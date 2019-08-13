African Games: Handball coach targets gold medals

The head coach of Nigeria handball senior teams, Rafiu Salami’s targeting two medals ahead of the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Salami told www.aclsports.com that the technical crew had been working together to correct some lapses noticed in both teams.

The former Zamalek player said he was impressed with the training performance and fitness level of the teams adding that the team is already in the quarterfinals psychologically.

He said, “The players have been in camp for five weeks. We have been working on together and basically I know we have performed well because objectively, what I think we should prepare for is to get ready for the quarter finals”.

Salami revealed that handball pundits have written the girls off but believes they can surprise Africa at the games.

The coach of Issy Handball Club of France further said, “I think everything is possible, people have written the girls off already. I saw them play a friendly last week and I was impressed with certain things. I know how prepared our teams are; but I know if they stick together they can do exploit; so our goal is that we want to pick a medal in both teams,” he said

The former Niger United player made some observations on the friendly matches played during the camping exercise.

He said, “The male team played two friendly matches against Safety Shooters of Abuja. The second match was a bit better than the first match defensively but offensively we have to work on certain things and I think the team is picking up as I expected anyway”.

