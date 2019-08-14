Business
Affirma Capital plans Africa, Middle East investment
ffirma Capital, the private equity spinoff of Standard Chartered plans to complete at least one acquisition in Africa and the Middle East over the next year, avcording to Bloomberg.
Taimoor Labib, Affirma’s founding partner, Head of the Middle East & North Africa and Chairman of Africa, said that the Singapore-based emerging markets group is targeting deals between $25 million and $100 million in the regions where consumer spending is on the rise.
Affirma, which already manages $3.6 billion in assets, is particularly interested in Nigeria, Egypt, and Jordan, Labib said.
The firm is also planning to exit one of its investments in the Middle East and Africa over the next 12 months.
“We’re positive on Saudi from a big-picture perspective, the strategic plans make sense and investors are waiting to see GDP growth and macro trends in 2019. If you see the improvement continuing, which we have seen in the first half, private equity will return in scale in 2020 or 2021,” added Labib.
He said that Nigeria is another country that went through a painful devaluation and is a year or two behind Egypt in its growth story, however, they need a decent 2019 to continue to recover.
Additionally, Labib said that to say Abraaj has not hurt the Middle East or all emerging markets would be disingenuous, adding that private equity firms require to prove themselves more to limited partners and it’s going to be longer fundraising cycles, know-your-customer requirements for US and European institutions are also expected to increase.”
Looming global recession beclouds Nigeria’s economy
If predictions by financial experts are anything to go by, Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities should be bracing for the impact of another global economic recession next year. Tony Chukwunyem writes
Clearly, in the wake of the US President’s (Donald Trump) recent intensification of the trade war between his country, financial circles have been rife with predictions that the world’s economy could face another recession in 2020.
Forecasts
Last Wednesday, for instance, Bloomberg reported that the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China was: “nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade with investors demanding politicians and central bankers act fast to change course.”
The news agency cited the drop in German industrial production, which last June registered its biggest annual decline in almost a decade, “highlighting the severity of a manufacturing slump in Europe’s largest economy,” as well as the surprise interest-rate cuts announced by Central in New Zealand, India and Thailand to protect their economies from global headwinds.
It also quoted eminent economist and Harvard Professor, Lawrence Summers, as saying that a recession risk was: “Much higher than it needs to be and much higher than it was two months ago. You can often play with fire and not have anything untoward happen, but if you do it too much you eventually get burned.”
However, even before Mr. Trump announced the latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports, financial experts have been forecasting that 2020 is likely to be the year in which the world’s economy would slide into a recession.
Specifically, another well respected Economist, Nouriel Roubini, had last December predicted that while the current global expansion will likely continue into next year, the conditions for a global recession will be ripe in 2020.
Some of the conditions, according to him, include that the Central Banks in the Western countries were ending their stimulus packages; inflation and interest rates were beginning to rise in these economies and the negative impact of trade disputes on economies.
IMF, World Bank warnings
Furthermore, recent reports released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, while not forecasting that recession is a distinct possibility next year, have not exactly boosted optimism about the global economy.
For instance, in its latest quarterly World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on July 23, the IMF further reduced its global growth outlook, already the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008/2009 and suggested that policy, “missteps” on trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound.
The Fund stated that the world economy will expand 3.2per cent this year and 3.5per cent next year, both down 0.1 percentage point from April projections. The IMF also cut expectations for growth in the global volume of trade in goods and services, reducing its estimate by 0.9 point to 2.5per cent in 2019.
“The projected growth pickup in 2020 is precarious, presuming stabilization in currently stressed emerging market and developing economies and progress toward resolving trade policy differences,” the IMF said.
However, while the IMF saw global trade slowing this year more significantly as a result of the trade tensions, it predicted a bounce back to 3.7per cent growth in volumes in 2020, the same pace as 2018.
“The principal risk factor to the global economy is that adverse developments – including further U.S.-China tariffs, U.S. auto tariffs, or a no-deal Brexit – sap confidence, weaken investment, dislocate global supply chains, and severely slow global growth below the baseline,” the IMF said.
According to the Fund, the risks facing the global economy include trade tensions, which hinder investment, the continuing impact of low interest rates on investors’ risk appetite and disinflationary pressures that would make servicing debt harder, and constrain central banks’ ability to use monetary policy in downturns.
Similarly, in its June 2019 Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecast that global economic growth will ease to a weaker-than-expected 2.6per cent in 2019 before inching up to 2.7per cent in 2020.
The report stated that growth among advanced economies as a group was anticipated to slow in 2019, especially in the Euro Area, due to weaker exports and investment, adding that U.S. growth is forecast to ease to 2.5per cent this year and decelerate to 1.7per cent in 2020.
It also stated that growth among emerging market and developing economies was projected to fall to a four-year low of 4per cent in 2019 before recovering to 4.6per cent in 2020.
“While almost every economy faces headwinds, the poorest countries face the most daunting challenges because of fragility, geographic isolation, and entrenched poverty,” said World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu. “Unless they can get onto a faster growth trajectory, the goal of lowering extreme poverty under 3 percent by 2030 will remain unreachable.”
Also, stressing in the report that prospects looked worse for developing economies, World Bank President, David Malpass, said: “Stronger economic growth is essential to reducing poverty and improving living standards. Current economic momentum remains weak, while heightened debt levels and subdued investment growth in developing economies are holding countries back from achieving their potential.
“It’s urgent that countries make significant structural reforms that improve the business climate and attract investment. They also need to make debt management and transparency a high priority so that new debt adds to growth and investment,” he added.
Impact on Nigeria
With the previous global economic recession-2008/2009- resulting in a significant drop in oil prices, leading to calamitous consequences for Nigeria, which relies on the export of the commodity for over 80 per cent of its revenues, industry watchers believe that another economic slump worldwide next year will seriously undermine efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government to speed up the country’s economic growth.
Oil slump
Indeed, as predictions about a global economic recession in 2020 came in thick and fast in recent weeks, the price of Brent crude tumbled last Wednesday to $56 per barrel, its lowest level in seven years.
According to traders, slump in oil prices followed an unexpected build in US crude supplies and fears of lower crude demand due to deepening trade tensions.
Significantly, Brent crude, against, which Nigeria’s oil is priced, fell by $2.60 to $56.34 as of 8.10pm on that day, meaning that it had lost more than 20 per cent since hitting its 2019 peak in April.
Nigeria’s 2019 budget, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May, was based on oil production of 2.3 million bpd (including condensates) with an oil benchmark price of $60 per barrel.
Commenting on developments in the oil market, Vice President of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford Connecticut, Mr. Gene McGillian, was quoted in a Reuters report as saying: “The market continues to trade lower on concerns about demand growth and the idea that economic growth can be impacted by the trade war. The market isn’t concerned about anything other than how demand is going to play out through the rest of the year.”
Another report the by the news agency last Friday stated that Nigeria was facing challenges selling its oil as the U.S. was flooding traditional markets in Europe and Asia with exports of competing light, sweet grades.
“The changes illustrate how U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy for ‘energy dominance’ is reshaping oil markets worldwide, as U.S. oil exports surged 260,000 barrels per day in June to a monthly record of 3.16 million bpd,” the report stated, adding: “Crude from Africa’s top exporter has largely been pushed out of the U.S. market in the last decade due to booming domestic output.”
The news agency quoted a major buyer of West African crude as saying: “They (Nigeria) are facing bigger competition from the U.S., and in the last few weeks, U.S. exports have really picked up.”
Projected sluggish demand
Also, another concern for Nigeria is that last weekend, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released its latest monthly report, which showed that increasing signs of an economic slowdown and a ramping up of the U.S.-China trade war have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008.
“The situation is becoming even more uncertain … global oil demand growth has been very sluggish in the first half of 2019,” the IEA said.
The Paris-based agency said that compared with the same month in 2018, global demand fell by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May – the second year-on-year fall of 2019.
“The prospects for a political agreement between China and the United States on trade have worsened. This could lead to reduced trade activity and less oil demand growth,” the IEA said.
Lowering its global demand growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 to 1.1 million and 1.3 million bpd, respectively, the IEA cited China as the only major source of growth at 500,000 bpd for the first half of this year.
“The outlook is fragile with a greater likelihood of a downward revision than an upward one,” the report said.
Speaking on the implications of reduced income from oil on the Nigeria economy, a financial analyst, Mr. Jude Ejiofor, told New Telegraph that it would lead to a drop in the country’s external reserves thereby making it more difficult for the CBN to defend the naira.
He said: “We have had the same experience whenever there has been a sharp fall in the price of oil. The external reserves will start declining as the CBN continues to intervene in the forex market. Of course, currency speculators would also be closly watching developments. They would start betting against the naira as soon as they perceive that the CBN does not have adequate dollar buffers to defend the local currency.”
Last line
However, as the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities brace for what might be a tough 2020, the consensus in financial circles is that the looming global recession should make them step up efforts to diversify the nation’s revenue sources.
NSE: Need for zero tolerance on infractions
Chris Ugwu writes on the need to strengthen corporate governance practices on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to ensure zero tolerance on market infractions
he hidden potential of any market can only be unleashed for maximum impact if good corporate governance is entrenched among players in stock exchanges.
This is because the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision.
In Nigeria, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed mainly to crisis in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) even as most countries have recovered from the global financial meltdown.
Over the years, many stock brokers and other quoted companies have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health among others.
Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some of the dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with their actual financial state.
According to reports, the number of stock broking firms expelled over the past two and half years is more than 120. Market infractions being committed at the Nigerian stock market due to weak corporate governance practices have to a large extent slowed down market development when compared to other emerging markets.
Recent expulsion
Within the past seven months, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has expelled 38 stock broking firms from the capital market.
The expulsion of the dealing members, which was in two batches, came after exhaustive review process by the management and council of the exchange, after which the licences of the dealing firms were revoked. The final expulsion order was issued by the National Council of the Exchange, its highest administrative organ.
According to reports, the expulsion was due generally to acute level of inactivity, irredeemably weak operating status and infractions against the extant rules. Poorly structured dealing firms had been identified as one of the weak points of the market, leading the exchange to embark on an intensive house cleaning exercise.
The expelled dealing firms include Mercov Securities Limited; Resano Securities Limited; Transafrica Financial Services Limited; Andruche Investments Plc; Angela Eccles Limited; Associated Trust Investment & Finance Limited; Beaver Securities Limited; Betraco Securities Limited; Cobal Ventures Limited; Corporate Focus Securities Limited; Financial Intermediaries Limited; GF Securities Limited; IB Finance Limited; Integrated Securities Ltd; Integrated Ventures Nigeria Limited; Intercommerce and Consultant Limited; Investment & Capital Development Company Limited and Investment Trust Company Limited.
Others are Kamrash Securities Limited; Lakeside Asset Management Limited; M & F Investment & Securities Limited; Milestone Investment Services Limited; Millennium Investment Trust Limited; Moji Securities & Investment Nigeria Limited; Morgan Trust Asset Management Plc; Multibank International Securities Limited; Nationwide Finance and International Securities Limited and Novelty Investment Limited.
Also expelled were Optimus Finance and Securities Limited; Pabod Finance & Investment Company Limited; Pabofin Securities Limited; Path Securities & Investment Ltd; Shiroro Finance Ltd; Tassel Finance & Investment Company; Unique Securities & Finance Services Limited; Upper Credit Securities and Investments Limited; Wellsfargo Capital Limited and Westland Investment Ltd.
With the revocation of their licences and expulsion, the firms shall not be able to trade on the Nigerian stock market and other international markets that Nigeria has memorandum of understanding with.
With the expulsion, investors, who have their investment accounts with the expelled dealing firms, will be required to move their accounts to other functional stockbroking firms.
Also, directors, executives, top management and other employees of the expelled firms will not be able to secure any employment in the capital market without prior clearance and written consent of the Exchange.
Who to blame
The NSE had blamed most of market infractions on low capitalised brokers.
The Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, speaking at a forum, said there was need to place a high barrier to entry, adding that minimum requirement would increase professionalism and make the market to become globally competitive.
“It is the smaller brokers that commit most of the infractions because they are not robust enough to do the business. This is economically non-viable due to its low scale and pricing power.
We benchmark ourselves against other Exchanges and we discovered we have low market concentration, low retail penetration and low institutional flows because of fragmented broker as against other markets that have the participation of global players,” he said.
Onyema explained then among 307 licensed dealing members, only 235 were active, noting that there was a disproportionate amount of broker per dollar amount of capitalisation in Nigeria.
This, according to him, has made the market become unattractive to big players, as well as limits the size of the market.
Onyema said that 50-100 firms were ideal for the nation’s capital market.
He noted that the exchange in exercising its regulatory authority over dealing member firms shall continue to use the utmost care and diligence.
Onyema said the NSE was keen at entrenching the required catalysts to stimulate and build a healthy and well regulated market so as to stimulate increasing levels of investor confidence in the market.
Rules on illegal sale of shares
It was, therefore, not surprising that the NSE and the apex market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have either stepped up to wield the big stick by penalising some companies for market infractions or initiate various measures to tame the menace, one of which is the commencement of implementation of new rules on illegal sale of shares.
The NSE in 2016 began the implementation of new rules to guard against unethical practices by stock brokers.
The commencement became necessary as part of efforts to reinforce-protection mechanism and also to ensure that operating rules is effective to serve as deterrents to market abuse.
In a notice obtained from the NSE’s website, the newly amended rules are aimed at tightening the noose on unauthorised sale and transfer of shares by unscrupulous stockbroking firms and traders.
The exchange added that the NSE could withdraw the dealing licence of any erring stockbroking firm and trader as well as impose fines not less than N1million on any offender.
According to the rules, no dealing member shall sell or transfer any securities without the authorisation of the owner.
“A dealing member that has sold or transferred any securities without the authorisation of the owner shall not be permitted to keep any benefits accruing from such transaction, including but not limited to bonuses, rights, commissions, cash dividends, capital appreciation, and any profit accruing therefrom whatsoever,” the rule stated.
It explained further that any dealing member that sells or transfers securities without the authorisation of the owner shall be required to buy back the securities along with any accrued benefits within 14 business days, among other punitive measures.
SEC’s warning
Newly qualified authorised dealing clerks of the NSE have been warned that the SEC does not tolerate infractions and because of this, steps are being taken to ensure that regulatory oversight is more effective; investor protection is advanced, while systemic risk is mitigated.
The inductees were, therefore, urged to abide by the highest principled standard expected in their profession.
Speaking at their induction ceremony in Lagos recently, Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, also enjoined them to maintain the integrity of their profession and imbibe the culture of compliance to rules and regulations, as well as transparency, as they carry on their activities in the market.
Uduk, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office of the SEC, Mr. Stephen Falomo, described as a welcome development the induction ceremony for the deserving freshly qualified professionals, who have, by their exemplary performance during their Automated Trading System (ATS) training at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, secured their place in the stock broking profession.
She said: “This ceremony marks the final point at which the inductees become fully fledged dealing members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a position of great trust; because now you will be handling investments for individual and corporate investors and this you must do with utmost care and highest standards of integrity and ethical practice to forestall any breach of trust.
“You must also be determined to bring positive changes into the market as you launch your careers and challenge the status quo in the areas of capacity building and innovativeness, while bringing fresh and innovative ideas into product development, as well as efficiency in service delivery to the investors.”
Uduk said the use of ICT had been fully integrated into financial services and as such financial technology (fintech) and regulatory technology (regtech) were trending, having been embraced by both the operators and the investors as ways to further enhance the growth and expansion of business in addition to regulatory and compliance issues.
She, therefore, urged the newly inducted members to ensure that they all get a good grounding on the relevant technological advancement necessary to ensure that they cope with the pace in today’s market, while staying ahead of perpetrators of cybercrimes, who may attempt to compromise the market.
Regulatory strength must be continually reviewed and beefed up to match growth. Failure to do that will undermine the Nigerian capital market and dampen its return prospects.
U.S. stocks surge on tariff delay
nited States stocks rallied after the Trump administration said it will delay tariffs on some Chinese goods until December, while Treasuries fell after a pickup in inflation dented arguments for cutting interest rates.
According to Bloomberg, the S&P 500 Index spiked higher after trade officials named a broad swath of consumer goods that would be spared from tariffs at the current September 1 deadline. Apple and Caterpillar surged more than four per cent, while makers of computer hardware and chips pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher by two per cent. Oil surged, the yen weakened and gold plunged.
The trade headlines sparked demand for risk assets that had been under pressure for more than a week as investors grew increasingly concerned the spat with China would slam global growth. Rising tension in Hong Kong and Argentina had added to the poor sentiment. The narrowing of the yield curve kept gains in check, as the recession signal emanating from the bond market grew louder.
“I think this is certainly good for business in general but it also suggests that there’s a willingness to make some concessions perhaps in these discussions with China and eventually hopefully reach a deal,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments. “We’ve certainly gotten into these situations before where the market believed we were headed toward a deal and then it was derailed by comments from various officials. It’s an encouraging first steps but it’s difficult to speculate how far it will go.”
Earlier, stocks were under pressure after an unexpectedly hot inflation reading sent the two-year Treasury yield higher, narrowing its gap to the 10-year rate to the smallest since 2007 in what is commonly seen as a recession signal. Risk assets were also under pressure globally as turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina persisted. Argentina’s peso tumbled as its rout continued amid rising concern the nation will default on its debt.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index reversed losses sparked by disappointing investor sentiment data in Germany. Asia’s benchmark retreated the most in a week, with Hong Kong stocks the worst hit as anti-government protesters again crippled the airport.
Signs of the trade war’s impact are growing. Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero. In Europe, Henkel was among the worst-performing stocks after missing quarterly profit estimates, which the detergents maker blamed on the trade conflict and a competitive retail environment.
The S&P 500 Index rose 1.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8 per cent. Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 2.4 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6 per cent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 1.4 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5 per cent.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2 per cent. The euro fell 0.2 per cent at $1.1194. The British pound was little changed at $1.2078. The Japanese yen fell one per cent to 106.35.
U.S. inflation accelerates, Fed rate cut still expected
nited States consumer prices increased broadly in July, but the signs of an acceleration in inflation will likely do little to change market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next month amid worsening trade tensions, Reuters reported yesterday.
The report from the US government yesterday showed that the consumer price index increased 0.3 per cent last month, lifted by gains in the cost of energy products and a range of other goods, the government said. The CPI had edged up 0.1 per cent for two straight months. In the 12 months through July, the CPI increased 1.8 per cent after advancing 1.6 per cent in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would accelerate 0.3 per cent in July and rise 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI gained 0.3 per cent after rising by the same margin in June. The so-called core CPI was boosted by increases in prices for apparel, airline tickets, healthcare and household furnishings.
In the 12 months through July, the core CPI climbed 2.2 per cent, the biggest gain in six months, after rising 2.1 per cent in June.
The news agency stated that the CPI data could, however, reduce the probability that the US central bank will cut rates by half a percentage point at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.
Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point cut following a recent escalation in the bruising trade war between the United States and China, which sparked a stock market sell-off and caused an inversion of the US Treasury yield curve, heightening the risk of a recession.
Fears about the impact of the trade tensions on the US economic expansion, the longest in history, prompted the Fed to cut its short-term lending rate by 25 basis points last month for the first time since 2008.
“The recent pickup in inflation won’t deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates in September as the downside risks to the outlook from trade have become more threatening,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
The Fed, which has a two per cent inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in June and has undershot its target this year.
US Treasury yields rose after the release of the CPI data while the dollar .DXY strengthened against a basket of currencies. US stock index futures extended losses.
Inflation has remained moderate despite the White House’s tariffs on Chinese imports as the duties have been largely on capital goods. That could change after President Donald Trump announced last month an additional 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.
Analysts task CBN, FG on looming oil slump
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Government have been urged to take proactive measures to ensure that the country is not adversely affected by looming slump in oil prices.
Analysts at Cowry Asset Investment Limited made the call in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.
The analysts, who predicted that the ongoing US/China trade war is likely to escalate, stated that given Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil exports, it was imperative that the monetary and fiscal authorities urgently take action to protect the nation’s economy.
According to them, “following President Trump’s latest threat of imposing 10 per cent tariffs on additional $300 billion worth of China’s imports into US and the devaluation of the Yuan against the US dollar to spur exports by China, we expect the trade tensions between the two countries to further escalate and have a resultant negative impact on the global demand for crude oil which could further depress the price of crude oil.
“Hence, given Nigeria’s over-dependence on crude oil, we expect the fiscal and monetary authorities to be proactive and quickly regig plans and policies in a manner that will brace the country up for the impending decline in crude oil price.”
Continuing, the financial experts stated: “According to Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPECs) Monthly Oil Market Report for July 2019, Nigeria’s average crude oil production rose m-o-m by 7.47 per cent to 1.855 million barrels per day (mbpd) in June 2019 from 1.726 mbpd in May 2019. Amid the decline in crude oil price, Nigeria’s External reserves fell w-o-w by 0.47 per cent to $44.69 billion on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from $44.90 billion on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
“Also, naira depreciated w-o-w by 0.45 per cent to N363.31/USD on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from N361.68/USD it closed on July 31, 2019. Meanwhile, the 2019 budget, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May, was based on crude oil production of 2.3 mbpd (including condensates) with an oil benchmark price of $60.00per barrel which the Federal Executive Council (FEC) increased from USD50.50 pb.”
In a report released last week, analysts at CardinalStone Research had also suggested that the CBN may need to tweak its foreign exchange policy to attract foreign investors.
The analysts pointed out that even as the CBN steps up the implementation of pro-growth administrative measures, it would have to take another look at its forex policy to attract the much needed foreign direct investment (FDI).
Eight vessels offload N46.7bn wheat in one month
Opportunity
Cheap wheat price has led to massive importation by millers
ight vessels have offloaded a total of 181,240 tonnes of wheat valued $127.8million (N46.7billion) in the last one month following the sharp fall in the price of the grain.
The grain was discharged at the Lagos, Rivers, Tincan Island and calabar ports in July, 2019.
Russia, United States, Canada and Australia supply the bulk of imported wheat to Flour Mills of Nigeria, Dangote, Honeywell, Olam and Seaboard Group under stiff competition as domestic production fell from 350,000 tonnes to 60,000 tonnes since 2012.
The importers of the grain pay a duty of 20 per cent, while flour attracts 100 per cent duty.
At the Lagos Port complex, the data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that 53,727tonnes of the grain were offloaded by Akour II at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL).
Also, Josepdam terminal at Tincan Island Port received 40,000tonnes from Genco Auvergne, while Angela berthed with 33,042tonnes; Hawk 1, 29,000 tonnes and Thor Chaiyo, 24,177 tonnes.
Calabar Port also took delivery of 16,500 tonnes from MV Cooper Island.
In addition, Seastar Endeavour and Thor Chaiyo discharged 14, 300tonnes and 24,221.393 tonnes respectively at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt in the same month.
In June, the NPA data also revealed that three vessels offloaded 120, 875 tonnes of the grain at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of Lagos Port.
At GDNL, Genco Bourgogne berthed with 27, 300tonnes, while Desert Victory and Desert Hope discharged 41,725 tonnes and 51,850 tonnes respectively at ABTL terminal.
In May, a total of 259, 574 tonnes of the grain were ferried to ABTL by six ships. Desert Oasis discharged 39,882tonnes; Genco Province, 49,112tonnes; Desert Melody, 86,130tonnes; Desert Victory, 36,250 tonnes; Desert Calm, 48,200tonnes and Genco Bourgogne, 33,050 tonnes to GDNL in the period.
At Standard Flour Mills (SFM), Cresty Coastal and Bosphorus Prince offloaded 11,000tonnes and 12,100 tonnes respectively.
The Lagos Port terminals also took delivery of 226,730 tonnes of the grain from six ships, following huge demand by wheat millers in the country.
Meanwhile, the Premium Bread makers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) in 2018 urged the Federal Government to review downward the 15 per cent levy charged on the grain in order to help reduce the price of flour.
The association noted that the 15 per cent reduction in the levy on the grain would lead to a substantial reduction in the price of flour by millers.
Currently, wheat production in the country has remained at 60,000 tonnes since 2012, while imports by the country have been forecast by the Index mundi, a global trade portal to reach 5 million tonnes in 2019.
Nigeria is currently experiencing over 5million tonnes or 98.86 per cent wheat deficit.
The deficit has hindered the Federal Government’s plans to cut wheat importation by 60 per cent by 2025 as the country failed to produce 1.5 million tonnes locally per annum.
Government had said in 2012 that it would increase national production from 300,000 metric tonnes to about two million metric tonnes per annum by 2019.
However, it has failed to meet domestic production, as consumption grew from 4.8 million tonnes in 2017 to 5million tonnes in 2019.
Liners shun order to halt illegal charges
Shipping lines have continued to ignore government’s warning over imposition of illegal surcharges on importers, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
fforts by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to halt illegal surcharges are being resisted by shipping lines patronising the nation’s seaports.
The surcharges include Peak Season (PSS), Extra Risk Insurance (ERI)/ Carrier Security Fee (CSF), Congestion (CS), Freight Tax (FTS) and Operations Cost Recovery (OCR).
Others are Low Sulphur (LSS), Bunker Adjustment Surcharge (BAS) and Currency Adjustment Surcharge (CAS).
Impunity
Despite several warning by the port economic regulator, NSC, and public outcry by importers and customs agents, a new surcharge, which will take effect from Wednesday this week has been imposed by CMA CGM on Nigerian importers.
This is coming less than one year after the same liner slammed congestion surcharge on Lagos importers.
Last year, importers were forced to pay $400 / 350 euros per 20 feet and 40 feet on dry and reefer containers.
This time, the latest surcharge, tagged: Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), is applicable to worldwide origins to Onne, Tincan, Lagos, Calabar and Warri Ports.
The illegal charge, which is expected to be pre-paid would be effective from August 15, 2019 and will stay until further notice just like others.
The liner added that importers would pay $900, 792 euros and £689 per dry and reefer container.
Also, between February and March this year, Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd slammed different surcharges on importers.
In February, Maersk introduced PSS, while Hapag-Lloyd reviewed its charges and reimposed PSS on importers using Lagos and Tincan Island ports in March, 2019.
Hapag-Lloyd imposed surcharges of $700 on a 20-feet and 40-feet on containers shipped from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau and on all container types originating from anywhere in the world to ports in Lagos.
Implication
The Publicity Secretary, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Dr Obicee Okonkwo, explained that the shipping lines were not expected to impose arbitrary charges on importers without due consultation with the authorities involved.
He noted that importers, clearing agents and the final consumers would be directly affected by the charges.
Okonkwo explained: “The charges will make cargo delivery expensive. They can either reverse it or go ahead and risk people boycotting their services.”
Accusation
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) has accused some shipping lines of arbitrary extortion.
The chamber complained that liners were contributing significantly to inflation in the country through the introduction of the deposit.
Its President, Mr Andrew Isichei, complained in Lagos recently that the deposit was very unfriendly to the country’s economy.
He said: “The truth is that shipping companies are exploiting Nigerians to improve their bottom line. The kind of deposit they request is very enormous and unfriendly to the survival of any country. Therefore, they contribute to significant inflation in this country through the container deposit that they charge. They also use different tactics to receive the containers back, so that they will be receiving more money and at the end of the day, whatever they give you is next to nothing.”
Option
Worried by the charges classified as war risks for piracy attacks, the council has decided to explore new option by convening a meeting, which will involve the Global Shippers Forum (GSF) to discuss the issue.
According to the Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, the charges are too high and most times unwarranted.
He explained that Nigeria had been in the news in the last few years over frequency of piracy reports by International Maritime Bureau (IMB).
Confusion
He added that the reports, which led to imposition of high war risk charges on Nigeria, were not correct as claimed by the bureau and shipping lines.
Bello stressed that the bureau had consistently placed Nigeria on top of list of countries with high frequency of piracy attacks in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The executive secretary noted that Nigeria was usually not consulted during the compilation of the piracy list.
According to him, the incidents of piracy, which the liners complained about, have nothing to do with Nigeria.
He noted that they were given different colorations in order to impose surcharge on cargoes coming into Nigeria.
The executive secretary also explained that after the calculation of the war charges, Nigeria was still left with other charges including bunker and currency adjustment.
Bello lamented: “I know there is somebody in Lagos who does nothing but sits down and monitors the headlines in Nigeria about piracy and that is what will determine the war risks.The Nigerian cargo owners and the Nigerian authorities are not consulted when this piracy list is being drawn up.”
The executive secretary said that this was why NSC decided to invite about six African countries for intervention to discuss the extra cost paid by Nigerian importers.
According to him, the cost has not made Nigeria competitive, especially against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.
Already, the executive secretary has held a meeting with stakeholders in Lagos, saying that government would no longer allow the foreign liners to milk Nigerian importers.
Bello added that some charges, which are supposed to be temporary as allowed by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) provisions as the situation in the ports changes, had been converted to permanent charges by the shipping lines.
The UNCTAD provisions in its Article 16 of the code has stipulated that surcharges imposed on cargo moving to and from a particular port shall be regarded as temporary and likewise shall be increased, reduced or cancelled subject to when the situation in the port changes.
Last line
There is need by the Federal Government to explore UNTACD resolution to address the impunity of illegal charges being imposed by shipping lines in the country’s seaports.
AU, AfDB sign $4.8m grant for AfCFTA secretariat
he African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has signed a $4.8million institutional support grant to the African Union (AU) for the rollout of various protocols relating to the structure and mandate of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.
Albert Muchanga, AU’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, signed for the continental body; and Andoh O. Mensah, representing the Bank’s Director of the Industrial and Trade Development Department (PITD), signed on behalf of the Bank, signalling the start of implementation.
In a press release, the Bank said that the grant, approved by its Board of Directors on 1 April 2019, forms part of a series of its interventions to accelerate implementation of the Free Trade Agreement, seen as a major force for integrating the 55-nation continent and transforming its economy.
African leaders meeting at Niamey, Niger, in early July launched the implementation phase of the free trade area agreement established in March 2018, after it became operational at the end of May this year. Currently, 54 states have signed the deal and are set to begin formal trading next July.
The AU currently has an interim Secretariat, tasked to provide the organisational structure for the permanent administrative body, its work programme and related issues including its budget. The Niamey summit announced Accra, Ghana as the site of the AfCFTA Secretariat.
The Continental Free Trade deal has the potential to create the largest free-trade area in the world. – uniting 55 African countries with a combined gross domestic product of more than $2.5trillion. It is a major force for continental integration and expansion of Intra African trade, currently estimated at around 16 percent.
The trade agreement is expected to expand intra-African trade by up to $35billion per year; ease movement of goods, services and people across the continent’s borders; and cut imports by $10billion, while boosting agriculture and industrial exports by 7 percent and 5 percent respectively.
IOSCO issues statement on benchmark transition
he Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published the statement on communication and outreach to inform relevant stakeholders regarding benchmarks transition.
The statement seeks to inform relevant market participants of how an early transition to Risk Free Rates (RFRs) can mitigate potential risks arising from the expected cessation of LIBOR.
IOSCO in a notice obtained by New Telegraph said it wished to raise awareness of the impact of LIBOR’s likely cessation and the need for relevant stakeholders to transition from the widely used USD LIBOR to RFRs, particularly to the new US Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
“Raising awareness is important to facilitate prudent risk management across corporate and financial institutions and mitigate potential financial stability and conduct risks.
“This Statement is important for all market participants that have significant exposure to the USD LIBOR benchmark through, for example, the trading of financial instruments and other arrangements that reference this benchmark directly. It is also relevant to participants that reference another rate which, in turn, uses USD LIBOR as an input for its calculation,” IOSCO noted.
IOSCO recently published a report that examines the factors affecting liquidity in secondary corporate bond markets under stressed conditions.
The report, prepared by IOSCO´s Committee on Emerging Risks, examines how liquidity in secondary corporate bond markets tends to evolve when those markets experience stress.
The report seeks to increase understanding of how stressed conditions may affect both bond and other financial markets and the financial system more broadly.
According to IOSCO, the findings are drawn from a review of the literature on liquidity in corporate bond markets under normal and stressed conditions, an examination of past episodes of stress in corporate bond markets and discussions with a broad range of industry stakeholders.
The report notes that changes in the structure of secondary corporate bond markets have altered the way that liquidity is provided in these markets.
These changes result from such things as post crisis regulations that have reduced the capacity of intermediaries to provide liquidity in secondary corporate bond markets; greater risk aversion on the part of intermediaries; the gradual introduction of electronic trading; and significant growth in the size of these markets resulting from central banks’ quantitative easing policies and low rates of return on other financial assets.
The report’s main findings said: “The structure of corporate bond markets has evolved since the financial crisis, driven primarily by changes in the behavior of market intermediaries and in the supply of and demand for corporate bonds; a reduction in the capacity and desire of dealers to participate in corporate bond markets as principals could mean that future movements in bond prices in times of stress will be more acute than before; and several characteristics of corporate bond markets should reduce the risk that strong price movements in bond markets will generate broader economic stress. These include effective liquidity management by issuers of corporate debt, reduced leverage and fewer leveraged players in the market than before the financial crisis, and the low frequency with which many corporations enter primary bond markets for financing.”
Others include “the willingness, resources and ability of market participants to provide sufficient demand-side liquidity to help stabilize markets will be critical factors in determining how corporate bond markets operate under stress; and that mutual funds are unlikely to be a source of either considerable selling or price volatility under stress, particularly those funds with managers who have instituted strong liquidity management processes, including plans for operating under stressed conditions.”
Presco reports 24% drop in profit
resco Plc has posted 24.39 per cent drop in profit after tax for the half year ended June 2019.
According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the unaudited financial result for the first half showed profit after tax of N3.016 billion from N3.989 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for a drop of 24.39 per cent.
Profit before tax stood at N3.882 billion in 2019 from N5718 billion a year earlier, representing a decline of 32.1 per cent.
Revenue equally declined to N10.548 billion during the period under review from N11.658 billion in 2018, amounting to a decrease of 9.52 per cent.
Reacting to the results, analysts at Investment-One Research said: “We believe the decline in revenue may not be unconnected to the decline in CPO prices which have been under pressure due to lingering trade tension between US and China. With a marginal fall in revenue, we suspect higher volume sales could have reduced the impact of the fall in price level on revenue. Similarly, the company’s gross profit margin declined to 74.00 per cent in Q2 2019 from 84.13 per cent in Q2 2018 on the back of the weak price level.”
They noted that in the first half of the year, turnover remained under pressure due to lower crude palm oil price.
“As such, revenue shed 9.52 per cent to N10.55billion in H1 2019. Similarly, gross profit margin declined by 82bpsy/y to 79.78 per cent during the same period. In the same vein, the jumped in OPEX/ Sales by 682bps and a 65.47 per cent rise in net finance cost drove the PBT margin down to 46.01 per cent in H1 2019 from 49.05 per cent in H1 2018. Similarly, PBT fell by 32.10 per cent y/y to N3.88billion in H1 2019. The results were headlined by lower pricing, which weighed on margins and earnings.
“Going forward, we expect the company to continue to benefit from the government’s exclusion of importers of crude palm oil from the official foreign exchange market, which has been a barrier to importation of crude palm oil thus preserving the market for local big players like Okomu and Presco.
“In the same vein, we expect the company’s 15,000 hectares expansion project to continue to support its top line growth within the medium to long term. The company did plantation on 4,000hectares in 2018 and intends to do plantation on another 4,000 hectares in 2019. In the same vein, the expected improvement in consumer spending in H2 2019, could improve demand for crude palm oil particular for the production of other consumer goods.
“Nonetheless, the current decline in price of crude palm oil may continue to weigh on gross profit margin and turnover growth in the near term. Similarly, the volatility in revaluation gain on biological assets is a concern considering the impact it could have on the company’s PBT performance,” they said.
