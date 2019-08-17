Show Biz
Adeniyi Johnson congratulates ex-wife, Toyin Abraham, on birth of baby boy
In a move that surprised and appeared well-intentioned, Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, congratulated his ex-wife, Toyin Abraham and her new husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, on the birth of their baby boy on Thursday.
The actor sent his message to the new parents whose wedding was said to have taken place months back via an Instagram post.
“Congrats on the arrival of your baby.. Mr &Mrs Ajeyemi ….
He shall be a source of joy to you ….. God bless the baby, the mother and the dad,” he wrote in a move commended by many of his fans and followers as a sign of maturity and a being devoid of bitterness.
A day earlier, wedding photos of the controversial actress and Kolawole Ajeyemi, known to be one of the popular faces in the Yoruba section of Nollywood in the last few years, hit the public space on Wednesday.
Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Abraham were briefly married before filing for divorce on the grounds of infidelity in 2015.
MYLASTRELATIONSHIP FAILED BECAUSE I BECAME A BITCH –DOLLY NWADUBA
Nollywood actress, Dolly Nwaduba, in this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA shared her journey in the movie industry, her unforgettable heartbreak and plans to have a secret destination wedding at Vegas or Hawaii
Could you tell us more about yourself?
I’m Dolly Nwaduba, a writer, producer and actor. I’m from Aniocha south, in Delta State.
I have been in the movie industry professionally, two years now. I came back to Nigeria in 2017 after my graduation from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and produced my first movie “Lights Out” and thus began my journey in Nollywood.
Was that your first experience?
It was quite different from my experience in Hollywood.
Because, I had initially worked there for a year after graduation. Things are done differently here, so, I had to learn a whole lot from that first movie I wrote and produced here. Production in Nigeria is easier to achieve, but at the same time more tedious to execute.
It’s a bit complicated, really.
What were the challenges you faced?
First, it was the casting.
As a writer, I’m very particular about who plays every character in my stories. But I had to learn to cast actors who would not only fit my character description, but also guarantee my money back. There’s also this “returnee problem ” I had because I went to a film school abroad. People just automatically assume you think you’re better than them so they try to openly correct and sometimes even humiliate you for not knowing how they “run things around here. ”
They forget you have a whole different experience from what they have. Some even challenged and accused me of going to waste money overseas when I could have just learned the ropes of movie production from under one of the prominent producers/directors for much less. It was crazy.
How did you pick your cast?
I usually have particular actors in mind when I’m writing. So, when I’m ready to shoot, I’ll contact these actors, and if they’re available, we work together. If not, I’d find suitable replacements. Do you have a new project? Oh yes, I’ve written and produced four movies since then. I’m currently working on the fifth.
I just finished one few weeks ago titled “one wish”. It was directed by Tchidi Chikere and will be out by next month.
Could you tell us more about your new project?
It’s an unconventional love story that I wrote last year after a very bad breakup. I was really depressed and had a lot of really messed up thoughts in my head but for the fear of going to prison or worse. I had to refrain myself from going to the extreme.
So, I did what every great writer would do. I poured out my thoughts on the pages of my book, and being blessed as an actor, I got to carry out my very evil plot of kidnapping my ex on his wedding day without fear of actually going to jail for it.
I got the best cast ensemble and the best director to tell this beautiful heartbreak story of mine.
Are you saying it is a true life story?
‘One Wish’ is my actual love story.
Well, except for the ending, which will shock everyone.
What led to the break up?
Truthfully, I became a bitch. It was my very first time actually falling in love with someone other than myself, so it consumed me that I became possessive to the point of obsession I think. I was constantly snooping around and nagging.
He met someone else who started giving him the peace I used to give him when we first started dating. I’m not saying he didn’t have his own faults, he did.
But I contributed majorly to the breakup. I literally drove him nuts.
How did you feel seeing him move on?
I felt really bad. The girl was so hot! I used to stalk her Instagram page. She’s the perfect slay queen! Whereas I struggle to even put on powder on my face. I felt so bad. What if he finds out about the movie, don’t you think he would know you are not over him yet? Well, I really don’t care what he thinks anymore. I’m so over him.
But yeah, of course he’ll know once he sees the movie or read this interview So, who are your cast and is it a cinema movie? Well, I of course played “Naomi” the heartbroken one.
Frederick Leonard played Philip my ex, Diana Okoh played my not so smart best friend who’s ready to kill for me.
While Lotachukwu played one of my best friends who happens to be my only voice of reason (the sensible one among the trio) and Ada Karl also known as Ada Slim played my no nonsense elder sis, who would rain down hell on anyone for her naughty sister who she sometimes avoids as well. And no, it’s not a cinema movie.
I’m not ready to produce a cinema movie yet. I would be by the end of the year though. It’s all in the works currently.
How do you get finance to fund your projects?
I financed myself and some were financed by private investors. One Wish was produced by my friend and record label owner “Philip Samuel ” the CEO of Make Sound From Minds Records (MSFM Records).
He’s someone who believes in me and wants to see me grow, as well as make money too. Are you currently in a new relationship? As much as I’m very open about my life, there are some things I still like to keep private.
My relationship status is one of them.
So when the time comes, what kind of a man do you desire as a ‘husband material’?
All I really want in my husband is high intelligence level, at least higher than mine. Kindness, generosity (he must spoil me with gifts oh) and tenacity. I don’t want a man who will easily give up on our marriage at the slightest turbulence.
With me, it’s going to be for better or worse you know. Well, hopefully mostly better.
When is the wedding bell expected to ring?
Again? Private please.
Well, my wedding is going to be very quiet! Probably a Vegas or Hawaiian ceremony. Just the two of us. So no one will probably know until our anniversary.
Oh dear! The things I want are sometimes so awkward. I hope he feels the same way too, make I no go enter one chance
Waje’s daughter stars in video of new song, ‘Udue,’ featuring Johnny Drille
In the run up to her highly-anticipated first concert, award winning R&B star, Waje, has just released images from the set of her upcoming video, “Udue” featuring Johnny Drille.
Starring the singer’s stunning daughter, Emerald as Johnny Drille’s love interest, the video was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state, Nigeria and follows the upbeat, soulful and seamless flow of the song which tells the story of a young couple in love and enjoying each other’s company close to nature and far-away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The video for “Udue”, produced by Fatima Omokwe and directed by Catalyst, will be released on August 20, 2018 while Waje’s Red Velvet concert is billed for September 1 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.
Dancing has taken me to at least 60 countries across the world – ‘Dayo Liadi
Dayo Liadi stunned Nigerians as a professional dancer long before the likes of Kaffy even came on the scene. Since featuring impressively in the video of the popular song, “Olori Oko” by Infinity over a decade ago, Nigerians have forgotten about him. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, the talented choreographer said it is very unlikely he will dance in another video
How right is it to say dancing is your comfort zone?
I have done so many kinds of stuff; I have worked with so many artistes all over the world. I have done contemporary dance forms, musical dance forms, African modern dance forms and creative dance forms, among many others. I don’t think I have a comfort zone when I am working because I experiment a lot and try different things and different kinds of stuff in what we regard as performances.
How do you determine the dance form to perform at an event?
Generally, we have dance forms from different parts of Africa and they are created from North Africa, East Africa, West Africa and all other places. What we do is to infuse them into the event we are organising.
Noting your training and life of dancing, how long have you been involved with it and would you say it is your means of livelihood?
I have been dancing for 30 years.
The first five years was for training. So, professionally I have been dancing for 25 years.
This is all I do; I don’t do anything else apart from dancing. It must have sounded strange that a man settled for dancing as a means of livelihood.
What’s the story behind it?
I am from a dance family. My dad was a beautiful dancer; my mum was a dancer too. I found myself in a family where my parents were dancers.
When we had parties in my family, it was like a competition between me and my brothers and sisters.
The boys competing with the girls and the girls competing with the boys. It was fun. I am from a fun-filled family.
When it comes to remuneration, what is it like for dancers?
I wouldn’t want to talk about how I am being paid for security reasons, but I am grateful to God. I have been to 67 countries around the world since I started and I am well paid. I don’t do small shows. I only do it to encourage young artistes; I love encouraging young artistes to help them boost their stuff.
What is the story behind your discovery a professional dancer?
I was discovered at the age of 16 by some foreigners who came to Nigeria.
Immediately after my secondary school education, I got a scholarship to go and study dance in France at Centre Choregraphique National De Nantes (National Choreography Cen- ter of Nantes).
After that, I got another scholarship to study dance at the International School of Dance and Choreography in Senegal. Upon completing that, I got yet another to study in Danceweb in Vienna, Austria. I got so many really but the last one was almost 10 years ago when I studied at a university in Korea.
Would you prefer to dance live or in a music video?
They are both memorable. I only did one music video because I am not a music video dancer by training. I did Olori Oko because I wanted to prove a point to music video dancers.
Was the point about challenging stereotypes or seeking a new terrain?
The point was that you can take dancing away from the ordinary.
That was the reason I accepted to appear in “Olori Oko” and it was a highly experimental dance routine. I just wanted to prove a point and it was well accepted by Nigerians and Africans alike.
So would you be willing to feature in another music video like that?
I wouldn’t want to do another music video like Olori Oko.
I would rather be a dance consultant for any other music video and help them achieve it as a dance consultant and a dance director. I am not a music video dancer.
My training is to perform live and conceptualize different dance ideas around the world, in Africa and in different countries. I love music videos but only if I am well paid. Musically, videos don’t give good money and that is the major reason why I don’t go for it. I go for mega projects.
Knowing it helps one’s fitness and all, does your kind of dance have any health implications? If you don’t take care of your body, it will fight back. When you are dancing, you have to be careful, don’t dance with everything, but use everything.
You have to dance with care.
Which other dance forms and routines have you toured the world with?
I have toured “Ori, When The Gods Go Crying” and “In Imagination”.
Some are my own choreography concepts while I co-choreographed others with other choreographers from abroad. I do a lot of co-choreography projects between Europe and Africa, most especially, South Africa, Uruguay France, Germany, and several others.
How would you rank yourself in Africa?
I would say that I am one of the best. We have so many great dancers in Africa.
Some are my senior because they trained me.
There are legendary choreographers in the world and I always see them as my inspiration and mentors. With all you have seen and done, is it likely to get to the time you retire? Dance is my life, so I am not thinking of quitting now or in future.
Flattering pink agbada
Interestingly, pink is no longer for the female gender alone.
Fashion and its versatility have made it possible for men of style to step out dashingly in pink outfits without committing any fashion mistake.
Agbada is a popular, flowing, wide sleeved robe and the Agbada style has become regular attire for men and women for special events like weddings.
While the idea that pink clothes are just for women has long been considered outdated, many men still find it challenging to rock this colour.
Pink agbada can add a fantastic dash of diversity to your wardrobe, injecting colour while maintaining sophistication.
Pink agbada is stylish and can flatter any skin tone with one of its many shades. So, don’t let pink agbada trend pass you by. Instead, embrace this fantastic colour with an easy-to-wear yet highly dramatic agbada.
Men dressed in agbada attires are looked at with much admiration because the attire is unique and extraordinarily cool. If you don’t already own one, you should add a pink agbada to your wardrobe immediately because not only is it a fantastic alternative to your usual white or blue agbada, it can also be highly flattering and versatile.
TIPS
All you need to do is pick the right shade. For an understated appearance, choose a washed-out or dusky pink.
For a bolder look, select a sorbet shade or vibrant watermelon hue. But, be sure also to consider your complexion to pick the most flattering option.
If you are looking for a way to ease yourself into wearing pink, a striped shirt may be the way to go.
Pink is surprisingly versatile and can work well with many other colours.
In particular, subdued tones, such as navy, black, white and grey tend to pair best with this somewhat statement hue.
However, don’t be afraid to experiment with your colour combinations. Pink can also work with a range of other colours, including cream and even dark green.
A well-fitting cap may be all you need to finish off your pink agbada looks.
Accesorize appropriately; nothing screams dapper with pink agbada than sleek black shoes.
Tosyn Bucknor’s hubby, sister celebrate her posthumous birthday
Less than a year after the death of popular broadcaster, Tosyn Bucknor, her husband, Aurélien Boyer and sister, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, have taken to social media to celebrate the OAP’s first posthumous birthday.
The former Inspiration FM presenter would have been 38 on Thursday, and in tribute, her husband, shared a photo of both of them together with the heartfelt caption: “Yesterday in my arms, forever in His. You would have been 38 today. But more importantly, God blessed us with 37 years by your side. Happy posthumous birthday, Wyfo. Rest on well.” On her own, Funke, a popular events planner and CEO of Zapphaire Events, paid tribute on late Tosyn’s posthumous birthday by thanking people for being supportive while stating how much they miss her. “Happy birthday sister of mine …
Everyone has been supportive by calling , praying and just generally being kind . Your first birthday without our usual ritual. Keep on shining on my super smart , intelligent, talented , kind and gentle Tosyn Bucknor …
“The voice of Lagos , Areaboss ( we miss you , mummy misses you , Oloruko misses you , Omowale misses you , your friends really miss you , the world misses you…” Tosyn, whose death occurred in November 2018, was found dead by her husband, with Bucknor-Obruthe, her elder and only sibling, confirming that she died of complications arising from her sickle cell anaemia condition.
Home remedy for cracked heels
BEAUTY
It’s that time of the year when many experience cracked heels as a result of change of weather. Dry and cracked heels are common complaints in the harmattan period.
Cold, dry harmattan air sucks the life out of smooth heels. Other factors that contribute to cracked heels include aging, nutritional deficiencies, a genetic predisposition, dry air, lack of moisture, improper foot care, an unhealthy diet, prolonged standing on hard floors and wearing the wrong types of shoes.
There are several home remedies for cracked heels that you can try to resolve the problem. There are many lotions and moisturizers in the market to combat dry skin.
But most of them come with a big price tag. Natural home r emedies are not only cheap, but also quite effective in nourishing and hydrating cracked heels back to a healthy state.
Cracked heels are a very common problem and can range in severity from a cosmetic issue to a painful problem.
The problem may be accompanied by symptoms like redness, itching, inflammation and peeling skin. A variety of vegetable oils can be used to treat and prevent cracked heels.
Olive oil, sesame oil, coconut oil or any other hydrogenated vegetable oil will work.
For best results, use this remedy before going to bed to ensue you allow ample time for the oil to penetrate the skin.
Procedure
•Soak your feet in soapy water and scrub your feet with a pumice stone.
•Wash your feet and then dry them thoroughly
•Apply any vegetable oil liberally on your heels and soles.
•Put on a pair of clean socks and leave them on overnight while you sleep. In the morning, your heels will be noticeably softer.
•Repeat this for a few days until the cracks in your heels are gone completely.
Complete your dapper looks with polka doted necktie
Is there anything that makes a man well dressed and dapper like necktie? Necktie when well paired it gives the wearer a defined gentleman’s look in a blink of an eye.
Ties are probably the smallest fashion accessories yet very functional style item a man can have in his closet.
A tie does a lot more than just decorate your neck and shirt: when people see you wearing a colourful, polka doted ties, they will take notice of the fact that you went the extra mile, and will terat you accordingly.
Ties complete a man’s appearance, add style to it and set the best apart from the crowd.
Wearing a tie was a symbol of professionalism in the past, and nothing has changed today in the formal sense but necktie is becoming more than just a formal business accessory.
There are various elements to consider while making the choice of what goes with your polka dotted tie.
Getting yourself a neckwear that is of the right proportion for your body and is of a colour and pattern that works well with your shirts, is the first thing. Many men wear striped neckties for business.
Polka dots, especially small and intricate patterns, have become quite popular and are perfect for business, leisure, and even semi-formal events. While shirt and suit tend to be more conservative in terms of colour, it is the necktie that allows men to display almost any colour without compromising a professional look.
Even though it is acceptable and even fashionable to show colour on your tie, avoid too many colours in one design.
Therefore, when wearing a polka dotted necktie, make sure that only two colours are present; that is one on the background and one on the dots.
TIPS
zzSolid colour dress shirt will be the easiest solution for polka doted necktie.
Polka dots are considered a “playful” pattern and the larger the dots the more casual it will appear.
Small patterns have a trendier and fashionable appearance.
Polka dotted neckties should not be worn for very serious functions such as funerals or strict black-tie events.
You might think wearing any kind of tie will make you appear professional, but that’s not always the case.
For formal occasions, colours should be neutral (black, grey, burgundy, mauve or blue).
For more of a casual business professional setting, a silk knit tie with weave polka dots pattern can also do the trick.
I love Rita Dominic’s style –Okodo
Gloria Okodo is an upcoming actress, the talented actress. She spoke with SUNDAY NWACHUKWU about how her journey into entertainment industry started, her celebrity fashion model and many more
Are you satisfied with your choice of career?
Yes,
I love what I do.
What is your personal style?
Comfortable and sexy
What do you intend to change in the entertainment industry?
The one thing I would love to change or make better will be the editing world especially special effects. If learnt and done properly in a movie, it will woo the hearts of film lovers.
Which of your movies brought you to limelight?
I am still on my way to the limelight.
Do you have any specific research process when you take a new script?
If I am given a role, I just try to understand the character, the emotions and everything that makes the character whole.
Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in Nollywood?
Nobody. But my dad is my biggest supporter now.
Who inspires you the most in entertainment industry?
The able Rita Dominic.
Where do you see yourself in five years’ time? I will answer that in five yearse. I don’t give myself plans that I won’t execute. Let’s wait and see. It’s a surprise.
Are you a fan of Ankara prints?
Oh yes, who wouldn’t love the flamboyant colourful and rich Ankara prints!
What is your take on African wears?
They are beautiful and should be worn all the time because they can easily be incorporated with the western fabrics.
Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?
No, but it is crucial to wear clothes.
How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?
Very easy. Lol. I am not a fashion person.
While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?
Watches.
Which fashion accessory do you live for?
I would say Jeans all the way.
Do you conform to trends?
Which fashion trends do you love most?
No, I don’t. In fact, I run away from anything that is in vogue.
How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?
Very comfortable. They are my go-to everyday
What makes a woman well dressed?
A woman is well dressed when she is comfortable in what she wears.
Whose celebrity style do you like most?
I love Rita Dominic’s style. Fashion wise, do you have a role model? I don’t but I am happy when a woman is well dressed in her body size. What is your ready to go outfits? Shirts and Jeans
When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?
Sometimes it does and other times it doesn’t.
I can go to a shop to get a gown and all the gowns will be in small sizes. It’s crazy! Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe? Shirts and Jeans
What is your costliest fashion possession?
How much did you get it?
I won’t say, I would like to keep it secret. How do you love your shoes? I am not a girly girl most of the time but when I am, I love to wear heels.
What determines what you wear?
The weather because I don’t want to wear a sweater only for the day to be sunny.
What do you think of modern designers?
I love them. There are so many talented designers out there now and I say kudos to all of them for their level of creativity.
Who is your best designer?
I love Mai Atafo designs
Do you have a signature perfume?
I would say mine but it’s still in the pipeline so my favourite for now is Vince Camuto.
Do you have any fashion obsession?
Watches. I love watches but I won’t say I’m obsessed though.
How did your journey into becoming an actress start?
I didn’t even know about Theatre Arts until I got admission to study it in the University. In my 300 level, one of my lecturers sent me and some of my colleagues for an audition in Asaba for a TV Soap Opera directed by Norbert Young and I was selected to play a role and that’s how I started acting for TV.
There are people looking up to attaining the height that you are now, what is your advice for such people?
I haven’t even started. I have much to do but my little advice for people coming in is to be humble.
There is no need to rush, if it’s your time then it is your time. Be humble at all times.
Aside acting which other businesses are you into?
Apart from acting, I work as a temporary Secretary for my dad in Port Harcourt. I want to start my perfume business but it’s still in the planning stages. Entertainment industry seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?
Like I said, keep my head down and do what I do and learn as I go As an actress, how do you cope paying bills?
To remain humble and learn more as I grow.
Does your background influence who you are now?
Yes it does. I was raised with high sense of humility, my parents never taught me to be proud and that has helped me a lot.
What is the major challenge young artistes face in Nigeria?
I would say, finance is an important challenge as an upcoming artiste in the industry.
If you don’t have something doing, it’s difficult to go out for auditions around the country, finance it is for me.
Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?
No.
I think the government needs to put more effort in being involved in the entertainment industry as a whole because the industry is going to another level.
Davido’s baby mama hints of further trouble with wish to raise Imade alone
It seems there is some trouble brewing again between Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama and the music superstar. The latest indication has to do with the woman’s wish to groom her daughter alone in peace.
In an InstaStories on Thursday, Miss Momodu, who is a niece of Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, said this in a post. “Sometimes I wish I could just be father and mother all by myself.
“God pls help me, bless the works of my hands, prosper my businesses so I can take care of my daughter in peace,” she disclosed about Imade Adeleke, Davido’s first daughter.
If confirmed, it would not be the first time Sophia and Davido would have a bitter disagreement over the care of their baby, with Sophia and Dele Momodu accusing him of child abduction after he attempted to travel with the child to Dubai in 2015 along with his sister and other family members.
Show Biz
Colleagues congratulate Toyin Abraham on birth of baby boy
While most Nigerians are still wondering how Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was able to pull off hiding her pregnancy from view until the birth of her baby boy, days ago, her friends and colleagues have no such issues to deal with.
The social media has been awash with colleagues congratulating the controversial actress, with Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kehinde Bello, Joke Silva, Bimbo Oshin, Fathia Williams, among many others.
In her message after her colleague was delivered of her baby boy on Wednesday, Eniola Badmus wrote: “A brand new miracle to call your own I pray for love and happiness to your entire family. God bless this new life May your life be filled with love and peace with your newest arrival.”
News of the birth of the son of Toyin, who was formerly married to fellow thespian, Adeniyi Johnson, was confirmed by actress, Iyabo Ojo, in an Instagram post on Wednesday as she referred to herself as the godmother of the child.
