The society was slightly different then. It was a privileged background.

Let’s go to the home front. How is your family?

I thank God, I have a happy family. I’m married with children. They have been very supportive. It’s been difficult but I am obviously very close to them. We normally spend plenty time together but all of a sudden, I have told them I am now mother of Ogun State, not just the mother of two children. I now spend more time away from home than I used to previously but they are quite understanding and I hope with time, we will all adjust to that.

Some men say they can never allow their wives to go into politics for a number of reasons, how were you able to get the support of your husband?

My husband is a politician in Lagos State. He understands the terrain and until I became involved in active politics, I used to think how do you do this? It takes so much of your time and now, I am there, keeping long nights and meetings and now the table has turned. He’s been quite supportive. If you have a strong relationship prior to doing anything, not just politics; even advancement in any workplace that you are; it’s a challenge that women have always encountered, not just in Nigeria but all over the world. But if a woman is blessed with a strong and supportive man, she has the best.

How did you meet your husband and who is he?

That is a long story. I used to know him many years ago and I just met him again recently. He is Alhaji Bode Oyedele. He is a Chartered Accountant, a retired Permanent Secretary in Lagos State and like I said, he is a politician in Lagos State. He comes from Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

You look very agile, you are ebony-beauty and very athletic, so what’s the secret?

Good food and exercises are very important. I think we should all eat well but essentially eat a lot of fruits, eat less red meat, less alcohol or no alcohol if you can manage it and add much exercise as much as possible. With many exercises, we will improve our life expectancy a bit.

