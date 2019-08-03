Travel and Tourism
ADETUNJI FEMI FADINA: I envision Ado- Odo/Ota becoming a preferred tourist destination
Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is the founder and chief executive officer of Jethro Tours International and DINAT Consulting Incorporation; a destination marketing firm and presently the chairman of Odo Ado/Ota Local Government Tourism Committee; whose mandate is to transform tourism business in the local government council. As part of achieving this mandate, the committee is set to formally unfold Agenda 2030 next month. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his sojourn in the travel industry and determination to put his local government on the Africa tourism map
Background
Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is of the Awori royal linage from Ijemo Royal House, and the last child of the late Oba Timothy Oloyede Fadina, Olota of Ota Olagunorioye II (1947-1954). He was born in Lagos and spent his early days in the city, schooled at St John Aroloya Lagos before he moved to Ibadan to attend Loyola College Ibadan. Years later young Prince Fadina sojourned to the United States of America where he attended Miles College Birmingham, Alabama for his form Sixth and Samford University Alabama where he obtained a BSc in Business Administration.
How did you begin your travel business?
From my bedroom in Lagos (Laughter). I later moved into Landmark Virtual office in Victoria Island, Lagos and then to a rented 100 metre space in Opebi, Ikeja and other offices in Ikoyi, Ota, and Abuja. We also have a branch in Tel-Aviv, Israel in collaboration with an Israeli tour operator. Our Abuja office has been closed temporarily because we lost our coordinator, Tinu Kanma, to cancer. Painful but she played a very instrumental role in our collaboration and the birth of Jethro Club, our youth development Initiative.
What inspired your sojourn in the travel business?
Honestly, my parents inspired me but I did not know the value of the sector then. I saw my father then as a very powerful dresser; dressed in traditional Damask shoes to match. A wonderful business- man who brought much development to Ota.
My mum was another interesting character too in terms of dressing and a major distributor to Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness and Coke Cola. One classic experience I had was of a group selling a package to my wife, the family arrived at the destination and no pre-arranged accommodation for them. My children were still young then and I said to myself that I must find a solution to this mess and that was history. A few months later I started my tour company, Jethro Tours. A few years later I became the deputy president of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP). Another inspiration was Jethro children’s tour to South Africa, my first, honestly, it was a costly experience too.
Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, late Gbenga Ashiru’s advice was one I can never forget because the local operator in South Africa saw that I was an intern (A rookie). But after the tour, I must say we learnt 35 mistakes that today have been reduced to three and those three is because you must learn not to be everywhere all the time. We have now diversified into product development and destination marketing.
What are some of the challenges encountered by you and how did you cope with them?
I am a very focus person and at times to a fault. I learnt from my friend, mentor and my father, late Oba timothy Oloyede Fadina, that ‘when you are in the market focus on what you are buying.’ The very costly but interesting lesson was the failed airline venture; Intercontinental Airways; that was a painful experience for me in terms of partnership referral and losing such a huge investment. Having to start all over again was by God’s grace. I believe God’s mercy and grace found me in my setback. I want to make heaven so I learn from experience to avoid minefields of life now. By God’s grace I am where I am. How would you describe your journey in the travel business so far? Interesting, educating and memorable experience.
What has been the most inspiring moment of your journey as a travel business operator?
My trip to Israel at the time with our Christian Pilgrimage Technical Committee led by Bishop Sunday Makinde. At our meeting with the Israeli tourism minister, Isaac Herzog, whose famous phrase was: ‘When you are in Israel your prayer line is a local call.’
It was a lifetime education for me. Secondly, my trip to The Gambia during the Bellview Airline operations was another experience because getting to Banjul was for me a fulfilled journey. I had always wanted to visit The Gambia and I ended up having friends and I still have a lot of good friends there. I later packaged the first destination wedding by any African tour operator to The Gambia with 470 guests. It was by my company, Jethro Tours, and very memorable too. It was the wedding of a prominent pastor and then later the Virgin Nigeria maiden flight into The Gambia was another memorable event too.
Also, my visit to Cairo, Egypt was educating when you have over 70 tourists from the Northern part of Nigeria as clients and you witness a riot that later shook the nation of Egypt.
I was scared and that was one fearful but memorable experience in terms of products; rich tradition and historical products. I realised that they have tourism police to monitor their tourists.
How would you describe the state of the Nigerian tourism sector?
We could do better. The fact that there is no tourism ministry in Nigeria clearly shows that the government does not rec-ognise the role that the sector plays in the economic development of our nation. I believe the government by now should have stakeholders to look into the tourism master plan and implement it but honestly, it is sad we are losing over $579 billion through leakages in tourism. What are some of the challenges affecting the development of the sector? Tourism is a local content product and must be driven local wise, and managed by the state.
The tourism master plan must be interpreted state wise and implemented locally while the national carrier must be revisited, rebranded and repositioned to project our brand internationally.
Our local products must get brand alliances with local brands like the Bank of Industry (BOI). We need to have exhibitions in the South-West and South – East windows. Abuja has been known internationally as a business destination, Calabar as a festival destination while Lagos to me is still finding it feet in terms of product development but I will advise on the boat regatta.
What solutions would you proffer to both the government and private sector towards solving the problems of the sector?
To look within not without. We are confused by the slave mentality as we look at most of our travel professionals as none performers and we treat them as if they are second class citizens in their land. Well, we do have some bad eggs, but honestly, we have good professionals who can transform the sector. I was glad when my brother, Wale Ojo-Lanre, was appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi to turn Ekiti cultural product around.
My advice to our industry stakeholders in NATOP is that they should be selling our local products more than outbound and encourage capacity building. They need to be encouraged to sell inbound and develop local products. The amount of money we spend selling other destinations is alarming. We need more exhibitions in the South- South, South – East and the South – West.
Honestly, I believe in my country Nigeria, I believe it will get better. You are from Ado/Odo – Ota Local Government Area in Ogun State, could you describe the locality? We are a border community with Lagos State and Seme in Benin Republic.
This is a land of commerce and we have a wonderful and understanding royal father; Oba Alayeluwa Abdukabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota, with knowledge of the signs of time. This is the largest industrial town in Nigeria with 80% revenue being generated for the state. Sadly, the last governor was vindictive and ill – advice by both our brothers and the fifth columnist. I sincerely look forward to Lagos/Gun Border Initiatives and the Developing Agenda for Western Nigeria Tourism (DAWNT Agenda ) been fully implemented then we can benefit from Lagos and other western states.
What is the present state of tourism business in the local government council?
We have good marketable products but we have to look diligently into presentations. It is like serving a food wrongly, no one will eat the content except it is well presented. I was in South Africa a few years ago and all they sell is one product; MADIBA.
The Gambia product is a slave product and we in Awori have a festival, traditional products with the largest church auditorium in terms of religious tourism and educational tourism is getting it fair share too but this could be better.
Very soon medical tourism will come into the picture, with a 100 bed state – of the art hospital by a private investor. Awori is blessed and something is about to happen. Be on the watch out for it.
Dubai did it, South Africa did it and by God’s grace we will and because I have a dream that my community will become a preferred destination for cultural and traditional products for tourists.
What mandate was given to the committee and how far have you gone in discharging this mandate?
Part of the mandate is to identify tourism products and potentials existing in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area and to formulate policies and implement the same, as well as provide credible framework towards acknowledging tourism as a leverage for the local government. In the last five years, I have a team on the ground that was saddled with the responsibility to evaluate our products and very soon after the unveiling we shall start on the products interpretation.
By September you will be unfolding Agenda 2030, what informed that agenda and what is the major thrust of it?
The Tourism Committee’s top priority as we took over office last month was to advance a proactive agenda in destination evaluation by focusing on tourism recovery through the implementation of strategies and programmes towards the sustainable product to the community.
With the agenda items being destination marketing, sustainable product development, and capacity building. After we have reached the grace point we conveyed a tourism stakeholder meeting and I must say we have tremendous support from our veterans in the industry. We dealt with issues concerning our sector from security to health and safety.
Therefore, the tourism agenda 2030 is to reposition the tourism product for the consumption of our local habitats. That means we are focusing on developing our domestic products for global consumption. Our doors are now opened to foreigners to explore our cultural and traditional festivals like Egungun Festival, Isese Day, Ijamido Festival and Iganmode Day.
What do you see as a major challenge in the implementation of this agenda?
As a stakeholder in the industry for over a decade or more now, the challenges are both within and without. We must learn that tourism is connecting the dots.
Our strength is our unity in diversity. What legacies would you want to be remembered for as the chairman of the tourism committee?
It is to make the Awori tourism system the most competitive and sustainable by 2030. Contributing to the maximum level of social wellbeing and growing leaders that will take over from me.
When the time comes we shall see the result. I am also into mentorship programmes. Sincerely leaders without good followers are just a waste of God’s potential because God said I will bless you so you can be a blessing to others.
What level of support have you been receiving from the local government and the traditional ruler of the community?
I must say that it has been tremendous support from the Olota of Ota who has accepted to be our grand patron and a former tourism journalist himself, and the Olota in Council and also that of our Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako Oyedele.
Our political leaders are also in support of the project, both past and present senators and members of the House of Representatives are all our patrons.
Travel and Tourism
Cultural diplomacy: NCAC hosts 36 diplomats in Abuja
As part of its cultural diplomacy agenda, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) last week played to about 36 diplomats from different countries of the world in Abuja to a pre-International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) dinner.
In his remark at the event, the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, expressed delight and appreciation to the envoys for finding time to attend the event, which according to him was not only to show them the hospitality of the country but also to brief them about the forthcoming INAC event and solicit the participation of their countries towards making it a landmark event this year.
Runsewe also disclosed that the essence of the dinner is to provide a platform for diplomats to interact and unwind in an informal atmosphere in a bid to further cement the cordial relationship already existing among them and the host country, Nigeria. According to him, provision will be made during the third edition of INAC for any of the foreign country interested in entertaining the people, noting that last year witnessed phenomenal entertainment from countries like China, India and Bangladesh.
Runsewe further briefed them of plans for the successful hosting of this year’s Cultural Diplomacy Day for Peace, which is slated for November 24.
He said it is to establish a cultural link among nations with the aim of ensuring a common network for cultural identities. The dinner featured among others cultural presentation, group photo, exhibition of artistic masterpieces by contemporary Nigerian artists, and display of vintage bronze and other historic artefacts by NCAC while the diplomats in attendance were presented with souvenirs by NCAC.
Travel and Tourism
Turkish Airlines adds Bali to flight network
Turkish Airlines has once again expanded its global flight network with flight operations to Bali, Indonesia. The carrier noted for its increasing international destinations last month commenced a weekly operation from its Istanbul base to the world class holiday city in Indonesia.
The inaugurate flight was operated with the airlines’ first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which joined its ever-expanding fleet a few weeks ago; TK 066 coded first flight; conducted with 84 per cent load factor and carried 250 passengers.
Speaking on this development, the airline’s Senior Vice President, Sales (2nd Region), Kerem Sarp, said: “While our new generation aircrafts continuing to join our fleet, we feel highly encouraged to launch new direct flights to farther destinations in the world.
By inaugurating direct flights to Bali, our second destination in Indonesia, we keep strengthening our mission to reach all corners of the world.” Bali is home to tourists from all parts of the world year round. It has a welcoming ambience for its guests with its exotic nature beckoning.
The city offers rich cultural experience with its historical temples and palaces. Volcanoes and tropical forests signpost the inner parts of the city and are the sources of unforgettable memories for tourists. It beautiful and naturally enchanting beaches are also of pleasure to many visitors.
Travel and Tourism
Osun Osogbo Festival 2019 grand finale set for August 16
As the preparation for this year’s grand finale of Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival gets to its crescendo, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, has expressed the readiness of the palace and his people to host the world to a promising, fulfilling, colourful and exciting cultural fiesta, with the grand finale billed for Friday August 16.
According to him, the annual festival this year marks the beginning of a new era for the age – long traditional festival, which is a celebration of the religious – cultural heritage of the people, with a new consultant contracted for the festival.
Activities leading to the grand finale, which is to hold at the Osun Grove will kick – off in the town, with the Iwopopo (traditional sweeping) ceremony billed for August 5 followed by the lightening of the traditional 600 – year old 16 points lamp, known as Olujumerindinlogun, on August 8; Iboriade Day, which is Ataoja’s crown assemblage and FUMAN’s performance day is fixed for August 12; while a tour of historical and cultural tourist sites in the town, the Arugba berth ceremony and dancing, singing as well as drumming is billed for August 13.
This will be followed by such activities as Ayo Olopon Contest (Native Ayo game), Football competition final, arts and crafts fair and children’s Fiesta at the palace pavilion on August 14, and Ataoja’s chieftaincy coronation and FTAN’s Osun Festival Tourism Forum holds on August 15.
Then on Friday August 16, the town will be agog with the grand finale of the cultural festival, which will feature as main attraction the procession from the Ataoja palace to the Osun Grove, with the Arugba Osun (votary maiden) leading all Osun devotees and worshippers as well as the people and visitors to the grove to consummate the religious aspect of the festival amidst cultural fun fair and all sorts of entertainment activities by the people from all sections of the town and across the South Western part of the country.
This will climax with social feasting by the people who see this festival as a communal occasion for them to play host to their kindred and visitors from all over the world, and of course, Ataoja’s royal invitational reception, which is an all – white party and award presentation.
According to the Ataoja, this year’s festival will offer another opportunity for the people to benefit from the healing power of Osun River goddess, assuring that he would continue to uphold the sanctity and sacredness of the Osun goddess and the grove. Equity Global, a culture and tourism consultancy firm, with Williams Derrick, as the principal consultant, is the new festival consultant, replacing Infogem Nigeria Limited, which for many years served as organiser and consultant of the festival. Infogem is headed by Otunba Ayo Olmoko.
Travel and Tourism
Ethiopia stakeholders declare support for AHIF
As preparations for the forthcoming Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) billed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia gather momentum, prominent stakeholders from both the public and private sectors in Ethiopia have declared their support for the yearly forum, which is making a return to the country after a three year break.
They see it returns as a welcome development for the country as it will help to boost businesses and therefore, solicit support and attendance from the people and the government for the event scheduled to hold between September 23 and 25 at the Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa. AHIF attracts a number of prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers among others.
The hotel international conference was previously held in Addis Ababa in 2014 and 2015.
The event is organised annually by Bench Events, which is chaired by Jonathan Worsley, with Matthew Weihs as the managing director.
According to an independent study by Grant Thornton and an international tourism advisory expert, Martin Jansen van Vuuren, of Futureneer Advisors, the event is forecast to boost Ethiopia’s economy and to facilitate the investment running into billion dollars in hospitality projects across Africa.
In 2018, AHIF facilitated around $2.8 billion of investment in the hospitality sector and between 2011 and 2018, $6.2 billion.
According to the Commissioner for Ethiopian Investment Commission, Abebe Abebayehu: “We are glad to support this prestigious event. AHIF attracts the highest calibre group of business leaders in the hospitality industry in Africa. ‘‘By taking part, we will be able to get a much deeper understanding of what investors need.
That is particularly important to us in the context of the government’s focus on tourism as a strategic pillar of the economy. By encouraging more investment in hospitality projects, we will create productive employment for our young population and earn valuable hard currency.”
One of the most important roles played by AHIF is to facilitate networking between delegates. Many investors and developers are keen to find new sources of finance, expert advisers and importantly, local partners.
One Ethiopian businessman, Neway Berhanu, who is the managing director, Calibra Hospitality Group, has benefitted substantially from this. He said: “Calibra Hospitality Group’s success in becoming the leading consulting company in Ethiopia has been greatly helped by being an active participant in the Africa Hotel Investing ment Forum, since 2011.
‘‘Thanks to Bench Events, we are now well connected, having established very good relationships with all the major international hotel Brands. That has enabled us to conclude close to 25 International transactions, bringing business to Ethiopia. I would encourage the business community and all stakeholders in the hospitality sector to attend.” The promotion of tourism is an- other critical issue for many African countries.
For Ethiopia, it is underlined by a report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which stated that travel and tourism represents 61% of Ethiopia’s exports and it expects the industry to expand by 48.6% in 2019.
A rapidly growing national airline, a new hub airport, relaxed visa regulations and the country being the political centre of Africa, by virtue of host-ing the headquarters of the African Union, are drivers of these impressive numbers. Ms Lensa Mekonnen, who is the CEO of Tourism Ethiopia, said: “AHIF will provide an excellent opportunity to welcome the cream of the hotel industry to Ethiopia.
‘‘Our aim is to show them our assets and thereby attract more international- standard hotel and resort brands to establish themselves close to our historical, natural and cultural sites, in addition to the capital city. By promoting regionally balanced development, we will attract more tourists to Ethiopia and encourage them to stay longer.”
On his part, the Managing Director of Bench Events, Weihs, said: “Ethiopia is a centre for political meetings in Africa and a fast-growing transport hub. That already makes it attractive to hotel investors. ‘‘The government declared interest in prioritising tourism will further increase the attractiveness, along with its renewed enthusiasm for collaboration with the business community.
When AHIF first came to Ethiopia, there were three internationally- branded Hotels, the Hilton, the Radisson and the Sheraton. ‘‘Now there is a Best Western, a Golden Tulip, a Hyatt Regency, Marriott apartments and a Ramada; plus, another 27 hotels in the pipeline.’’
Travel and Tourism
Southern Sun Ikoyi donates to Arrow of God Orphanage on Mandela’s Day
In commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, Southern Sun Ikoyi management team visited the Arrow of God Orphanage in Ajah area of Lagos as part of activities by it to mark the day, which was celebrated globally.
The annual celebration is observed internationally to pay tribute to the late South African president for his exemplary life and contributions to his country and humanity. As it has become the tradition of the hotel in the last 10 years in celebrating the day, the visit to the orphanage, which is adopted by it, was to celebrate with the inmates of the home and put smiles on their faces through the donation of various items ranging from toys, activity books, educational textbooks, educational games, to inspirational books.
Speaking during the visit, the Sales and Marketing Manager of the hotel, Ubong Nseobot, expressed delight over the warm reception received by the representatives of the hotel and thanked the management and care givers of the home for their unwavering dedication and service towards improving the lots of the children of the home.
‘‘The visit by the hotel is in furtherance of the hotel’s selfless acts in contributing meaningfully to the sustained growth, development and service to all within our community through little acts of kindness and love, an exemplary practice which Mandela’s life represented,” she said.
Nseobot further stated that the hotel’s commitment in supporting the orphanage and its management, through social projects such as the annual golf day tournament, whose proceeds are donated to the orphanage in running the affairs of the home.
Travel and Tourism
AFRAA’s director, Aaron Munetis, to speak at Akwaaba 2019
The newly appointed director of government, legal and industry affairs for African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Aaron Munetis, has been confirmed by Akwaaba African Travel Market (Akwaaba 2019) organisers as the lead speaker for this year’s Aviation Day. Akwaaba 2019 is billed to hold between September 22 and 24 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. It is a yearly travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition organised by Atqnews.com headed by Ikechi Uko.
Aviation Day is one of the major events of the three days conference. Munetsi who has vast experience in the aviation industry was prior to his appointment the former regional general manager; Africa and Middle East, South Africa Airways; South African Airlines (SAA). He was responsible for business development and stakeholder management at all levels and liaising with host government to obtain operating permits and support for South African Airways operations.
The Aviation Day paper is on: Impact of Airport Development and Airlines on Tourism Growth in Africa. The discourse is expected to take a critical look at the contributions of airports and airlines in driving tourism in countries across the globe and Africa. The 2019 Akwaaba Aviation Day will also feature presentations by notable aviation and travel professionals in the industry on issues affecting the sector.
Travel and Tourism
BEN SMITH: Air France-KLM will consider buying a competitor
Air France-KLM would consider participating in European consolidation and could buy or invest in another carrier, CEO Ben Smith told Skift at the recently held International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Seoul.
The Air France-KLM merger has been a textbook example of how hard it is to meld corporate cultures. But CEO Ben Smith isn’t letting that deter him from taking a look at new acquisitions. Too soon?
“There are neat opportunities, that are priced right, that are strategically right, and you have to at least consider them,” Smith said at the conference for aviation executives. “There are some airlines that are interesting out there.”
European airline executives in Seoul repeatedly complained about overcapacity, particularly in Western Europe, saying there are too many airlines competing for the same passengers. The short-haul European market remains more fragmented than in the United States, where four big airlines control the bulk of domestic share.
“In Europe, we have huge overcapacity,” Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said in a panel discussion in Seoul, bemoaning “very irrational” behavior by his competitors.
Spohr and his predecessors at Lufthansa Group have tried over the past 11 years to streamline European capacity, buying out as many competitors as they could. Lufthansa Group not only has acquired Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, but has also added assets from defunct airlines, including Air Berlin. Its spree continues, with the company expressing interest in Condor and Alitalia.
It has been similar at International Airlines Group. The company now owns British Airlines, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, a Spanish low-cost airline. Last year, CEO Willie Walsh said the company was interested in acquiring Norwegian Air, though the deal never happened.
But Air France-KLM has been quiet. Plagued by internal strife, the company has not been so active in consolidation.
State of The Industry
Air France and KLM started this wave of consolidation in 2004, when they merged to become what was at the time Europe’s biggest airline company.
But a series of group CEOs have had trouble melding the two cultures, with the Dutch arm often reporting far better results than the French one. In recent years, the company has underperforming its competitors on many financial metrics.
It has also been forced to wade into politics more often than other carriers, with politicians in The Netherlands and France both making demands on it. (Both governments now own considerable stakes in Air France-KLM.)
While Air France-KLM has been in turmoil, there’s been little appetite to participate in consolidation. But Smith, who took over last year with a mandate to improve relations between the two segments of the company, as well as profits, said it can grow while it fixes it problems.
“It’s a competitive industry with lots of consolidation, and we have no choice,” Smith said.
Smith acknowledged the company trails its two competitors on many metrics, including stock price. And he said an acquisition might create even more complexity for the group. But Smith said Air France-KLM at least must consider joining its rivals in pushing for more European consolidation.
“Should we be distracted by looking or investing into another carrier even though it may be the right decision?” Smith asked. “Long term, it is hard to say.”
Smith did not say which airlines he might target. But many of Europe’s independent carriers might be for sale for the right price. It’s a group that includes Norwegian Air, LOT Polish Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines.
No Sure Thing
Under normal circumstances, it would make sense for Air France-KLM to be a player in consolidation.
But Madhu Unnikrishnan, editor of Skift Airline Weekly, said Smith might want to work on fixing the mess he inherited before he goes into acquisition mode. Smith has been working to streamline the company’s operations, and recently killed its long-haul, lower cost carrier called Joon. But he still has a lot ahead.
“The European airline industry is fragmented, with too many airlines competing for the same pool of passengers,” Unnikrishnan said. “However, buying another airline is not the answer for Air France-KLM yet. The company needs to get its own house in order before it considers acquiring another airline.”
*Culled: Skift Airline Weekly
Travel and Tourism
SUN HEAVEN HOTELS AND RESORTS LEKKI:Richly flavoured offers at your demand
Located on Plot 9, Block 8, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts Lekki, is one of the three branded hotels under Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts in Lagos State. It comes with all the basic elements and characteristics of an enduring and fascinating hospitality home with quality facilities and culture of excellent service.
With an enchanting ambiance and cosy feel, the business and leisure hotel has an inviting and serenading features that attract visitors to its cocoon and once closeted within its bowels you feel a certain pervading warmth that is uniquely a signature of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts that is home away from home with its artistic and colourful setting.
It is a 30 room affair, with all the rooms, of different categories, tastefully fitted and furnished to the hilt, with modern and trendy hospitality gadgets and amenities that are display of opulence and sophistication nestled in the mode of world class standard for the comfort and relaxation of the guests.
Exuding luxury and princely motifs, the moment you walk into any of the room, you see yourself in a different world, a world of understated luxury and beauty. You are easily enchanted by the unfolding setting, which is only befitting for princes and queens.
Some of the rooms’ categories include Deluxe Standard, Deluxe room with balcony and Executive rooms while some of the common amenities in the rooms include a well – laid out comfy king – size bed, flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels and entertainment gadgets, work desk and chair, settee, ensuite bath that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries, safe box for personal effects and wardrobe and Wi Fi among others.
You are also treated to rich and complimentary breakfast while the all – day restaurant offers lunch and dinner, with a rich selection of African and continental dishes.
While it relaxing and artistically fitted lounge and bar offers a wide selection of drinks from cocktail, beverage, wine, brandy, champagne to liquor.
For wellness treat, the hotel boast a full service and fully equipped gymnasium with spa section, sauna and treatment room and an outdoor swimming pool with a pool bar for you to enjoy a cold dip at different hours of the day and savour the serene and inviting atmosphere of the pool section.
As a business hotel, it also offers business event planners including social event hosts and hostess, a luxury fitted conference facility offering full services and wholly equipped with the latest conference amenities.
Other facilities and services include dry cleaning and laundry services, 24 hours room service and security, car park, and airport shuttle while unlike most hotels in the city, it allows for pets with special terms and conditions applied.
Travel and Tourism
Four Points by Sheraton Lagos to host wedding, fashion and food fair
Four Points by Sheraton Lagos will tomorrow host its maiden edition of wedding, fashion and food fair as part of its plans to treat its guests and residents to the best of hospitality, leisure and entertainment as its seeks to consolidate on its market share.
Billed for the Sun Meeting Room, the event will host renowned vendors and connoisseurs in the fields of fashion and culinary who are expected to showcase their signature offerings for the benefits of guests and visitors to the one – day event, which promises to be entertaining and colourful.
‘‘Four Points Lagos team felt it necessary to answer to the increasing flow of wedding queries by putting together a day dedicated to couples seeking advice and inspiration for the organisation of their special day. Where they have the opportunity of meeting wedding, fashion and food vendors under one roof,’’ said the hotel management of the special curated event by it.
“Our sales and marketing team has been buzzing around for quite a few weeks now, excitedly preparing for the event,’’ said the hotel General Manager, Jonathan Patterson, adding that: “We have been taking the setting up of the fair very seriously and we are leaving nothing to chance. We want this day to be a real success, especially in terms of interaction with our guests.”
According to Patterson, exhibition, ‘‘promises a lot of enriching surprises, with a myriad of wedding specialists who will be offering guidance and professional suggestions to couples there and then. The hotel will open its door for visits from 12noon. The sales and marketing team will be available during the event to take their visitors round and provide help whatever required.
‘‘The culinary department of the hotel is also on alert: The Executive Chef, Leslie, has been looking through the most delightful array of possibilities on what to offer to the wedding fair visitors. It is a great opportunity for our kitchen team to display its creativity and passion for cuisine.”
The GM further stated that: “But we are not only willing to show off our best cooking talents, we also want to inspire guests by putting our flexibility at their service.”
Travel and Tourism
Sheraton hotels in Lagos, Abuja to celebrate World Lasagna Day
Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are set to treat guests to exciting offers as the Area General Manager of Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, Barry Curan, unfolds plan to celebrate Lasagna Day as part of the July packages of the hotels.
“For our valued guests visiting in July, our Sheraton Lagos Hotel teams have come up with a line – up of delightsome and inspiring culinary options, one such activity is the commemoration of World Lasagna day, disclosed Curran, who is also the general manager of Sheraton Lagos Hotel.
Lasagna is one of the world’s most quintessential Italian dishes and a popular choice cuisine. The world celebration is held yearly on July 29. On this day, ‘‘the hotel will mark World Lasagna Day where all guests who dine at our Italian restaurant will get a portion of lasagna with every order that they make. We believe that by doing this, everyone will get a chance to taste this delicacy which our chefs are renowned for.
‘‘For our little tots, we are delighted to offer every child who checks in with their parents or dines during Sunday brunch, two inspiring colouring sheets to keep them busy. At the end of their stay or meal, the children get to put one of their colouring sheets on the hotels’ children board of fame while they keep the other one.
‘‘The coloured sheets get to stay on the board for a month where the kids can see it and feel proud each time they visit,’’ explained the GM of the special delicacies and fun filled activities for the day.
‘‘At Sheraton Abuja Hotel Lasagna Day will equally be a special one as our teams will celebrate this day at our bustling Pool Bar and Restaurant. We encourage all families and friends to sit back, relax and be inspired by the ambience at the pool side while you share a meal and catch up with loved ones.
‘‘Our Luigi’s Italian Restaurant makes for another great option for lovers of original Italian gourmet cuisine in Abuja. Every diner who orders a meal at both our Luigi’s and Pool Bar and Restaurant will get an elevated experience of a delicious complimentary slice of Lasagna from 12noon to 10pm on Monday July 29,’’ he said.
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
-
News24 hours ago
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
-
News24 hours ago
Tribunal: Buhari closes defence, APC declines to call witnesses
-
News12 hours ago
Adeboye calls for prayers as gunmen kidnap five RCCG pastors
-
News24 hours ago
DHQ: We’ve no secret graveyards for 1,000 soldiers
-
Health17 hours ago
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Police officer shoots, kills woman while aiming at dog
-
News13 hours ago
Lagos cabinet: I can’t access my WAEC certificate, Sanwo-Olu’s nominee tells screening c’ttee