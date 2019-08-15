Business
AfCFTA: Nigeria, others record 5.6% imports
There are indications that Nigeria’s volume of trade in terms of total imports coming from African countries in the last 10 years was only 5.6 per cent, a survey emanating from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed.
Particularly, the MAN report explained that the country’s trade integration within Africa was so small compared to bilateral trade with other countries, thus signifying that the recent passage of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) needs policy framework to achieve the proposed trillion dollars continental trade revenue.
Precisely, the MAN report, which was cited by this newspaper, indicated that Nigeria had the least import penetration in the continent from African countries, averaging about 20 per cent within the period analysed in the study.
Consequently, this obviously makes the country an export target for many African countries in the trade agreement.
The MAN report showed that Nigeria is ascendingly trailed by South Africa, Tanzania, Cameroun and Egypt in the same level, recording about 30 per cent import penetration.
Also in the report, MAN explained that the leading supplying African market of Nigeria’s import of manufacturing goods was South Africa, accounting for 34.7 per cent of Nigeria’s import from African countries in 2017, while five out of 15, leading African supplying markets including South Africa, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Swaziland and Egypt account for 79.3 per cent of Nigeria’s import from Africa in 2017.
A breakdown of the continent’s trade showed that South Africa (37 per cent), Togo (19.6 per cent), while Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Egypt, Benin and Niger Republic import from Nigeria are at least above one per cent.
Therefore, the AfCFTA agreement is expected to provide Nigeria ample opportunity to look towards these other African countries in the region for increasing and diversification of its non oil exports.
In addition, the report revealed that Nigeria is likely to face severe product competition in countries like Angola, Senegal, Morocco, Mozambique, Egypt and Guinea, especially in products like toilet or facial tissue, parts suitable for use solely or principally with spark-ignition internal combustion piston, sanitary towels, plates sheets, film, foil and surface-active preparation among others.
Also, it is likely to face less competition in Niger, Benin and Ghana across products like electric energy, sweet, fresh or dried potatoes, bars or rods, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-formed or cold-finished & further worked, casks, drums, cans, boxes & similar containers, oils & oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude and water tube boilers with a steam production exceeding 45t per hour.
This is because Nigeria manufactured products represent the major market in the latter countries and insignificant market in the former.
The AfCFTA agreement is expected to provide Nigeria ample opportunity to look towards these products and countries with less competition, especially from other third party countries.
However, the MAN survey explained that there was need to call for the revision of the 90:10.
It stated that in view of the high cost of manufacturing operating environment prevalent in Nigeria (well over and above the continental average), AfCFTA would have overwhelming negative impact on the manufacturing sector, even though in differing magnitude.
AfCFTA would also have enormous negative effect on employment, investment and manufacturing output arising from heavy import surge.
Business
Rethinking proposed 5% e-commerce tax
Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently announced plans to enforce payment of five per cent tax on e-commerce transactions from January (next year). While this is aimed at augmenting Nigeria’s revenue, stakeholders are worried that the policy would reverse the progress the country has made in e-commerce and cashless policy. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
If the words of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, are anything to go by, Nigerians will from next year pay extra to shop online. Specifically, the tax is targeted at buyers who use cards as opposed to cash for transaction payments. According to the FIRS boss, banks would be instructed to deduct five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) from any buyer that wants to pay with card.
The move to shore up the country’s revenue from e-commerce is however, antithesis to the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) about six years ago. While the cashless policy is already gaining traction in the country with increase in use of card for payments as opposed to cash, stakeholders say the new FIRS policy would reverse the gains of the last six years.
Revenue drive
Announcing the plan to enforce the new tax from next year, the FIRS Chairman in a recent interview stated that the agency was extending VAT collections to online transactions as part of measures to meet revenue target. Fowler further stated that the FIRS would rely on multiple sources of information to widen the tax net and effectively capture all VATable transactions.
Specifically targeting digital economy, Fowler said the country had been working on a solution to get the market captured. We will address the issue of the digitalised economy very soon. There is no global solution to a digitalised economy. Different countries have taken different solutions to address the problem. Nigeria has not taken a position yet. But, we are meeting to see if we can come up with a global solution that we can all adapt to,” he said in the interview.
On the five per cent e-commerce tax, the FIRS boss disclosed that deduction of the tax would be automated right at the point of payment, in conjunction with banks. “With the existing laws in Nigeria, we can appoint the banks as agents. First of all, all those who make payments for purchases online using bank cards and instruct their bankers to pay, we will tell the banks that, going forward, everyone who gives instructions for service for purchase online, they should deduct five per cent VAT,” he said.
Nigerians kick
The move has, however, sparked anger and condemnations among Nigerians who felt the government would be discouraging people from patronising e-commerce platforms through the policy. Many believed most of the items sold on e-commerce, for instance, are tax inclusive and extra five per cent for card purchase online will amount to extortion.
A Nigerian lawmaker and businessman, Akin Alabi, said the government should come up with policies and actions that would support the digital space and not taxing them out of business. “The tech industry is one of the few bright lights in Nigeria in the last 10 years or so. “Our government (states and federal) must come up with policies and actions that will aid and support them to grow, not just taxing them. It’s not hard to help them. Trying to copy the US system of 5% online sales tax is wrong. We only try to copy when it’s about squeezing revenue from entrepreneurs. We don’t copy when it comes to helping them grow,” he said.
According to Chief Executive Officer of Aliens Media Limited, Mr Segun Awosanya, introduction of the tax is another demonstration of policy somersaults that have characterised governance in Nigeria. “How can you claim to be creating means to ease of doing business while you are bent on destroying a working cashless policy created by previous administration? How can you continue imposing hardship on the people when you give nothing? I believe the plan is to further tighten the noose around the neck of the people. Our adaptive nature of normalizing evil is being put to test. This madness only ends when the people decide to say enough in unity,” he said.
Condemning the policy, Nigerians on the social media app, Twitter, argued that directing the banks to impose VAT on online transactions could result in a number of unintended effects, as it appears to impose additional obligations of monitoring and tracking various e-commerce transactions on banks. They added that this could also expose the banks to tax audit risks, as the FIRS would seek to ensure compliance and proper remitting of the VAT imposed. “Collection of VAT on such transactions by banks could amount to double taxation where the supplier of the good/service has already charged and remitted VAT on same transactions given that the VAT Act imposes the obligation to charge and remit VAT on the supplier of VATable goods/services,” one Twitter user said.
Meanwhile, as part of the modus operandi of e-commerce platforms, there is room for return of products paid for and full refund if a customer is not satisfied with the product after receiving it. With the FIRS’ tax plan automated at point of sale, it means deductions will be done when payment is made. This means that customers may be paying taxes and losing money on products they have to return.
E-commerce tax vs cashless policy
If implemented as planned stakeholders fear that the five per cent VAT is capable of hindering the country’s cashless policy. as customers would opt to pay cash by opting for Pay On Delivery anytime they shop online. According to industry analysts, the government should be considering how to grant tax breaks to eCommerce firms such as Jumia and Konga whose operating costs are over the roof rather than planning to tax their customers, which cut across Nigeria.
Introduced in 2011, the cashless policy is the brainchild of the CBN that aims to reduce the amount of cash in circulation by encouraging more people to use point of sale (POS) terminals and online platforms for transactions. Among other things, the policy was designed to reduce the cost of banking services and increase financial inclusion.
The impact of the policy has been evident in multiple ways. For instance, in 2012, the volume of POS transactions stood at 2.59 million, that figure grew four times to 9.42 million in 2013 (PDF). By 2018, the volume of POS deals in Nigeria stood at 285 million. The value of POS transactions in 2018 was N2.3 trillion (PDF), rising from N400 million in 2012. This number is set to rise by the end of this year, with statistics showing that over N1.4 trillion worth of transactions had been made so far in 2019.
The growth is largely due to the efforts of the CBN to open up the financial sector and the arrival of disruptive fintechs and other mobile services. However, the FIRS’ proposed VAT could significantly affect the adoption of these services once its implementation begins in 2020.
Last line
Currently across sectors, issue of multiple taxation is a major challenge and extending it to a market that is still at its infant stage may lead to collapse of the market. While it is understandable that the government needs more revenue from different sources, as cost of servicing debts rise, it may have to rethink its decision on e-commerce and online payment, taking into cognisance the implications.
Business
Revenue formula: Burden of objectivity on RMAFC
Hopefully this week, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) will be inaugurating a standing committee to kick off the process leading to the production of a new revenue formula. Having obtained key parameters prior to now, the Commission is expected to produce fair, equitable and a just revenue formula carried out in transparent atmosphere, Abdulwahab Isa reports
Agitation for the review of revenue formula is back in the front burner. The tempo had gone down with the lull in activities at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) due to absence of a board.
A new administration comprising Executive Chairman, Engr .Ellias Mbam, and 36 Commissioners resumed duties weeks ago following inauguration of the board by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.
The commission is the custodian of indices for sharing revenue accruing to the federation account for onward sharing to three tiers of governments: federal, states and local government councils including a percentage of derivation due to oil producing states.
Subsisting revenue formula in focus
The current revenue formula was designed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It gives Federal Government 52.68 per cent from the Federation Account, 36 states allocated 26.72 per cent while the balance of 20.60 per cent is given to the 774 LGAs.
In addition, the nine oil producing states of the Niger Delta receive 13 per cent revenue as derivation to compensate for ecological damage in the region.
Subtle agitation for a review of the existing revenue formula began way back in 2009. Some interest groups frowned against what they perceived as a lopsided formula favourably tilted to Federal Government. The idea sprang from the states.
They demanded for a review of the formula, premising their position on enormous responsibilities they are catering; a burden they claim towers far and above the government at the centre.
With persistent demand for review, RMAFC, in 2013, resolved to undertake a review to achieve a balanced development for the country.
To arrive at what the commission proclaims as fair, transparent and objective new revenue formula, it embarked on a nationwide consultation to the 36 states. It also, in the course of extensive tours, met with notable persons, including traditional rulers on the issue.
By December 2014, the commission came out with a proposed new revenue formula, which was submitted to the immediate past administration. It, however, didn’t see the light of the day.
Shortly after, the tenure of the former board headed by Mban ended. The commission was under the supervision of an acting CEO, and lacked the requisite quorum to take decision on sensitive matters.
Factors shaping sharing formula
Whenever fund is at the heart of a subject matter, different interests are thrown at it. RMAFC has repeatedly given assurance of producing fair, objective and transparent revised revenue formula. One of the key stakeholders in the federation team, the states, have adopted a suitable figure.
Unconfirmed report alludes that state governors may demand 42 per cent of the allocation as against the 26.72 per cent they currently get. In addition, governors are said to be canvassing for a slash on the share of Federal Government from the current 52.68 per cent to 37 per cent; and may be requesting further that the share of local governments be increased from the current 20.60 per cent to 23 per cent.
These are permutations from one side of the divide. The Federal Government is yet to take a position on the matter. The same goes for oil producing states. The number of oil producing states may increase, with Lagos state as newest in the list.
The states governors have advanced reasons for craving higher adjustment. They cited increase in salary benchmark and high level of insecurity.
To pay the minimum wage, tackle insecurity and the decaying infrastructure in their domain, governors said they need more resources to tackle them.
A new twist was added to the agitation last week as the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) group called on Federal Government to revert to the revenue sharing formula of 1960s where 50 per cent went to the producing states and 20 per cent to the central government.
IYC President, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., in a statement, lauded the Federal Government on proposed review of the revenue sharing formula, saying President Muhammadu Buhari would be etching his name in gold if it returned to the sharing formula of the 60s.
“As the Federal Government is proposing to review the revenue sharing formula in the country, IYC, while commending the government for the gesture, demands an upward review of the 13 per cent derivation to the oil-producing states. We demand that the revenue committee should be guided by what it used to be in the 60s,” he proposed.
Standing committee
Barring any last minute change in plan, management of RMAFC will be inaugurating a standing committee today. The committee will be saddled with the task of charting the course for new revenue formula.
Speaking with reporters last week in Abuja, Mbam said : “We are going to constitute a standing committee by next week and they will start work.”
He didn’t elaborate on the scope and terms of reference for the committee. However, the committee isn’t going to start the process afresh. All the legwork, visitation and indices, land mass had been concluded by Mban-led administration in his first tenure appointment. In fact, what should have been a revised revenue document was submitted to last the administration.
Solution to revenue quagmire:
While the states are entitled to every financial right due to them, relying mostly on federal allocation is the least ingenuous way of tackling legion of financial woes. They have to be innovative, looking inward by boosting their internally generated revenue.
RMAFC as a commission could be helpful by mentoring the states on the need to imbibe revenue diversification ethos.
Mbam said this was part of his agenda on his return leg as head of revenue commission.
“I would like to expand the cake that we are sharing so that people will get reasonable quantity. I intend to do this through diversification in areas outside oil and gas and that include solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing. So we encourage states, we carry out advocacy for people to know what is available outside oil and gas.
“We usually have advocacy visits to states, to political zones, to let them know what is available outside oil and gas and that they can develop this aspect of the economy in their own benefit,” he said.
Last line
With eyes on direction of the revenue commission saddled with the task of producing revised revenue formula, the onus lies on the commission to be just, fair and be transparent in carrying out its national assignment.
Business
Telecoms: Inactive GSM lines rise to 84.7m
Despite the monthly growth in subscriptions across the GSM networks, 84.7 million mobile lines have become inactive, New Telegraph has learnt. This means less revenue for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) amidst aggressive push for SIM sales.
According to the latest data posted by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telephone lines so far sold by the MNOS hit 258.5 million as at June this year.
However, only 173.7 million of the 258.5 million mobile lines are still actively being used by telecoms consumers to access voice services from their respective operators, leaving over 84.7 million redundant. With this, the MNOs are able to generate revenue from only 67 per cent of SIMs sold to their customers.
A mobile line is said to be inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/or access data services for a period of 90 days, at the minimum. Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecoms operators within the stated period.
Industry watchers have attributed the increasing number of inactive lines to the fact that SIM cards are now easy to acquire and dump.
According to them, the MNOs are also contributing to the increase through their aggressive marketing through which they give out SIMs for free.
Analysis of the subscriber data showed that as connected lines are increasing, number of inactive lines is also rising.
For instance, the number of connected lines grew from 249.2 million in January to 258.5 million in June, indicating that additional 9.2 million lines were connected within six months. Inactive lines also grew by same margin, 9.2 million, rising from 75.5 million to 84.7 million within the same period.
In the six months period, active subscriptions on the mobile networks only grew marginally from 173.6 million in January to 173.7 million June, indicating that the operators were only able to gain about 100, 000 active users.
However, speaking in a telephone interview with our correspondent, the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, noted that the situation was still normal since the active lines for the GSM operators are more than the inactive lines.
According to him, loyalty of prepaid customers to their networks is minimal, hence, it is easy for them to drop a line and go for another one.
He said: “With increasing migration of pre-paid subscribers, from a usage basis, this means that there is far less loyalty to remain with an operator and easy for expats and mobile road warriors to dispense with SIM cards and return to obtain another SIM card when they return to Nigeria. So it is still okay that number of active SIM cards exceeds the number of inactive SIM cards. If it happens otherwise, it signifies saturation or heavy churn due to alternative offerings over Wi-Fi or other non based SIM devices.”
He, however, observed that the telcos needed to win more post-paid subscribers to reduce the number of inactive lines.
“With more post-paid accounts the number of inactive SIM cards should decrease, as the SIM is usually provisioned subject to a tenured contract being in place” he added.
Meanwhile, with the new number management policy recently introduced by NCC, subscribers, whose lines have been inactive for 12 months, would forfeit them. In a recently released numbering plan regulation, NCC said it would henceforth withdraw inactive lines after 12 months.
“Subscriber numbers that have not generated revenue by originating calls will automatically be recovered after 12 consecutive months,” part of the new numbering plan read.
In the new plan, NCC said it would conduct regular audit in order to ascertain the level of utilisation of numbers assigned to operators.
“The numbers issued will be categorised as follows: Assigned i.e. total number assigned by the regulator including operator codes; Quantity of numbers already assigned and sold to subscribers (SIM cards); Quantity of numbers in trade channels i.e. numbers with assigned SIM cards but not yet sold; Revenue generating subscribers during the preceding 90 days prior to the reporting period; and Quantity of numbers in quarantine,” the commission said.
Describing the numbers as scarce resources that must be well managed by the regulator, NCC noted that recent developments in the global telecommunications industry, such as machine to machine (M2M) communications, the internet of things, over-the-top services and other service made possible by fourth-generation networks and the futuristic 5G/6G technologies, necessitated a review of the country’s numbering plan.
“Also, the near total collapse of the fixed network in Nigeria calls for a review of the numbering plan in order to free up resources that are assigned to non-existent users,” it said.
Business
NCC backs Nigeria Innovation Summit
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has thrown its weight behind Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS). The Commission, in a statement, said its support for the Summit is in line with its commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnerships to grow the economy.
According to the organisers, the collaborative Summit is a unique annual event that focuses on the need for the country, businesses, organisations, entrepreneurs to become more innovative and use innovation to drive sustainable development. “The Summit, which is open to participation and sponsorship by Federal and State Government Agencies, indigenous and international organisations and individuals, helps Nigeria embrace innovation and move in the direction of digital transformation through the use of Emerging Technologies and Trends, Research, Development, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship and Investments as the key drivers of an innovation ecosystem. This platform creates awareness on the need for Open Innovation in Nigeria, and challenges Nigeria to leverage innovation to become more competitive in the global economy,” the organisers said.
Speaking on NCC’s partnership, the lead convener and Founder of Emerging Media, Kenneth Omeruo said, “we feel elated by NCC’s visionary approach in terms of supporting innovation in the country. Just recently, the Commission doled out millions of Naira to support Universities to conduct R&D. This is what the country needs, especially to lift the economy from the quagmires of yesteryears”.
Confirmed speakers for the event include Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Obinnia Abajue, CEO, Hygeia HMO; Bruno Woeran, European Union Affairs Manager, Merinova Technology Centre (Finland); Tosin Faniro-Dada, Head, Startups (Lagos Innovates), Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; Prof Nii Quaynor, Africa Internet Pioneer, among others.
Business
ICT devt: NITDA sets stage for e-Nigeria, GITEX
The National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) has put machineries in place to chart new course for technology development in the country. This, the agency said, would be driven through the country’s participation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, (GITEX) 2019 and its annual e-Nigeria conference.
To achieve maximum results, NITDA inaugurated the Local Organising Committees, (LOCs) for the two events. The e-Nigeria Conference, Exhibitions and Awards is NITDA’s annual flagship event that brings stakeholders together in the Nigeria IT ecosystem while the GITEX is the biggest technology show in the Middle East and third biggest technology show in the whole world that creates platform for countries to share knowledge and experience and also provides space for start-ups to meet Venture Capitalists and Angle Investors.
Inaugurating the committees at the NITDA Corporate Headquarter, Abuja, the Director General and the CEO of NITDA, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM challenged the committee members to come up with disruptive ideas that will challenge the successes recorded in the previous years. “I have directed my colleagues at NITDA to look at disruptive ideas; we have to challenge our successes after 365 days and do what will surpass the achievements recorded last year, I therefore hope these two committees will do intensive and extensive works to see to the successes of these national assignments,” he said. On e-Nigeria, the DG specifically tasked the LOC to consider it as national assignment and put in their best efforts with the view of ensuring a successful outing at the event.
He said; “e-Nigeria is very dear to us as IT stakeholders and as a nation because of the importance the leadership of the country attached to the development of IT sector. I advise you to see it as a rare opportunity to serve in the committee that has attracted presidential present in two consecutive years within his first term in office.” He added, “apart from budget presentation that the President attends every year, its only e-Nigeria that can boast of playing host to the president on two successive occasions.
While briefing the committee members on the theme of this year event-“Leveraging Technology and Indigenous Innovation to Attain Sustainable Development Goals, (SDG),” Dr Pantami advised that members can come up with other suggestions that could address Nigeria’s IT challenges. “Nothing is casted on the stone, if you have a strong conviction that this theme should be amended please do not hesitate to suggest another one to us.”
On GITEX, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami charged the committee members to improve on Nigeria’s presence at the annual Technology and Investment gathering of over 200, 000 people from more than 145 countries. He said the committee must explore new ways through, which the country can leverage the opportunities in GITEX to bring the much desired benefits and goals for participating in GITEX.
He urged members drawn from across sectors to think out new ways of bolstering the country’s image globally and seeking investments in the technology sector where Nigeria and her growing number of startups have demonstrated great potentials.
Meanwhile, the Director General disclosed that by the year 2020, the annual e-Nigeria Conference, Exhibition and Award would metamorphose into African Information Technology Conference and Award with the objective of integrating other African countries to the conference.
Dr Pantami explained that the Management of the Agency is discussing with the NITDA Governing Board to consider the proposal of coopting other African countries to the conference and make it a continental events. “We have a lot to learn from other African countries that are doing extremely well in IT sector. This will create a platform for peer review between Nigeria and some other selected African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, Ghana, Botswana and host of others’, he said.
Business
Evaluating posers on import duty exchange rate
Members of the organised private sector (OPS) insist that the recent exchange rate for the computation of import duty reviewed from N306/ dollar to N326/dollar at the instance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is already affecting investor confidence. Taiwo Hassan reports
Virtually in many of the organised fora, the burden of tax imposition by government agencies has been a topical issue among industry operators in the manufacturing sector.
Repeatedly, the private sector has been agitating for the reduction or total elimination of some taxes imposed by government agencies because of their severe implications on the country’s economic growth.
Again, the private sector believes that the country’s economy is yet to recover fully from the last recession, thus making it struggle in all ramifications based on the National Bureau of Statistics report.
However, the foreign exchange market has been relatively calm with stable rates and liquidity ease across the markets based on CBN’s consistent interventions.
But the concerns have been about the multiplicity of exchange rates and the wide gap between CBN’s N305 rate and other rates at N360.
LCCI’s worry
Speaking on the new computation of import duty, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, explained that the review was purportedly done at the instance of the CBN.
He noted that the action would exacerbate the challenges faced by investors and the citizens.
According to him, what the CBN has done is to impose another form of tax on investors and citizens.
Ruwase said: “Coming at a time when the government has repeatedly stressed its commitment to the investment growth and economic diversification, this policy action is a negation of what the present administration professes as far as economic management is concerned. Investors are currently grappling with a difficult operating environment manifesting in the high infrastructure deficit, weak purchasing power, increasing poverty incidence, high unemployment and fragile economic growth. This is not a time to introduce a policy measure that would impose additional cost on investors.”
Ruwase, while speaking further, stated that already, the sharp depreciation in the exchange rate in the last few years had resulted in high import duty across all sectors, including duties on raw materials and intermediate products used in industries.
In addition, the LCCI president said the CBN in its five-year plan presented recently by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also underlined the imperative of growth, investment promotion and job creation.
He said: “This recent exchange rate review for import duty is not consistent with the aspirations of the CBN as contained in that plan. The loss to the economy and the welfare cost to citizens will certainly outweigh the revenue gains to government.”
Ruwase, however, warned that excessive focus on revenue drive could undermine the realisation of the objectives of the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan, especially from an investment and poverty reduction perspective.
Implications
Some of the implications of the exchange rate review include high cost of raw materials for manufacturers, inflationary pressure on products and services across sectors, erosion of profit margins for investors, negative welfare effect on citizens as general price level increases, capacity of businesses to create jobs is weakened, weaker purchasing power of citizens leading to higher poverty incidence.
On account of the implications, he called for an immediate reversal of the exchange rate increase for the purpose of computation of import duty.
MAN’s stance
On the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s position, the new exchange rate will bring misery to local manufacturers in terms of low per capita income, heavily lopsided income distribution pattern, as the economy will be in a more vulnerable state with the increase.
Its Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the burden of the new forex regime would be shifted to consumers that are already struggling, even as the economy will experience demand crunch, high inventory of unsold items and some other negative responses.
He added further that this would also worsen the already high unemployment position, which is above 23 per cent as Nigerians currently employed by manufacturing concerns and other businesses may join the reserved army of unemployed and further bloat the unemployment rate in the country.
Experts’ views
A professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, said the lack of investor confidence was slowing the economic growth.
Utomi explained there were enormous investment opportunities in the country but that the country must first be business-friendly.
He stated that some Nigerians were establishing their businesses outside the country due to fear of the unknown in Nigeria.
He called on political leaders to be more visionary in governance, citing that the transformation of Dubai happened because the country had visionary leaders.
Also, a retired Managing Director/Chief Executive of UACN Property Development Company Plc, Hakeem Ogunniran, said insecurity was a major drawback to investing in the country and should be addressed.
Last line
No doubt, one thing the OPS is calling for is the review of the customs duty exchange rate in a bid not to further heighten demurrage at the country’s ports.
Business
Vivo plans expansion to Middle East, Africa markets
Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has announced plans to expand into the Middle East and Africa markets, as it moves to launch its latest Y series smartphones in the regions. As part of its global expansion, the company said its products are now available in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Morocco, with Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to follow suit in the coming months.
Building on the success of the wildly popular V15 and NEX in markets across Asia, which has propelled its return to the world’s top five smartphone makers, according to IDC, Vivo said it is continuing its mission to bring innovative and stylish products to more consumers around the world. According to Counterpoint Research, the smartphone market in the Middle East and Africa has increased by 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2019, while the feature phone market decreased by 6 per cent (YoY) during the same period, which demonstrates a growing demand for innovative smartphones in the region.
“Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through in-depth research in an effort to bring innovative products and services to meet changing lifestyle needs,” Senior Vice President of Vivo, Spark Ni, said. “The Middle East and Africa markets are important to us, and we will tailor our approach with consumers’ needs in mind. The launch of Y series is just the beginning. We look forward to bringing our other widely popular products beyond Y series to consumers in the Middle East and Africa very soon,” he added.
Business
NASSI partners U.S. centre on MSMEs devt
The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has disclosed that plans are afoot to partner with the US Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) to improve Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.
Its National President, Chief Solomon Vongfa, told journalists in Abuja that the partnership was to encourage international best practice among MSMEs operating in the country.
Vongfa explained that the partnership with CIPE became necessary due to the challenges being faced by the association as well as the zeal to propel MSMEs to be effective and well grounded.
“Due to some lapses discovered in the management of the association, we sought for help through the CIPE, U.S.A and it intervened by sending its consultants to drill the association on good governance,’’ he said.
The national president said that based on that, CIPE recently held a diagnostic meeting with NASSI aimed at studying the association to overhaul its operation.
He said that based on the diagnostic meeting there was an outcome of action plan that would run for three years for the association based on the questionnaires CIPE rendered.
“The diagnostic meeting revealed certain areas in which the management of the association has problems. As part of its strategic plan, CIPE has to redo our statutory plan to suit international best practice, the implementation would start mid-September,’’ he said.
Vongfa, however, called on the National Executive Committee members to give necessary corrections and approve the outcome of the meeting for implementation.
The NASSI president recalled that the MSMEs survey carried out in 2017 showed that the MSMEs recorded about 41 million entrepreneurs in the country.
He said that the survey was carried out by its regulatory agency, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics.
The national president added that the survey revealed that among the 41 million MSMEs recorded, about 37 million were micro and the smaller level.
“This is to show that majority of people doing business in the country based on the survey are at micro level, which is the centre of our own sector,” he said.
Describing NASSI as the bedrock of the MSMEs in the country, he decried the challenges bedeviling it, which include lack of funds.
“Government should take it very serious and intervene by injecting more funds into the MSMEs, people are willing to take loan and pay back, the major issue is recovering the loans.
“When you have business management organisations (BMOs) behind any disbursement, you will recover the loan effectively.
“If there is sufficient funding, there will be more job creation and poverty reduction, it goes simultaneously,” he added.
NASSI, which has its mandate to drive and promote MSMEs in the country, has been established for more than 40 years with offices in all states of the federation including the FCT.
Business
Firm advocates technology adoption for business growth
Information Technology (IT) solutions company, Pearly Bleuwaters International Consulting, has advised organisations on the need to deploy technology for business growth and continuity.
The firm, which gave the advice while addressing journalists at a forum organised by Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) in Lagos, said businesses that do not deploy the right technology solutions in today’s digital age, will always plan to fail.
The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Victor Oshodi, said businesses fail in the 21st Century because they refused to allow technology to drive the business. According to him, the world has gone digital and every business, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must automate their operations in line with modern technology to align with global trends in business.
Giving insight to some of its technology solutions that address business and organisational needs, the Project Director, Pearly Bleuwaters, Mr. Joseph Ogunleye, said the management consulting firm with vast experience in providing intelligent business advice and solutions to businesses in Nigeria and globally, provides unique service solutions to SMEs and corporate organisations based on their needs and challenges.
Speaking on its business expansion and advisory services, Ogunleye said the firm’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, which is developed in-house with 100 per cent local content, addresses the issue of big data analytics and that organisations could gather data, analyse such data and use the outcome for on-the-spot business decision.
“Bleu ERP software is used for both big and small organisations for its centralised approach to business processes. With it, customers can collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business units. Likewise, ERP is used to automate back-office tasks and streamline cross-departmental workflows. When optimised, the solution can drive efficiency, lower costs and increase profitability. Our ERP software is a suite of applications that helps to manage core business processes,” Ogunleye said.
We develop well-crafted websites, true-to-life business solution software that engage business people successfully and meet today’s business challenges of our clients’ business models, he added.
According to him, apart from the firm’s indigenous developed business tools such as E-invoicing and Inventory, the Pearly Bleuwaters also has solution for complete school management called the Bleu Intellect School, which is an online portal that addresses school needs from access, online admission, online fee collection, online library, automatic timetable generation, to online assignment through computer based test (CBT). The school solution, which is currently deployed in private schools across Lagos and some few states in the country, empowers schools to effectively manage their students and expose them to digital skills that will prepare them for the future.
Business
Foundation empowers SMEs with digital skills
As part of its core objectives of deepening ICT skills across Africa and expanding the continent’s businesses, the African ICT Foundation has trained young entrepreneurs from the Republic of Benin on digital marketing skills.
Regional Director of the Foundation in Benin Republic, Dr. Kossi Amessinou while revealing the potential of the social media to the young entrepreneur, described online platform as a veritable tool for driving their businesses. He said the social media is an excellent network of communication that offers opportunity to share content and allow people to animate a conversation with all target public.
According to him, tweets of articles, photos, videos, or Facebook post has the power to increase their customer base, adding that it allows the dissemination of information in the form of visuals and very useful for associations and e-commerce. He added that with social media such as Instagram small businesses could market their products and service to celebrities.
Amessinou cited Youtube as another platform that entrepreneurs can leverage to grow their business. He described the platform as empire of video content with over one billion users worldwide, noting that about 300 hours of video are uploaded every minute that can be used to educate, document, inform, disseminate and grow a business.
Trending
-
News11 hours ago
Troops discover illegal gun factory in Benue
-
Sports14 hours ago
Report: Barca offer €100m, two players for Neymar
-
Metro and Crime11 hours ago
Biafra: 70-year-old cleric, 14 others arrested during convention in Ebonyi
-
Sports21 hours ago
UEFA League: Porto knocked out; Ajax, Bruges progress
-
Metro and Crime11 hours ago
Robbers attack Catholic convent, steal car in Benue
-
Sports17 hours ago
Salah’s message to Pep: Champions League is football’s ‘biggest competition’
-
Metro and Crime11 hours ago
How soldiers on illegal duty killed two civilians in Ogun – Police
-
News13 hours ago
Kenya: Officials dig body out of grave to recover uniform