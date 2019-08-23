Afenifere, YCE, youths kick as Akintoye emerges Yoruba ‘leader’

I haven’t been informed, says Akintoye

Hours after his purported emergence as a new Yoruba leader, pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) have distanced themselves from the election of Prof. Banji Akintoye as their leader.

Speaking to New Telegraph in an exclusive interview yesterday, Afenifere’s spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin and the Secretary-General of YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide said they were not part of the election that threw up Akintoye as Yoruba leader.

Although the two leading Yoruba groups believed that Akintoye was eminently qualified to occupy any position in Yorubaland, they questioned the credibility and calibers of the people who gathered in Ibadan yesterday to elect Akintoye.

“Who were the people that did the meeting? Were Yoruba leaders at the meeting? Who chaired the meeting? Was Ooni of Ife or Alaafin Oyo at the meeting? Which Yoruba leaders attended the meeting? Afenifere was not at the meeting. When Papa Abraham Adesanya emerged as leader, was there any election to elect him?” Odumakin asked.

He added that: “Prof. Akintoye is an important person in Yoruba land and he is eminently qualified to hold any position of leadership in Yorubaland. Was Prof. Akintoye at the meeting and was he part of their decision.”

Olajide said: “I don’t know anything about the meeting. I was not at the meeting and I don’t know those behind the meeting and choice of Prof. Akintoye as new Yoruba leader. I must say that Prof. Akintoye is a credible leader in Yoruba land and he is qualified to hold any positions. But I want to know the criteria used in picking him as Yoruba leader.”

Also, the President of Grand Council of Yoruba Youths, Awa Bamiji, in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, described the development as a joke taken too far.

“It is a joke taken too far,” Bamiji said.

Akintoye had defeated Tinubu to emerge Yoruba leader as eminent sons of Yorubaland under the aegis of Assembly of All Yoruba groups Worldwide, yesterday elected the renowned Historian as the fourth leader of Yoruba race.

His election which was applauded by many saw him emerged with 73 votes to defeat former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who polled 3 votes.

But Akintoye, who was elected yesterday said he was yet to be informed of his emergence.

Speaking with New Telegraph in an exclusive interview on the announcement of his name as the new Yoruba leader, Akintoye said he was yet to be officially informed about the position conferred on him in Ibadan as at last night.

He said: “The organiser of the event had told me what happened and they said they will bring the result to me. So, I will wait till they bring the result before making any comment.

When asked whether he was going to accept the leadership of Yoruba as conferred on him yesterday, Akintoye said “I want to see what they want to come and deliver to me before I will make any statement. So, the best thing for me is to wait and see what they want to deliver before making any comment.”

In attendance at the Glory View Hotel, Bodija, Ibadan where the election took place were many dignitaries including 135-year-old Pa Olamilekan Akekaka, Baale of Ekotedo, Chief Taye Ayorinde; Chief Deji Osibogun; clergymen; members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (New Era); Oodua Redemption Alliance; Majiyagbe Oodua Vanguard; Awari Omo Oduduwa; among others.

Sheikh Abdukraheem Aduranigba , Chief Imam of Yorubaland representing Yoruba in Kwara and Kogi states moved the motion for Akintoye as new leader.

Taiwo said: “We look back and forth, and we discovered that the problem we the Yoruba race is facing today is lack our leadership and we are here today to find the lasting solution to this problem so we can go to the next level by squarely facing what is ahead of us.

“The bane of our situation is in our leaderlessness in Yorubaland and the disparate, fragmented, multifarious groups in the land holding on their own individually without accord and harmony. “With the passage of Senator Adesanya on 27 April, 2008, the office has been vacant and the affairs of the Yoruba have been run like a rudderless ship on the troubled sea without a captain in control.

“Yoruba needs someone that will be imbued with wisdom, high intelligence, patriotism to the Yoruba cause, passionate commitment, bravery and who is courageous, uncompromising, honest, trust worthy, friendly, and someone who must also possess sense of administration, accommodated and must be accountability in this war time.

“We are the verge of subjugation. Our racial existence is being threatened, President Buhari has lost the control of country’s navigation and the ship is fast sinking with everybody on board, hence we should all be striving for a life jacket to enhance its rescue from extant drowning.”

