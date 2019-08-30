AFA sports announces Kalu as ambassador

AFA Sports, the premium Nigerian athleisure and sports merchandise manufacturer, has announced D’Tigress star, Ezinne Kalu, as its Ambassador.

D’Tigress defeated Senegal in the final of the championships contested for recently to make it a back-to-back success after winning the title two years ago in Mali.

While the team cruised to the title, Kalu was named as the Most Valuable Player of the game and that has earned her an ambassadorial position.

Ugo Udezue, co-founder of AFA Sports, expressed his excitement on their new capture.

“I have been there every step of the way and watched how hard these women have trained,” he said.

“It is a well-deserved win and testament to the awesome willpower of both the team and the coaches. Basketball, the love of the game, is something that flows through my veins and when AFA Sports chose to sponsor D’Tigress, we were certain that we were backing champions.

“Furthermore, we cannot deny how impressive Ezinne Kalu has played throughout the tournament and particularly in the final which is why we are so proud to announce that she will be the official AFA Sports brand ambassador.

“Everything she stands for; determination, sportsmanship and skill, align with what AFA Sports, as a brand, represents. We look forward to a rewarding relationship.”

Fresh from her victory and still processing their renewed status as the champions of Africa, Ezinne Kalu, D’Tigress point guard said she is still in shock.

She added:“I am still in shock but I do know how hard we all worked to secure this title. Although I’m so grateful to have been awarded team MVP, it was a collective effort and every time I step out on that court with my team members, I am filled with gratitude that I get to do what I love every single day.

“To become a part of an amazing brand like AFA Sports is such a huge blessing. I’ve always looked up to athletes specifically women who had broken barriers representing brands that promote athletes to look and perform at their best.

“AFA Sports is a brand that does just that. Consistency and work ethic has always been my core values when it comes to the game of basketball. Especially since the goal is to continue playing at the next level. Being a member of the AFA Sports team would motivate me to do that. I’m extremely excited to be apart of something amazing.”

